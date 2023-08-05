(KMAland) -- The Martin Blog Fall Sports Preview series continues with a look at Class A District 6 Football.
PREVIOUS FALL SPORTS PREVIEWS
7/24: Class 2A District 8 Football
7/25: Rolling Valley Conference Volleyball
7/26: Class 4A District 1 Football
7/27: Class 2A District 7 Football
7/28: Corner Conference Cross Country
7/29: Hawkeye Ten Conference Cross Country
7/30: Western Iowa Conference Cross Country
7/31: Pride of Iowa Conference Volleyball
8/1: Class A District 7 Football
8/2: Missouri River Conference Volleyball
8/3: Class 8-Player District 1 Football
8/4: Rolling Valley Conference Cross Country
2023 CLASS A DISTRICT 6 FOOTBALL PREVIEW
KMA Sports will have coverage from A-6 this season thanks to four Pride of Iowa Conference teams hopping in. Central Decatur, Martensdale-St. Marys and Mount Ayr all come from different districts the last two years to join with POI mate Wayne plus Lynnville-Sully, Madrid and North Mahaska, which were in A-6 in the last cycle. Five teams from three different classes were in the 2022 state playoffs, including state semifinalist Lynnville-Sully.
Central Decatur Cardinals — 4-5 overall (Class 1A District 6) **state qualifier
Lynnville-Sully Hawks — 11-1 overall (Class A District 6) **state semifinalist
Madrid Tigers — 6-3 overall (Class A District 6) **state qualifier
Martensdale-St. Marys Blue Devils — 4-5 overall (Class 8-Player District 8) **state qualifier
Mount Ayr Raiders — 8-2 overall (Class A District 7) **state second round
North Mahaska Warhawks — 2-6 overall (Class A District 6)
Wayne Falcons — 0-8 overall (Class A District 6)
COACHES
•Central Decatur: Jon Pedersen
•Lynnville-Sully: Michael Parkinson
•Madrid: Brock Hinkel
•Martensdale-St. Marys: Derek Wharton
•Mount Ayr: Ryan Victor
•North Mahaska: Robert Bennett
•Wayne: Jared Bevins (NEW)
RETURNING QUARTERBACKS
Here are the returning quarterback in the district, sorted by passing yardage in 2022:
1. Sam Boothe, SR, Central Decatur — In a league with six returning quarterbacks, Boothe is the headliner. He had 1,727 yards passing and threw 12 touchdowns against eight interceptions last season.
2. Cooper Oberbroeckling, SR, Martensdale-St. Marys — Oberbroeckling and his Blue Devils will make the jump from 8-Player last season. He threw for 1,072 yards and 13 touchdowns during his junior year.
3. Lannon Montgomery, JR, Lynnville-Sully — One of the stars of Lynnville-Sully’s state semifinalist, Montgomery was efficient with 918 yards and 15 touchdowns while throwing only five picks.
4. Preston Wicker, JR, Madrid — Another returning starter that took his team to the playoffs, Wicker had 841 yards and eight touchdowns through the air.
5. Boudyn White, SR, Wayne — White posted 319 yards passing and threw five touchdowns in a run-heavy offense a year ago.
6. Lucas Nunnikoven, JR, North Mahaska — Nunnikoven rounds out the returning starting quarterbacks, as he had 303 yards passing and one touchdown.
The Mount Ayr Raiders will be looking for someone to replace the greatness of Jaixen Frost. The only returnee that attempted a pass last season for the Raiders is sophomore Jackson Ruggles. Will it go from Jaixen to Jackson?
TOP-RETURNING RUSHERS
Here are the returning leading rushers in the district, sorted by rushing yardage in 2022:
1. Corder Noun Harder, SR, Lynnville-Sully — As expected, the list starts with Noun Harder, who is one of the state’s best all-around athletes. He showed it all off during football last year with 1,896 yards rushing and 27 touchdowns while averaging 11.1 yards per carry.
2. Kade Mullins, SR, Martensdale-St. Marys — Mullins is the other returning back in the district that went for over 1,000 yards. He finished with 1,247 yards and 20 touchdowns, putting down 6.9 yards on the ground per touch.
3. Nash Ramirez, SR, Madrid — The Madrid standout averaged 7.2 yards per carry and posted 837 yards and 10 touchdowns a year ago for the Tigers.
4. Preston Wicker, JR, Madrid — Wicker is the only returning quarterback in this district that passed for over 800 and rushed for over 800 yards, finishing with 813 yards and 16 touchdowns on the ground.
5. Tyler Fuller, SR, Madrid — A third straight Madrid Tiger. The Randy Hinkel days are certainly continuing with his son Brock. Fuller had 553 yards and five touchdowns rushing last season.
6. CJ Nikkel, SR, Lynnville-Sully — A secondary option behind Noun Harder, but he averaged 10.4 yards per carry of his own in finishing with 437 yards and five touchdowns.
7. Boudyn White, SR, Wayne — White is another dual-threat quarterback on the list, as he had 326 yards and five scores.
8. Fischer Buckingham, SO, Wayne — Buckingham had a strong debut season as a freshman with 271 yards rushing.
9. Kaleb Stout, JR, North Mahaska — The top-returning rusher for North Mahaska, Stout had 219 yards rushing and a touchdown.
10. Austin McMahan, SR, North Mahaska — And the second-leading returning rusher for North Mahaska is McMahan, who had 202 yards and two touchdowns.
Others over 100 yards rushing and returning:
11. Lucas Nunnikoven, JR, North Mahaska (201 yards, 3 TD)
12. Tyler Martin, JR, Mount Ayr (158 yards, 2 TD)
13. Nic Bueb, SR, Madrid (121 yards, 2 TD)
14. Aidan Stock, JR, Lynnville-Sully (118 yards, 2 TD)
15. Tate Dugan, SO, Mount Ayr (107 yards)
TOP-RETURNING RECEIVERS
Here are the returning leading receivers in the district, sorted by receiving yardage in 2022:
1. Jaydan Broich, SR, Central Decatur — The top-returning receiver in the conference will have the top-returning quarterback throwing to him. Broich had 473 yards and two touchdowns on 28 receptions last year.
2. Riley Nichols, SR, Martensdale-St. Marys — Nichols was a big threat for Oberbroeckling last season, averaging 17.4 yards per reception while finishing with 436 yards and four touchdowns on 25 catches.
3. William Denny, SR, Martensdale-St. Marys — Another strong option for Oberbroeckling, Denny was not far behind Nichols with 434 yards and four touchdowns on 30 receptions.
4. Kale Rockhold, SR, Central Decatur — Rockhold pulled in 24 receptions and finished with 266 yards and three touchdowns last season for the Cardinals.
5. Jake Leonard, SR, Madrid — Leonard returns following a 16-catch, 211-yard season that included two touchdown receptions for Madrid.
6. Corder Noun Harder, SR, Lynnville-Sully — Noun Harder was also a receiving threat in finishing with 13 receptions for 160 yards and two touchdowns.
7. Paxon Applegate, SO, Central Decatur — Applegate is the top-returning sophomore receiver, as he finished last year with 9 receptions for 115 yards and two touchdowns.
The rest of the top 10:
8. Tate Dugan, SO, Mount Ayr (6 receptions, 88 yards)
9. Jayce Fuson, SR, Madrid (4 receptions, 85 yards)
10. Randall Walker, SR, Martensdale-St. Marys (5 receptions, 69 yards, TD)
TOP-RETURNING DEFENSIVE STANDOUTS
Here are the returning leading defensive standouts in the district, sorted by total tackles in 2022:
1. Kale Rockhold, SR, Central Decatur — A big year on defense for Rockhold, who finished with 12.0 tackles for loss, 6.5 sacks and 63.0 total tackles from his linebacker spot in 2022. Rockhold also had two fumble recoveries during his junior season.
2. Sampson Henson, SR, Martensdale-St. Marys — Another top-returning tackler from the linebacker spot, Henson finished with 58.5 total tackles, 6.0 tackles for loss and 4.0 sacks last season.
3. Cutler Buban, JR, Wayne — If you’re ever wondering who made the tackle for Wayne on a given play, it’s likely the Cutler did it. Buban had 50.0 tackles, 7.0 TFLs and 1.0 sack last year.
4. Cord Hamilton, JR, Central Decatur — Hamilton is the top-returning tackler in the district that played defensive back last year. He had 47.0 tackles and 3.0 TFLs.
5. Tyler Martin, JR, Mount Ayr — A terrific linebacker himself, Martin is the top-returning tackler for the Raiders. He finished with 10.5 tackles for loss and 2.0 sacks among 39.5 total tackles.
6. Dawson James, SO, Lynnville-Sully — The Hawks had contributors from every class, including the frosh, where James totaled 14.0 TFLs and 2.0 sacks among 39.0 total tackles. James also had three fumble recoveries.
7. Nash Ramirez, SR, Madrid — The top-returning tackler for Madrid, Ramirez had 38.5 tackles to go with 1.5 TFLs and 1.0 sack.
8. Jaydan Broich, SR, Central Decatur — Another Central Decatur sighting, Broich had 38.0 tackles and 2.0 tackles for loss from his safety spot last season.
9. Lucas Nunnikoven, JR, North Mahaska — Nunnikoven is another defensive back in the top 9 among returning tacklers. He posted 35.0 total tackles last season.
10. CJ Nikkel, SR, Lynnville-Sully — When Nikkel was involved, it usually meant a loss for the other side. He had 10.5 tackles for loss and 3.5 sacks while finishing with 34.5 total tackles. Nikkel hopped on three fumbles of his own.
Others with 20+ tackles:
11. Jaxson Bowlin, SR, Martensdale-St. Marys (34.0 tackles, 12.5 TFL, 4.5 sacks, 3 FR)
11. Boudyn White, SR, Wayne (34.0 tackles, 1.0 sack)
13. Travis White, SO, Martensdale-St. Marys (33.5 tackles, 3 INT, 1 TD)
14. Matt Larson, SR, Mount Ayr (33.0 tackles, 7.0 TFL, 2.0 sacks)
15. Preston Wicker, JR, Madrid (32.0 tackles, 3.5 TFL, 2.5 sacks)
16. Corder Noun Harder, SR, Lynnville-Sully (30.0 tackles, 1.0 TFL, 2 INT)
17. Mason Allen, SO, Central Decatur (28.5 tackles, 2.5 TFL)
18. Fischer Buckingham, SO, Wayne (28.0 tackles, 0.5 TFL)
19. Dalton Barnes, SR, Mount Ayr (25.0 tackles, 5.0 TFL, 4.5 sacks)
20. Wyatt Hamaker, JR, Central Decatur (24.0 tackles, 6.5 TFL, 0.5 sack)
21. Hunter Steward, JR, Madrid (23.0 tackles, 5.5 TFL, 1.5 sacks)
22. Ty Rasmussen, SR, Central Decatur (22.5 tackles, 5.5 TFL, 2.0 sacks)
22. Brennen Sims, JR, Wayne (22.5 tackles)
24. Keegan DeWitt, SR, Lynnville-Sully (22.0 tackles, 1.0 TFL, 4 INT)
24. Jake Leonard, SR, Madrid (22.0 tackles, 5.5 TFL, 1.0 sack)
24. Jack Osborn, SR, Martensdale-St. Marys (22.0 tackles, 3.5 TFL, 2.0 sacks)
27. Sam Boothe, SR, Central Decatur (20.5 tackles)
28. Terran Gosselink, JR, Lynnville-Sully (20.0 tackles, 1.5 TFL, 2 INT)
28. Cole Gibson, JR, Wayne (20.0 tackles, 1.0 TFL, 1.0 sack)
Other defensive standouts:
-Chase Davis, SR, Madrid (3 INT)
-Colton Dredge, SR, Mount Ayr (9.5 tackles, 4.0 TFL)
-Tate Dugan, SO, Mount Ayr (17.0 tackles, 2.0 TFL, 2 FR, 2 TD)
-Matthew Foltz, SR, Central Decatur (8.0 tackles, 2.5 TFL, 1.0 sack)
-Alexander Kasner, JR, Madrid (13.5 tackles, 3.0 TFL, 0.5 sack)
-Terrin Lawrenson, SO, Madrid (15.0 tackles, 4.5 TFL, 2.0 sacks)
-Dean Layton, SR, Central Decatur (14.5 tackles, 3.0 TFL, 0.5 sack)
-Wyatt Mathis, SO, Lynnville-Sully (7.5 tackles, 2.0 TFL)
-Kade Mullins, SR, Martensdale-St. Marys (17.0 tackles, 3.5 TFL, 1.5 sacks)
-Carter Sinclair, JR, Wayne (2 FR)
-Gavin Smith, JR, Central Decatur (10.0 tackles, 5.5 TFL, 2.5 sacks)
-Blake Van Wyk, SR, Lynnville-Sully (14.0 tackles, 2.5 TFL, 1.5 sacks)
-Kash Wasteney, JR, Mount Ayr (2.0 tackles, 2.0 TFL)
-Bryant Werts, SR, Wayne (16.0 tackles, 2.0 TFL, 1.0 sack)
TOP-RETURNING SPECIALISTS
-Jaydan Broich, SR, Central Decatur — 145 PR yards (18.1 PER); 387 PUNT yards (27.6 PER)
-Preston Fleharty, SR, Mount Ayr — 120 KR yards (20.0 PER), 1 KR TD
-Landon Fox, SR, Madrid — 32 kickoffs, 2/3 PAT
-Karter Murphy, SO, Wayne — 230 KR yards (19.2 PER), 1 KR TD
-Corder Noun Harder, SR, Lynnville-Sully — 132 KR yards (44.0 PER), 1 KR TD; 312 PR yards (24.0 PER), 3 PR TD
-Lucas Nunnikoven, JR, North Mahaska — 232 KR yards (16.6 PER); 5/7 PAT, 17 kickoffs, 1 touchback; 549 PUNT yards (22.9 PER)
-Kale Rockhold, SR, Central Decatur — 24/30 PAT, 1/3 FG (36 LONG), 41 kickoffs, 3 touchbacks
-Lucas Sieck, SR, Lynnville-Sully — 41/49 PAT, 1/3 FG (26 LONG), 82 kickoffs, 9 touchbacks
-Kyzer Springer, SR, Madrid — 15/18 PAT
-Kaleb Stout, JR, North Mahaska — 196 KR yards (28.0 PER), 1 KR TD
RETURNING ALL-DISTRICT PLAYERS
•Central Decatur (10): Sam Boothe (1st Offense), Gage Kelley (1st Offense), Kale Rockhold (1st Defense), Dean Layton (2nd Offense), Wyatt Hamaker (2nd Defense), Cord Hamilton (2nd Defense), Jaydan Broich (2nd Defense), Mason Allen (2nd Defense), Ty Rasmussen (HM), Jeffrey Richards (HM)
•Lynnville-Sully (6): Corder Noun Harder (Offensive MVP), Keegan DeWitt (1st Offense), Lucas Sieck (1st ST), Lannon Montgomery (2nd Offense), Dawson James (2nd Defense), CJ Nikkel (HM)
•Madrid (6): Preston Wicker (1st Offense), Jake Leonard (1st Defense), Charlie Maxwell (2nd Offense), Hunter Steward (2nd Defense), Chase Davis (2nd Defense), Tyler Fuller (HM)
•Martensdale-St. Marys (4): Kade Mullins (1st Offense), Sampson Henson (1st Offense), William Denny (2nd), Jaxson Bowlin (2nd)
•Mount Ayr (5): Matt Larson (1st Offense), Tyler Martin (1st Defense), Colton Dredge (2nd Offense), Tucker Knox (2nd Defense), Dalton Barnes (HM)
•North Mahaska (3): Lucas Nunnikoven (2nd Defense), Joel DeJong (HM), Trenton Hol (HM)
•Wayne (4): Cutler Buban (1st Offense), Boudyn White (2nd Defense), Cole Gibson (HM), Karter Murphy (HM)
PRESEASON ALL-DISTRICT
QB: Sam Boothe, SR, Central Decatur
RB: Corder Noun Harder, SR, Lynnville-Sully
RB: Kade Mullins, SR, Martensdale-St. Marys
WR: Jaydan Broich, SR, Central Decatur
WR: Riley Nichols, SR, Martensdale-St. Marys
TE: Kale Rockhold, SR, Central Decatur
OL: Sampson Henson, SR, Martensdale-St. Marys
OL: Gage Kelley, JR, Central Decatur
OL: Dean Layton, SR, Central Decatur
OL: Charlie Maxwell, SR, Madrid
OL: Matt Larson, SR, Mount Ayr
DL: Cutler Buban, JR, Wayne
DL: Dawson James, SO, Lynnville-Sully
DL: Jaxson Bowlin, SR, Martensdale-St. Marys
LB: Kale Rockhold, SR, Central Decatur
LB: Sampson Henson, SR, Martensdale-St. Marys
LB: Tyler Martin, JR, Mount Ayr
LB: CJ Nikkel, SR, Lynnville-Sully
DB: Cord Hamilton, JR, Central Decatur
DB: Jaydan Broich, SR, Central Decatur
DB: Keegan DeWitt, SR, Lynnville-Sully
RET: Corder Noun Harder, SR, Lynnville-Sully
K: Lucas Sieck, SR, Lynnville-Sully
P: Jaydan Broich, SR, Central Decatur
PRESEASON PROGNOSTICATION
This is not my prediction. This is formulaic: 2022 total wins + # of returning standouts listed above + preseason all-district. In Class A District 6 it looks like this:
1. Lynnville-Sully (31)
2. Central Decatur (29)
3. Madrid (23)
4. Mount Ayr (20)
5. Martensdale-St. Marys (19)
6. Wayne (12)
7. North Mahaska (9)
Thoughts: As you might expect, Lynnville-Sully is the favorite. However, you may have expected a larger difference between them and second place. Central Decatur, though, is bringing back a ton of talent, as evidenced by their 10 returning all-district players. Madrid should continue to take steps forward after a strong 2022 while Mount Ayr and Martensdale-St. Marys will be interesting to follow with the Raiders replacing plenty of important seniors and MSTM making the jump up from 8-player.
Send any questions, comments and/or concerns to dmartin@kmamail.com.