(KMAland) -- The Martin Blog Fall Sports Preview series continues with a look at Class 8-Player District 7.
2023 CLASS 8-PLAYER DISTRICT 7 FOOTBALL PREVIEW
The KMA Sports interest in 8-7 comes from a trio of Bluegrass Conference schools. Melcher-Dallas, Moravia and Twin Cedars are among the six teams in this year’s district with Melcher-Dallas and Twin Cedars staying put along with BGM and Montezuma. Moravia migrates from 8-8 while Belle Plaine drops from A-6. Four of the six teams were in the state playoffs last year, although only one of them won a playoff game. Here is how they stacked up in 2022:
Belle Plaine Plainsmen — 4-5 overall record (Class A District 6) **state qualifier
BGM, Brooklyn Bears — 6-3 overall record (Class 8-Player District 7) **state qualifier
Melcher-Dallas Saints — 3-6 overall record (Class 8-Player District 7)
Montezuma Braves — 9-3 overall record (Class 8-Player District 7) **state quarterfinalist
Moravia Mohawks — 7-3 overall record (Class 8-Player District 8) **state qualifier
Twin Cedars Sabers — 2-8 overall record (Class 8-Player District 7)
COACHES
•Belle Plaine: Todd Bohlen
•BGM: Jerod Burns
•Melcher-Dallas: Patrick Ferguson
•Montezuma: John Beck
•Moravia: Matt Messamaker
•Twin Cedars: Cameron Parker
RETURNING QUARTERBACKS
Here are the returning quarterback in the district, sorted by passing yardage in 2022:
1. Shane Helmick, SR, Moravia — It should come as no surprise to anyone that saw Moravia play last year that Helmick is the top QB here. He threw for 2,400 yards and had 39 touchdowns against just four interceptions a season ago.
2. Dallas Smith, JR, Twin Cedars — From what we can tell, this is the only other returning starting quarterback in the district. Smith had 1,302 yards passing and threw for 11 touchdowns.
Here’s a breakdown of the other four teams and their starting quarterback positions:
•Belle Plaine: The Plainsmen didn’t throw a whole lot in 11-man football, but they will lose the guy that did put it up 40 times (Cejay Mumby). There was only one other player listed as a QB on last year’s Bound roster, and it was sophomore Aidan Timm. Junior Ty Alcott completed two of his three pass attempts, including one for a touchdown, but he’s going to be running the ball much more than passing it.
•BGM: Jacob Maurer and his 1,539 yards passing are gone for BGM, but it’s likely sophomore Beau Burns will be the guy after he threw for 224 yards and two scores in 2022. Burns, though, was also quite the game breaker on the ground, so we’ll see what it looks like.
•Melcher-Dallas: Both Johnny Milburn and Logan Godfrey are gone from Melcher-Dallas. Sophomore Reece Chiabotta might be the heir apparent, as he threw the ball 12 times a year ago as a freshman.
•Montezuma: Who is next in line to lead this high-octane passing attack after the loss of Owen Cook? It looks like it will be sophomore Luke Brennan, who was 4/5 for 75 yards and a touchdown last season.
TOP-RETURNING RUSHERS
Here are the returning leading rushers in the district, sorted by rushing yardage in 2022:
1. Ty Alcott, JR, Belle Plaine — The top-returning rusher in the district comes from Belle Plaine, which will likely find even more space on the ground game this year. Alcott led the way for the Plainsmen with 1,161 yards and 17 touchdowns in 2022.
2. Brett Plants, JR, Montezuma — The Braves put it in the air a lot, but Plants sure did find some success on the ground last year. The junior-to-be had 903 yards rushing and eight touchdowns.
3. Beau Burns, SO, BGM — Burns found some success through the air and on the ground last season. As a freshman, he rushed for 815 yards and 12 touchdowns while averaging a ridiculous 17 yards per carry.
4. Shane Helmick, SR, Moravia — Another dual-threat star, Helmick went for 451 yards and 10 touchdowns and averaged 8.1 yards per carry.
5. Nate Curry, SR, Twin Cedars — Curry led the way for Twin Cedars on the ground a season ago, and he figures to do so again. He posted 400 yards and a touchdown for the Sabers as a junior.
6. Wyatt Throckmorton, SR, Moravia — Another major offensive threat, Throckmorton averaged 8.9 yards per tote, finishing his junior season with 354 yards rushing and six touchdowns.
7. Broox Stockman, SO, Montezuma — Stockman put up 295 yards and three touchdowns rushing last season for the Braves, averaging 7.6 yards on each carry.
8. Jackson McDanel, SR, Moravia — The Moravia senior proved to be another key cog on offense for the Mohawks, totaling 265 yards and eight touchdowns.
9. Brenden Connett, SR, Twin Cedars — Connett finished with 153 yards rushing and scored one rushing touchdown last season for Twin Cedars.
10. Wade Sankot, SO, Belle Plaine — Listed as an offensive guard last season, Sankot obviously got a chance to carry the ball in posting 131 yards and two touchdowns.
Other 100+-yard rushers:
11. Dallas Smith, JR, Twin Cedars (129 yards, TD)
12. Wyatt Findley, SR, Twin Cedars (101 yards, TD)
TOP-RETURNING RECEIVERS
Here are the returning leading receivers in the district, sorted by receiving yardage in 2022:
1. Garrett Watts, SR, Montezuma — A monster junior season for Watts leads into what should be another big one as a senior. He had 52 receptions for 1,163 yards and 22 touchdowns. Yes, that’s 22.4 yards per reception.
2. Dominic Coleman, SR, BGM — Coleman also had a strong junior season for BGM in posting 611 yards and nine touchdowns while grabbing 36 receptions.
3. Nate Curry, SR, Twin Cedars — Curry snagged 42 receptions for 476 yards and scored a pair of touchdowns last season for the Sabers.
4. Jackson McDanel, SR, Moravia — McDanel will take over as the top receiving threat for Helmick this year. He had 30 receptions for 396 yards and seven touchdowns as a junior.
5. Wyatt Throckmorton, SR, Moravia — Or maybe it will be Throckmorton, who had 304 yards and two touchdowns on 15 receptions last year.
6. Braydon Draeger, SR, Melcher-Dallas — The top returning receiving tight end in the district, Draeger finished his season with 267 yards and four touchdowns on 13 grabs.
7. Wyatt Findley, SR, Twin Cedars — The Sabers standout had 22 receptions for 247 yards and a touchdown in 2022.
8. Cruz DeJong, SR, Montezuma — Here’s another receiving threat at tight end for the new Montezuma quarterback. DeJong went for 218 yards and five touchdowns on 12 receptions.
9. Brenden Connett, SR, Twin Cedars — Connett proved to also be a receiving threat last year in finishing with 157 yards and three touchdowns on 10 catches.
10. Brett Plants, JR, Montezuma — And one more dual-threat at running back, Plants had 17 receptions for 157 yards and two scores.
Other 100+-receiving returnees:
11. Brayden Hepke, SR, BGM (12 receptions, 140 yards, TD)
12. Mason Maschmann, SR, BGM (6 receptions, 109 yards, 3 TD)
13. Dallas Smith, JR, Twin Cedars (8 receptions, 106 yards)
14. Blake Micetich, SR, Twin Cedars (6 receptions, 100 yards, TD)
TOP-RETURNING DEFENSIVE STANDOUTS
Here are the returning leading defensive standouts in the district, sorted by total tackles in 2022:
1. Jackson McDanel, SR, Moravia — A complete star on the defensive side of the ball, McDanel had 89.0 tackles, 6.5 tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks and four fumble recoveries last season while being listed as a cornerback.
2. Brett Plants, JR, Montezuma — Plants was a two-way star last year, too, and figures to be the same in 2023. He posted 70.0 total tackles and also had 8.5 tackles for loss.
3. Shane Helmick, SR, Moravia — More Helmick. He had a big year on defense, too, with 7.0 tackles for loss and 2.5 sacks among his 66.5 total tackles. He also finished with two interceptions.
4. Matthew McDanel, SR, Moravia — Another massive season came courtesy of Matthew McDanel, who finished with 12.0 tackles for loss and 4.5 sacks. His tackle total was 64.5, and he jumped on two fumbles.
5. Tate Martin, JR, BGM — Martin was also all over the backfields of opponents with 15.0 tackles for loss and 1.0 sack among 60.5 total tackles. He also had four fumble recoveries and three interceptions.
5. Mason Maschmann, SR, BGM — Martin’s teammate, Maschmann, also had 60.5 total tackles while adding 11.5 TFLs and 1.0 sack.
7. Nate Curry, SR, Twin Cedars — Curry’s 11.5 tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks were a part of a big year with 59.5 tackles.
8. Wyatt Throckmorton, SR, Moravia — The Moravia defensive back posted 52.0 tackles and had 3.5 tackles for loss for the season.
9. Noah Fee, SR, Twin Cedars — A strong defensive back, Fee, had a 50.5-tackle season that also included 1.0 TFL.
10. Carter Michalek, JR, Montezuma — Michalek was right behind Fee with 50.0 total tackles and also had 1.0 TFL.
Others with 20+ tackles:
11. Brenden Connett, SR, Twin Cedars (48.5 tackles, 4.5 TFL, 3 FR)
12. Jeremy Reineke, SR, Belle Plaine (41.5 tackles, 3.5 TFL, 1.0 sack)
13. Braydon Draeger, SR, Melcher-Dallas (40.0 tackles, 3.0 TFL, 2 FR)
14. Ryan Heaton, JR, Melcher-Dallas (38.0 tackles, 5.0 TFL, 2.0 sacks)
15. Kael Caikoski, SR, Melcher-Dallas (35.0 tackles, 5.0 TFL, 1.0 sack)
16. Ty Alcott, JR, Belle Plaine (32.0 tackles, 2.0 TFL, 1.0 sack, 3 FR, 2 INT)
17. Dominic Coleman, SR, BGM (31.0 tackles, 7.5 TFL, 4.0 sacks, 5 INT)
18. Brady Boulton, SO, Montezuma (28.0 tackles, 2 INT)
18. Dakota Heishman, JR, BGM (28.0 tackles, 3.0 TFL, 4 INT)
20. Brayden Hepke, SR, BGM (26.0 tackles, 2.5 TFL)
21. Tod Geiger, SR, Montezuma (25.5 tackles, 8.0 TFL, 3 FR)
22. Trevor Hoch, SR, Melcher-Dallas (24.0 tackles, 2.0 TFL)
22. Will Sankot, SO, Belle Plaine (24.0 tackles, 5.0 TFL, 1.0 sack)
24. Lincoln Albertson, SO, Moravia (23.0 tackles)
25. Wade Sankot, SO, Belle Plaine (22.0 tackles, 6.5 TFL, 2.0 sacks)
25. Calvin Walton, SR, Moravia (22.0 tackles)
27. Broox Stockman, SO, Montezuma (21.0 tackles, 3.0 TFL, 2.0 sacks, 2 INT)
28. Lane Vokoun, JR, Belle Plaine (20.5 tackles, 1.5 TFL)
29. Sam DeMeulenaere, JR, Belle Plaine (20.0 tackles, 1.5 TFL, 2 INT)
Other defensive standouts:
-Isiah Arreosola, SR, Twin Cedars (13.5 tackles, 3.5 TFL, 1.0 sack)
-Reece Chiabotta, SO, Melcher-Dallas (15.0 tackles, 3.0 TFL, 2 FR)
-Gavin Clark, SO, Twin Cedars (11.0 tackles, 2.0 TFL)
-Landen Cooling, SO, BGM (10.0 tackles, 4.0 TFL, 2.0 sacks)
-Wyatt Findley, SR, Twin Cedars (8.5 tackles, 2.0 TFL, 1.0 sack)
-Derek Fry, SR, Montezuma (5.0 tackles, 2.0 TFL)
-Landon Morrison, SR, Montezuma (19.5 tackles, 2.5 TFL)
-Evan Schrader, SO, Melcher-Dallas (2 FR)
-Briar Simpson, JR, Montezuma (4.5 tackles, 2.0 TFL)
-Jax Stamp, SR, Belle Plaine (4.0 tackles, 3.0 TFL, 1.0 sack)
TOP-RETURNING SPECIALISTS
-Lincoln Albertson, SO, Moravia — 10 kickoffs
-Ty Alcott, JR, Belle Plaine — 147 KR yards (18.4 PER); 510 PUNT yards (36.4 PER)
-Brady Boulton, SO, Montezuma — 303 KR yards (21.6 PER), 2 KR TD
-Beau Burns, SO, BGM — 153 KR yards (21.9 PER)
-Reece Chiabotta, SO, Melcher-Dallas — 34 kickoffs
-Braydon Draeger, SR, Melcher-Dallas — 176 KR yards (16.0 PER)
-Jace Laird, SO, Twin Cedars — 225 KR yards (17.3 PER)
-Jackson McDanel, SR, Moravia — 191 KR yards (21.2 PER), 1 KR TD
-Ayden Rebenack, SR, Moravia — 5/10 PAT
-Kieren Sacora, SR, BGM — 82 kickoffs
-Wyatt Throckmorton, SR, Moravia — 237 KR yards (21.5 PER), 1 KR TD
-Calvin Walton, SR, Moravia — 144 KR yards (16.0 PER)
RETURNING ALL-DISTRICT PLAYERS
•Belle Plaine (5): Ty Alcott (1st Offense), Jeremy Reineke (1st Defense), Wade Sankot (2nd Defense), Sam DeMeulenaere (2nd Defense), Jax Stamp (Golden Award)
•BGM (3): Mason Maschmann (1st Offense), Dominic Coleman (2nd Offense), Tate Martin (2nd Defense)
•Melcher-Dallas (3): Braydon Draeger (2nd Offense), Kael Caikoski (2nd Defense), Ryan Heaton (HM)
•Montezuma (6): Tod Geiger (1st Offense), Garrett Watts (1st Offense), Brett Plants (1st Offense), Carter Michalek (2nd Defense), Cruz DeJong (2nd Offense), Landon Morrison (2nd Defense)
•Moravia (4): Shane Helmick (1st Offense), Matthew McDanel (1st Defense, 2nd Offense), Jackson McDanel (1st Defense), Wyatt Throckmorton (2nd Offense, 2nd Defense)
•Twin Cedars (4): Nathan Curry (1st Offense), Dallas Smith (2nd Offense), Brenden Connett (2nd Defense), Noah Fee (HM)
PRESEASON ALL-DISTRICT
QB: Shane Helmick, SR, Moravia
QB/RB: Beau Burns, SO, BGM
RB: Ty Alcott, JR, Belle Plaine
RB: Brett Plants, JR, Montezuma
WR: Garrett Watts, SR, Montezuma
WR: Dominic Coleman, SR, BGM
OL: Jax Stamp, SR, Belle Plaine
OL: Tod Geiger, SR, Montezuma
OL: Matthew McDanel, SR, Moravia
DL: Matthew McDanel, SR, Moravia
DL: Ryan Heaton, JR, Melcher-Dallas
DL: Tod Geiger, SR, Montezuma
DL: Dominic Coleman, SR, BGM
LB: Brett Plants, JR, Montezuma
LB: Shane Helmick, SR, Moravia
LB: Tate Martin, JR, BGM
DB: Jackson McDanel, SR, Moravia
DB: Ty Alcott, JR, Belle Plaine
RET: Brady Boulton, SO, Montezuma
K: Ayden Rebenack, SR, Moravia
P: Ty Alcott, JR, Belle Plaine
PRESEASON PROGNOSTICATION
This is not my prediction. This is formulaic: 2022 total wins + # of returning standouts listed above + preseason all-district. In Class 8-Player District 7 it looks like this:
1. Moravia (30)
2. Montezuma (29)
3. BGM (22)
4. Twin Cedars (19)
5. Belle Plaine (18)
6. Melcher-Dallas (13)
Thoughts: It sure looks like another big year is coming for Moravia, although Montezuma is likely to be right in the mix for the district championship, too. I would hardly be surprised to see BGM or Belle Plaine make a run at this thing, too, especially Belle Plaine, which is dropping down to 8-Player.
Send any questions, comments and/or concerns to dmartin@kmamail.com.