(KMAland) -- The Martin Blog Fall Sports Preview series continues with a look at Missouri River Conference Cross Country.
2023 MISSOURI RIVER CONFERENCE CROSS COUNTRY PREVIEW
The Bishop Heelan Catholic girls and Sioux City North boys have been on quite the run (all pun intended) lately. Heelan has won eight consecutive and 12 of the past 13 girls conference titles while North has won five straight boys championships. Here’s how it looked last year:
GIRLS
1. Bishop Heelan Catholic Crusaders (34)
2. Sioux City East Black Raiders (51)
3. Sioux City North Stars (62)
4. LeMars Bulldogs (95)
5. Sergeant Bluff-Luton Warriors (137)
6. Abraham Lincoln Lynx (138)
7. Thomas Jefferson Yellow Jackets (209)
8. Sioux City West Wolverines (221)
BOYS
1. Sioux City North Stars (17)
2. LeMars Bulldogs (90)
3. Sergeant Bluff-Luton Warriors (96)
4. Sioux City East Black Raiders (126)
5. Abraham Lincoln Lynx (130)
6. Bishop Heelan Catholic Crusaders (141)
7. Thomas Jefferson Yellow Jackets (153)
8. Sioux City West Wolverines (166)
COACHES
•Abraham Lincoln: Matt Lee
•Bishop Heelan Catholic: Todd Roerig
•LeMars: Kyle Borchers
•Sergeant Bluff-Luton: Monte Larsen
•Sioux City East: Rick Clarahan
•Sioux City North: David Nash
•Sioux City West: John Susie
•Thomas Jefferson: Kyle Bartholomew
GIRLS: WHO’S GONE?
The conference champion, Elizabeth Jordan of Sioux City North, is gone. She’s one of just two that finished in the top 12 that have graduated, joining LeMars’ Becca Hulinsky, who took 8th place. Sergeant Bluff-Luton’s Gabby Ryan has also moved on after taking 13th, and Alexys Jones of Sioux City East graduated after a 15th-place finish. Others:
18. Jazmin Martinez Rangel, Abraham Lincoln
19. Abby LaSale, Abraham Lincoln
23. Ellie Ritz, Bishop Heelan Catholic
27. Sophia Karras, Sergeant Bluff-Luton
30. Mariah Morrow, Sioux City East
32. Lena Schennach, Thomas Jefferson
33. Kylee Britt, LeMars
34. Cori Griebel, Sergeant Bluff-Luton
40. Athena Neville, Thomas Jefferson
41. Eleana Lemus, Thomas Jefferson
42. Kylie Richardson, Abraham Lincoln
45. Abigail Tilburg, LeMars
46. Hanna Nunez, Thomas Jefferson
47. Eliana Brown, Abraham Lincoln
48. Jennifer Rangel, Abraham Lincoln
50. Hailey Carlson, Thomas Jefferson
53. Jazmarie Valle, Thomas Jefferson
That’s 21 of the 54 runners that have graduated.
BOYS: WHO’S GONE?
Two of the top three and five of the top 11 from last year’s MRC meet are gone. That’s led by runner-up Gabe Nash and third-place finisher Beshanena Gutema — both of Sioux City North. Michael Meis of LeMars, Sergeant Bluff-Luton’s Evan Janzen and Eli Otten of Bishop Heelan Catholic went 9-10-11 and are also gone. Others:
14. Juan Sanchez, LeMars
16. Mark Markuson, Thomas Jefferson
17. Geb Mekonnen, Sioux City North
20. Omar Lopez, Sioux City East
28. Caden Wurth, LeMars
29. Hayden Gamble, Sergeant Bluff-Luton
32. Robert Siford, Abraham Lincoln
33. Sairus Samayoa, Sioux City East
35. Jacob Harrison, Sioux City East
36. Ethan Bose, Thomas Jefferson
38. Kam Fjeldheim, Bishop Heelan Catholic
40. Jacob Denker, Sioux City East
43. Ryker Callender, Sioux City West
44. Tyson Webb, Sioux City West
46. Lucas Fitch, Abraham Lincoln
50. Dalton McCormick, Abraham Lincoln
53. Asa Neville, Thomas Jefferson
GIRLS: THE RETURNING TOP 20
The first number is their ranking among returnees while the number in parentheses is where they finished at last year’s MRC meet. If the conference meet time was not stated in the blurb it will be put in parentheses at the end.
1. (2) Brooklyn Stanley, SR, Bishop Heelan Catholic — Following Jordan, three juniors and a freshman rounded out the top five. That was led by Stanley, who posted a 21:19.90.
2. (3) Analicia Salas, SR, Sioux City North — Salas was not too far behind Stanley in placing third with a run of 21:45.20.
3. (4) Alex Flattery, SR, Sioux City East — Flattery also figures to be in the mix for the conference championship this season after a fourth-place run a year ago. (21:49.70)
4. (5) Grace Roerig, SO, Bishop Heelan Catholic — The top freshman in the conference last season, Roerig went 21:56.20.
5. (6) Khloee Weitzel, SO, Sioux City East — Weitzel was right behind Roerig for that best-freshman race. (21:57.50)
6. (7) Scarlett Walsh, SR, Bishop Heelan Catholic — The No. 3 returning runner for Heelan, Walsh had a 22:02.40 at the conference meet in LeMars a year ago.
7. (9) Maddie Demke, SR, Bishop Heelan Catholic — This is why they keep winning championships. Depth and quality. Demke was ninth last year in 22:10.00.
8. (10) Emma Scott, SO, Sioux City East — Another from the East sophomore class that was so outstanding across the board last year, Scott finished in 10th with a 22:12.80.
9. (11) Delaney Saulsbury, JR, Bishop Heelan Catholic — This makes for a fifth returnee among the top nine from Heelan. Saulsbury is the top-returning junior in the league. (22:22.70)
10. (12) Mackenzie DeRocher, SO, LeMars — DeRocher ran a 22:26.90 to round out the top 10 returnees.
The rest of the top 20:
11. (14) Hannah Johnson, SO, Sioux City North (22:34.80)
12. (16) Ava Barker, JR, Sioux City East (23:03.50)
13. (17) Sienna Kass, JR, LeMars (23:08.30)
14. (20) Ali Gonzalez, JR, Sioux City North (23:18.10)
15. (21) Ashleigh Jochum, SO, Bishop Heelan Catholic (23:22.20)
16. (22) KayLynn Kepler Thomason, JR, Abraham Lincoln (23:34.80)
17. (24) Joslyn Vogt, SO, Sioux City North (23:38.50)
18. (25) Kendal Hamerlinck, SR, LeMars (23:42.60)
19. (26) Lilin Kamm, SO, Sioux City East (23:44.80)
20. (28) Bjella Bockenstedt, SO, Sergeant Bluff-Luton (24:00.50)
BOYS: THE RETURNING TOP 20
The first number is their ranking among returnees while the number in parentheses is where they finished at last year’s MRC meet. If the conference meet time was not stated in the blurb it will be put in parentheses at the end.
1. (1) Natnael Kifle, SR, Sioux City North — The defending conference champion is back after Kifle went under 16 (15:59.90) to win last year’s MRC title.
2. (4) AbduBekar Kumbi, SR, Sioux City North — The Stars also have the No. 2 returning runner in Kumbi, who went 17:38.90 at the conference meet.
3. (5) Trace Obbink, SR, LeMars — The first non-North runner, Obbink had a 17:41.20 last year to take fifth.
4. (6) Kaiden Hamilton, SO, Thomas Jefferson — The best returning sophomore in the league, Hamilton had a terrific 17:52.00 run at the conference meet last year.
5. (7) Connor Schultz, JR, Sioux City North — The beat goes on for North, as Schultz ran seventh at last year’s MRC meet in 18:09.70.
6. (8) Steven Kling, SR, Sioux City North — One of the best baseball players/cross country runners around, Kling was eighth with an 18:10.20.
7. (12) Braulio Gonzalez, JR, Sergeant Bluff-Luton — The top returning runner for the Warriors, Gonzalez was 12th last year with an 18:34.00.
8. (13) Cody Smith, SR, Abraham Lincoln — Smith is the top returning runner for the Lynx, as he posted an 18:45.30 at the conference meet last year.
9. (15) Michael Wieseler, SR, Sergeant Bluff-Luton — Wieseler is the last of the sub-19 minute runners returning to the league. (18:52.20)
10. (18) JoJo Small, JR, Sioux City West — And the top 10 returnees rounds out with Small, who led West with a 19:01.70 at the MRC meet.
The rest of the top 20:
11. (19) Filmon Gebra, SR, Sioux City West (19:06.80)
12. (21) Caden Koepke, SO, Sioux City East (19:10.00)
13. (22) Aidan Watts, JR, Abraham Lincoln (19:10.10)
14. (23) Andres Gonzalez, JR, Bishop Heelan Catholic (19:13.90)
15. (24) Ben Walsh, SO, Bishop Heelan Catholic (19:17.40)
16. (25) Danny Cleveland, SO, Sioux City East (19:19.70)
17. (26) Marcos Contreras, SR, Abraham Lincoln (19:27.00)
18. (27) Maciah Shultz, JR, Sioux City East (19:28.40)
19. (30) Alejandro Vargas-Gaytan, JR, Sergeant Bluff-Luton (19:46.10)
20. (31) Daniel Delarosa, SO, Sergeant Bluff-Luton (19:47.80)
GIRLS: POSTSEASON HIGHLIGHTS
•Abraham Lincoln: The AL girls had 209 points and finished seventh at their home 4A SQM. Their top-returning runner from the meet is KayLynn Kepler Thomason — a junior that finished in 38th. Sonia Fitch and Jocelyn Solorio were other underclassmen that ran at the SQM last year.
•Bishop Heelan Catholic: Heelan qualified for state and finished in 11th with 257 points at the state meet. Brooklyn Stanley led the finishers in 33rd while Grace Roerig, Delaney Saulsbury, Maddie Demke, Scarlett Walsh and Ashleigh Jochum all have remaining eligibility from the team that ran in Fort Dodge.
•LeMars: LeMars finished in seventh place at the Class 3A SQM in Humboldt last year. Mackenzie DeRocher was the top runner for the Bulldogs, qualifying for state and finishing in 66th. Sienna Kass and Kendal Hamerlinck would also return from their SQM lineup.
•Sergeant Bluff-Luton: The Warriors were seventh with 207 points at the Glenwood SQM. Bella Bockenstedt is the top-returning finisher for SBL while other potential returnees Abby Andersen, Kendra Berglund and Kamryn Tooley also ran in Glenwood.
•Sioux City East: East posted a sixth-place finish at the 4A SQM, hosted by AL. Their top two runners from the meet will be back in sophomore Emma Scott and senior Alex Flattery. Sophomores Khloee Weitzel and Lilin Kamm and junior Ava Barker also ran at the SQM.
•Sioux City North: North took fifth at the AL SQM and will have to replace their state qualifier, Elizabeth Jordan. Senior Analicia Salas narrowly missed qualifying with an 18th-place finish while junior Ali Gonzalez and sophomores Katelyn Cook, Maria Gutierrez, Joslyn Vogt and Hanna Johnson could also be back after grabbing some postseason experience last year.
•Sioux City West: West took 10th at the 4A SQM last year. They will bring back every runner from that meet, led by junior Lilly Whiteshirt (43rd). Others that could be back are seniors Sarah Carper and Alejandra Payes, junior Kimber Buhman and sophomores Angela Zermeno, Dayrin Suarez and Susely Martinez.
•Thomas Jefferson: The Yellow Jackets were ninth at the SQM last year. All six of their runners from that meet were seniors.
BOYS: POSTSEASON HIGHLIGHTS
•Abraham Lincoln: The Lynx could have five of their top six runners returning from last year’s SQM, which saw them take ninth. Senior Cody Smith was the fastest that day for AL while juniors Aidan Watts and Daniel Hornberg and seniors Marcos Contreras and Parker Herzog also picked up some SQM experience last year.
•Bishop Heelan Catholic: Heelan’s eighth-place SQM finish was led by a senior, but soon-to-be senior Alex Gonzalez was not far behind the graduated Eli Otten. Junior Andres Gonzalez, sophomore Ben Walsh, junior Austin Larsen and junior Jackson Kinnetz also ran for the Crusaders in the SQM.
•LeMars: LeMars claimed sixth at their SQM last season with senior Trace Obbink advancing to state before a 44th-place finish in Fort Dodge. Their next three postseason runners, though, were seniors. Michael Murra, Noah Laursen and Jett Schmid also ran at the SQM and could be back.
•Sergeant Bluff-Luton: The Warriors just missed out on a state meet trip with a fourth-place finish at their 3A SQM against Glenwood. Evan Janzen did qualify for state, but he was a senior last year. Braulio Gonzalez, Alejandro Vargas-Gaytan, Michael Wieseler, Daniel Delarosa and David Gehling also ran at the SQM last year and have remaining eligibility.
•Sioux City East: Sioux City East was an eighth-place finisher at the SQM last year. The Black Raiders should have three of their top four runners from that meet coming back, including sophomores Caden Koepke and Danny Cleveland and junior Maciah Shultz.
•Sioux City North: As they are known to do, North qualified for the state meet with a third-place finish at their SQM. They went on to state and finished 13th with the graduated Gabe Nash finishing in eighth. Natnael Kifle was the top finisher and the top returnee for the Stars, as he took 17th in Class 4A. Connor Schultz, Steven Kling and Abubekar Kumbi also ran at the state meet for the Stars.
•Sioux City West: West was very young last year and could bring back Filmon Gebru, JoJo Small, Eric Munoz, Ryker Callander, Gabe Enszer and Connor McKewon from a 10th-place finisher at last year’s SQM.
•Thomas Jefferson: The Jackets were seventh-place finishers at the SQM and return their top runner from that meet in sophomore Kaiden Hamilton. Fellow sophomores Immanuel Brown and Bailyan Williamson could also be back along with senior Ryan Shepard.
WHO’S COMING IN
I was unable to find junior high results from last year’s Missouri River Conference meet as I have in the past. If anybody has those results, shoot them to dmartin@kmamail.com or hit me up on social media, and I will update this section.
GIRLS: ONE FINAL TAKE
Heelan is a heavy, heavy favorite to make it nine consecutive conference championships. They bring back the top runner, three of the top five and five of the top nine. That will play pretty well. The question is: Who is second? Sioux City East appears to be in good shape with three in the top eight. Sioux City North is another possibility with a really youthful roster from last year getting one year older, wiser and potentially better.But yeah, it’s Heelan’s to lose.
BOYS: ONE FINAL TAKE
It would likely take a major surprise if someone other than Sioux City North were to win this year’s championship. North will bring back four of the top six returning runners, and they rolled to a perfect score at last year’s JV meet. So, there is more in the chamber there. The next-best contender is a tough one to figure out. It could come from Sergeant Bluff-Luton, which has four of the top eight returning runners, or maybe from LeMars, which has four of the top 28 returnees. Thomas Jefferson has four in the top 29 returnees, too. Heelan has four between 14 and 27. The battle for second might also prove to be the most interesting part of the MRC team race.
Send any questions, comments and/or concerns to dmartin@kmamail.com.