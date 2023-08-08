(KMAland) -- The Martin Blog Fall Sports Preview series continues with a look at Class A District 8 football.
PREVIOUS FALL SPORTS PREVIEWS
7/24: Class 2A District 8 Football
7/25: Rolling Valley Conference Volleyball
7/26: Class 4A District 1 Football
7/27: Class 2A District 7 Football
7/28: Corner Conference Cross Country
7/29: Hawkeye Ten Conference Cross Country
7/30: Western Iowa Conference Cross Country
7/31: Pride of Iowa Conference Volleyball
8/1: Class A District 7 Football
8/2: Missouri River Conference Volleyball
8/3: Class 8-Player District 1 Football
8/4: Rolling Valley Conference Cross Country
8/5: Class A District 6 Football
8/6: Class 8-Player District 7 Football
8/7: Missouri River Conference Cross Country
2023 CLASS A DISTRICT 8 FOOTBALL PREVIEW
Three KMAland conference schools reside in A-8 this season with Logan-Magnolia, St. Albert and Tri-Center joining four other schools. Lo-Ma, Tri-Center, Westwood and Woodbury Central were in A-8 the last two years while Kingsley-Pierson jumps up from 8-Player, St. Albert moves out from A-7 and West Monona comes down from 1A-8. There were five state playoff teams among these seven teams with one (Woodbury Central) advancing to the UNI Dome. Here’s how they all stacked up last year:
Kingsley-Pierson Panthers — 4-5 overall (Class 8-Player District 1) **state qualifier
Logan-Magnolia Panthers — 5-4 overall (Class A District 8) **state qualifier
St. Albert Falcons — 2-7 overall (Class A District 7)
Tri-Center Trojans — 4-5 overall (Class A District 8) **state qualifier
West Monona Spartans — 0-8 overall (Class 1A District 8)
Westwood Rebels — 4-5 overall (Class A District 8) **state qualifier
Woodbury Central Wildcats — 11-1 overall (Class A District 8) **state semifinalist
COACHES
•Kingsley-Pierson: Geoff Olson
•Logan-Magnolia: Matt Straight
•St. Albert: Donnie Woods
•Tri-Center: Ryan Schroder
•West Monona: Bret Doorenbos
•Westwood: Cass Burkhart
•Woodbury Central: Kurt Bremer
RETURNING QUARTERBACKS
Here are the returning quarterback in the district, sorted by passing yardage in 2022:
1. Drew Kluender, SR, Woodbury Central — Kluender had a massive junior season for the Wildcats, throwing for 3,419 yards and 37 touchdowns against just nine interceptions and completing just under 60% of his passes.
2. Beau Goodwin, SR, Kingsley-Pierson — Goodwin also had a prolific season in the 8-Player game for Kingsley-Pierson. He threw for 2,068 yards and 30 touchdowns of his own against just eight picks. He completed 68.3% of his passes.
3. Owen Marshall, JR, St. Albert — Marshall stepped into a new role as the starting QB for the Falcons last season and posted 645 yards and five touchdowns through the air.
4. Chase Lander, JR, West Monona — Another returning junior quarterback, Lander had 627 yards and a touchdown for the Spartans last season.
5. Carson Topf, SR, Westwood — Westwood won’t throw the ball much, but Topf made the most of his 39 attempts with 193 yards and a touchdown for the Rebels.
That leaves two teams without returning starting quarterbacks:
-Logan-Magnolia: Calvin Wallis — since graduated — was the only player to attempt a pass last season for the Panthers. The only other player listed as a quarterback on Bound last year was junior Kalab Kuhl, who figures to take over as the QB1.
-Tri-Center: Maddox Anderson has graduated, which likely means senior Isaac Wohlhuter will take over under center for the Trojans this season. He and sophomore Cael Witt were listed as QBs on Bound last year, but it sounds like the guy will be Wohlhuter with Witt helping elsewhere.
TOP-RETURNING RUSHERS
Here are the returning leading rushers in the district, sorted by rushing yardage in 2022:
1. Evan Roden, JR, Logan-Magnolia — The No. 4 rusher in last year’s A-7, Roden grinded for 731 yards and eight touchdowns while averaging 5.6 yards per carry for the Panthers.
2. Calvin Collins, SR, Logan-Magnolia — The Panthers fullback also had a strong year on the ground, as you might expect, finishing with 638 yards and six touchdowns.
3. Beau Goodwin, SR, Kingsley-Pierson — Goodwin was a dual-threat for the Panthers in putting up 484 yards and six touchdowns rushing.
4. Parker Zima, SR, West Monona — The leading returning rusher for the Spartans, Zima had 242 yards and three touchdowns as a junior.
5. William Anderson, JR, Logan-Magnolia — Get ready for a breakout season for the speedster Anderson, who had 143 yards and two touchdowns on just 22 carries (6.5 per) last year.
6. Carson Topf, SR, Westwood — The Westwood quarterback toted the ball 39 times for 138 yards last season.
7. Kyle Irwin, SO, St. Albert — Irwin got a bit of run last season as a freshman and tallied 132 yards and a touchdown for the Falcons.
8. Joe Dewald, JR, Westwood — The Rebels put the ball in Dewald’s gut 21 times last year for 129 yards and it led to one touchdown.
9. Tony Busch, SR, St. Albert — I’d look for a breakout from Busch this season, too, as he could see more time on offense after posting 123 yards rushing.
10. Joe Morris, JR, Westwood — Also listed as a quarterback, Morris had 121 yards rushing and five touchdowns rushing for the Rebels.
Other 100+ yard rushers:
11. Kyran Flowers, SR, Westwood (107 yards, TD)
12. Payton Purgett, SR, West Monona (101 yards, TD)
TOP-RETURNING RECEIVERS
Here are the returning leading receivers in the district, sorted by receiving yardage in 2022:
1. Eric McGill, SR, Woodbury Central — An All-State QB has his All-State receiver back this season. McGill had 1,062 yards receiving and 16 touchdowns on 49 receptions.
2. Zack Butler, JR, Woodbury Central — And now it’s Butler’s turn to take on an even bigger role. He had 38 receptions for 655 yards and two scores last year.
3. Luke Wettengel, SR, St. Albert — Wettengel was listed as a QB on Bound last year, but he played receiver to the tune of 11 receptions and 139 yards receiving.
4. Payton Purgett, SR, West Monona — The senior running back is the top-returning receiver for the Spartans, finishing with 135 yards on seven grabs.
5. Carter Kunze, JR, Tri-Center — Kunze will get plenty of work in the backfield with Michael Turner graduated, but he showed he can also make plays in the receiving game, too, with 13 catches for 121 yards and a touchdown in 2022.
The rest of the top 10:
6. Brandon McCall, SR, St. Albert (2 receptions, 80 yards, TD)
7. Parker Zima, SR, West Monona (15 receptions, 77 yards)
8. Parker Heisterkamp, JR, St. Albert (1 reception, 75 yards, TD)
9. Brayden Komarek, JR, West Monona (5 receptions, 58 yards)
10. Kyran Flowers, SR, Westwood (3 receptions, 55 yards)
TOP-RETURNING DEFENSIVE STANDOUTS
Here are the returning leading defensive standouts in the district, sorted by total tackles in 2022:
**Note: St. Albert did not record any tackle stats last season, so the Falcons will not be listed in this section.
1. Isaac Wohlhuter, SR, Tri-Center — The leading returning tackler in the district was listed at safety last year and had 58.5 tackles with 6.0 tackles for loss.
2. Zack Butler, JR, Woodbury Central — The top linebacker in returning tackles is Butler, who led the way for Woodbury Central with 53.0 tackles, 2.0 TFL and 0.5 sack.
3. Carter Kunze, JR, Tri-Center — Kunze was all over the field, too, with 48.0 tackles, 6.0 TFLs and 1.0 sack.
4. Parker Zima, SR, West Monona — Zima is the last of just four players that had 40.0 tackles and are back from last season. Zima had exactly 40.0 tackles as a junior linebacker.
5. Devin LaBrune, SR, Westwood — LaBrune is the top-returning defensive lineman in tackling, totaling 38.0 tackles and 3.0 TFLs.
5. Aiden McDonald, SR, Westwood — Another key piece from Westwood’s defense, McDonald had 38.0 tackles and 2.5 tackles for loss a season ago.
7. Beau Goodwin, SR, Kingsley-Pierson — The quarterback on offense is listed as a defensive lineman on defense, and it led to 35.5 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks and three fumble recoveries.
8. Eric McGill, SR, Woodbury Central — McGill also worked well on the defensive side in finishing with 34.5 tackles and 2.0 TFLs. McGill also had three fumble recoveries and two interceptions.
9. Drew Kluender, SR, Woodbury Central — Another two-way star for Woodbury Central, Kluender had 29.5 tackles and two interceptions from his cornerback position.
10. Jed Lake, SR, Logan-Magnolia — The Lo-Ma safety is his team’s top-returning tackler, finishing last year with 27.5 tackles and 2.0 TFL.
The rest of the players with 20.0+ returning tackles:
11. Landon Steinhoff, SR, Westwood — 26.5 tackles, 4.0 TFL
12. Joe Dewald, JR, Westwood — 26.0 tackles, 3.0 TFL
13. Laken Bellis, SR, West Monona — 25.0 tackles
14. Calvin Collins, SR, Logan-Magnolia — 24.0 tackles
14. Frank Lewis, SR, Westwood — 24.0 tackles, 1.5 TFL
16. Payton Purgett, SR, West Monona — 23.0 tackles
17. Evan Roden, JR, Logan-Magnolia — 22.5 tackles
18. Dillon Woodward, SR, West Monona — 21.5 tackles, 1.0 TFL, 1.0 sack
19. Daltyn Pitt, SR, Logan-Magnolia — 21.0 tackles, 0.5 TFL
20. Colton Kurtz, SR, Kingsley-Pierson — 20.5 tackles, 0.5 TFL, 0.5 sack
Other defensive standouts:
-Athan Chessmore, JR, Tri-Center (12.0 tackles, 2.0 TFL, 0.5 sack)
-Brady Collins, SR, Kingsley-Pierson (19.0 tackles, 3.0 TFL, 3.0 sacks)
-MJ Crawford, SR, Westwood (9.0 tackles, 2.0 TFL)
-Mathew Holiday, SR, St. Albert (2 INT)
-Brayden Komarek, JR, West Monona (2 INT)
-Carson Topf, SR, Westwood (17.5 tackles, 3.5 TFL)
-Luke Wettengel, SR, St. Albert (2 INT)
TOP-RETURNING SPECIALISTS
-William Anderson, JR, Logan-Magnolia — 127 KR yards (12.7 PER)
-Zack Butler, JR, Woodbury Central — 113 KR yards (18.8 PER); 48/58 PAT, 78 kickoffs
-Calvin Collins, SR, Logan-Magnolia — 466 PUNT yards (29.1 PER)
-Kyran Flowers, SR, Westwood — 150 KR yards (16.7 PER)
-Beau Goodwin, SR, Kingsley-Pierson — 26/36 PAT, 58 kickoffs, 23 touchbacks
-Kyle Irwin, SO, St. Albert — 8/11 PAT, 4/6 FG (34 LONG), 13 kickoffs
-Drew Kluender, SR, Woodbury Central — 989 PUNT yards (35.3 PER)
-Brayden Komarek, JR, West Monona — 171 KR y ards (12.2 PER); 18 kickoffs, 1 touchback; 873 PUNT yards (30.1 PER)
-Eric McGill, SR, Woodbury Central — 242 KR yards (17.3 PER); 177 PR yards (16.1 PER)
-Payton Purgett, SR, West Monona — 173 KR yards (14.4 PER)
-Bode Simms, SO, St. Albert — 12 kickoffs
RETURNING ALL-DISTRICT PLAYERS
•Kingsley-Pierson: Beau Goodwin (1st)
•Logan-Magnolia (3): Grant Brix (1st Offense), Evan Roden (2nd Offense), Calvin Collins (2nd Offense)
•St. Albert (5): Kyle Irwin (1st ST), Brandon McCall (2nd Offense), Luke Wettengel (2nd Defense), Tony Busch (2nd Defense), Jayden Beckman (HM)
•Tri-Center (2): Isaac Wohlhuter (1st Defense), Carter Kunze (2nd Defense)
•West Monona (1): Parker Zima (2nd Defense)
•Westwood (2): Devin LaBrune (1st Offense), Aiden McDonald (2nd Defense)
•Woodbury Central (3): Drew Kluender (1st Offense & 1st ST), Eric McGill (1st Offense), Zack Butler (1st ST & 2nd Offense)
PRESEASON ALL-DISTRICT
QB: Drew Kluender, SR, Woodbury Central
QB/RB: Beau Goodwin, SR, Kingsley-Pierson
RB: Evan Roden, JR, Logan-Magnolia
FB: Calvin Collins, SR, Logan-Magnolia
WR: Eric McGill, SR, Woodbury Central
WR: Zack Butler, JR, Woodbury Central
OL: Grant Brix, SR, Logan-Magnolia
OL: Devin LaBrune, SR, Westwood
OL: Brandon McCall, SR, St. Albert
OL: Jayden Beckman, JR, St. Albert
DL: Devin LaBrune, SR, Westwood
DL: Beau Goodwin, SR, Kingsley-Pierson
DL: Tony Busch, SR, St. Albert
LB: Aiden McDonald, SR, Westwood
LB: Carter Kunze, JR, Tri-Center
LB: Zack Butler, JR, Woodbury Central
LB: Parker Zima, SR, West Monona
LB: Isaac Wohlhuter, SR, Tri-Center
DB: Eric McGill, SR, Woodbury Central
DB: Luke Wettengel, SR, St. Albert
K: Kyle Irwin, SO, St. Albert
P: Drew Kluender, SR, Woodbury Central
RET: Eric McGill, SR, Woodbury Central
PRESEASON PROGNOSTICATION
This is not my prediction. This is formulaic: 2022 total wins + # of returning standouts listed above + preseason all-district. In Class A District 8 it looks like this:
1. Woodbury Central (27)
2. Westwood (21)
3. Logan-Magnolia & St. Albert (17)
5. West Monona (14)
6. Kingsley-Pierson (12)
7. Tri-Center (10)
Thoughts: Let’s start with Tri-Center, which lost quite a bit of production from last year, but it’s generally a program that quickly bounces back from any and all graduation. I’ll take a finish much higher than seventh. Now, Woodbury Central is the clear favorite, and that’s exactly where they should be after the success they’ve shown over the last several years. They’re loaded. Westwood, Logan-Magnolia, Tri-Center and potentially even St. Albert could have a good fight for second.
Send any questions, comments and/or concerns to dmartin@kmamail.com.