(KMAland) -- The Martin Blog Fall Sports Preview series continues with a look at Class 3A District 6 Football.
2023 CLASS 3A DISTRICT 6 FOOTBALL PREVIEW
Three Hawkeye Ten Conference teams — Atlantic, Creston and Harlan — return to the district, as does Knoxville. However, Nevada jumps into the league from District 2, and Perry drops down from District 5. Harlan won the state championship each of the last two seasons while Nevada was a state quarterfinalist (lost to Harlan) and Creston qualified for state. Atlantic is the fourth team that posted a winning record. Here’s how it all stacked up:
Atlantic Trojans — 5-4 overall (Class 3A District 6)
Creston Panthers — 6-4 overall (Class 3A District 6) **state qualifier
Harlan Cyclones — 12-1 overall (Class 3A District 6) **state champion
Knoxville Panthers — 1-8 overall (Class 3A District 6)
Nevada Cubs — 8-3 overall (Class 3A District 2) **state quarterfinalist
Perry Bluejays — 1-8 overall (Class 4A District 5)
COACHES
•Atlantic: Joe Brummer
•Creston: Brian Morrison
•Harlan: Todd Bladt
•Knoxville: Matthew Dunkin
•Nevada: Andrew Kleeman
•Perry: Tyler Hovey
RETURNING QUARTERBACKS
Here are the returning quarterback in the district, sorted by passing yardage in 2022:
1. Noah Keefer, SR, Knoxville — This is a league that graduated quarterbacks, but not in Knoxville. Keefer actually had a strong showing with 831 yards passing, seven touchdowns and just two interceptions. It’s also worth keeping an eye on junior Brenden Woolsey, who threw for 236 yards last season.
2. Tristan Hayes, JR, Atlantic — Hayes did not start every game for the Trojans, but he got plenty of work in completing 23 of 36 passes to finish with 460 yards and seven touchdowns in 2022.
With two starting quarterback positions (potentially) decided, here’s a look at the race for QB1 in the other four programs:
•Creston: Kyle Strider and his 1,766 yards passing have graduated, but there seems to be a clear favorite to replace him. Senior Cael Turner also took some snaps last season, throwing for 51 yards and a touchdown.
•Harlan: The Cyclones lose their most prolific quarterback in school history — Teagon Kasperbauer. Senior Will Arkfeld and junior Weston Reisz also threw and completed passes last season and have QB distinctions on Bound.
•Nevada: Nevada will have to replace their senior quarterback, too, in Noah Mills. The only other player listed as a QB in Bound last year is junior Connor King, although senior Kyle Kingsbury and junior Anthony Eaton both attempted passes in 2022.
•Perry: Perry didn’t throw the ball much last season, but they will lose the senior that threw the most (Caden Heck). Junior Geren Kenney is also listed as a quarterback on Bound, and he attempted 16 passes last season.
TOP-RETURNING RUSHERS
Here are the returning leading rushers in the district, sorted by rushing yardage in 2022:
1. Brennan Hayes, SR, Creston — One of the top-returning running backs in the area, Hayes leads the district with returning rushing yards in finishing with 1,338 yards and 11 touchdowns as a junior. He averaged 7.3 yards per carry.
2. Cason Stevenson, SR, Nevada — And one more returning 1,000-yard rusher in the district. Stevenson had a big year for the Cubs with 1,144 yards and nine touchdowns with an average of 5.2 yards per Carry.
3. Dante Hedrington, SR, Atlantic — Hedrington grinded out 4.6 yards per carry on 131 touches, finishing with 606 yards and four touchdowns as a junior.
4. Noah Schmitz, SR, Harlan — Who’s next for Harlan? Schmitz might be one of the big answers to that question, as he had 386 yards and six touchdowns for the Cyclones in 2022.
5. Anthony Eaton, JR, Nevada — Eaton should see a few more touches this season for Nevada. As a sophomore, he went for 275 yards and a touchdown.
6. Keegan Snyder, SR, Perry — Perry’s top-returning rusher is Snyder, who played fullback last season and had 235 yards on the ground.
7. Noah Keefer, SR, Knoxville — The top-returning running quarterback in the league, Keefer had 228 yards and a touchdown while averaging 7.4 yards per carry.
8. Weston Trapp, JR, Creston — It’s hard to find many carries with Hayes in the lineup, but Trapp made the most of his 26 touches in going for 174 yards and four touchdowns, averaging 6.7 yards per carry.
9. Lukas Francis, JR, Harlan — Harlan’s Francis pitched in 141 yards rushing and two touchdowns during his sophomore season.
10. Cael Turner, SR, Creston — And the last of the athletes with at least 100 yards rushing, Turner got to exactly 100 on three carries (33.3 per carry).
TOP-RETURNING RECEIVERS
Here are the returning leading receivers in the district, sorted by receiving yardage in 2022:
1. Cade Sears, SR, Harlan — One of the top receivers in the state last year, Sears was one of three Cyclones with at least 600 yards receiving. He’s the only one of those three that is back, though, and he led that trio with 973 yards and 15 touchdowns on 46 grabs. The South Dakota State commit averaged 21.2 yards per reception.
2. Colton Rasmussen, SR, Atlantic — Atlantic’s top pass-catcher also had a big year as a junior with 38 grabs for 762 yards. He averaged 20.1 yards per catch and had 12 touchdowns.
3. Kyle Kingsbury, SR, Nevada — Kingsbury is a third-returning receiver over 600 yards from last season, finishing with 642 yards and five touchdowns on 41 receptions.
4. Cael Turner, SR, Creston — Does Turner make the move to QB or does he continue to work as a threat on the outside for whoever takes the controls? That’s a big early question, but we do know Turner is a big-play threat in finishing with 532 yards and four touchdowns on 34 receptions last season.
5. Brandon Briley, SR, Creston — Briley is another outside threat for the Panthers, as he posted 398 yards and two touchdowns on 26 receptions.
6. Dylan Calvin, SR, Creston — And there’s yet another returning receiver for Creston, which makes me think Turner will definitely be the QB. Calvin had 363 yards and one touchdown on 24 catches.
7. Koby Higginbotham, JR, Knoxville — The top-returning tight end in total receiving yards from last year, Higginbotham had 356 yards and three touchdowns of his own in finishing with 23 catches.
8. Jay Kellar, SR, Knoxville — Another receiving threat for Keefer and the Panthers, Kellar caught four touchdowns among 21 receptions while finishing with 268 yards.
9. Xander Drake, JR, Creston — A huge-play threat for the Panthers last year, Drake averaged 29.6 yards per reception and scored three touchdowns, finishing with seven receptions and 207 yards.
10. Will Palmer, SR, Nevada — The Nevada tight end a year ago, Palmer had 15 receptions for 177 yards and scored one touchdown.
11. Connor Willis, SR, Knoxville — The last of the returning players with at least 100 yards receiving, Willis posted 119 yards on 18 receptions.
TOP-RETURNING DEFENSIVE STANDOUTS
Here are the returning leading defensive standouts in the district, sorted by total tackles in 2022:
1. Matthew Sorfonden, SR, Harlan — Harlan’s top tackler from last season is back. Sorfonden had a huge year for the Cyclones with 70.5 tackles, 10.0 tackles for loss and 2.0 sacks from his linebacker spot. He also leads the district with three fumble recoveries and grabbed two picks from last season.
2. Jackson Burlage, JR, Nevada — Nevada’s top tackler is also back at linebacker, and Burlage had a huge sophomore season with 69.5 tackles, 11.5 tackles for loss and 5.5 sacks.
3. Kale Kincaid, SR, Knoxville — Another linebacker, Kincaid finished his junior year with 62.0 total tackles and posted 3.0 tackles for loss.
4. Tyce Huyck, SR, Knoxville — And Heck is right behind Kincaid with 58.0 tackles from last season. He added 3.0 tackles for loss and 1.0 sack.
5. Austin Evans, SR, Creston — The Panthers have a playmaker in their linebacking corps, too, with Evans tallying 8.0 tackles for loss and 5.0 sacks among 47.5 total tackles.
6. Kyle Kingsbury, SR, Nevada — The top-returning tackler that was listed as a defensive back in this district, Kingsbury had 38.5 tackles and three interceptions.
7. Anthony Eaton, JR, Nevada — Eaton finished last season with 35.5 tackles and 1.5 tackles for loss.
8. Max Chapman, SR, Creston — A terrific two-way lineman, Chapman had 8.5 tackles for loss and 1.0 sack among 33.0 total tackles.
9. Dylan Calvin, SR, Creston — Listed as a defensive back last season, Calvin had 32.0 total tackles, including 24 solos, and he grabbed four interceptions.
9. Cael Turner, SR, Creston — Another chance to talk about Cael Turner, who was a defensive back and finished with 32.0 tackles, 1.0 TFL and five interceptions.
Others with at least 20+ tackles:
11. Jay Kellar, SR, Knoxville — 31.5 tackles
12. Colton Becker, SR, Atlantic — 29.0 tackles, 2.0 TFL
12. Dakota Ramsey, SR, Knoxville — 29.0 tackles, 4.0 TFL
14. Evan Sorensen, JR, Atlantic — 26.5 tackles, 3.0 TFL, 1.0 sack
15. Franz Reisz, SR, Harlan — 23.5 tackles, 7.5 TFL
16. Wayne Johnston, SR, Knoxville — 22.5 tackles
17. Max Magana, JR, Knoxville — 22.0 tackles
18. Tyson O’Brien, JR, Harlan — 20.5 tackles, 1.0 TFL
Other defensive standouts:
-Cruz Calderon, SR, Perry (8.0 tackles, 3.0 TFL, 1.0 sack)
-Xavier Darrow, JR, Atlantic (17.0 tackles, 2.5 TFL, 1.0 sack)
-Spencer Fink, JR, Harlan (2 INT)
-Jesus Gonzalez, SR, Perry (7.0 tackles, 2.0 TFL, 2.0 sacks)
-Chaz Graves, JR, Knoxville (19.5 tackles, 3.0 TFL)
-McCoy Haines, SR, Creston (2 INT)
-Ruger Kendall, JR, Knoxville (15.0 tackles, 4.0 TFL, 4.0 sacks)
-Kain Killmer, SR, Perry (11.0 tackles, 2.0 TFL, 1.0 sack)
-Quinn Koesters, SR, Harlan (2 INT)
-Will Palmer, SR, Nevada (9.0 tackles, 5.0 TFL, 3.0 sacks)
-Keegan Snyder, SR, Perry (18.0 tackles, 2.0 TFL, 2.0 sacks)
TOP-RETURNING SPECIALISTS
-Brandon Briley, SR, Creston — 124 KR yards (17.7 PER)
-Dylan Calvin, SR, Creston — 629 PUNT yards (28.6 PER)
-Xander Drake, JR, Creston — 171 KR yards (15.5 PER)
-Tyler Gomez, JR, Perry — 7 kickoffs, 2 touchbacks; 165 PUNT yards (33.0 PER)
-Brennan Hayes, SR, Creston — 27/35 PAT, 1/1 FG, 51 kickoffs, 8 touchbacks
-Kyle Kingsbury, SR, Nevada — 182 KR yards (22.8 PER)
-Eric Lagos, JR, Perry — 2/2 PAT; 318 PUNT yards (31.8 PER)
-Drake Levan, SR, Perry — 121 KR yards (9.3 PER)
-Max Magana, JR, Knoxville — 1860 PUNT yards (35.8 PER)
-Riley Murphy, JR, Nevada — 593 PUNT yards (28.2 PER)
-Cade Sears, SR, Harlan — 113 KR yards (16.1 PER); 160 PR yards (9.4 PER), 1 PR TD
-Hadin Thompson, JR, Atlantic — 17/24 PAT, 1/1 FG (22 LONG), 21 kickoffs
-Connor Willis, SR, Knoxville — 285 KR yards (21.9 PER)
RETURNING ALL-DISTRICT PLAYERS
•Atlantic (6): Colton Rasmussen (1st Offense), Evan Sorensen (1st Defense), Reid Woodward (2nd Offense), Dante Hedrington (2nd Offense), Xavier Darrow (HM), Colton Becker (HM)
•Creston (9): Brennan Hayes (1st Offense), Austin Evans (1st Defense), Cael Turner (2nd Offense), Dylan Calvin (2nd Offense), Quinten Fuller (2nd Offense), Max Chapman (2nd Defense), Brandon Briley (HM), Jagger Luther (HM), McCoy Haines (HM)
•Harlan (5): Cade Sears (1st Offense), Matthew Sorfonden (1st Defense), Franz Reisz (2nd Defense), Hayden Soma (HM), Stephen Fah (HM)
•Knoxville (10): Jack Bertrand (2nd Offense), Noah Keefer (2nd Offense), George Gilbert (2nd Offense), Wayne Johnston (2nd Defense), Kale Kincaid (2nd Defense), Jay Kellar (2nd Defense), Max Magana (2nd ST), Koby Higginbotham (HM), Spencer Van Haven (HM), Dakota Ramsey (HM)
•Nevada (5): Cason Stevenson (1st), Jackson Burlage (1st), Kyle Kingsbury (2nd), Anthony Eaton (HM), Will Palmer (HM)
•Perry (N/A)
PRESEASON ALL-DISTRICT
QB: Noah Keefer, SR, Knoxville
RB: Brennan Hayes, SR, Creston
RB: Cason Stevenson, SR, Nevada
WR: Cade Sears, SR, Harlan
WR: Colton Rasmussen, SR, Atlantic
WR: Kyle Kingsbury, SR, Nevada
OL: Reid Woodward, JR, Atlantic
OL: Jack Bertrand, SR, Knoxville
OL: Quinten Fuller, SR, Creston
OL: Hayden Soma, JR, Harlan
OL: Stephen Fah, SR, Harlan
DL: Max Chapman, SR, Creston
DL: Evan Sorensen, JR, Atlantic
DL: Ruger Kendall, JR, Knoxville
DL: Chaz Graves, JR, Knoxville
LB: Matthew Sorfonden, SR, Harlan
LB: Jackson Burlage, JR, Nevada
LB: Kale Kincaid, SR, Knoxville
LB: Austin Evans, SR, Creston
DB: Kyle Kingsbury, SR, Nevada
DB: Cael Turner, SR, Creston
DB: Dylan Calvin, SR, Creston
K: Brennan Hayes, SR, Creston
P: Max Magana, JR, Knoxville
RET: Connor Willis, SR, Knoxville
PRESEASON PROGNOSTICATION
This is not my prediction. This is formulaic: 2022 total wins + # of returning standouts listed above + preseason all-district. In Class 3A District 6 it looks like this:
1. Creston (29)
2. Harlan (25)
3. Knoxville (23)
4. Nevada (22)
5. Atlantic (15)
6. Perry (9)
Thoughts: Yes, the two-time defending state champion did not come out on top of the KMA Sports Formula. Creston has a ton coming back from a very good team last year, and they could make that move into the “great” category. Harlan did lose plenty, but I’m not worried about who will replace them. They always seem to have plenty waiting in the wings. The big jump here is Knoxville moving from a one-win season into the No. 3 position, which makes sense given all of the top-end talent they’re returning.
Send any questions, comments and/or concerns to dmartin@kmamail.com.