(KMAland) -- The Martin Blog Fall Sports Preview series continues with a look at Pride of Iowa Conference Cross Country.
2023 PRIDE OF IOWA CONFERENCE CROSS COUNTRY PREVIEW
The Martensdale-St. Marys girls and Central Decatur boys ran to victories at the Pride of Iowa Conference meet last October in Afton. Last year, Central Decatur was defending both the girls and boys championships before the Blue Devils girls arrived. Here is a snippet from last year’s preview:
Central Decatur is absolutely loaded and should be in line to win another Pride of Iowa Conference championship and advance back to Fort Dodge. Martensdale-St. Marys, though, is on the come with a very youthful and talented roster.
You heard it first from this very blog last August. Martensdale-St. Marys was about to arrive. And arrive they did. Here is how the standings looked at the POI XC meet:
GIRLS
1. Martensdale-St. Marys Blue Devils — 39 points
2. Central Decatur Cardinals — 42 points
3. Mount Ayr Raiderettes — 53 points
4. Wayne Falcons — 88 points
Bedford Bulldogs — NTS
East Union Eagles — NTS
Lenox Tigers — NTS
Nodaway Valley Wolverines — NTS
Southeast Warren Warhawks — NTS
Southwest Valley Timberwolves — NTS
BOYS
1. Central Decatur Cardinals — 50 points
2. Nodaway Valley Wolverines — 65 points
3. Martensdale-St. Marys Blue Devils — 66 points
4. Wayne Falcons — 87 points
5. Southeast Warren Warhawks — 91 points
6. Southwest Valley Timberwolves — 157 points
Bedford Bulldogs — NTS
East Union Eagles — NTS
Lenox Tigers — NTS
Mount Ayr Raiders — NTS
COACHES
•Bedford: Patrick Freese
•Central Decatur: Reece Tedford
•East Union: Erik Niggemeyer
•Lenox: Bill Huntington
•Martensdale-St. Marys: Josh Hart
•Mount Ayr: Dustin Larsen
•Nodaway Valley: Brooke Wilson
•Southeast Warren: Jim Carr
•Southwest Valley: Jason Hults
•Wayne: Aaron Cooper
GIRLS: WHO’S GONE
Four of the top 11 runners in last year’s POI race have graduated, but all of the top five will be back. The top senior runner from last year was Harrisen Bevan of Central Decatur, who finished in sixth place. Makenna Jones of Mount Ayr, Wayne’s Ava Gone and Karlie Larsen of Mount Ayr ran 9-10-11. Jocelyn Marquis of Wayne took 20th and is the only other top-20 runner from last season that has graduated. The rest:
21. Natalie Schaefer, Mount Ayr
26. Annika Evertsen, Central Decatur
32. Abagail Wuebker, East Union
33. Lily Day, Nodaway Valley
35. Lauren Triggs, Mount Ayr
37. Devyn Davis, Wayne
39. Hope Kading, Nodaway Valley
44. Ravyn Salmons, Bedford
45. Kaylun Victor, Mount Ayr
46. Neh Nkwenti, East Union
47. Maren Buckingham, Central Decatur
49. Julia Means, Southwest Valley
BOYS: WHO’S GONE
A lot. The top four runners from last year’s conference meet are gone, including conference champion Doug Berg of Nodaway Valley, conference runner-up Ronan Jimenez of Southeast Warren, third-place finisher Vincent Carcamo of Central Decatur and fourth-place finisher Rylan Jimenez of Southeast Warren. Only two others in the top 15 have graduated, though, with the loss of Central Decatur’s Gunnar Smith (7th) and Kyle Linhart (15th). Others:
17. Levi Webb, Martensdale-St. Marys
20. Ben Piearson, Nodaway Valley
23. Cody Morgan, Central Decatur
27. Dalton Couchman, Wayne
38. Peyton Long, East Union
GIRLS: THE RETURNING TOP 20
The first number is their ranking among returnees while the number in parentheses is where they finished at last year’s POI meet. If the conference meet time was not stated in the blurb it will be put in parentheses at the end.
1. (1) Karson Oberender, SO, Martensdale-St. Marys — The conference champion is back and has three full years of eligibility to make a possible run at four POI titles. She ran a 22:10.87 to win by nearly 36 seconds.
2. (2) Kaleigh Harvey, JR, Southeast Warren — Harvey was next, and she was over 20 seconds faster than third place, so there was a clear top two. (22:46.42)
3. (3) Maclaine German, SO, Martensdale-St. Marys — After the top two came another Martensdale-St. Marys freshman. German ran 23:07.32 to make for two Blue Devils in the top three.
4. (4) Jazz Christensen, JR, Nodaway Valley — There’s always a Nodaway Valley runner out there making a move, and Christensen took fourth with a time of 23:17.96.
5. (5) Addyson Schreck, JR, Central Decatur — The top runner from Central Decatur is back with Schreck running a 23:38.81 in fifth.
6. (7) Anne Newton, SR, Mount Ayr — The top-returning Mount Ayr runner is Newton, who took seventh with the last returning time under 24 minutes (23:58.48).
7. (8) Autumn Elbert, JR, Martensdale-St. Marys — A third Blue Devil returnee among the top seven, Elbert ran a 24:09.01.
8. (12) Aniston Jones, SR, Central Decatur — A favorite name of mine because it reminds me of the great Jennifer Aniston, and one of my favorite shows of all-time, Friends. Jones enters her senior year after a strong run as a junior. (24:33.90)
9. (13) Ellie Baker, JR, Martensdale-St. Marys — The fourth Martensdale-St. Marys runner among the top nine returning runners, Baker went 24:44.29 last year. Baker was the 2021 conference champion.
10. (14) Hadley Bell, SR, Central Decatur — A third Central Decatur runner rounds out the top 10 returnees. Bell ran a 24:50.50 to take 14th at last year’s conference meet.
The rest of the top 20 returnees:
11. (15) Abigail Leahy, JR, Central Decatur (25:02.23)
12. (16) Ava England, SO, Mount Ayr (25:23.99)
13. (17) Kacie Larsen, SO, Mount Ayr (25:37.10)
14. (18) Makenna Perkins, JR, Central Decatur (25:45.31)
15. (19) London Everman, SO, Wayne (25:50.47)
16. (22) Maryann Hart, JR, Martensdale-St. Marys (26:03.46)
17. (23) Aubree Clark, JR, Mount Ayr (26:05.60)
18. (24) Karly Elwood, SR, Mount Ayr (26:17.56)
19. (25) Jillian Valencia, SR, East Union (26:24.48)
20. (27) Annika Nelson, SR, Nodaway Valley (26:46.54)
BOYS: THE RETURNING TOP 20
The first number is their ranking among returnees while the number in parentheses is where they finished at last year’s POI meet. If the conference meet time was not stated in the blurb it will be put in parentheses at the end.
1. (5) Joe Sheetz, SR, Central Decatur — The conference championship is up for grabs with last year’s top four graduated. Sheetz is the highest returning finisher with a fifth-place time of 19:07.47.
2. (6) Malachi Broers, SR, Nodaway Valley — While Sheetz finished the highest among returnees, Broers was right behind him in 19:07.71.
3. (8) Aden Moore, SR, Martensdale-St. Marys — Moore will have to make up plenty of ground, but he is a top-three returning finisher after running a 19:53.68.
4. (9) Jacob Driskill, SR, East Union — East Union’s Driskill was ninth last season in 20:06.03.
5. (10) Tyler Cooper, SR, Nodaway Valley — The second returning Nodaway Valley runner among the top five returnees, Cooper placed 10th in 20:14.83.
6. (11) Levi Moss, SR, Wayne — If you’re keeping track, that is a sixth straight senior runner, so it certainly speaks to the veteran quality in last year’s league. Moss ran 20:25.83.
7. (12) Teegan Dorenkamp, JR, Martensdale-St. Marys — The top-returning junior in the conference, Dorenkamp posted a 20:32.78.
8. (13) Max Pollock, SO, Wayne — And here is your top-returning sophomore, Pollock ran a 20:37.93 — the last of the 13 runners that ran under 21 minutes.
9. (14) Elijah Wheeldon, JR, Martensdale-St. Marys — This makes for three of the top nine runners coming back to this league coming from the Blue Devils. Wheeldon was 14th in 21:02.42.
10. (16) Chase Thompson, JR, Southeast Warren — The top-returning Warhawk runner is Thompson, who went 21:26.77.
The rest of the top 20:
11. (18) Nash Buckingham, SR, Wayne (21:53.93)
12. (19) Devin Webb, JR, Martensdale-St. Marys (21:54.19)
13. (21) Thomas Mundil, JR, Martensdale-St. Marys (22:16.67)
14. (22) Jonathan Moore, SR, Martensdale-St. Marys (22:17.66)
15. (24) Nathan Mundil, JR, Martensdale-St. Marys (22:30.13)
16. (25) Cooper Anderson, SR, Wayne (22:45.30)
17. (26) Maddox Kistler, JR, Central Decatur (22:57.73)
18. (28) Ari Johnson, JR, Central Decatur (23:02.85)
19. (29) Cade Cordell, SO, Lenox (23:03.12)
20. (30) Ashtyn Benesh, SR, Mount Ayr (23:03.35)
GIRLS: POSTSEASON HIGHLIGHTS
•Bedford: Bedford did not have a runner at the SQM in Leon last year.
•Central Decatur: The Cardinals missed qualifying for state by just 25 points last season, but junior Addyson Schreck qualified with an eighth-place finish at the qualifier. Hadley Bell, Makenna Perkins, Abigail Leahy and Aniston Jones also were underclassmen at the SQM. Schreck placed 98th at the 1A state meet.
•East Union: East Union had four runners at the Southwest Valley SQM, and they could bring back two of them, including leading runner and senior Jillian Valencia (36th in Corning). Hayden Waigand was 46th at last year’s SQM.
•Lenox: The Tigers only runner at last year’s SQM was senior Trenidy Shimer, who took 51st in Corning.
•Martensdale-St. Marys: The Blue Devils ended up in a tough district and took fourth with 93 points. They did, however, have three of the top 17 runners at the meet, including state qualifier Karson Oberender. She ended up taking 27th at the 1A state meet. Junior Autumn Elbert and sophomore Maclaine German ran 13th and 17th at the district meet. Ellie Baker, Maryann Hart, Morgan Sheperd and Priscila Palacios also ran at last year’s state qualifier and could be back for a very strong Blue Devils team.
•Mount Ayr: The Raiderettes ran fifth at the SQM, led by senior Anne Newton’s 19th-place finish. Their next two runners and three total were seniors at that meet. Ava England, Kacie Larsen and Aubree Clark are other potential returnees from that district meet.
•Nodaway Valley: Jazz Christensen narrowly missed state qualifying with a 14th-place run at the ACGC SQM. Annika Nelson was the other Wolverines underclassman that ran at the district meet, finishing in 52nd.
•Southeast Warren: All three Southeast Warren runners at last year’s SQM will be back this year. That’s led by state qualifier Kaleigh Harvey, who placed sixth in Leon and 95th at state. Natalie Geisler and Isabell Olsasky also ran at the SQM and have remaining eligibility.
•Southwest Valley: The Timberwolves could bring back their top three runners from their home SQM last year. Seniors Karissa Richey and Kya Newton and junior Victoria Fletchall are all potential returnees for this group.
•Wayne: Wayne was sixth at the Leon SQM, and they will lose their top finisher and two of their top three finishers from that race. Sophomore London Everman is the top-returning runner from that meet. Two other sophomores — Emma Peters and Emalee Moorman — could also return with that experience.
BOYS: POSTSEASON HIGHLIGHTS
•Bedford: Bedford trotted out a very young team at last year’s district meet in Leon, finishing in 12th place. However, it was nice to get experience for juniors Tanner Rowe, Koen DeHaas, Jayven Welsch and Hayden Wheatley and sophomores Tim Plumb and Michael Gearheart.
•Central Decatur: Central Decatur was a strong sixth-place finisher at their SQM. They do lose four of their top five runners from that group and will return the aforementioned Joe Sheetz — an 18th-place finisher at the home district meet. Juniors Ari Johnston and Maddox Kistler also return to the fold with postseason experience.
•East Union: Jacob Driskill qualified for the state meet to finish out a strong junior season. The senior-to-be was seventh at the SQM and 84th at the Class 1A state meet. The other runner at the SQM for the Eagles was a senior last year.
•Lenox: Lenox had one runner at the Southwest Valley state qualifier, as Cade Cordell — a sophomore-to-be — ended up with a 65th-place run.
•Martensdale-St. Marys: The Blue Devils finished out the year with a top five finish at the SQM. Their top finisher was senior Aden Moore in 15th while juniors Teegan Dorenkamp, Elijah Wheeldon, Devin Webb and Thomas Mundil and senior Jonathan Moore are the returnees from the SQM.
•Mount Ayr: Mount Ayr brought two runners to the Southwest Valley SQM last year with sophomore Braylon Greenwell and senior Ashtyn Benesh both running within the top 58.
•Nodaway Valley: They will have to find a way to replace their star veteran runner Doug Berg from last year. Malachi Broers — a senior-to-be — ended up in 17th at the 1A ACGC SQM last year. Tyler Cooper and Jack Jensen also ran at the SQM and could be back. Sophomore Landon LaBarge did not run in the district meet, but he did run at the conference meet.
•Southeast Warren: Southeast Warren must replace their two state qualifiers in Ronan and Rylan Jimenez. Chase Thompson was their third runner at the Leon Sam, finishing in 31st. Gabe Colocho-Orozco and Harold Balk are other potential returning underclassmen that ran at last year’s SQM.
•Southwest Valley: The Timberwolves were one runner shy of posting a team score, but all four of last year’s postseason runners could come back. Sophomores Ashton Boswell and Lucas James, junior Matthew Means and senior Ethan James could all come back for Southwest Valley after running at their home SQM.
•Wayne: Wayne also ran very young at the SQM last year, placing in ninth as a team. Sophomore Max Pollock and senior Levi Moss were both in the top 29 at the race while seniors Cooper Anderson and Nash Buckingham and sophomores Noah Hagan and Layten Anderson picked up postseason experience.
GIRLS: WHO’S COMING IN
Central Decatur won the junior high POI championship last season, and they were led by individual champion Taylor Leahy, who will be joined by Shiann Byrd (3rd) and Lola Helton (11th) in a potential impact freshman class. East Union’s Maria Long (5th), Southeast Warren’s Billie Barber (8th), Nodaway Valley’s Loalye Yenzer (8th) and Martensdale-St. Marys’ Finley Pearson (9th) and Penelope Wearmouth (10th) are others that went in the top 10 of last year’s junior high race.
BOYS: WHO’S COMING IN
Eight of the top 10 finishers at the boys junior high meet were eighth graders. That was led by conference champion Isaiah Wheeldon of Martensdale-St. Marys, who won by just over 35 seconds. Nodaway Valley had a strong contingent in Luke Kading (2nd), Haden Colton (3rd), Paul Kading (5th) and Sam Miller (10th). There is another Jimenez on the way, too, with Southeast Warren’s Raiden Jimenez running 7th. Wayne’s Elijah Palmer (8th) and Stoney Wood (9th) also ran within the top 10 at the junior high meet.
GIRLS: ONE FINAL TAKE
Martensdale-St. Marys is the favorite to repeat, but I wouldn’t put it past Central Decatur to make another strong run at them. The difference last year was just three points. Early projections of returning runners from these two teams has it at 36 to 48 in favor of the Blue Devils. Last year’s third-place finisher, Mount Ayr, was not that far behind (within 14 points) last year and project for 66 points. Those, once again, appear to be the top three.
BOYS: ONE FINAL TAKE
The Martensdale-St. Marys programs appear to be in prime shape to make a run at a POI sweep. The Blue Devils boys bring back three of the top nine, four of the top 12 and five of the top 13 runners. Going even further, they have plenty of depth with seven of the top 15 returnees. Wayne, Central Decatur and Nodaway Valley could also be serious contenders, although it might very well be a race for second behind what looks to be a dominant MSTM core. Nodaway Valley, in particular and given their incoming freshman class, could be one to watch very closely.
ALSO…
Don’t forget the returning sophomore state champion that is Bedford’s Eli Johnson, who claimed the POI wheelchair championship last year. All the best to Eli this year!
Send any questions, comments and/or concerns to dmartin@kmamail.com.