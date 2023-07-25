(KMAland) -- The Martin Blog Fall Sports Preview series continues with a look at Rolling Valley Conference volleyball.
2023 ROLLING VALLEY CONFERENCE VOLLEYBALL PREVIEW
Glidden-Ralston whipped through the conference with a perfect 8-0 record on their way to winning the league in 2022. CAM and Boyer Valley were the only teams — other than the Wildcats — to post an overall winning record while Woodbine joined in with a winning mark in the league. Glidden-Ralston also won the conference tournament. Here’s a look at last year’s standings:
1. Glidden-Ralston Wildcasts — 24-6 overall, 8-0 conference
2. CAM Cougars — 24-8 overall, 7-1 conference
3. Boyer Valley Bulldogs — 17-16 overall, 6-2 conference
4. Woodbine Tigers — 14-17 overall, 5-3 conference
5. Ar-We-Va Rockets — 4-18 overall, 3-5 conference
5. Coon Rapids-Bayard Crusaders — 8-21 overall, 3-5 conference
7. Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton Spartans — 11-22 overall, 2-6 conference
8. Paton-Churdan Rockets — 1-21 overall, 1-7 conference
8. West Harrison Hawkeyes — 4-22 overall, 1-7 conference
COACHES
•Ar-We-Va: Darin Schurke
•Boyer Valley: Gary Neilsen
•CAM: Jenna McDonald
•Coon Rapids-Bayard: Natalie Lewis (NEW)
•Exira/EHK: Derek Reischauer
•Glidden-Ralston: Krista Bundt
•Paton-Churdan: Makayla Sparr
•West Harrison: Kathy Glennie
•Woodbine: Beth Peterson
TOP-RETURNING HITTERS
These are the top-returning hitters in the league, sorted by total kills during the 2022 season:
1. Jessica O’Day, SR, Boyer Valley — O’Day returns as the top hitter in the conference after finishing with 263 kills in 85 sets last year while hitting a strong efficiency of .305.
2. Eva Steffensen, SR, CAM — This should end up being a big all-around year (again) for Steffensen, who had 237 kills in 90 sets and hit .190 for the season as a junior.
3. Lauren Hulsing, JR, Glidden-Ralston — She loses a couple of her favorite hitting partners, but Hulsing had a big breakout in 2022 with 195 kills in 80 sets while hitting .211.
4. Ava TenEyck, SR, Boyer Valley — The Boyer Valley senior had 152 kills last year, finishing them in 85 sets and posting a .121 efficiency.
5. Emma Follmann, SR, CAM — Follmann should make for a solid hitting duo with Steffensen after finishing last year with 151 kills in 90 sets.
6. Sylvia Sullivan, SO, Boyer Valley — The best hitting freshman last year in the conference, Sullivan had 149 kills in 85 sets and hit .290 for the season.
7. Danyelle Steinkueler, JR, Woodbine — Woodbine’s top-returning hitter, Steinkuehler had a big year with 135 kills in 92 sets played.
8. Jaelynn Petersen, SO, Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton — Petersen is Exira/EHK’s top-returning hitter, finishing with 129 kills in 88 sets last season as a freshman.
9. Nicole Hoefer, SR, Woodbine — The multi-talented Hoefer is another among the top nine returning for the Tigers in hitting. She had 122 kills in 92 sets last season.
10. Maclayn Houston, SR, West Harrison — I’d look for Houston to be a sleeper pick as the KMAland Female Athlete of the Year in 2023-24. It starts with volleyball where she had 120 kills in 69 sets last season, hitting just under .200.
10. Katy Pryor, SO, Woodbine — The third Woodbine Tiger in the top 10, Pryor had 120 kills of her own while hitting out of the middle.
12. Malia Clayburg, SO, Coon Rapids-Bayard — Coon Rapids-Bayard has entered the chat. Clayburg smashed 113 winners in 76 sets last season as a freshman.
13. Meredith Rich, SR, CAM — Another CAM Cougar enters the mix. Rich had 94 kills in 90 sets last year.
13. Anna Seuntjens, SR, Boyer Valley — Boyer Valley is not going to hurt for hitters, as Seuntjens provided some tertiary hitting last year with 94 winers in 84 sets played.
15. Lydia Hofbauer, SR, Coon Rapids-Bayard — Hofbauer posted 80 kills in 73 sets played last season.
The rest of the top 20:
16. Becca Anderson, SO, Paton-Churdan (73 kills, 60 sets played)
17. Summer Toms, SR, Glidden-Ralston (70 kills, 82 sets played)
18. Aubrey Hofbauer, SO, Coon Rapids-Bayard (60 kills, 64 sets played)
19. Addison Murdock, SR, Woodbine (56 kills, 88 sets played)
20. Calleigh Fitzpatrick, SO, Paton-Churdan (53 kills, 59 sets played)
TOP-RETURNING SETTERS
The top-returning setters in the league are sorted by total assists during the 2022 season:
1. Addy Boell, SR, Glidden-Ralston — The straw that stirred the drink for the RVC champions, Boell had 698 total assists in 82 sets last year.
2. Lauren Malone, SR, Boyer Valley — She enters her third consecutive year of setting for the Bulldogs, finishing with 547 total assists in 85 sets played last year.
3. Delaney Schurke, SR, Ar-We-Va — Schurke passed out 347 assists last season for the Rockets, doing it in 58 sets played.
4. Addison Murdock, SR, Woodbine — You saw her name on the top 20 hitters list, and Murdock is one of the top four returning setters after going for 290 assists in 88 sets a year ago.
5. Jaysa Lawrenson, JR, West Harrison — Lawrenson is up next after the graduation of six other setters between her and Murdock. She had 96 assists in 69 sets played.
6. Rylee Evans, SO, West Harrison — Evans could share setting duties with Lawrenson this season. She had 85 assists in 68 sets last year.
TOP-RETURNING DEFENDERS
These are the top-returning defenders in the league, sorted by total digs during the 2022 season:
1. Tiela Janssen, SR, Glidden-Ralston — The top libero in the conference is the odds-on favorite to be that again this year. She had 409 total digs in 82 sets played last season.
2. Meredith Rich, SR, CAM — A six-rotation player that can get down and get dirty in the back row, Rich had 317 digs in 90 sets.
3. Nicole Hoefer, SR, Woodbine — Hoefer is the third and final returnee from last year with 300+ digs, as she finished with 302 digs in 92 sets.
4. Maclayn Houston, SR, West Harrison — Another six-rotation player — along with Rich and Hoefer — that was among the top “diggers” in the conference. Houston had 273 digs in 69 sets played.
5. Maria Puck, JR, Boyer Valley — Puck posted 269 total digs from her libero position last year, doing so in 27 total sets played.
6. Jersey Gray, SR, Woodbine — The Tigers also bring back their libero. Gray had 231 digs in 77 sets played last season.
7. Eva Steffensen, SR, CAM — Steffensen is so athletically-inclined that she hits out of the middle, hits on the outside and gets down to the tune of 227 digs in 90 sets last year. We’re not quite done with her on these pages, I suspect.
8. Addison Murdock, SR, Woodbine — The Woodbine setter also was over 200 digs last season with 226 in 88 sets.
9. Addy Boell, SR, Glidden-Ralston — From one Addison/Addy setter to another, Boell finished with 212 digs in 82 sets.
10. Anna Hart, SO, Coon Rapids-Bayard — When you need a dig, you need some Hart. Hart had 201 total digs in 76 sets as the team’s libero.
The rest of the top 25:
11. Ava TenEyck, SR, Boyer Valley (198 digs, 85 sets)
12. Jessica O’Day, SR, Boyer Valley (197 digs, 85 sets)
13. Lydia Hofbauer, SR, Coon Rapids-Bayard (191 digs, 73 sets)
14. Summer Toms, SR, Glidden-Ralston (188 digs, 82 sets)
15. Ashlynn Tigges, JR, Glidden-Ralston (184 digs, 79 sets)
16. Jenna Platt, SR, CAM (173 digs, 90 sets)
17. Tylar Stirtz, JR, West Harrison (155 digs, 69 sets)
18. Becca Anderson, SO, Paton-Churdan (153 digs, 60 sets)
19. Jaysa Lawrenson, JR, West Harrison (150 digs, 69 sets)
20. Jaelynn Petersen, SO, Exira/EHK (147 digs, 88 sets)
21. Lauren Malone, SR, Boyer Valley (122 digs, 85 sets0
22. Rylee Evans, SO, West Harrison (117 digs, 68 sets)
23. Katy Pryor, SO, Woodbine (107 digs, 92 sets)
24. Zoey Yanak, SR, Boyer Valley (106 digs, 85 sets)
25. Emmalyce Tyson, SR, West Harrison (105 digs, 65 sets)
TOP-RETURNING BLOCKERS
These are the top-returning defenders in the league, sorted by total blocks during the 2022 season:
1. Lauren Hulsing, JR, Glidden-Ralston — One of the top-returning hitters in the conference is its top-returning blocker. Hulsing had 60 total blocks, including 43 solos, last year in 80 sets played.
2. Malia Clayburg, SO, Coon Rapids-Bayard — The sophomore had 46 total blocks, including 29 solos, in 76 sets a year ago.
3. Eva Steffensen, SR, CAM — I told you we weren’t done talking/typing about Steffensen, who had 45.0 total blocks and 32 solos in 90 sets.
4. Emma Follmann, SR, CAM — Two of the top four blocks in the conference will wear a Cougars jersey this year. Follmann had 36.0 total blocks and 24 solos in 90 sets.
5. Sylvia Sullivan, SO, Boyer Valley — Sullivan had 34.0 total blocks and 24 solos in 85 sets a year ago as a freshman.
6. Danyelle Steinkuehler, JR, Woodbine — Those that have tried to score on her in basketball know she has a presence about her. It’s the same in volleyball where she had 33.0 blocks, including 17 solos, last year.
7. Maclayn Houston, SR, West Harrison — Houston led the charge for the Hawkeyes at the net last year with 32.0 total blocks with 29 of those swats of the solo variety.
8. Anna Seuntjens, SR, Boyer Valley — Seuntjens had 28.0 total blocks and 21 solos in 84 sets played during her junior season.
9. Aubrey Hofbauer, SO, Coon Rapids-Bayard — Hofbauer had 18.0 total blocks with nine of them being solo and nine of them assisted.
10. Katy Pryor, JR, Woodbine — Pryor finished last season with 16.0 total blocks, including seven solos.
The rest of the top 15:
11. Makayla Schrad, SR, Ar-We-Va (14.0 blocks, 62 sets)
12. Anna Hart, SO, Coon Rapids-Bayard (13.0 blocks, 76 sets)
13. Kylie Kepford, JR, Boyer Valley (12.0 blocks, 59 sets)
14. Gemini Goodwin, SR, Exira/EHK (11.0 blocks, 39 sets)
14. Hannah Nelson, SR, Exira/EHK (11.0 blocks, 39 sets)
14. Ashlynn Tigges, JR, Glidden-Ralston (11.0 blocks, 79 sets)
TOP-RETURNING SERVERS
These are the top returning servers in the league, sorted by total aces during the 2022 season:
1. Meredith Rich, SR, CAM — This was a major breakout in serving for Rich, who led the conference with 70 aces and was not listed the year before as one of the top-returning servers.
2. Addison Murdock, SR, Woodbine — Murdock continued her mastery of the service line as a junior, finishing with 57 aces and a 92.2% efficiency.
3. Ava TenEyck, SR, Boyer Valley — TenEyck had 45 aces last season for the Bulldogs.
4. Nicole Hoefer, SR, Woodbine — Hoefer was right behind TenEyck with 44 total aces and a 92.7% accuracy during her junior season.
4. Maria Puck, JR, Boyer Valley — Puck was efficient and effective with 44 aces and a 92.8% accuracy.
4. Zoey Yanak, SR, Boyer Valley — Another Bulldog that did work at the service line, Yanak had 44 aces and a 90.8% accuracy.
7. Jessica O’Day, SR, Boyer Valley — Uhh….Boyer Valley might be pretty tough on the service line. O’Day had 43 aces in 85 sets with an 88.5% accuracy.
8. Rylee Evans, SO, West Harrison — Evans was effective with the serve in finishing with 39 aces in 68 sets last year.
8. Summer Toms, SR, Glidden-Ralston — Toms is the top-returning server for the Wildcats in terms of aces (39) while finishing with a solid 90.6% accuracy.
10. Danyelle Steinkuehler, JR, Woodbine — Steinkuehler had 36 aces in 92 sets and finished with an 87.7% accuracy last season for the Tigers.
The rest of the top 20:
11. Tiela Janssen, SR, Glidden-Ralston (35 aces, 94.4% efficiency)
11. Delaney Schurke, SR, Ar-We-Va (35 aces, 92.0% efficiency)
13. Emma Follmann, SR, CAM (34 aces, 94.9% efficiency)
13. Lauren Malone, SR, Boyer Valley (34 aces, 86.4% efficiency)
15. Anna Seuntjens, SR, Boyer Valley (33 aces, 92.9% efficiency)
16. Maclayn Houston, SR, West Harrison (31 aces, 91.5% efficiency)
17. Ashlynn Tigges, JR, Glidden-Ralston (30 aces, 92.6% efficiency)
18. Jaelynn Petersen, SO, Exira/EHK (29 aces, 82.1% efficiency)
18. Eva Steffensen, SR, CAM (29 aces, 93.4% efficiency)
20. Lauren Hulsing, JR, Glidden-Ralston (27 aces, 82.6% efficiency)
RETURNING ALL-CONFERENCE PLAYERS
These are the returning all-conference players for each team:
•Ar-We-Va (0)
•Boyer Valley (2): Jessica O’Day (1st), Lauren Malone (2nd)
•CAM (3): Eva Steffensen (1st), Meredith Rich (2nd), Emma Follmann (2nd)
•Coon Rapids-Bayard (0)
•Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton (0)
•Glidden-Ralston (3): Addy Boell (1st), Tiela Janssen (1st), Lauren Hulsing (2nd)
•Paton-Churdan (0)
•West Harrison (1): Maclayn Houston (1st)
•Woodbine (1): Addison Murdock (1st)
PRESEASON ALL-CONFERENCE
Here’s your KMA Sports Preseason All-Conference based on returning stats and all-conference nominations. The Preseason All-Conference needs a setter, a libero and the best four regardless of position:
Addy Boell, SR, Glidden-Ralston
Lauren Hulsing, JR, Glidden-Ralston
Tiela Janssen, SR, Glidden-Ralston
Lauren Malone, SR, Boyer Valley
Jessica O’Day, SR, Boyer Valley
Eva Steffensen, SR, CAM
PRESEASON COACHES PICKS
Here’s a look at what the league’s coaches are thinking heading into the season. In voting, I stipulated that coaches could not vote for their own team or players.
Preseason Player of the Year: Eva Steffensen, CAM — Steffensen received four votes here while Jessica O’Day picked up three and Maclayn Houston also grabbed mention.
Preseason Poll:
1. CAM (4) — 28 points
2. Woodbine (2) — 26 points
3. Glidden-Ralston (2) — 25 points
4. Boyer Valley — 21 points
5. Coon Rapids-Bayard — 13 points
6. Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton — 6 points
7. Ar-We-Va — 1 point
Notes: CAM gets the preseason favorite moniker from the coaches with four of the eight coaches that submitted a preseason survey choosing the Cougars to win the league. Woodbine and Glidden-Ralston have two first-place votes each and are nearly even while Boyer Valley was also a common pick in second or third.
PRESEASON PROGNOSTICATION
These are not my predictions. This is a simple formulaic prognostication with 2022 conference wins + top-returning players listed above + returning all-conference players. Here’s how it lines up:
1. Boyer Valley (27)
2. Glidden-Ralston (24)
3. CAM (21)
4. Woodbine (20)
5. West Harrison (13)
6. Coon Rapids-Bayard (11)
7. Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton (7)
8. Ar-We-Va (6)
9. Paton-Churdan (4)
Thoughts: Boyer Valley is the favorite by the formula, and I suspected they would be with several hitters, their setter and everything else in between returning to the fold. Glidden-Ralston, meanwhile, holds down the No. 2 position after a conference title last year. CAM and Woodbine round out the top four. The most interesting/intriguing spot on the docket? It has to be West Harrison, which jumps up to a top-five finish thanks to a solid number of returning pieces. We’ll see how it shakes out.
Send any questions, comments and/or concerns to dmartin@kmamail.com.