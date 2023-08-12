(KMAland) -- The Martin Blog Fall Sports Preview series continues with a look at Bluegrass Conference cross country.
2023 BLUEGRASS CONFERENCE CROSS COUNTRY PREVIEW
The Bluegrass Conference does not have many teams or athletes that participate in cross country, but they are gaining more and more by the year. Without a conference meet to look back on, today’s preview is a team-by-team look.
COACHES
•Ankeny Christian: Nathan Davis
•Diagonal: Zach Robinson
•Lamoni: Ryan Olson
•Melcher-Dallas: Amy Stuart
•Moravia: Darcie Whitlow
•Moulton-Udell: Randy Welch
•Orient-Macksburg: Dave Hartman
•Twin Cedars: TBA
TEAM-BY-TEAM RUNDOWN
Ankeny Christian Eagles
Who’s Gone (Girls): None
Who’s Gone (Boys): None
Who’s Back (Girls): Ankeny Christian had four girls run at their SQM last season, and all four of them could be back with junior Campbell Oshirak leading the way after a 22nd place finish at the meet. Sophomore Jessie Schoening and juniors Emily Scott and Sophia Glenn could also return for the Eagles.
Who’s Back (Boys): The Eagles posted a team score all year, and if the entire group continues on with cross country, they could do it again this year. Junior Daniel Schoening is the headliner, as he qualified for state and finished 30th in Class 1A a year ago. Sophomores Alex Davis, Luke Reitsma and Kyle Weber, juniors Thomas Hurst and Lucas Weathers and senior Landon Nehring could also return to the mix this year.
Diagonal Maroons
Who’s Gone (Girls): None
Who’s Gone (Boys): Scotty Bohn was the No. 2 runner for the Maroons last season and has advanced out of high school.
Who’s Back (Girls): N/A
Who’s Back (Boys): The top runner for Diagonal last season was senior Carter Lumbard, who posted a fast time of 19:53.92 a year ago and took a 29th-place finish at the SQM. Sophomores Owen Whittington, Adlai Stephens and EJ Allee also ran during the season for the Maroons.
Lamoni Demons
Who’s Gone (Girls): None
Who’s Gone (Boys): A very good one in Tyson McDole has graduated after posting a fast time of 17:25.10 and qualifying for the state meet.
Who’s Back (Girls): The Demons had one girl that ran last year, and it was senior Morgan Giles.
Who’s Back (Boys): Junior Hosah Niebauer was the only other runner that posted a time on Bound last season and ran at last year’s SQM in Leon.
Melcher-Dallas Saints
Who’s Gone (Girls): None
Who’s Gone (Boys): None
Who’s Back (Girls): Sophomore Hailey Stegman had a strong finish to her debut cross country season, finishing in 21st at the 1A SQM in Leon.
Who’s Back (Boys): N/A
Moravia Mohawks
Who’s Gone (Girls): None
Who’s Gone (Boys): None
Who’s Back (Girls): The Moravia girls were represented at the Central Decatur SQM by junior Calista Cremeens, who could return this season.
Who’s Back (Boys): According to the Bound roster, there could be plenty returning, including senior Clayton Williams and juniors Parker Armstrong, Jacob Irving, Kayden Leadon, Gavin and Kaleb Rebenack. At the SQM, they posted a team score with Irving, Kaleb Rebaneck, Armstrong, Williams and Leadon all running in Leon.
Moulton-Udell Eagles
Who’s Gone (Girls): None
Who’s Gone (Boys): None
Who’s Back (Girls): Multi-sport athlete Miah Burger ran during her freshman season and could be back for a sophomore campaign.
Who’s Back (Boys): The Bound roster from last season lists a returning senior in Hayden Brinegar and sophomores Allen Pace and Cameron Swarts. Swarts was the top runner for the Eagles at the SQM in Leon while Brinegar and Pace also ran at the meet.
Orient-Macksburg Bulldogs
Who’s Gone (Girls): None
Who’s Gone (Boys): None
Who’s Back (Girls): Senior Bridget Bracy was the second-highest finishing Bluegrass Conference runner at the 1A SQM at ACGC. She finished in 24th to close out her junior season and could be back for the Bulldogs.
Who’s Back (Boys): N/A
Twin Cedars Sabers
Who’s Gone (Girls): A very solid two-some of Rylee Dunkin and Cheyanne Bruns have graduated from the Sabers program and will be sorely missed.
Who’s Gone (Boys): None
Who’s Back (Girls): Twin Cedars did have three other runners last season in sophomores Annabelle Luckey and Sophia Cowan and junior Jayden Weldon. Weldon was the only one of the three that ran at the season-ending SQM in Leon.
Who’s Back (Boys): Both runners for the Twin Cedars boys could be back this season. Both Noah Fee and Blake Micetich ran as juniors and would enter their senior seasons for the Sabers, although neither ran a their SQM.
FINAL TAKE
Ankeny Christian brings back the only returning state qualifier from the league, and Daniel Schoening is a kid that could be aiming for a state medal before the end of the season. We might see both the Ankeny Christian and Moravia boys post a team score again this upcoming season, too. Here’s to a big year for the Bluegrass runners.
