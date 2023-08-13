(KMAland) -- The Martin Blog Fall Sports Preview series continues with a look at Hawkeye Ten Conference Volleyball.
2023 HAWKEYE TEN CONFERENCE VOLLEYBALL PREVIEW
Kuemper Catholic went undefeated through the league to win the conference championship last year, claiming their fourth Hawkeye Ten title since 2016 and first outright ‘ship since 2017. Here’s how the full standings looked:
1. Kuemper Catholic Knights — 38-5 overall, 10-0 conference
2. Lewis Central Titans — 26-8 overall, 9-1 conference
3. Red Oak Tigers — 22-16 overall, 8-2 conference
4. Atlantic Trojans — 18-20 overall, 6-4 conference
5. Harlan Cyclones — 11-19 overall, 5-5 conference
6. Clarinda Cardinals — 16-16 overall, 4-6 conference
6. Glenwood Rams — 17-27 overall, 4-6 conference
6. Shenandoah Fillies — 17-14 overall, 4-6 conference
6. St. Albert Saintes — 17-20 overall, 4-6 conference
10. Creston Panthers — 3-25 overall, 1-9 conference
11. Denison-Schleswig Monarchs — 3-25 overall, 0-10 conference
COACHES
•Atlantic: Michelle Blake
•Clarinda: Jess Hanafan
•Creston: Teresa Arkfeld
•Denison-Schleswig: McKenzie Mich
•Glenwood: Paula Carman
•Harlan: Elle Crees
•Kuemper Catholic: Russ Wintermote
•Lewis Central: Mike Bond
•Red Oak: Angie Montgomery
•Shenandoah: Toni Comstock
•St. Albert: Angie Lantz
TOP-RETURNING HITTERS
These are the top-returning hitters in the league, sorted by total kills during the 2022 season:
1. Charley Hernandez, JR, Glenwood — I’m going to start with Hernandez, who missed much of last year with a torn ACL. However, as a freshman, she had 247 kills in 113 sets, which would make for the most returning kills in the league this season. Now…
1. Addison Wagoner, SO, Clarinda — The top two hitters from last season have advanced out of high school, and that moves No. 3 to the top. Wagoner had a big freshman year across all sports, and that started with volleyball where she had 246 kills in 94 sets played.
2. Kaci Peter, SR, Kuemper Catholic — There are plenty of returning hitters for Kuemper Catholic, and Kaci Peter leads the way. She had a big 226-kill season in 119 sets as a junior.
3. Maddie Roenfeld, JR, Lewis Central — A Glenwood transfer, there is a quirk in Roenfeld’s statistics on Bound. When you sort via total kills within the Hawkeye Ten Conference, it shows 218 kills. When you go to the Glenwood team page, it shows 222. I don’t know which one it is, but it was a good amount in 114 sets.
4. Ashlynn Hodges, JR, Shenandoah — The top-returning junior outside hitter in the league, Hodges continued her ascent as a great pin hitter in finishing with 220 kills in 90 sets.
5. Ashlynne Havermann, SR, Lewis Central — Havermann is a second returning Lewis Central hitter with over 200 winners from last season. She pounded in 215 in 86 sets while hitting over .200 efficiency.
6. Zoie Carda, SR, Glenwood — Carda slammed in 214 kills in 115 sets for the Rams last season and returns as their top hitter from last year.
7. Merced Ramirez, SR, Red Oak — The last of the returning players in the conference with at least 200 kills, Ramirez had exactly 200 with a .243 efficiency in 99 sets.
8. Marley Gray, JR, Red Oak — Gray broke out for the Tigers last season, finishing with 192 winners in 99 sets.
9. Frannie Glynn, SR, Kuemper Catholic — Glynn returns in the middle for the Knights after a big season of hitting (and blocking). Glynn had 191 kills in 119 sets and hit .267 for the season.
10. Lauren Boell, SR, Kuemper Catholic — The top-10 closes with another Kuemper Knight. Boell hit along the right side and had 181 kills in 119 sets last season with a solid .235 efficiency.
The rest of the top 25:
11. Samantha Ineson, SR, Harlan (179 kills, 87 sets)
12. Georgie Bohnet, SR, St. Albert (177 kills, 100 sets)
13. Aubrey Heuton, SR, Kuemper Catholic (174 kills, 119 sets)
14. Jocelyn O’Neal, SO, Red Oak (173 kills, 99 sets, .308 EFF)
15. Olivia Bozwell, SR, Red Oak (150 kills, 99 sets)
16. Brooke Brown, SR, Clarinda (142 kills, 94 sets)
17. Erica Rust, SR, Harlan (141 kills, 86 sets)
18. Anna Strohmeier, SR, Lewis Central (140 kills, 86 sets, .281 EFF)
19. Ella Klusman, SR, St. Albert (135 kills, 100 sets)
20. Ilsa Kemling, JR, Glenwood (134 kills, 109 sets)
21. Marissa Williams, JR, Red Oak (122 kills, 99 sets)
22. Brianna Wittrock, SO, Kuemper Catholic (121 kills, 119 sets)
23. Jerzee Knight, JR, Clarinda (105 kills, 94 sets)
24. Addison Inman, SR, Denison-Schleswig (101 kills, 72 sets)
25. Lynnae Green, JR, Shenandoah (93 kills, 90 sets)
TOP-RETURNING SETTERS
The top-returning setters in the league are sorted by total assists during the 2022 season:
1. McKenna Koehler, SR, Glenwood — Koehler put together a strong season of setting for the Rams, ranking second in the conference last year with 473 assists in 115 sets played.
2. Merced Ramirez, SR, Red Oak — She split her time between setting and hitting, finishing with 472 assists in 99 sets for the Tigers.
3. Brooke Larsen, JR, Lewis Central — The last of the three returning girls with 400+ assists, Larsen had 417 assists in 86 sets.
4. Alexis Wallace, JR, Red Oak — Wallace passed out the assists when Ramirez was not in finishing with 349 helpers in 99 sets.
5. Allison Koontz, JR, Glenwood — And Koontz did the same for Glenwood when Koehler was not tossing out dimes, finishing with 326 assists in 115 sets.
6. Lily Krohn, SR, St. Albert — Krohn is one of two returning senior setters that are very experienced in setting up their teammates. She had 310 assists in 100 sets.
7. Aliyah Parker, SR, Shenandoah — Parker is the last of the seven returning setters in the conference with at least 300 assists, as she finished up with 304 in 90 sets.
8. Peyton Athen, JR, Shenandoah — Athen was not too far behind Parker (or behind the 300-assist) mark, posting 295 dimes in 90 sets.
9. Haylee Erickson, SR, Lewis Central — A second returning setter for the Titans, the LC senior had 286 assists in 86 sets last year.
10. Ella Klusman, SR, St. Albert — Here is the other returning setter for the Saintes. Klusman totaled 271 assists in 100 sets during her junior season.
11. Kaylie Baker, SR, Denison-Schleswig — The list continues on with an 11th returning setter that had 250+ assists. Baker posted 252 in 69 sets.
12. Macy Mueller, JR, Harlan — Mueller is the 12th and final returning setter that had at least 200 assists last season. She finished with 200 in total over 74 sets.
13. Ellie Cole, SO, Clarinda — As a freshman, Cole stepped up and finished with 196 assists in 90 sets.
14. Kadley Bailey, SO, Creston — Creston also had a freshman step into a setting role, and Bailey responds with 177 assists in 69 sets.
TOP-RETURNING DEFENDERS
These are the top-returning defenders in the league, sorted by total digs during the 2022 season:
1. Ellie Monahan, JR, St. Albert — Monahan led the conference last season with a 557-dig total in 100 sets played for the Saintes.
2. Kaylie Simons, SO, Kuemper Catholic — Simons wasn’t too far behind Monahan, and she is the other answer to the trivia question of the returning liberos in the conference with at least 500 digs. Simons finished with 509 in 117 sets.
3. Nicole Bond, JR, Red Oak — The Tigers also have their libero returning, and Bond had a big season of her own with 372 digs in 98 sets.
4. Presley Jobe, SR, Clarinda — The top-returning senior libero in the conference, Jobe totaled 356 digs in 94 sets.
5. Addison Holt, SR, Lewis Central — I like seeing all these returning liberos atop this list, and Holt is another one. She had 299 digs in 86 sets.
6. Macey Finlay, SR, Shenandoah — A sixth returning libero among the top six in returning digs here in the Hawkeye Ten, Finlay had 259 digs in 90 sets.
7. Merced Ramirez, SR, Red Oak — The first non-libero on the list, Ramirez had 225 digs in 99 sets last year.
8. Ashlynn Hodges, JR, Shenandoah — The first pin hitter on the list of returning “diggers,” Hodges had 215 of them in 90 sets.
9. Ella Klusman, SR, St. Albert — Klusman jumps on to the list, too, as she had 214 digs in 100 sets played. She is the last of the nine with at least 200 digs.
10. Hadley Carman, SR, Glenwood — Carman posted 182 digs in 105 sets played for the Rams in 2022.
The rest of the top 25:
11. Brooke Larsen, JR, Lewis Central (181 digs, 86 sets)
12. Brooke Rohe, JR, Kuemper Catholic (170 digs, 118 sets)
13. Brianna Wittrock, SO, Kuemper Catholic (166 digs, 119 sets)
14. Maddie Roenfeld, JR, Lewis Central (159 digs, 114 sets)
15. Lily Krohn, SR, St. Albert (156 digs, 100 sets)
16. Allison Koontz, JR, Glenwood (154 digs, 115 sets)
17. Emily Sebeniecher, SO, Red Oak (152 digs, 98 sets)
18. Olivia Boswell, SR, Red Oak (148 digs, 99 sets)
19. Anna Strohmeier, SR, Lewis Central (147 digs, 86 sets)
20. Peyton Athen, JR, Shenandoah (146 digs, 90 sets)
21. Madison McQueen, JR, Clarinda (145 digs, 92 sets)
22. Claire Leinen, SR, Denison-Schleswig (144 digs, 73 sets)
23. Zoie Carda, SR, Glenwood (142 digs, 114 sets)
24. Kennedy DeVries, JR, Red Oak (134 digs, 73 sets)
24. Sylvia Hennings, JR, Shenandoah (134 digs, 90 sets)
TOP-RETURNING BLOCKERS
These are the top-returning defenders in the league, sorted by total blocks during the 2022 season:
1. Brooke Brown, SR, Clarinda — The Clarinda Cardinals lead this list, too, and Brown hopes to continue her dominant ways at the net after 89.0 total blocks (56 solos) in 94 sets.
2. Anna Strohmeier, SR, Lewis Central — Strohmeier’s future at Missouri Western will be on the outside, but she is making it work in the middle for the Titans with 84.0 total blocks in 86 sets.
3. Frannie Glynn, SR, Kuemper Catholic — Kuemper owned the net last year, and Glynn was a big part of that with 70.0 total blocks, including 54 solos, in 119 sets.
4. Jenna Burdorf, SR, Shenandoah — Burdorf might not be the biggest middle in the conference, but she put up a solid 69.0 blocks last season for the Fillies.
5. Lauren Boell, SR, Kuemper Catholic — Boell was right behind Burdorf last season with 68.0 total blocks, finishing with 52 solos in 119 sets.
6. Lynnae Green, JR, Shenandoah — Green also had a strong season at the net for the Fillies with 56.0 total blocks in 90 sets.
7. Ilsa Kemling, JR, Glenwood — Kemling totaled 52.0 blocks, including 28 solos, last season for the Knights.
7. Brianna Wittrock, SO, Kuemper Catholic — Wittrock had 38 solos among her 52.0 total blocks in 119 sets for the Knights.
9. Maddie Roenfeld, JR, Lewis Central — Put another checkmark in the Lewis Central box when it comes to blocking. Roenfeld had 51.0 blocks in 114 sets last season.
10. Danika Arnold, SR, Glenwood — Arnold rounds out the top 10 returning blockers with 50.0 in 115 sets last season.
10. Kaci Peter, SR, Kuemper Catholic — Ahh, but there is one more that had 50.0 total blocks last season. Peter had 43 solos in 119 sets.
The rest of the top 20:
12. Erica Rust, SR, Harlan (46.0 blocks, 86 sets)
13. Ashlynn Hodges, JR, Shenandoah (44.0 blocks, 90 sets)
14. Carsen Wellhausen, SO, Clarinda (39.0 blocks, 91 sets)
15. Aubrey Heuton, SR, Kuemper Catholic (38.0 blocks, 119 sets)
16. Caroline Rogers, SR, Shenandoah (37.0 blocks, 90 sets)
16. Kylie Wesack, SR, St. Albert (37.0 blocks, 100 sets)
18. Mizzy Evezic, SR, St. Albert (32.0 blocks, 57 sets)
19. Marissa Williams, JR, Red Oak (30.0 blocks, 99 sets)
20. Katelynn Hendricks, SR, St. Albert (28.0 blocks, 99 sets)
TOP-RETURNING SERVERS
These are the top returning servers in the league, sorted by total aces during the 2022 season:
1. Anna Strohmeier, SR, Lewis Central (66 aces, 89.1% EFF)
2. Addison Holt, SR, Lewis Central (58 aces, 93.0% EFF)
3. Maddie Roenfeld, JR, Lewis Central (49 aces, 87.0% EFF)
4. Merced Ramirez, SR, Red Oak (44 aces, 90.1% EFF)
5. Olivia Bozwell, SR, Red Oak (43 aces, 90.4% EFF)
6. Peyton Athen, JR, Shenandoah (42 aces, 93.7% EFF)
6. Aubrey Heuton, SR, Kuemper Catholic (42 aces, 88.2% EFF)
8. Macey Finlay, SR, Shenandoah (39 aces, 91.1% EFF)
9. Kaylie Simons, SO, Kuemper Catholic (37 aces, 94.8% EFF)
10. Jenna Burdorf, SR, Shenandoah (35 aces, 86.8% EFF)
10. Ilsa Kemling, JR, Glenwood (35 aces, 89.0% EFF)
12. Haylee Erickson, SR, Lewis Central (34 aces, 92.5% EFF)
13. Aliyah Parker, SR, Shenandoah (33 aces, 92.6% EFF)
14. Ashlynne Havermann, SR, Lewis Central (32 aces, 87.8% EFF)
15. Marley Gray, JR, Red Oak (31 aces, 92.1% EFF)
15. Brooke Larsen, JR, Lewis Central (31 aces, 87.3% EFF)
17. Jerzee Knight, JR, Clarinda (30 aces, 78.5% EFF)
17. Alexis Wallace, JR, Red Oak (30 aces, 93.5% EFF)
19. Sylvia Hennings, JR, Shenandoah (29 aces, 97.0% EFF)
20. Brianna Wittrock, SO, Kuemper Catholic (27 aces, 92.9% EFF)
RETURNING ALL-CONFERENCE PLAYERS
These are the returning all-conference players for each team:
•Atlantic (0)
•Clarinda (1): Addison Wagoner (HM)
•Creston (0)
•Denison-Schleswig (0)
•Glenwood (1): Charley Hernandez (1st in 2021)
•Harlan (0)
•Kuemper Catholic (2): Frannie Glynn (2nd), Kaci Peter (HM)
•Lewis Central (6): Anna Strohmeier (1st), Ashlynne Havermann (1st), Brooke Larsen (1st), Maddie Roenfeld (2nd), Addison Holt (2nd), Haylee Erickson (HM)
•Red Oak (4): Merced Ramirez (1st), Nicole Bond (2nd), Jocelyn O’Neal (HM), Marley Gray (HM)
•Shenandoah (2): Ashlynn Hodges (2nd), Macey Finlay (HM)
•St. Albert (2): Ellie Monahan (1st), Georgie Bohnet (HM)
PRESEASON ALL-CONFERENCE
Here’s your KMA Sports Preseason All-Conference based on returning stats and all-conference nominations. The Preseason All-Conference needs a setter, a libero and the best four regardless of position:
Ashlynne Havermann, SR, Lewis Central
Charley Hernandez, JR, Glenwood
Ashlynn Hodges, JR, Shenandoah
Ellie Monahan, JR, St. Albert
Merced Ramirez, SR, Red Oak
Anna Strohmeier, SR, Lewis Central
PRESEASON COACHES PICKS
Here’s a look at what the league’s coaches are thinking heading into the season. In voting, I stipulated that coaches could not vote for their own team or players.
Preseason Player of the Year: Anna Strohmeier & Ashlynne Havermann, Lewis Central — Both Strohmeier and Havermann received three votes for the Preseason Player of the Year in the league. Meanwhile, Charley Hernandez of Glenwood and Kaci Peter of Kuemper Catholic had two each, and Red Oak’s Merced Ramirez and Lewis Central’s Brooke Larsen had one each. Some coaches picked more than one, so I counted each of them.
Preseason Poll:
1. Lewis Central (6) — 46 points
2. Kuemper Catholic (5) — 42 points
3. Red Oak — 33 points
4. Glenwood — 16 points
5. St. Albert — 12 points
6. Clarinda — 8 points
7. Harlan — 7 points
8. Atlantic — 1 point
Note: Nearly every coach that could, voted LC, Kuemper Catholic and Red Oak in the top three in some form. The Titans get the slight edge with one more first-place tally and every coach (other than their own) choosing them to finish either first or second. The top three is clear if you ask the coaches. The next two also seem to be clear. From there, it looks like a toss-up.
PRESEASON PROGNOSTICATION
These are not my predictions. This is a simple formulaic prognostication with 2022 overall wins + top-returning players listed above + returning all-conference players + preseason all-conference. Here’s how it lines up:
1. Lewis Central (34)
2. Red Oak (30)
3. Kuemper Catholic (28)
4. Shenandoah (24)
5. Glenwood & St. Albert (17)
7. Clarinda (14)
8. Harlan (9)
9. Atlantic (6)
10. Denison-Schleswig (3)
11. Creston (2)
Thoughts: Lewis Central lands as the favorite here, too, and it’s hard to argue with it, considering they have six returning girls that received all-conference mention last year. Red Oak and Kuemper Catholic were tight, and Shenandoah was not too far behind. I was a bit surprised the Fillies didn’t receive a single top-five nod from the coaches across the conference, but they land in the top four here. Glenwood, St. Albert and Clarinda are tight in that next tier, according to the KMA Sports Formula, while Atlantic, Denison-Schleswig and Creston will fight graduation from last year in 2023.
Send any questions, comments and/or concerns to dmartin@kmamail.com.