(KMAland) -- The Martin Blog Fall Sports Preview series continues with a look at Class 4A District 6 football.
2023 CLASS 4A DISTRICT 6 FOOTBALL PREVIEW
This district nearly stayed completely the same from the last two years, but Des Moines Hoover is out and Norwalk is in. It includes just two returning state qualifiers, although one of them was a state runner-up and the other is one that they beat in a state quarterfinal. Here’s how it looks:
Dallas Center-Grimes Mustangs — 3-7 overall record (Class 4A District 6)
Glenwood Rams — 7-5 overall record (Class 4A District 6) **state quarterfinalist
Lewis Central Titans — 13-1 overall record (Class 4A District 6) **state runner-up
Norwalk Warriors — 5-4 overall record (Class 4A District 5)
Thomas Jefferson Yellow Jackets — 1-9 overall record (Class 4A District 6)
Winterset Huskies — 3-7 overall record (Class 4A District 6)
COACHES
•Dallas Center-Grimes: Scott Heitland
•Glenwood: Cory Faust
•Lewis Central: Justin Kammrad
•Norwalk: Paul Patterson
•Thomas Jefferson: Jeremiah Watters
•Winterset: Zach Sweeney
RETURNING QUARTERBACKS
Here are the returning quarterback in the district, sorted by passing yardage in 2022:
1. Kayden Anderson, SR, Glenwood — A breakout junior year for Anderson leads into what should be a big senior season. He had 2,272 yards passing and 24 touchdowns as a junior.
2. Ty Mikkelsen, SR, Dallas Center-Grimes — Mikkelsen also had a strong season of passing with 1,993 yards and 18 touchdowns.
3. Victor Atupra, SR, Thomas Jefferson — Atupra threw the ball just 68 times last year as the starting QB for the Yellow Jackets, finishing with 191 yards through the air.
Three of the six teams have their starting quarterback with a remaining year of eligibility. The other three:
•Lewis Central: The Titans went from Max Duggan to Braylon Kammrad, which is a pretty good little hand-off, and now it could be junior Brady Hetzel’s time. He threw for 167 yards and a touchdown as a sophomore.
•Norwalk: Norwalk loses their 2,000-yard passer in Landon Hochstein while senior Aidan Harder could be next in line. As a junior, he had 44 yards passing.
•Winterset: Winterset also will replace a 1,200-yard passer in Connor Pashek. The heir apparent appears to be senior Luke Linde, who was 3-for-5 with 30 yards and a touchdown as a junior.
TOP-RETURNING RUSHERS
Here are the returning leading rushers in the district, sorted by rushing yardage in 2022:
1. Hank Wilmes, JR, Winterset — The top-returning rusher in the league comes from Winterset, where Wilmes had 523 yards and five touchdowns.
2. Victor Atupra, SR, Thomas Jefferson — Atupra comes in at No. 2, as the Thomas Jefferson signal-caller had 296 yards and two touchdowns rushing.
3. Tristan Meier, JR, Glenwood — The top-returning rusher for Glenwood is Meier, who had 281 yards and a touchdown for the Rams last year.
4. Dominic Tigner, JR, Norwalk — The leading rusher for Norwalk last year was their quarterback, Hochstein, but Tigner is back after going for 261 yards and five touchdowns.
5. Chance Chappell, JR, Lewis Central — The Titans not only lose Kammrad, but they also must replace Jonathan Humpal in the backfield. Chappell is an option there, as he had 249 yards and four touchdowns.
6. Eli Carpenter, SR, Dallas Center-Grimes — Carpenter had 204 yards rushing and two touchdowns for the Mustangs last season.
7. AJ Henderson, SR, Lewis Central — Another running option for the Titans this year, Henderson had 145 yards and two scores.
8. Caleb Moore, SR, Lewis Central — And another! Moore went for 136 yards and averaged four yards per carry on his 34 touches.
9. Zach Smid, SR, Dallas Center-Grimes — Smid had 124 yards and two touchdowns for the Mustangs last year.
10. Landen Morton, JR, Dallas Center-Grimes — Morton is a third rushing option for DC-G on this list. He had 112 yards and two touchdowns.
11. Casey Godbout, SR, Glenwood — And the final returning rusher in the district that had at least 100 yards rushing last season is Godbout. He had 106 yards and three touchdowns.
TOP-RETURNING RECEIVERS
Here are the returning leading receivers in the district, sorted by receiving yardage in 2022:
1. Curtis Witte, SR, Lewis Central — Witte is the top-returning receiver in the area, and he had a big junior season for the Titans in finishing with 998 yards and 13 touchdowns on 51 grabs.
2. Payton Longmeyer, SR, Glenwood — Another strong returning receiver that did big things last year, Longmeyer had 36 receptions for 515 yards and seven touchdowns.
3. Zach Smid, SR, Dallas Center-Grimes — Smid was on the top-returning rushing list, but he spent most of his time pulling in receptions. He had 53 of them for 487 yards and six touchdowns.
4. Lual Maker, SR, Lewis Central — Maker was a big-time playmaker for the Titans when he was healthy, finishing with 20.9 yards per catch. He had 18 of them for 376 yards and three touchdowns.
5. Eddie Pyne, SR, Dallas Center-Grimes — Pyne also had a strong season with 23 receptions for 348 yards and a touchdown.
6. Keilor Rodman, SR, Norwalk — Rodman will play for one of the most pass-happy teams in the district, so he should see improvements in his 13-catch, 232-yard, 1-touchdown season.
7. Jaydn Cooper, JR, Winterset — Cooper had 13 receptions for 128 yards and three touchdowns last season for the Huskies.
8. Casey Godbout, SR, Glenwood — Godbout had nine receptions for 122 yards and a touchdown last season for the Rams.
8. Owen Thomas, SR, Lewis Central — Thomas is about to have a big, big year after finishing with 13 receptions for 122 yards. Six of those 13 grabs were for touchdowns.
10. Mayson Kramer, SO, Thomas Jefferson — The top-returning sophomore receiver in the league is Kramer, who had 12 receptions for 102 yards.
11. Kade White, SR, Winterset — And the final returning receiver with at least 100 yards receiving is White, who had four grabs for 101 yards, averaging 25.3 yards per catch.
TOP-RETURNING DEFENSIVE STANDOUTS
Here are the returning leading defensive standouts in the district, sorted by total tackles in 2022:
1. Dayne Mauk, SR, Dallas Center-Grimes — This was a big, big year for Mauk last year, finishing with 86.0 total tackles. Among those were 14.0 tackles for loss and 6.0 sacks.
2. Lane Nelsen, SR, Dallas Center-Grimes — The Mustangs have the top two returning tacklers in the district. Nelsen posted 11.0 tackles for loss among his 73.5 total tackles.
3. Owen Thomas, SR, Lewis Central — One of the most highly recruited players in the district, Thomas was outstanding all season with 67.0 tackles, 13.5 tackles for loss, 5.0 sacks.
4. Will Clark, SR, Norwalk — Clark was all over the field last year for the Warriors with 15.0 tackles for loss and 8.0 sacks among 59.5 total tackles.
4. Hunter Lyon, JR, Winterset — Lyon led the way for the Huskies last year with 59.5 tackles, 5.0 tackles for loss and 2.5 sacks.
6. Tate Perrin, JR, Dallas Center-Grimes — The top-returning tackler among listed defensive backs in the district, Perrin had 56.5 tackles, 4.0 tackles for loss and two interceptions in 2022.
7. Zac Mortvedt, SR, Winterset — Another returning defensive back, Mortvedt was listed as a safety last season and had 47.5 tackles and 1.5 tackles for loss.
8. Kellen Scott, SR, Glenwood — The top-returning tackler for Glenwood, Scott was listed as a defensive back last year, too. He had 8.5 tackles for loss among his 46.5 total tackles.
9. Cole Kestel, SR, Dallas Center-Grimes — A fourth returning Dallas Center-Grimes tackler among the top nine, Kestel had 44.5 tackles and 1.0 TFL.
10. Trent Patton, SR, Glenwood — The Wayne State commit headlines the defensive line for the Rams, as he had 12.0 tackles for loss and 4.5 sacks among 43.0 total tackles. He also had two fumble recoveries.
11. Grant Feuring, SR, Winterset — Feuring posted 7.0 tackles for loss and 2.5 sacks while finishing with 41.0 total tackles for the Huskies.
11. Bryce Juon, SR, Lewis Central — Juon was a staple in the defensive backfield for the Titans last year, finishing with 41.0 tackles, two picks and two fumble recoveries.
11. Nash Paulson, SR, Lewis Central — Paulson also had 41.0 tackles last season, adding 3.0 tackles for loss, 1.0 sack and two interceptions.
14. Victor Atupra, SR, Thomas Jefferson — The third time we’ve heard from Atupra here in this preview, as he had 40.0 tackles for the Yellow Jackets as a junior.
15. Caleb Moore, SR, Lewis Central — Moore should be another headliner for the Titans on another stingy defense this year. He finished with 38.5 tackles, 4.5 TFLs and three interceptions a year ago.
The rest of those with 20+ tackles:
16. Harrison Tripp, JR, Norwalk — 33.5 tackles, 5.0 TFL
17. Mayson Kramer, SO, Thomas Jefferson — 29.0 tackles, 1.0 TFL
17. Curtis Witte, SR, Lewis Central — 29.0 tackles, 0.5 TFL, 8 INT
19. Tate Thompson, SR, Winterset — 28.5 tackles, 2.0 TFL, 1.0 sack
20. Chase Borchert, SR, Norwalk — 27.0 tackles
21. Brandon Bailiff, SR, Dallas Center-Grimes — 26.5 tackles, 6.0 TFL, 1.0 sack, 2 FR
22. Jimmy Seeman, SR, Dallas Center-Grimes — 26.0 tackles, 1.0 TFL
23. Aiden Charlson, SR, Dallas Center-Grimes — 24.5 tackles, 6.0 TFL, 2.0 sacks
24. Devin Davis-Conti, SR, Thomas Jefferson — 24.0 tackles, 1.5 TFL, 0.5 sack
24. Braylon Parks, SR, Thomas Jefferson — 24.0 tackles, 2.0 TFL, 1.0 sack
26. Kamdyn Cross, SR, Lewis Central — 23.0 tackles, 6.5 TFL, 1.5 sacks
27. Noah Wenninghoff, JR, Thomas Jefferson — 22.5 tackles, 3.5 TFL, 2.0 sacks
28. Kade White, SR, Winterset — 22.0 tackles, 3 INT
29. Kahne Kiburz, JR, Winterset — 20.0 tackles, 4.0 TFL
Other defensive standouts:
-Kolton Borcherding-Johnson, JR, Norwalk — 11.5 tackles, 2.0 TFL, 2.0 sacks
-Logan Koch, SR, Lewis Central — 6.0 tackles, 3.0 TFL, 2.0 sacks
-Preston Longchaya, SR, Glenwood — 2 FR
-Noah Mortensen, SR, Lewis Central — 11.0 tackles, 6.0 TFL, 2.0 sacks
-Jayden Mulligan, JR, Thomas Jefferson — 17.5 tackles, 3.0 TFL, 2.0 sacks
-Ashton Schubert, SR, Thomas Jefferson — 16.0 tackles, 2.0 TFL, 1.0 sack, 2 FR
-Michael Sents, SR, Winterset — 2 INT
-Reagan Skarnulis, SR, Glenwood — 19.5 tackles, 7.0 TFL, 3.0 sacks
-Zach Smid, SR, Dallas Center-Grimes — 10.0 tackles, 3.0 TFL
-Asher Tafoya, SR, Winterset — 2.5 tackles, 2.5 TFL, 1.0 sack
TOP-RETURNING SPECIALISTS
-Kayden Anderson, SR, Glenwood — 1079 PUNT yards (40.0 PER)
-Victor Atupra, SR, Thomas Jefferson — 545 KR yards (26.0 PER); 1,279 PUNT yards (29.7 PER)
-Taitn Gray, JR, Dallas Center-Grimes — 1095 PUNT yards (29.6 PER)
-Daniel Espinoza, SR, Thomas Jefferson — 18 kickoffs, 5/6 PAT
-Mayson Kramer, SO, Thomas Jefferson — 254 KR yards (15.9 PER)
-Luke Linde, SR, Winterset — 15/18 PAT, 4/7 FG (37 LONG); 1094 PUNT yards (34.2 PER)
-Payton Longmeyer, SR, Glenwood — 431 KR yards (28.7 PER); 111 PR yards (13.9 PER)
-Jared Nuzum, SR, Winterset — 160 KR yards (13.3 PER)
-Tate Perrin, JR, Dallas Center-Grimes — 110 PR yards (18.3 PER), 1 PR TD
-Keilor Rodman, SR, Norwalk — 219 KR yards (21.9 PER), 1 KR TD
-Zach Smid, SR, Dallas Center-Grimes — 264 KR yards (20.3 PER); 110 PR yards (18.3 PER)
-Tate Thompson, SR, Winterset — 116 PR yards (16.6 PER)
-Curtis Witte, SR, Lewis Central — 252 PR yards (15.8 PER)
RETURNING ALL-DISTRICT PLAYERS
•Dallas Center-Grimes (9): Zach Smid (1st At-Large), Brandon Bailiff (1st DL), Dayne Mauk (1st LB), Ty Mikkelsen (2nd QB), Eli Rupp (2nd OL), Aiden Charlson (2nd DL), Lane Nelsen (2nd LB), Tate Perrin (HM), Owen Rupp (HM)
•Glenwood (4): Payton Longmeyer (1st WR), Kayden Anderson (1st At-Large & 1st Punter), Trent Patton (1st DL), Kellan Scott (1st Defensive At-Large)
•Lewis Central (7): Owen Thomas (1st LB), Curtis Witte (1st DB), Caleb Moore (1st Defensive At-Large), Nate Beyenhof (2nd OL), Grant Juon (2nd Offensive At-Large), Lual Maker (HM), Nash Paulson (HM)
•Norwalk (N/A)
•Thomas Jefferson (6): Jayden Scott (2nd OL), Noah Wenninghoff (2nd DL), Mayson Kramer (2nd Defensive At Large), Braylon Parks (2nd Defensive At Large), Victor Atupra (HM), Devon Davis (HM)
•Winterset (7): Hank Wilmes (2nd RB), Nic Pothoven (2nd OL), Hunter Lyon (2nd LB), Tate Thompson (2nd DB), Zac Mortvedt (2nd DB), Luke Linde (2nd P), Jadyn Cooper (HM)
PRESEASON ALL-DISTRICT
QB: Kayden Anderson, SR, Glenwood
RB: Hank Wilmes, JR, Winterset
WR: Curtis Witte, SR, Lewis Central
WR: Payton Longmeyer, SR, Glenwood
WR: Zach Smid, SR, Dallas Center-Grimes
TE: Owen Thomas, SR, Lewis Central
OL: Nate Beyenhof, JR, Lewis Central
OL: Jayden Scott, JR, Thomas Jefferson
OL: Nic Pothoven, SR, Winterset
OL: Eli Rupp, SR, Dallas Center-Grimes
OL: Grant Juon, SR, Lewis Central
DL: Trent Patton, SR, Glenwood
DL: Brandon Bailiff, SR, Dallas Center-Grimes
DL: Aiden Charlson, SR, Dallas Center-Grimes
DL: Reagan Skarnulis, SR, Glenwood
LB: Dayne Mauk, SR, Dallas Center-Grimes
LB: Lane Nelsen, SR, Dallas Center-Grimes
LB: Owen Thomas, SR, Lewis Central
LB: Will Clark, SR, Norwalk
DB: Tate Perrin, JR, Dallas Center-Grimes
DB: Zac Mortvedt, SR, Winterset
DB: Kellen Scott, SR, Glenwood
DB: Curtis Witte, SR, Lewis Central
RET: Victor Atupra, SR, Thomas Jefferson
K: Luke Linde, SR, Winterset
P: Kayden Anderson, SR, Glenwood
PRESEASON PROGNOSTICATION
This is not my prediction. This is formulaic: 2022 total wins + # of returning standouts listed above + preseason all-district. In Class 4A District 6 it looks like this:
1. Lewis Central (34)
2. Dallas Center-Grimes (27)
3. Glenwood (24)
4. Winterset (21)
5. Thomas Jefferson (16)
6. Norwalk (13)
Thoughts: New Lewis Central, same as the old Lewis Central. The Titans are still the projected favorite in the league, despite losing an incredible senior class. But, let’s be real, we expected this. They’re still plenty, plenty talented. The biggest surprise might be DC-G landing in the No. 2 spot over Glenwood, but they have a ton of returning talent. I wouldn’t go so far as to put my own money on this projection, though.
