(KMAland) -- The Martin Blog Fall Sports Preview series continues with a look at Class 1A District 8 football.
2023 CLASS 1A DISTRICT 8 FOOTBALL PREVIEW
Two state playoff teams from last year’s 1A-8 remains while another quarterfinalist (AHSTW) comes in from A-7, Missouri Valley jumps up from A-8 and Red Oak and Shenandoah enter 1A from 2A-8. Here’s how it lined up in 2022:
AHSTW Vikings — 10-1 overall record (Class A District 7) **state quarterfinalist
Missouri Valley Big Reds — 0-9 overall record (Class A District 8)
Red Oak Tigers — 5-4 overall record (Class 2A District 8)
Shenandoah Mustangs — 2-5 overall record (Class 2A District 8)
Treynor Cardinals — 5-4 overall record (Class 1A District 8) **state qualifier
Underwood Eagles — 11-2 overall record (Class 1A District 8) **state semifinalist
COACHES
•AHSTW: GG Harris
•Missouri Valley: Rick Barker
•Red Oak: Michael Nordeen
•Shenandoah: Ty Ratliff
•Treynor: Jeff Casey
•Underwood: Nate Mechaelsen
RETURNING QUARTERBACKS
Here are the returning quarterback in the district, sorted by passing yardage in 2022:
1. Cole Scamman, JR, Shenandoah — This is the only quarterback in the district that is back after starting for their team most of the season last year. Scamman threw for 535 yards and three touchdowns.
A look at the other teams and their quarterback situations:
•AHSTW: Kyle Sternberg had a highly efficient 1,688 yards passing last season, and he will be very difficult to replace. Junior Camden Soukup did see some time under center last year, finishing with 69 yards and a touchdown.
•Missouri Valley: John Mass was the senior quarterback that threw just 26 times all season, as Missouri Valley leaned on the run. Junior John Soetmelk also put it up in the air 14 times and could be the starter this season.
•Red Oak: All four players that attempted passes for Red Oak last season have advanced out of high school. That includes starter Chase Roeder, who threw for 1,051 yards. A look at the Bound roster shows just one returning player that was listed at QB: sophomore Masen Fisher.
•Treynor: The Cardinals say goodbye to senior Kayden Dirks, who threw for 1,167 yards last season. Junior Ben Casey is likely the heir apparent, as he threw for 307 yards and two scores a year ago.
•Underwood: Who will take over for the graduated Alex Ravlin? I think it’s pretty clear that Garrett Luett is about to be the new guy. The sophomore Iowa baseball commit threw for 240 yards and two touchdowns last season.
TOP-RETURNING RUSHERS
Here are the returning leading rushers in the district, sorted by rushing yardage in 2022:
1. Luke Sternberg, JR, AHSTW — Sternberg is the top-returning rusher in the area, as he put up 1,791 yards and 25 touchdowns on the ground for the Vikings a year ago.
2. Maddox Nelson, SR, Underwood — The Eagles ran a spread attack, but Nelson still pounded away for 789 yards and 15 touchdowns while averaging 7.5 yards per carry.
3. Graham Jensen, SR, Underwood — Jensen was also a big threat on the ground with 6.8 yards per carry, finishing with 540 yards and 12 touchdowns.
4. Ben Hansen, SR, Missouri Valley — The Big Reds’ returning leading rusher is Hansen, who put up 411 yards and a touchdown as a junior.
5. Riley Radke, SR, Missouri Valley — Radke provides another option for the Big Reds after finishing with 231 yards and a touchdown in 2022.
6. Camden Soukup, JR, AHSTW — Soukup may be taking over at quarterback, and he brings a dual-threat option for the Vikings. He had 208 yards rushing on just 13 carries, scoring two touchdowns and averaging 16.0 yards per tote.
7. Jayden Dickerson, JR, Shenandoah — The Mustangs’ leading returning rusher is Dickerson, who went for 207 yards and two touchdowns a year ago.
8. Gavin Newcomb, SR, AHSTW — Yet another rushing option for the Vikings, Newcomb had 196 yards and three touchdowns as a junior.
9. Riley Sealock, SO, Underwood — The leading returning rusher in the sophomore class, Sealock had 115 yards and a touchdown while averaging 7.7 yards per carry.
10. Will Buckholdt, JR, Underwood — And Buckholdt rounds out the top 10 after going for 96 yards on just 13 carries last season.
TOP-RETURNING RECEIVERS
Here are the returning leading receivers in the district, sorted by receiving yardage in 2022:
1. Mason Boothby, SR, Underwood — Boothby leads the way after a big season that saw him average 23.4 yards per catch, and he had 40 of them in finishing with 936 yards and 11 touchdowns.
2. Karson Elwood, SR, Treynor — A highly sought recruit, Elwood had 49 receptions for 742 yards and eight touchdowns for the Cardinals.
3 Josh Ravlin, SR, Underwood — The Eagles also have Ravlin returning to the fold after he finished with 43 receptions for 535 yards and eight touchdowns.
4. Jack Vanfossan, SR, Underwood — And yet a third returning receiving option for Luett (potentially) is Vanfossan, who had 32 catches for 439 yards and seven touchdowns last season.
5. Easton Robertson, JR, Underwood — Oh, another? Yes! Robertson had a 23-catch, 367-yard, 3-touchdown year for the Eagles.
6. Jace Tams, SR, Treynor — I guess this is just the Treynor and Underwood show. Tams pulled in 22 grabs for 345 yards and three touchdowns as a junior.
7. Nick Denning, SR, AHSTW — Someone else joins the fold with Denning coming back after a strong year that saw him finish with 21 receptions for 266 yards and seven touchdowns.
8. Jade Spangler, SR, Shenandoah — Spangler might actually be another QB option for Shenandoah this season after posting eight receptions for 150 yards and two touchdowns in 2022.
9. Luke Sternberg, JR, AHSTW — Sternberg had 12 receptions for 146 yards and scored four touchdowns on catches last season.
10. Maddox Nelson, SR, Underwood — Nelson also put forth a bit of receiving with 116 yards and three touchdowns on 15 receptions.
Others of note:
11. Graham Jensen, SR, Underwood — 13 receptions, 101 yards
12. Brody Cullin, SR, Shenandoah — 2 receptions, 87 yards, TD (in 1 game)
TOP-RETURNING DEFENSIVE STANDOUTS
Here are the returning leading defensive standouts in the district, sorted by total tackles in 2022:
1. Nick Denning, SR, AHSTW — A safety with 112.5 tackles? That’s a lot. Denning also had 5.0 tackles for loss and five interceptions as a junior.
2. Adam Baier, JR, Red Oak — Baier was also in the defensive backfield last season and was all over the place with 84.0 tackles, 12.0 tackles for loss and 1.0 sack.
3. Graham Jensen, SR, Underwood — Jensen doubled up as 1A-8’s leading tackler last season, finishing with 79.0 tackles, 13.0 tackles for loss and two fumble recoveries as a junior.
4. Kayden Baxter, JR, AHSTW — Baxter had a big year in the AHSTW linebacking corps, too, with 62.0 tackles and 3.0 TFLs.
5. Riley Radke, SR, Missouri Valley — Radke’s junior season saw 4.0 tackles for loss among 61.5 total tackles.
6. Jack Vanfossan, SR, Underwood — Another from Underwood with a big season on the defensive side, Vanfossan had 55.0 tackles, 10.5 tackles for loss, 2.0 sacks and two interceptions.
7. Bradley Stock, JR, Treynor — The top-returning tackler for the Treynor Cardinals is Stock, who had 46.5 tackles, 7.0 tackles for loss, 2.0 sacks and three fumble recoveries last season.
8. Henry Lund, JR, AHSTW — The top-returning tackler along the defensive line, Lund posted 45.5 tackles and 2.0 TFLs.
9. Jack Schmadeke, SR, Red Oak — Schmadeke had 42.5 tackles and added 6.5 TFLs and 1.0 sack during a big junior season for the Tigers.
10. Sam Schoening, JR, Underwood — The Eagles defensive back rounds out the top 10 returning tacklers, finishing with 39.5 tackles, 6.0 TFLs and two interceptions.
Others with at least 20.0 tackles:
11. Lane Schroeder, JR, Missouri Valley — 38.5 tackles
12. Luke Sternberg, JR, AHSTW — 38.0 tackles, 4 INT
13. Karson Elwood, SR, Treynor — 37.0 tackles, 1.5 TFL, 2 INT
13. Logan Heller, SR, AHSTW — 37.0 tackles, 4.5 TFL, 1.0 sack, 2 FR
15. Maddox Nelson, SR, Underwood — 35.0 tackles, 12.0 TFL, 0.5 sack
16. Brandon Hernandez, SR, Red Oak — 32.5 tackles, 4.5 TFL
17. Maxwell Tiarks, SR, Underwood — 32.0 tackles, 13.0 TFL
18. Chris Dvorak, SR, Missouri Valley — 31.0 tackles, 2.5 TFL
19. Josh Ravlin, SR, Underwood — 28.5 tackles, 0.5 TFL, 5 INT
20. Bryton Bergren, SR, Red Oak — 27.0 tackles, 2.0 TFL
21. Ben Hansen, SR, Missouri Valley — 25.5 tackles
22. Zack Robbins, JR, Treynor — 24.5 tackles, 8.5 TFL, 1.5 sacks
23. Gage Sample, SR, Shenandoah — 24.0 tackles
24. Austin Christiansen, SO, AHSTW — 23.5 tackles
24. Aaron Ehmke, SR, Treynor — 23.5 tackles, 3.5 TFL, 2.0 sacks
24. Jade Spangler, SR, Shenandoah — 23.5 tackles, 1.0 TFL, 2 INT
27. Seth Pope, SR, AHSTW — 23.0 tackles
28. Jett Petersen, JR, AHSTW — 22.5 tackles, 3.0 TFL, 1.0 sack
29. Aidan Vergamini, SO, Missouri Valley — 21.5 tackles
30. Joey Bittner, SR, Treynor — 20.5 tackles, 6.0 TFL, 0.5 sack
30. Danny Kinsella, SR, Treynor — 20.5 tackles, 0.5 TFL, 2 INT
Other standouts:
-Ryker Adair, SO, Underwood — 11.0 tackles, 3.0 TFL
-Mason Boothby, SR, Underwood — 11.0 tackles, 2.0 TFL, 7 INT
-Lucas Bose Jr., JR, Underwood — 8.5 tackles, 2.0 TFL, 1.0 sack
-Will Buckholdt, JR, Underwood — 7.5 tackles, 2.5 TFL, 1.0 sack
-Jayden Dickerson, JR, Shenandoah — 14.0 tackles, 5.0 TFL
-Jordan Doiel, JR, Missouri Valley — 15.0 tackles, 2.0 TFL, 2.0 sacks
-Treyten Foster, SO, Shenandoah — 4 INT
-Cole Graham, SO, Shenandoah — 6.5 tackles, 2.0 TFL
-Jaydon Kilibarda-Foote, SR, Underwood — 10.0 tackles, 2.5 TFL, 1.0 sack
-Charlie Lane, JR, AHSTW — 7.0 tackles, 2.0 TFL, 1.0 sack
-Cade Reed, SR, Treynor — 10.0 tackles, 2.0 TFL, 1.0 sack
-Ethan Richardson, SR, Shenandoah — 12.5 tackles, 4.0 TFL, 0.5 sack
-Easton Robertson, JR, Underwood — 3 INT
-Jacob Rystrom, SR, Shenandoah — 19.0 tackles, 3.5 TFL
-Jace Tams, SR, Treynor — 16.0 tackles, 2.5 TFL, 3 INT
-Levi Young, SR, Treynor — 13.5 tackles, 2.5 TFL
TOP-RETURNING SPECIALISTS
-Adam Baier, JR, Red Oak — 241 KR yards (16.1 PER)
-Gus Bashore, SR, Underwood — 51/56 PAT, 1/1 FG (30 LONG), 69 kickoffs, 12 touchbacks
-Kayden Baxter, JR, AHSTW — 39/48 PAT, 0/1 FG, 58 kickoffs, 2 touchbacks
-Mason Boothby, SR, Underwood — 234 KR yards (19.5 PER); 141 PR yards (14.1 PER); 22/26 PAT, 27 kickoffs, 2 touchbacks
-Aaron Ehmke, SR, Treynor — 916 PUNT yards (39.8 PER)
-Karson Elwood, SR, Treynor — 299 KR yards (17.6 PER); 179 PR yards (19.9 PER), 2 PR TD
-Cole Graham, SO, Shenandoah — 199 PUNT yards (24.9 PER)
-Logan Heller, SR, AHSTW — 551 PUNT yards (26.2 PER)
-Easton Robertson, JR, Underwood — 274 KR yards (30.4 PER)
-John Soetmelk, JR, Missouri Valley — 168 KR yards (9.3 PER)
-Luke Sternberg, JR, AHSTW — 104 KR yards (20.8 PER)
-Jace Tams, SR, Treynor — 131 KR yards (16.4 PER)
-Seth Zwickel, SR, Shenandoah — 5/8 PAT, 3/3 FG (31 LONG), 15 kickoffs, 4 touchbacks
RETURNING ALL-DISTRICT PLAYERS
•AHSTW (5): Nick Denning (1st DB), Luke Sternberg (1st RB), Henry Lund (1st OL), Kayden Baxter (2nd K), Jett Petersen (2nd DL)
•Missouri Valley (2): Riley Radke (2nd LB), Ben Hansen (2nd LB)
•Red Oak (3): Adam Baier (1st DB), Jack Schmadeke (HM), Nolan Perrien (HM)
•Shenandoah (2): Jade Spangler (HM), Ethan Richardson (HM)
•Treynor (2): Karson Elwood (1st WR), Jace Tams (1st DB)
•Underwood (5): Maddox Nelson (1st RB), Mason Boothby (1st DB), Graham Jensen (1st LB), Jack Vanfossan (2nd LB), Josh Ravlin (2nd WR)
PRESEASON ALL-DISTRICT
QB: Garrett Luett, SO, Underwood
RB: Luke Sternberg, JR, AHSTW
RB: Maddox Nelson, SR, Underwood
WR: Mason Boothby, SR, Underwood
WR: Karson Elwood, SR, Treynor
WR: Josh Ravlin, SR, Underwood
OL: Henry Lund, JR, AHSTW
OL: Nolan Perrien, JR, Red Oak
OL: Ethan Richardson, SR, Shenandoah
OL: Maxwell Tiarks, SR, Underwood
OL: Zack Robbins, JR, Treynor
DL: Henry Lund, JR, AHSTW
DL: Logan Heller, SR, AHSTW
DL: Maxwell Tiarks, SR, Underwood
DL: Zack Robbins, JR, Treynor
LB: Graham Jensen, SR, Underwood
LB: Kayden Baxter, JR, AHSTW
LB: Jack Vanfossan, SR, Underwood
DB: Nick Denning, SR, AHSTW
DB: Adam Baier, JR, Red Oak
DB: Josh Ravlin, SR, Underwood
DB: Mason Boothby, SR, Underwood
K: Seth Zwickel, SR, Shenandoah
P: Aaron Ehmke, SR, Treynor
RET: Karson Elwood, SR, Treynor
PRESEASON PROGNOSTICATION
This is not my prediction. This is formulaic: 2022 total wins + # of returning standouts listed above + preseason all-district. In Class 1A District 8 it looks like this:
1. Underwood (46)
2. AHSTW (33)
3. Treynor (24)
4. Shenandoah (17)
5. Red Oak (12)
6. Missouri Valley (9)
Thoughts: The Eagles may have lost some headliners from last year’s senior class, but they still are very, very talented all over the field and the clear favorite. AHSTW also lost some headliners, but they should feel pretty good about this year’s headliners, too. Treynor, Shenandoah and Red Oak appear to be somewhat close in that next tier, although I’d hardly be surprised to see any of those three teams move up or down. Missouri Valley seems to have momentum in a number of sports right now. They’ll just have to make their move with some inexperience and untested players not mentioned in today’s preview.
Send any questions, comments and/or concerns to dmartin@kmamail.com.