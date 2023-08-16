(KMAland) -- The Martin Blog Fall Sports Preview series continues with a look at Class 8-Player District 10 Football.
PREVIOUS FALL SPORTS PREVIEWS
7/24: Class 2A District 8 Football
7/25: Rolling Valley Conference Volleyball
7/26: Class 4A District 1 Football
7/27: Class 2A District 7 Football
7/28: Corner Conference Cross Country
7/29: Hawkeye Ten Conference Cross Country
7/30: Western Iowa Conference Cross Country
7/31: Pride of Iowa Conference Volleyball
8/1: Class A District 7 Football
8/2: Missouri River Conference Volleyball
8/3: Class 8-Player District 1 Football
8/4: Rolling Valley Conference Cross Country
8/5: Class A District 6 Football
8/6: Class 8-Player District 7 Football
8/7: Missouri River Conference Cross Country
8/8: Class A District 8 Football
8/9: Class 3A District 6 Football
8/10: Pride of Iowa Conference Cross Country
8/11: Bluegrass Conference Volleyball
8/12: Bluegrass Conference Cross Country
8/13: Hawkeye Ten Conference Volleyball
8/14: Class 4A District 6 Football
8/15: Class 1A District 8 Football
2023 CLASS 8-PLAYER DISTRICT 10 PREVIEW
District 10 has two remaining programs from the last two years (CAM and Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton), adds four from District 9 (East Mills, Fremont-Mills, Griswold and Stanton/Essex) and welcomes the return of Sidney to Class 8-Player after they played the last two years in A-7. The league has three returning state qualifiers with each advancing one round further than the other. Check out the rundown:
CAM Cougars — 7-3 overall record (Class 8-Player District 10) **state qualifier (Round of 16)
East Mills Wolverines — 6-3 overall record (Class 8-Player District 9) **state qualifier
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton Spartans — 4-4 overall record (Class 8-Player District 10)
Fremont-Mills Knights — 8-3 overall record (Class 8-Player District 9) **state qualifier (Quarterfinalist)
Griswold Tigers — 0-9 overall record (Class 8-Player District 9)
Sidney Cowboys — 1-7 overall record (Class A District 7)
Stanton/Essex Vikings — 4-4 overall record (Class 8-Player District 9)
COACHES
•CAM: Barry Bower
•East Mills: Kevin Schafer
•Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton: Drew Buckholdt
•Fremont-Mills: Greg Ernster
•Griswold: Seth Lembke
•Sidney: Shawn Thompson
•Stanton/Essex: Jeff Grebin
RETURNING QUARTERBACKS
Here are the returning quarterback in the district, sorted by passing yardage in 2022:
1. Chase Spieker, JR, CAM — He’s a “Name to Know,” in case you missed it. And his passing numbers were fantastic, as he put up 1,652 yards and 26 touchdowns while completing 65.3% of his tosses.
2. Zach Thornburg, SR, East Mills — Thornburg threw for 1,170 yards and 16 touchdowns a year ago and should be primed for another big season as a senior.
3. Nolan Grebin, SR, Stanton/Essex — Grebin threw for 16 touchdowns and just five interceptions, finishing the season with 746 yards passing.
4. Bode Wyman, JR, Griswold — Wyman is another returning junior quarterback that threw for 400 yards and three touchdowns in 2022.
5. Andreas Buttry, JR, Sidney — Buttry had 235 yards and two touchdowns through the air last season while playing in A-7.
That leaves two teams without a returning starting quarterback. Here’s how their QB1 situation may look:
•Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton: Trey Petersen takes his 1,588 yards and 19 touchdowns with him. That leaves Jameson Kilworth as the possible guy. He threw just two passes, completing one (for a 46-yard touchdown) last season.
•Fremont-Mills: It was mostly a ground game for F-M last season, but Taylor Reed threw for 502 yards in his senior season. Senior Luke Madison was 3/3 for 28 yards and sophomore Sawyer Forney threw one time and completed it for five yards.
TOP-RETURNING RUSHERS
Here are the returning leading rushers in the district, sorted by rushing yardage in 2022:
1. Braxton Blackburn, SR, Fremont-Mills — The top-returning rusher in the league had a big season last year, going for 1,035 yards and 17 touchdowns while averaging 8.9 yards per carry.
2. Austin Williams, SR, CAM — A breakout season for Williams saw him go for 851 yards and 16 touchdowns as a junior.
3. Jack Follmann, SR, CAM — Another great running threat for the Cougars, Follmann had 544 yards and 11 touchdowns while averaging over 10 yards per carry.
4. Zach Thornburg, SR, East Mills — Thornburg had 371 yards rushing and scored nine touchdowns on his scrambles or designed QB runs.
5. Zane Johnson, JR, Griswold — The leading returning rusher for Griswold, Johnson had 369 yards and scored three touchdowns on the ground.
6. Luke Madison, SR, Fremont-Mills — He could be the new guy under center for the Knights, and he brings solid running ability after going for 304 yards and two touchdowns last season.
7. Nolan Grebin, SR, Stanton/Essex — Grebin is another dual-threat quarterback in the league, rushing for 284 yards and a touchdown last season.
8. Aiden Flathers, SR, Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton — The top-returning rusher for the Spartans, Flathers had 206 yards and four touchdowns on just 20 carries last year. That’s an average of 10.3 yards per carry.
9. Brody Paulsen, SR, CAM — CAM should have plenty of options to run the ball with Paulsen providing another threat after going for 188 yards and a touchdown.
10. Cannon Hansen, JR, Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton — Hansen put up 185 yards and scored three touchdowns on the ground last season.
10. Mason Steinhoff, SO, Griswold — Steinhoff also had 185 yards rushing and scored three touchdowns while averring 7.4 yards per carry.
Others with 100+ rushing yards:
12. Peyton Cook, JR, Griswold — 138 yards, 2 TD
13. Gavin Ford, JR, Stanton/Essex — 121 yards, TD
14. Jacob Martin, JR, Stanton/Essex — 112 yards, TD
15. Alex Hansen, JR, Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton — 110 yards, 2 TD
16. Michael Hensley, JR, Sidney — 109 yards, 3 TD
16. Lawson Kling, SR, Fremont-Mills — 109 yards, 2 TD
TOP-RETURNING RECEIVERS
Here are the returning leading receivers in the district, sorted by receiving yardage in 2022:
1. Cash Emgarten, SR, Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton — Emgarten figures to have another big season for the Spartans after a 27-catch, 633-yard, 9-touchdown junior year.
2. Jack Follmann, SR, CAM — A game-breaker as a receiver, too, Follmann put up 509 yards receiving and 36 receptions while scoring six touchdowns.
3. Braedon Godfread, JR, Sidney — Godfread is fixing to be a problem in 8-Player football. He had 12 receptions for 200 yards and scored three touchdowns last season for the Cowboys.
4. Gavin Ford, JR, Stanton/Essex — Ford, who can also play a little quarterback, had 189 yards and two touchdowns on 15 receptions.
5. Nolan Grebin, SR, Stanton/Essex — When he wasn’t throwing passes or scrambling around, Grebin also found a way to make things happen as a receiver with 10 receptions for 180 yards and two touchdowns.
6. Aiden Flathers, SR, Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton — Flathers could make it happen in the passing game, too, with 10 receptions for 119 yards and a touchdown.
7. Auden Wilson, JR, Griswold — Wilson had just five catches, but he scored on two of them and averaged 22.0 yards per grab to finish with 110 yards.
8. Austin Williams, SR, CAM — Williams pulled in 10 balls for 105 yards and scored four touchdowns on those snags.
The rest of the top 10:
9. Jacob Martin, JR, Stanton/Essex — 9 receptions, 94 yards
10. Bryce Brabham, SO, Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton — 8 receptions, 89 yards, TD
10. Evan Gettler, JR, Stanton/Essex — 6 receptions, 89 yards, 2 TD
TOP-RETURNING DEFENSIVE STANDOUTS
Here are the returning leading defensive standouts in the district, sorted by total tackles in 2022:
1. Jack Follmann, SR, CAM — The top-returning tackler in the district is Follmann, who is all over this page. He had 89.0 tackles, 5.0 TFLs and two interceptions for the season.
2. Austin Williams, SR, CAM — This CAM senior group can fly to the ball, and Williams had 59.5 tackles to go along with 9.0 tackles for loss and 1.0 sack. Williams also had two interceptions last year.
3. Braxton Blackburn, SR, Fremont-Mills — Blackburn had a big season for the Knights on defense, too, with 18.0 tackles for loss and 12.0 sacks among his 49.0 total tackles.
4. Jackson Embree, JR, East Mills — The top-returning tackler for the Wolverines, Embree had a big season with 47.0 tackles, 6.0 TFLs and 1.0 sack. He was also a big playmaker with five interceptions on the season.
5. Alex Hansen, JR, Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton — The star linebacker for the Spartans finished with 44.5 tackles, 9.0 TFLs, 4.5 sacks and two fumble recoveries last season.
6. Gavin Ford, JR, Stanton/Essex — Here’s the top-returning tackler for Stanton. Ford had 43.5 tackles and 1.0 TFL last year as a linebacker while also picking off four passes.
6. Jacob Martin, JR, Stanton/Essex — Martin was usually wreaking havoc when he was in on a play, finishing with 13.0 TFLs and 1.0 sack among his 43.5 tackles. He also had three fumble recoveries on the year.
8. Luke Madison, SR, Fremont-Mills — Madison posted 41.5 tackles and two interceptions for the Knights last season on the defensive side of the ball.
9. Kegan Croghan, JR, CAM — This is believed to be the top-returning tackler in the defensive backfield. Croghan had 40.5 of them with 6.0 tackles for loss and 3.0 sacks.
10. Cooper Marvel, SR, Fremont-Mills — The man behind Cooper Marvel Enterprises can absolutely wreck shop. He did it all year last season with 10.5 tackles, 5.5 sacks and 35.5 total tackles, adding two fumble recoveries.
Others with at least 20.0 tackles:
11. Mason Steinhoff, SO, Griswold — 32.5 tackles, 3.0 TFL, 2.0 sack
12. Collin Bower, SO, CAM — 32.0 tackles, 2 INT
13. Braedon Godfread, JR, Sidney — 31.5 tackles, 1.0 TFL, 1.0 sack
14. Brody Paulsen, SR, CAM — 31.0 tackles, 1.0 TFL
15. Peyton Cook, JR, Griswold — 26.5 tackles, 2.0 TFL
15. Brody Gibbs, JR, Stanton/Essex — 26.5 tackles, 4.5 TFL
15. Nolan Grebin, SR, Stanton/Essex — 26.5 tackles, 3 INT
18. Matthew Haley, JR, East Mills — 24.5 tackles, 13.5 TFL, 6.0 sacks, 2 FR
19. Zane Johnson, JR, Griswold — 22.5 tackles
19. Jameson Kilworth, SR, Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton — 22.5 tackles, 4.0 TFL, 1.5 sacks
21. Cash Emgarten, SR, Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton — 21.5 tackles, 1.0 TFL
22. JW Linkenhoker, SO, Fremont-Mills — 20.5 tackles, 1.0 TFL, 2 FR
22. Kooper Nelson, SR, Stanton/Essex — 20.5 tackles, 4.5 TFL, 4 FR
Other defensive standouts:
-Caleb Brandt, SR, Fremont-Mills — 12.0 tackles, 2.0 TFL, 1.0 sack
-RJ Dishong, SO, Griswold — 18.0 tackles, 4.0 TFL
-Aiden Flathers, SR, Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton — 2 INT, 1 TD
-Caleb Urban, JR, East Mills — 2 INT, 1 TD
-Sheldon Vandenberg, JR, East Mills — 8.5 tackles, 2.0 TFL
-Ely VanRenan, SO, Sidney — 10.0 tackles, 2.0 TFL, 2.0 sacks
TOP-RETURNING SPECIALISTS
-Braxton Blackburn, SR, Fremont-Mills — 171 KR yards (28.5 PER), 1 KR TD; 23 kickoffs, 2 touchbacks
-Peyton Cook, JR, Griswold — 131 KR yards (10.9 PER)
-Kegan Croghan, JR, CAM — 54 kickoffs, 19 touchbacks
-Cash Emgarten, SR, Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton — 9/17 PAT, 25 kickoffs, 7 touchbacks
-Aiden Flathers, SR, Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton — 142 KR yards (17.8 PER)
-Jack Follmann, SR, CAM — 278 KR yards (19.9 PER), 1 KR TD
-Gavin Ford, JR, Stanton/Essex — 182 KR yards (22.8 PER), 1 KR TD
-Jack Gordon, SR, East Mills — 660 PUNT yards (31.4 PER)
-Michael Hensley, JR, Sidney — 151 KR yards (18.9 PER)
-Luke Madison, SR, Fremont-Mills — 236 KR yards (26.2 PER), 1 KR TD
-Jacob Martin, JR, Stanton/Essex — 31 kickoffs, 2 touchbacks; 327 PUNT yards (32.7 PER)
-Cooper Marvel, SR, Fremont-Mills — 40 kickoffs, 10 touchbacks
-Oscar Olsen, JR, Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton — 5/6 PAT, 16 kickoffs, 7 touchbacks
-Elliott Ward, SR, Sidney — 1/1 PAT, 10 kickoffs; 360 PUNT yards (25.7 PER)
-Auden Wilson, JR, Griswold — 12 kickoffs; 500 PUNT yards (26.3 PER)
RETURNING ALL-DISTRICT PLAYERS
•CAM (5): Kegan Croghan (1st K), Jack Follmann (1st LB), Austin Williams (1st DB), Chase Spieker (2nd Offensive UT), Collin Bower (HM)
•East Mills (2): Zach Thornburg (2nd QB), Matthew Haley (HM)
•Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton (4): Cash Emgarten (2nd WR/TE), Alex Hansen (2nd LB), Jackson Radcliff (HM), Jameson Kilworth (HM)
•Fremont-Mills (5): Braxton Blackburn (1st RB & DL), Cooper Marvel (1st OL & 2nd DL), Caleb Brandt (2nd OL), Luke Madison (2nd RET), JW Linkenhoker (HM)
•Griswold (0)
•Sidney (0)
•Stanton/Essex (1): Nolan Grebin (HM)
PRESEASON ALL-DISTRICT
QB: Chase Spieker, JR, CAM
RB: Braxton Blackburn, SR, Fremont-Mills
RB: Austin Williams, SR, CAM
RB/WR: Jack Follmann, SR, CAM
WR: Cash Emgarten, SR, Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton
TE: Braedon Godfread, JR, Sidney
OL: Cooper Marvel, SR, Fremont-Mills
OL: Caleb Brandt, SR, Fremont-Mills
OL: Jackson Radcliff, SR, Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton
DL: Braxton Blackburn, SR, Fremont-Mills
DL: Cooper Marvel, SR, Fremont-Mills
DL: Matthew Haley, JR, East Mills
LB: Jack Follmann, SR, CAM
LB: Austin Williams, SR, CAM
LB: Jackson Embree, JR, East Mills
LB: Jacob Martin, JR, Stanton
DB: Kegan Croghan, JR, CAM
DB: Collin Bower, SO, CAM
RET: Luke Madison, SR, Fremont-Mills
K: Kegan Croghan, JR, CAM
P: Jack Gordon, SR, East Mills
PRESEASON PROGNOSTICATION
This is not my prediction. This is formulaic: 2022 total wins + # of returning standouts listed above + preseason all-district. In Class 8-Player District 10 it looks like this:
1. CAM (28)
2. Fremont-Mills (25)
3. Stanton/Essex (20)
4. Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton (19)
5. East Mills (16)
6. Griswold (11)
7. Sidney (9)
Thoughts: CAM and Fremont-Mills look to be the favorites in the league, although Stanton/Essex and Exira/EHK don’t live too far off the top tier. East Mills loses a great senior class, but they always seem to find a way to contend, and Griswold and Sidney are hoping for another year of advancement in 8-10.
Send any questions, comments and/or concerns to dmartin@kmamail.com.