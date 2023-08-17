(KMAland) -- The Martin Blog Fall Sports Preview series continues with a look at Class 8-Player District 8 Football.
PREVIOUS FALL SPORTS PREVIEWS
7/24: Class 2A District 8 Football
7/25: Rolling Valley Conference Volleyball
7/26: Class 4A District 1 Football
7/27: Class 2A District 7 Football
7/28: Corner Conference Cross Country
7/29: Hawkeye Ten Conference Cross Country
7/30: Western Iowa Conference Cross Country
7/31: Pride of Iowa Conference Volleyball
8/1: Class A District 7 Football
8/2: Missouri River Conference Volleyball
8/3: Class 8-Player District 1 Football
8/4: Rolling Valley Conference Cross Country
8/5: Class A District 6 Football
8/6: Class 8-Player District 7 Football
8/7: Missouri River Conference Cross Country
8/8: Class A District 8 Football
8/9: Class 3A District 6 Football
8/10: Pride of Iowa Conference Cross Country
8/11: Bluegrass Conference Volleyball
8/12: Bluegrass Conference Cross Country
8/13: Hawkeye Ten Conference Volleyball
8/14: Class 4A District 6 Football
8/15: Class 1A District 8 Football
8/16: Class 8-Player District 10 Football
2023 CLASS 8-PLAYER DISTRICT 8 FOOTBALL PREVIEW
This year’s 8-8 has Pride of Iowa and Bluegrass Conference teams only with four teams from last year (Lamoni, Mormon Trail, Murray and Southeast Warren) remaining in the league while three (Bedford, East Union and Lenox) come in from 8-9. There are three returning state qualifiers, including a semifinalist. Here’s how it looks:
Bedford Bulldogs — 5-4 overall record (Class 8-Player District 9) **state qualifier
East Union Eagles — 3-6 overall record (Class 8-Player District 9)
Lamoni Demons — 2-7 overall record (Class 8-Player District 8)
Lenox Tigers — 11-1 overall record (Class 8-Player District 9) **state qualifier (semifinalist)
Mormon Trail Saints — 6-3 overall record (Class 8-Player District 8)
Murray Mustangs — 3-6 overall record (Class 8-Player District 8)
Southeast Warren Warhawks — 9-2 overall record (Class 8-Player District 8) **state qualifier (Round of 16)
COACHES
•Bedford: Jeremy Nally
•East Union: Ben Clear
•Lamoni: Larry Johnson
•Lenox: Cole Bonde & Michael Nardini
•Mormon Trail: Travis Johnson
•Murray: Shawn Oaks
•Southeast Warren: Shane Rowlands
RETURNING QUARTERBACKS
Here are the returning quarterback in the district, sorted by passing yardage in 2022:
1. Seth Hudson, SR, East Union — The top passing quarterback in 8-9 last year ranks atop the league with 1,181 yards and 15 touchdowns during his junior year.
2. Gabe Funk, JR, Lenox — Funk led the Tigers to the Dome as a sophomore, and he will be the league’s best QB1 after finishing with 803 yards passing and 15 touchdowns (against just three interceptions).
3. Caden Page, JR, Murray — The Mustangs also bring back a junior quarterback, as Page threw for 597 yards and seven touchdowns during his sophomore season.
4. Ambrose Savage, JR, Lamoni — And one more returning junior quarterback, Savage had 519 yards passing and seven touchdowns for the Demons.
The rest of the teams in the league and their quarterback situations:
•Bedford: Tristen Cummings has graduated after throwing for 755 yards and 14 touchdowns last year. Senior Conner Nally could be the next man in line after going for 116 yards and two touchdowns as a junior.
•Mormon Trail: Ty Hysell threw for over 2,000 yards as a senior, and the new QB is a major guessing game. Owen Anderson is the only returning player that attempt a pass, although he was listed as a receiver on Bound and there is not another QB listed.
•Southeast Warren: Landon Harvey has graduated after a 20-touchdown/0-interception season under center for the Warhawks. Junior Cam Seuferer was 6/7 for 97 yards and three touchdowns through the air and looks to be the next man up.
TOP-RETURNING RUSHERS
Here are the returning leading rushers in the district, sorted by rushing yardage in 2022:
1. Trey Fisher, JR, Southeast Warren — An absolute beast of a running back for the Warhawks over the last two years, Fisher went for 1,288 yards and 19 touchdowns last season.
2. Silas Walston, SR, Bedford — Walston averaged nearly eight yards per carry last season for the Bulldogs, posting 767 yards and nine touchdowns.
3. Triton Gwinn, SR, Mormon Trail — Gwinn is the top-returning rusher for Mormon Trail, finishing with 750 yards and 15 touchdowns and averaged 7.1 yards per carry.
4. Gabe Funk, JR, Lenox — The thing that makes Funk so dangerous is that he can also run super, super fast (and hurdle you if needed). Funk went for 717 yards and nine touchdowns on the ground during his sophomore season.
5. Ambrose Savage, JR, Lamoni — Another dual-threat at quarterback, Savage had 604 yards and three touchdowns last season.
6. Kendrick Mastin, SR, Murray — Mastin had 397 yards rushing and five touchdowns as a junior for the Mustangs.
7. Conner Nally, SR, Bedford — Nally should also provide a dual-threat option at quarterback for the Bulldogs. He had 391 yards rushing and nine touchdowns last year.
8. Caden Page, JR, Murray — Page had 11 touchdowns on the ground and finished with 308 rushing yards for the Mustangs.
9. Graham Godsey, JR, Bedford — Yet another rushing option for Bedford in the backfield, Godsey had 222 yards and five touchdowns on just 13 carries. Yes, that’s 17.1 yards per carry.
10. Caden Crow, JR, Southeast Warren — Crow also had a strong season on the ground with 204 yards and a touchdown.
Others over 100+ rushing yards:
11. Seth Hudson, SR, East Union — 133 yards, 6 TD
12. Brenden Wheeler, JR, Southeast Warren — 113 yards rushing
TOP-RETURNING RECEIVERS
Here are the returning leading receivers in the district, sorted by receiving yardage in 2022:
1. Triton Gwinn, SR, Mormon Trail — A major threat as a runner and as a receiver, Gwinn posted 943 yards and 13 touchdowns on 62 receptions as a junior.
2. Rason Grail, SR, East Union — Grail pulled in 26 receptions for 453 yards and had seven touchdown grabs during his junior year.
3. Austin Lack, SR, East Union — A big receiving threat at tight end, Lack had 26 grabs for 433 yards and five touchdowns.
4. Trey Fisher, JR, Southeast Warren — When he touched the ball as a receiver, it went a long ways. He averaged 26.0 yards per catch, finishing with 12 catches for 312 yards and five touchdowns.
5. Kace Patton, SR, Miurray — Patton had 19 receptions for 193 yards and two touchdowns in 2022.
6. Silas Walston, SR, Bedford — Walston had just seven catches, but four of them went for touchdowns as he finished with 176 yards receiving.
7. Josh Lopez, SR, East Union — Lopez worked well as a receiver, too, finishing with 10 grabs for 169 yards as a junior.
8. Cam Seuferer, JR, Southeast Warren — Seuferer is likely to be the Warhawks’ starting quarterback, but he did get some work as a receiver with 11 catches for 166 yards and three touchdowns.
9. Jamison Ewing, SO, Southeast Warren — Ewing also had a strong freshman season with 12 receptions for 154 yards and four touchdowns.
10. Nathaniel Rowe, JR, Murray — The Mustangs bring back Rowe at receiver after he averaged 22.3 yards per reception, posting six grabs for 134 yards.
TOP-RETURNING DEFENSIVE STANDOUTS
Here are the returning leading defensive standouts in the district, sorted by total tackles in 2022:
1. Dalton Kitzman, SR, Lenox — Kitzman tops the league’s defenders with 82.5 tackles, 13.5 tackles for loss, two interceptions and 1.0 sack during a big junior season.
2. Ambrose Savage, JR, Lamoni — Savage posted a massive season of his own with 78.0 total tackles and tallied 4.5 tackles for loss. He also had two fumble recoveries and returned one for a touchdown.
3. Creyton Ogier, SR, Lamoni — The only other returnee with at least 60 tackles last season, Ogier finished with 63.5 tackles and 2.0 tackles for loss.
4. Triton Gwinn, SR, Mormon Trail — Gwinn is all over these pages with his big-time junior performance. He had 58.0 tackles and three interceptions a year ago for the Saints.
5. Trey Fisher, JR, Southeast Warren — Fisher was also a star on the defensive side of the ball for the Warhawks, posting 53.0 tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss and 1.0 sack.
6. Caden Page, JR, Murray — Page is the sixth consecutive linebacker on this list, and he had 49.5 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss, 2.0 sacks and two fumble recoveries as a sophomore.
7. Haydn Walters, Sr, East Union — East Union’s top-returning tackler also played linebacker last season, finishing with 47.0 tackles and 3.0 TFLs.
8. Silas Walston, SR, Bedford — Finally, someone not listed as a linebacker. Walston was tough to deal with off the edge last year, tallying 17.0 tackles for loss and 9.0 sacks among 46.5 total tackles. He also jumped on two fumbles.
9. Mike Cooley, SR, East Union — Cooley also had a big year with 44.5 tackles, 9.5 tackles for loss and 2.0 sacks for the Eagles.
10. Austin Lack, SR, East Union — Here is the top-returning defensive back among these tacklers, as Lack played safety and had 41.5 total tackles. He also had two fumble recoveries and two interceptions.
Others with at least 20 tackles:
11. Titus Barber, SR, Murray — 40.0 tackles, 10.5 TFL, 4.0 sacks
12. Levi Evans, SO, Mormon Trail — 39.5 tackles, 6.5 TFL, 3 FR
13. Cam Seuferer, JR, Southeast Warren — 39.0 tackles, 3 INT
14. Conner Nally, SR, Bedford — 38.0 tackles, 7.5 TFL, 2.5 sacks, 2 INT
15. Kace Patton, SR, Murray — 35.0 tackles, 3.5 TFL, 2 INT
16. Garrison Motsinger, JR, Bedford — 31.0 tackles, 6 INT
17. Caden Crow, JR, Southeast Warren — 29.5 tackles, 3.0 TFL, 3 INT
17. Kendrick Mastin, SR, Murray — 29.5 tackles, 7.0 TFL
19. Rason Grail, SR, East Union — 28.5 tackles, 5 INT
19. Josh Lopez, SR, East Union — 28.5 tackles, 4.0 TFL
21. Tate Dierking, SR, Southeast Warren — 27.5 tackles, 10.5 TFL, 3.0 sacks
22. Fischer Buffington, JR, East Union — 24.0 tackles, 2.0 TFL, 1.0 sack
23. Izaak Dukes, SR, Bedford — 23.5 tackles, 7.0 TFL, 1.0 sack
23. Graham Godsey, JR, Bedford — 23.5 tackles, 4.0 TFL, 1.0 sack
25. Tariq Miller, JR, Lamoni — 22.5 tackles, 1.5 TFL, 1.5 sacks, 2 FR
26. Austin Peterson, JR, Murray — 22.0 tackles, 5.5 TFL, 2 FR
27. Kason Parker, SR, East Union — 21.0 tackles, 6.0 TFL, 4.0 sacks
28. Jordan Martin-England, JR, Lenox — 20.5 tackles, 7.5 TFL, 6.0 sacks
29. Donald Bashor, SR, Lenox — 20.0 tackles, 2.0 TFL, 1.0 sack
Other defensive standouts:
-Brogan Ewing, JR, Southeast Warren — 15.5 tackles, 2.0 TFL
-Gabe Funk, JR, Lenox — 3 INT, 1 TD
-Wyatt Leonard, SO, Lenox — 2 FR
-Keegan Smith, SR, Lenox — 12.5 tackles, 4.0 TFL, 1.0 sack
TOP-RETURNING SPECIALISTS
-Titus Barber, SR, Murray — 543 PUNT yards (31.9 PER)
-Donald Bashor, SR, Lenox — 115 KR yards (38.3 PER), 1 KR TD
-Caden Crow, JR, Southeast Warren — 3/6 PAT, 83 kickoffs, 1 touchback
-Jamison Ewing, SO, Southeast Warren — 212 KR yards (17.7 PER), 1 KR TD; 181 PR yards (20.1 PER), 1 PR TD
-Trey Fisher, JR, Southeast Warren — 356 PUNT yards (29.7 PER)
-Rason Grail, SR, East Union — 112 KR yards (14.0 PER)
-Triton Gwinn, SR, Mormon Trail — 154 KR yards (17.1 PER); 227 PR yards (32.4 PER), 1 PR TD
-Austin Lack, SR, East Union — 313 KR yards (22.4 PER), 1 KR TD
-Josh Lopez, SR, East Union — 7/14 PAT, 34 kickoffs, 15 touchbacks; 356 PUNT yards (29.7 PER)
-David Moreno, SR, Lamoni — 23 kickoffs
-Klemit Olney, JR, Bedford — 15/18 PAT, 49 kickoffs, 6 touchbacks
-Kace Patton, SR, Murray — 270 KR yards (20.8 PER)
-Austin Peterson, JR, Murray — 6/12 PAT, 45 kickoffs, 10 touchbacks
-Ambrose Savage, JR, Lamoni — 211 KR yards (12.4 PER)
-Silas Walston, SR, Bedford — 277 KR yards (17.3 PER), 1 KR TD
RETURNING ALL-DISTRICT PLAYERS
•Bedford (3): Silas Walston (2nd RB & 2nd DL), Conner Nally (2nd LB), Klemit Olney (2nd K)
•East Union (4): Austin Lack (2nd DB), Josh Lopez (2nd P), Rason Grail (HM), Mike Cooley (HM)
•Lamoni (3): Ambrose Savage (2nd LB), Tariq Miller (HM OL), Creyton Ogier (HM LB)
•Lenox (2): Gabe Funk (1st QB), Dalton Kitzman (2nd LB)
•Mormon Trail (1): Triton Gwinn (1st WR & RET & DB)
•Murray (5): Titus Barber (1st DL), Caden Page (2nd QB), Austin Peterson (2nd K), Titus Barber (2nd P), Kace Patton (HM RET)
•Southeast Warren (5): Trey Fisher (1st RB & LB), Tate Dierking (1st OL), Jamison Ewing (2nd RET), , Cam Seuferer (2nd DB), Caden Crow (2nd DB)
PRESEASON ALL-DISTRICT
QB: Gabe Funk, JR, Lenox
RB: Trey Fisher, JR, Southeast Warren
RB: Silas Walston, SR, Bedford
RB/WR: Triton Gwinn, SR, Mormon Trail
WR: Rason Grail, SR, East Union
OL: Tate Dierking, SR, Southeast Warren
OL: Tariq Miller, JR, Lamoni
OL: Mike Cooley, SR, East Union
DL: Silas Walston, SR, Bedford
DL: Mike Cooley, SR, East Union
DL: Titus Barber, SR, Murray
DL: Tate Dierking, SR, Southeast Warren
LB: Dalton Kitzman, SR, Lenox
LB: Ambrose Savage, JR, Lamoni
LB: Creyton Ogier, SR, Lamoni
DB: Rason Grail, SR, East Union
DB: Garrison Motsinger, JR, Bedford
RET: Austin Lack, SR, East Union
K: Klemit Olney, JR, Bedford
P: Titus Barber, SR, Murray
PRESEASON PROGNOSTICATION
This is not my prediction. This is formulaic: 2022 total wins + # of returning standouts listed above + preseason all-district. In Class 8-Player District 8 it looks like this:
1. Southeast Warren (26)
2. East Union (23)
3. Lenox (22)
4. Bedford (20)
5. Murray (17)
6. Lamoni & Mormon Trail (12)
Thoughts: This is as close as we’ve seen a preview so far. Southeast Warren is a favorite, but East Union, Lenox and Bedford are all within shouting distance. It’d be hard to bet against Lenox — a state semifinalist last year — being the favorite until someone else proves otherwise, but Southeast Warren also has put together several great seasons in a row. Can East Union make a significant jump? The pieces seem to be in place, but Bedford also seems to have solid production returning in all the right spots. And Murray, Lamoni and Mormon Trail don’t seem to be slouches, either. This might be one of the most interesting 8-Player districts to follow all season long.
Send any questions, comments and/or concerns to dmartin@kmamail.com.