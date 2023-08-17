(KMAland) -- The Martin Blog Fall Sports Preview series continues with a look at Class 8-Player District 9 Football.
2023 CLASS 8-PLAYER DISTRICT 9 FOOTBALL PREVIEW
This is quite possibly the biggest mix of teams from last year’s district moving into one district that we’ve seen so far. There are ZERO teams from last year’s 8-9 with two each from 8-4 and 8-10 and one each from 8-7, 8-1 and 8-2. There are three state qualifiers, although none of them won a state playoff game. Here’s how it looks:
Audubon Wheelers — 4-6 overall record (Class 8-Player District 10) **state qualifier
Baxter Bolts — 7-2 overall record (Class 8-Player District 7) **state qualifier
Collins-Maxwell Spartans — 3-5 overall record (Class 8-Player District 4)
Colo-Nesco Royals — 3-5 overall record (Class 8-Player District 4) **state qualifier
Coon Rapids-Bayard Crusaders — 4-4 overall record (Class 8-Player District 10)
Glidden-Ralston Wildcats — 2-6 overall record (Class 8-Player District 1)
St. Edmond, Fort Dodge Gaels — 4-4 overall record (Class 8-Player District 2)
COACHES
•Audubon: Sean Birks
•Baxter: Rob Luther
•Collins-Maxwell: Greg Davis
•Colo-Nesco: David Greenfield
•Coon Rapids-Bayard: Chris Mohr
•Glidden-Ralston: Kreg Lensch
•St. Edmond, Fort Dodge: Matt Dillon
RETURNING QUARTERBACKS
Here are the returning quarterback in the district, sorted by passing yardage in 2022:
1. JT Laufersweiler, SR, St. Edmond — Laufersweiler has one of the more interesting names I’ve come across in these previews, but he can really sling it around. He threw for 1,409 yards and 15 touchdowns for the Gaels.
2. Aaron Olsen, JR, Audubon — Audubon’s Olsen was well known for his speed last season, but he also threw for 641 yards and eight touchdowns for the Wheelers in 2022.
3. Wyatt Oswald, JR, Coon Rapids-Bayard — The Crusaders also bring back a junior starting quarterback in Oswald, who had 577 yards and seven touchdowns.
4. Cooper Wierson, SO, Collins-Maxwell — Wierson didn’t lead the team in passing yards last year, but he did get enough time to throw for 387 yards and five touchdowns.
5. Perrin Sulzle, JR, Baxter — Sulzle did not start last season, but he does have the fourth-most returning passing yards in the league. He threw for 263 yards and eight touchdowns for the high-octane passing attack for the Bolts.
6. Colby Wallace, JR, Glidden-Ralston — Wallace split some time with then-senior John Whitver, throwing for 244 yards and three touchdowns for the Wildcats.
The other quarterback situation in the league:
•Colo-Nesco: Spencer Hansen has graduated and takes his 921 yards and 11 touchdowns with him. The only returning player with a QB distinction on Bound is sophomore Jack Angell. Junior Breckin Clatt is listed as a receiver, but he is the only player that threw a pass (other than Hansen).
TOP-RETURNING RUSHERS
Here are the returning leading rushers in the district, sorted by rushing yardage in 2022:
1. Aaron Olsen, JR, Audubon — The top-returning rusher in the league is from the quarterback position. The speedy Olsen went for 1,159 yards and 23 touchdowns during his sophomore season.
2. Breckin Clatt, JR, Colo-Nesco — Clatt was listed as a receiver last year, but he did his biggest work on the ground with 980 yards and 11 touchdowns while averaging 7.4 yards per carry.
3. JT Laufersweiler, SR, St. Edmond — The St. Edmond quarterback was also a dual-threat and rushed for 521 yards and had 13 touchdowns.
4. Evan Mahoney, SR, Baxter — The Bolts senior back had 390 yards and four touchdowns during his junior season.
5. Evan Alt, SR, Audubon — Audubon is the first with two top-returning rushers, and Alt came by it while carrying 59 times for 382 yards and seven touchdowns.
6. Omarion Floyd, SR, Coon Rapids-Bayard — Floyd will be the top-returning rusher for Coon Rapids-Bayard, as he went for 378 yards and four touchdowns.
7. Wyatt Oswald, JR, Coon Rapids-Bayard — Yet another returning rusher that doubles as a QB, Oswald had 360 yards and six touchdowns last season.
8. Klay Baker, JR, St. Edmond — Baker carried 67 times and had 343 yards and five touchdowns for the Gaels a year ago.
9. Josef Dvorak, JR, Collins-Maxwell — Dvorak tops Collins-Maxwell returnees with 329 yards and scored 11 touchdowns on the ground.
10. Cade Robinson, JR, Baxter — Robinson was a big-play threat with 10.7 yards per carry, finishing the year with 279 yards and two touchdowns.
Others with 100+ rushing yards:
11. Emmett Snyder, JR, Glidden-Ralston — 258 yards, 1 TD
12. Cooper Wierson, SO, Collins-Maxwell — 241 yards, 7 TD
13. Alex Daniel, SO, Glidden-Ralston — 236 yards, 2 TD
14. Kinnick Henning, SO, St. Edmond — 177 yards, 2 TD
14. Sam Myer, JR, St. Edmond — 177 yards, 2 TD
16. Lucas Christian, JR, Glidden-Ralston — 113 yards, 1 TD
17. Carson Wessel, SO, Audubon — 106 yards, 1 TD
TOP-RETURNING RECEIVERS
Here are the returning leading receivers in the district, sorted by receiving yardage in 2022:
1. Treyton Travis, SR, Baxter — Travis leads the way among returnees after a 27-catch, 438-yard, 10-touchdown season for the Bolts.
2. Cooper Wierson, SO, Collins-Maxwell — Wierson had 18 receptions and finished his freshman season with 312 yards and three touchdowns for the Spartans.
3. Evan Mahoney, SR, Baxter — Another returning receiver for Baxter’s passing attack, Mahoney had 29 receptions for 307 yards and four touchdowns.
4. Breckin Clatt, JR, Colo-Nesco — While he did make more of an impact on the ground, Clatt added 21 grabs for 306 yards and four touchdowns last season.
5. Cal Heydon, SO, Coon Rapids-Bayard — A well-known name in KMAland sports already, Heydon had 10 receptions and five touchdowns while piling up 246 receiving yards as a freshman.
6. Kolby Culbertson, SR, Coon Rapids-Bayard — Culbertson also provided some help in the receiving game for CR-B, posting 12 catches for 235 yards and three touchdowns.
7. Edward Miller, SR, Audubon — Audubon’s top-returning receiver, Miller had 13 receptions for 230 yards and scored six touchdowns.
8. Josef Dvorak, JR, Collins-Maxwell — Dvorak made several big plays last season in posting 12 grabs for 202 yards and two touchdowns.
9. Dominic McClain, JR, St. Edmond — McClain had a big sophomore season of his own with 11 receptions for 191 yards and three touchdowns.
10. Lucas Frohwein, SR, Colo-Nesco — And the top 10 finishes out with Frohwein, who had a 16-catch, 156-yard, 3-touchdown season in receiving.
TOP-RETURNING DEFENSIVE STANDOUTS
Here are the returning leading defensive standouts in the district, sorted by total tackles in 2022:
1. Trenton Beard, SR, Colo-Nesco — Beard leads the district following a big junior season of leading the linebacking corps for the Royals. He finished with 81.5 tackles and 4.0 tackles for loss.
2. Breckin Clatt, JR, Colo-Nesco — Right behind Beard is his teammate, Clatt, who had four interceptions in the secondary and finished the season with 75.5 tackles.
3. Josef Dvorak, JR, Collins-Maxwell — Dvorak is another returning defensive back that had a terrific season with 71.0 tackles, 7.5 tackles for loss and 0.5 sack.
4. Sam Myer, JR, St. Edmond — The top-returning tackler for the Gaels had 51.5 tackles, 2.0 tackles for loss and two fumble recoveries.
5. Lucas Frohwein, SR, Colo-Nesco — The standout defensive end posted 6.5 tackles for loss and 6.0 sacks among 48.0 total tackles.
6. Zeke Konkler, SR, Audubon — The Wheelers top-returning tackler came from their secondary, as Konkler had 46.0 tackles and 1.0 TFL.
7. Evan Alt, SR, Audubon — Alt is one of the top-returning linebackers in terms of total tackles, and he finished the season with 44.5 tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss and 0.5 sack.
8. Cal Heydon, SO, Coon Rapids-Bayard — Heydon also made an impact on the defensive side, posting two interceptions, 44.0 tackles and 1.0 TFL.
9. Cainan Travis, JR, Baxter — Travis finished the season with 42.5 tackles, 3.0 TFLs and 1.0 sack for the Bolts a year ago.
10. Omarion Floyd, SR, Coon Rapids-Bayard — Floyd makes for another returning top-10 tackler in the league from CR-B, as he posted 44.0 tackles, 1.0 TFL and two interceptions.
Others with at least 20.0 tackles:
11. Lucas Daggett, JR, Colo-Nesco — 39.5 tackles, 1.0 TFL
12. Cody Samson, SR, Baxter — 38.0 tackles, 4.5 TFL
12. Emmett Snyder, SR, Glidden-Ralston — 38.0 tackles, 2 INT
14. Kinnick Henning, SO, St. Edmond — 36.5 tackles, 1.0 TFL
15. Klay Baker, JR, St. Edmond — 35.5 tackles, 2.0 TFL, 1.0 sack
16. Wyatt Oswald, JR, Coon Rapids-Bayard — 34.0 tackles, 2.5 TFL, 1.0 sack
17. Alex Daniel, SO, Glidden-Ralston — 29.5 tackles, 4.0 TFL, 2.0 sacks
18. Waylon Hein, JR, Glidden-Ralston — 29.0 tackles, 6.0 TFL, 1.0 sack, 2 INT
19. Austin Boege, SO, Collins-Maxwell — 27.5 tackles
20. Adam Walker, JR, St. Edmond — 26.5 tackles, 5.0 TFL, 4.0 sacks
21. Treyton Travis, SR, Baxter — 25.5 tackles, 1.0 TFL, 3 FR, 3 INT
22. Tyler Mohr, JR, Coon Rapids-Bayard — 24.5 tackles, 3.0 TFL, 1.5 sacks
22. Izik Sorensen, SO, Audubon — 24.5 tackles, 4.0 TFL, 2.5 sacks
24. Mark Lensch, SR, Glidden-Ralston — 23.5 tackles, 5.0 TFL, 1.0 sack
25. Kolby Culbertson, SR, Coon Rapids-Bayard — 23.0 tackles, 1.0 TFL, 1.0 sack
Other Defensive Standouts
-Jack Anderson, JR, Baxter — 7.5 tackles, 4.0 TFL, 2.0 sacks, 2 FR
-Callyn Bishop, SR, Baxter — 7.0 tackles, 3.0 TFL, 1.0s ack
-Isaac Harrington, SO, Colo-Nesco — 5.5 tackles, 2.5 TFL, 0.5 sack
-Dillion Howerton, SO, Collins-Maxwell — 18.0 tackles, 7.0 TFL
-Gabe Jensen, JR, Audubon — 10.0 tackles, 2.0 TFL, 0.5 sack
-Evan Mahoney, SR, Baxter — 3 INT, 1 TD
-Aiden McFadden, SR, Baxter — 8.0 tackles, 3.0 TFL
-Skyler Stoll, JR, Baxter — 3.0 tackles, 2.0 TFL, 1.0 sack
-Perrin Sulzle, JR, Baxter — 7.5 tackles, 4.0 TFL, 1.0 sack
-Cooper Wierson, SO, Collins-Maxwell — 19.0 tackles, 4.0 TFL, 1.0 sack, 3 INT, 1 TD
TOP-RETURNING SPECIALISTS
-Evan Alt, SR, Audubon — 218 KR yards (11.5 PER)
-Klay Baker, JR, St. Edmond — 126 KR yards (31.5 PER)
-Lucas Christian, JR, Glidden-Ralston — 256 KR yards (17.1 PER)
-Breckin Clatt, JR, Colo-Nesco — 703 KR yards (30.6 PER), 3 KR TD
-Josef Dvorak, JR, Collins-Maxwell — 424 KR yards (17.7 PER)
-Omarion Floyd, SR, Coon Rapids-Bayard — 340 KR yards (17.9 PER), 1 KR TD; 164 PR yards (23.4 PER)
-Koleman Hanson, SO, St. Edmond — 48 kickoffs, 23 touchbacks
-Cal Heydon, SO, Coon Rapids-Bayard — 671 PUNT yards (35.3 PER)
-Evan Mahoney, SR, Baxter — 107 KR yards (26.8 PER), 1 KR TD, 1 PR TD
-Cooper Wierson, SO, Collins-Maxwell — 173 KR yards (19.2 PER), 1 KR TD; 175 PR yards (20.8 PER), 1 PR TD
RETURNING ALL-DISTRICT PLAYERS
•Audubon (1): Aaron Olsen (2nd RB)
•Baxter (6): Trey Travis (1st WR), Aiden McFadden (2nd OL), Carter Smith (2nd OL), Evan Mahoney (2nd WR), Cainan Travis (HM LB), Cody Samson (HM LB)
•Collins-Maxwell (N/A)
•Colo-Nesco (N/A)
•Coon Rapids-Bayard (5): Tyler Mohr (1st OL), Cal Heydon (1st P & 2nd DB), Omarion Floyd (1st RET), Wyatt Oswald (2nd Defensive Utility), Kolby Culbertson (HM)
•Glidden-Ralston (1): Emmett Snyder (HM)
•St. Edmond, Fort Dodge: JT Lauferswiler (1st QB), Adam Walker (1st DL)
PRESEASON ALL-DISTRICT
QB: JT Laufersweiler, SR, St. Edmond
QB/RB: Aaron Olsen, JR, Audubon
RB: Breckin Clatt, JR, Colo-Nesco
WR: Treyton Travis, SR, Baxter
WR: Cooper Wierson, SO, Collins-Maxwell
OL: Tyler Mohr, JR, Coon Rapids-Bayard
OL: Aiden McFadden, SR, Baxter
OL: Carter Smith, JR, Baxter
DL: Lucas Frohwein, SR, Colo-Nesco
DL: Adam Walker, JR, St. Edmond
LB: Trenton Beard, SR, Colo-Nesco
LB: Evan Alt, SR, Audubon
LB: Lucas Daggett, JR, Colo-Nesco
DB: Breckin Clatt, JR, Colo-Nesco
DB: Josef Dvorak, JR, Collins-Maxwell
DB: Treyton Travis, SR, Baxter
RET: Breckin Clatt, JR, Colo-Nesco
K: Koleman Hanson, SO, St. Edmond
P: Cal Heydon, SO, Coon Rapids-Bayard
PRESEASON PROGNOSTICATION
This is not my prediction. This is formulaic: 2022 total wins + # of returning standouts listed above + preseason all-district. In Class 8-Player District 9 it looks like this:
1. Baxter (26)
2. St. Edmond, Fort Dodge (19)
3. Colo-Nesco & Coon Rapids-Bayard (18)
5. Audubon & Collins-Maxwell (16)
7. Glidden-Ralston (11)
Thoughts: I’m not counting any of these teams out in advancing to the playoffs. Baxter certainly looks like they are a team that could run away and hide, but St. Edmond, Colo-Nesco, CR-B and Audubon all have enough coming back and enough history of success that they could easily leap to the top of the heap. I do know this is one of the most intriguing districts I’ve previewed all preseason.
Send any questions, comments and/or concerns to dmartin@kmamail.com.