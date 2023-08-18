(KMAland) -- The Martin Blog Fall Sports Preview series continues with a look at Missouri River Conference boys golf.
PREVIOUS FALL SPORTS PREVIEWS
7/24: Class 2A District 8 Football
7/25: Rolling Valley Conference Volleyball
7/26: Class 4A District 1 Football
7/27: Class 2A District 7 Football
7/28: Corner Conference Cross Country
7/29: Hawkeye Ten Conference Cross Country
7/30: Western Iowa Conference Cross Country
7/31: Pride of Iowa Conference Volleyball
8/1: Class A District 7 Football
8/2: Missouri River Conference Volleyball
8/3: Class 8-Player District 1 Football
8/4: Rolling Valley Conference Cross Country
8/5: Class A District 6 Football
8/6: Class 8-Player District 7 Football
8/7: Missouri River Conference Cross Country
8/8: Class A District 8 Football
8/9: Class 3A District 6 Football
8/10: Pride of Iowa Conference Cross Country
8/11: Bluegrass Conference Volleyball
8/12: Bluegrass Conference Cross Country
8/13: Hawkeye Ten Conference Volleyball
8/14: Class 4A District 6 Football
8/15: Class 1A District 8 Football
8/16: Class 8-Player District 10 Football
8/17: Class 8-Player District 8 Football
8/17: Class 8-Player District 9 Football
2023 MISSOURI RIVER CONFERENCE BOYS GOLF PREVIEW
The Bishop Heelan Catholic boys golf team edged LeMars by three strokes and Sergeant Bluff-Luton by five before eventually qualifying for the state tournament a year ago. Check out the results from last year’s MRC meet:
1. Bishop Heelan Catholic Crusaders — 317
2. LeMars Bulldogs — 320
3. Sergeant Bluff-Luton Warriors — 322
4. Sioux City East Black Raiders — 335
5. Sioux City North Stars — 340
6. Abraham Lincoln Lynx — 428
7. Thomas Jefferson Yellow Jackets — 445
Sioux City West Wolverines — NTS
COACHES
•Abraham Lincoln: Robert Dittmer
•Bishop Heelan Catholic: Bryce Roberts
•LeMars: Nick Knapp
•Sergeant Bluff-Luton: Troy Husen
•Sioux City East: Richard Vanderloo
•Sioux City North: David Den Herder
•Sioux City West: Troy Worden
•Thomas Jefferson: Matt Connor
THE RETURNEES
The golf season has begun, but this preview will include last year’s statistics. Here’s a look at the top returnees in the league, sorted by combined adjusted average on Bound:
1. Jack White, JR, Bishop Heelan Catholic (39.73) — Heelan has the top guy in CAAVG, although he did take a fifth place finish at the Missouri River Conference meet last year.
2. Blake Harsma, SO, Sergeant Bluff-Luton (40.19) — The defending conference champion is already off to a fine start with a medal at their MRC triangular opener on Tuesday.
3. Dylan Susemihl, SR, LeMars (40.54) — The conference’s runner-up in 2022, Susemihl shot a 76 at the MRC meet.
4. Carter Ginger, SO, Sioux City East (41.08) — Ginger tied for 19th at the Missouri River Conference meet last season.
5. Pierce Conley, JR, Bishop Heelan Catholic (41.43) — Conley shot a 77 and tied for third at the conference meet a year ago.
6. Cole Brownmiller, JR, LeMars (41.53) — Brownmiller also grabbed a third-place tie with a 77 at the MRC meet.
7. Collin Koob, JR, Bishop Heelan Catholic (41.88) — Koob shot an 84 and tied for 14th at last year’s conference meet.
8. Parker Lutgen, JR, Sergeant Bluff-Luton (42.01) — Lutgen tied for fifth last year at the MRC meet with a 78.
9. Brady Schultz, SR, Bishop Heelan Catholic (42.46) — Schultz shot an 89 and placed 23rd in the conference meet a year ago.
10. Kal Chamberlain, SO, Sioux City North (42.74) — Chamberlain came in with an 87 at the MRC meet and tied for 19th.
The rest of the returning golfers from last year:
Carter Baumgartner, JR, LeMars (42.81)
Clark Kiple, SR, Sergeant Bluff-Luton (42.88) — Tied for 11th at MRC meet.
Camden Feuerhelm, SR, LeMars (43.50)
Blake Maas, SR, Sioux City North (43.76) — Tied for 9th at MRC meet.
Tate Murphy, JR, LeMars (43.87) — Tied for 11th at MRC meet.
Jacob Plueger, JR, LeMars (44.42)
Talan Willson, SR, Sioux City North (44.53)
David Senstad, SR, Sioux City East (44.89)
Bohdy Colling, SO, Sioux City East (44.97) — Placed 8th at MRC meet.
Hunter Echter, JR, Sergeant Bluff-Luton (45.18)
Nathan Basye, SR, Sioux City North (45.48)
Chase Zediker, JR, Sioux City North (45.98)
Caleb Cross, SR, Sioux City North (47.01)
Christian Nelson, JR, Sioux City North (47.31)
Jackson Dobbs, JR, Sioux City East (48.58)
Cy Gaul, SR, Sergeant Bluff-Luton (49.71)
Kendall Bell, JR, Thomas Jefferson (49.98)
Christian Lane, JR, Sioux City West (50.17)
Riley Ebner, SR, Sergeant Bluff-Luton (50.30)
Sam Johnson, SR, Sioux City West (50.44)
Collin Mayo, JR, Sioux City West (51.17)
Max Johnson, JR, Sioux City East (51.50)
Tucker Haitz, SO, Abraham Lincoln (53.46)
Brock Hessenius, JR, LeMars (53.50)
Mason Garreans, SR, Abraham Lincoln (54.18)
Jordan Hargrave, SO, Abraham Lincoln (55.11)
Jaymeson Vander Velde, SR, Abraham Lincoln (55.82)
Cooper Smith, SO, Abraham Lincoln (56.75)
Derek Runions, SR, Thomas Jefferson (57.41)
Conner Price, JR, Abraham Lincoln (58.50)
Camden Wyant, JR, Abraham Lincoln (60.44)
Caleb Tripp, SO, Abraham Lincoln (61.79)
Atticus Walker, SR, Abraham Lincoln (62.50)
Logan Moyer, SO, Abraham Lincoln (63.69)
Zach Foland, JR, Sioux City West (65.48)
Brady Jorgensen, SR, Thomas Jefferson (67.28)
Kiel Sanchez, JR, Abraham Lincoln (70.60)
Elie Welch, JR, Sioux City West (71.00)
FINAL WORD
I believe that’s a list of 48 golfers potentially returning to the league after playing last season for one of the eight MRC teams. Heelan has four of the top nine returnees while LeMars brings back five of the top 15 and Sergeant Bluff-Luton has four of the top 20. Those appear to be the top three again this season. For now, Heelan is the team to beat.
