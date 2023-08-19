(KMAland) -- The Martin Blog Fall Sports Preview series continues with a look at Corner Conference volleyball.
2023 CORNER CONFERENCE VOLLEYBALL PREVIEW
Sidney was back on top of the conference last season, winning the regular season and tournament championships, despite a really strong push from other great teams like Stanton and East Mills. The Cowgirls fell in a regional final to eventual state champion Ankeny Christian. Here’s how the Corner lined up last year:
1. Sidney Cowgirls — 32-9 overall record, 6-0 conference record
2. Stanton Viqueens — 30-9 overall record, 5-1 conference record
3. East Mills Wolverines — 28-10 overall record, 4-2 conference record
4. Griswold Tigers — 18-15 overall record, 3-3 conference record
5. Fremont-Mills — 11-25 overall record, 2-4 conference record
6. Essex Trojanettes — 4-21 overall record, 1-5 conference record
7. Hamburg Wildcats — 0-9 overall record, 0-6 conference record
COACHES
•East Mills: Connie Viner
•Essex: Kim Burns
•Fremont-Mills: Taylor Sudmann
•Griswold: Jody Rossell
•Hamburg: Emily Graham
•Sidney: Brad Johnson
•Stanton: Jody Druivenga
TOP-RETURNING HITTERS
These are the top-returning hitters in the league, sorted by total kills during the 2022 season:
1. Lauren Johnson, JR, Stanton — The Stanton outside is the top-returning hitter in the conference (by total kills). She had 249 of them and hit .264 for the season.
2. Evelyn Stoakes, JR, East Mills — Stoakes had 213 kills and a .204 efficiency out of the middle for the Wolverines in 2022.
3. Marissa Askeland, JR, Griswold — Askeland hit on the pins for the Tigers as a sophomore, finishing with 180 kills in 90 sets played.
3. Eve Brumbaugh, SR, Sidney — The top-returning senior in the conference when it comes to total kills, Brumbaugh also had 180 kills in 103 sets a year ago.
5. Carlie Chambers, JR, Fremont-Mills — Another member of an impressive junior class for the conference, Chambers leads the returning Knights with 147 kills in 106 sets.
6. Addy Haning, JR, Sidney — The junior group continues along with Haning, who had a strong season on the outside for the Cowgirls with 144 kills in 103 sets.
7. Ellie Switzer, SR, Fremont-Mills — Back to the senior class, where Switzer is the top-returning senior middle. She had 127 kills in 106 sets.
8. Fallon Sheldon, SR, Sidney — Sheldon was an impressive right side/middle for the Cowgirls last year, finishing the season with 116 kills in 103 sets.
9. Gabbie German, JR, Griswold — German burst on to the scene while hitting in the middle for Griswold last season. She had 99 kills in 77 sets.
10. Ryleigh Brodigan, SR, East Mills — Brodigan was impressive on the outside for the Wolverines, posting 98 kills in 107 sets.
The rest of the top 15:
11. Cindy Swain, SR, Essex — 88 kills, 64 sets
12. Emily Madison, SR, Fremont-Mills — 84 kills, 102 sets
13. Mia Goodman, SR, East Mills — 83 kills, 107 sets
14. Lindze Smith, SO, Fremont-Mills — 50 kills, 48 sets
14. R’Nya Kirchhoff, JR, Griswold — 50 kills, 73 sets
TOP-RETURNING SETTERS
The top-returning setters in the league are sorted by total assists during the 2022 season:
1. Carolina Arcia, SR, Griswold — Two very good setters have left the league, and Arcia is another very good one that is coming back with a league-high 475 assists from 2022.
2. Mylie Hughes, SR, Fremont-Mills — Hughes comes back with the second-most assists from last year, posting 336 in 81 sets as a junior.
3. Kyla Hart, JR, Stanton — Stanton likes to spread the assist-wealth, and Hart is the top-returning setter for the Viqueens. She had 295 assists in 196 sets.
4. Elly McDonald, SR, Stanton — McDonald was right behind Hart last season with 293 assists in 105 total sets.
5. Brooke Burns, SR, Essex — Burns brings back plenty of experience at the setter position, too, with 227 helpers in 62 sets.
6. Joey Reynolds, JR, Griswold — Reynolds played in just 34 sets last season, but she sure made it work well with 199 assists.
7. Mia Goodman, SR, East Mills — Goodman wasn’t the primary setter last season, as she did plenty of right side hitting. She will likely have both roles again this year after 135 assists in 107 sets in 2022.
8. Lana Alley, SO, Fremont-Mills — Another one to watch from Fremont-Mills, Alley had 72 assists in 27 sets last season.
TOP-RETURNING DEFENDERS
These are the top-returning defenders in the league, sorted by total digs during the 2022 season:
1. Bella Gute, JR, Fremont-Mills — The Fremont-Mills libero led the league last season with 480 total digs in 106 sets played.
2. Leah Sandin, SR, Stanton — The Viqueens senior was fifth last season and is second among returnees with 358 assist in 106 sets.
3. Lauren Johnson, JR, Stanton — A true six-rotation player for Stanton, Johnson finished last season with 330 digs in 106 sets.
4. Eve Brumbaugh, SR, Sidney — The last of the returning players with at least 300 digs last year, Brumbaugh had 314 of them in 103 sets.
5. Mia Goodman, SR, East Mills — Goodman was all over the place last season, finishing with 299 digs in 107 sets.
6. Whitney Pennock, SR, Griswold — Pennock finished with just under 300 digs (297 total) and did it in 90 sets for the Tigers.
7. Marissa Askeland, JR, Griswold — Askeland ranked 11th in the Corner a year ago with 238 total digs in 90 sets.
8. Lily Crom, SR, Fremont-Mills — Another solid defensive returnee for the Knights, Crom posted 192 digs in 106 sets.
9. Linsey Keiser, SR, Griswold — The defensive specialist helped the Griswold defense to the tune of 186 digs in 90 sets.
10. Elly McDonald, SR, Stanton — McDonald rounds out the top 10 with 172 total digs in 105 sets for the Viqueens.
The rest of the returning players with 100+ digs:
11. Loycee Palmer, SO, East Mills — 170 digs, 96 sets
12. Tori Burns, SR, Essex — 163 digs, 64 sets
13. Kyla Hart, JR, Stanton — 157 digs, 106 sets
14. Addison Brandt, JR, Fremont-Mills — 154 digs, 81 sets
15. Carolina Arcia, SR, Griswold — 145 digs, 65 sets
16. Mylie Hughes, SR, Fremont-Mills — 139 digs, 81 sets
17. Carlie Chambers, JR, Fremont-Mills — 102 digs, 106 sets
TOP-RETURNING BLOCKERS
These are the top-returning defenders in the league, sorted by total blocks during the 2022 season:
1. Evelyn Stoakes, JR, East Mills — It should come as no surprise to anyone that has played against Stoakes, but she is leading the league among returnees with 83.0 total blocks, including 14 solos.
2. Ellie Switzer, SR, Fremont-Mills — Switzer was seventh in the conference last season with 42.0 total blocks, including 10 solos, in 106 sets.
3. Mia Goodman, SR, East Mills — Goodman posted 41.0 total blocks a year ago and did it in 107 sets.
4. Emily Madison, SR, Fremont-Mills — A springy middle for the Knights, Madison had 40.0 total blocks in 102 sets.
5. Gabbie German, JR, Griswold — German was 12th in the Corner Conference with 33.0 total blocks in 77 sets.
6. Carlie Chambers, JR, Fremont-Mills — Another returning blocker from the F-M, Chambers had 29.0 total blocks in 106 sets.
7. Ryleigh Brodigan, SR, East Mills — Brodigan played in 107 sets and finished the season with 26.0 total blocks.
8. Audrey Boban, SR, East Mills — The Southwestern Community College commit, Boban had 23.0 blocks in 51 sets for the Wolverines.
9. Fallon Sheldon, SR, Sidney — Sheldon was just under the 20-block mark last season with 19.0 total in 103 sets.
10. Addy Haning, JR, Sidney — And Haning was not far behind her teammate with 16.0 blocks in 103 sets played.
11. R’Nya Kirchhoff, JR, Griswold — There is one other with at least 15 blocks last season, and Kirchhoff finished with 15.0 exactly in 73 sets.
TOP-RETURNING SERVERS
These are the top returning servers in the league, sorted by total aces during the 2022 season:
1. Mia Goodman, SR, East Mills — 50 aces, 92.4% EFF
2. Whitney Pennock, SR, Griswold — 49 aces, 95.6% EFF
3. Marissa Askeland, JR, Griswold — 47 aces, 86.2% EFF
3. Linsey Keiser, SR, Griswold — 47 aces, 88.9% EFF
5. Lauren Johnson, JR, Stanton — 42 aces, 92.0% EFF
6. Carolina Arcia, SR, Griswold — 40 aces, 94.0% EFF
6. Fallon Sheldon, SR, Sidney — 40 aces, 95.2% EFF
8. Tori Burns, SR, Essex — 37 aces, 90.8% EFF
9. Eve Brumbaugh, SR, Sidney — 35 aces, 94.2% EFF
9. Loycee Palmer, SO, East Mills — 35 aces, 97.8% EFF
11. Brooke Burns, SR, Essex — 33 aces, 90.9% EFF
11. Ellie Switzer, SR, Fremont-Mills — 33 aces, 85.1% EFF
13. Carlie Chambers, JR, Fremont-Mills — 32 aces, 86.9% EFF
RETURNING ALL-CONFERENCE PLAYERS
These are the returning all-conference players for each team:
•East Mills (2): Evelyn Stoakes (2nd), Mia Goodman (HM)
•Essex (1): Brooke Burns (HM)
•Fremont-Mills (2): Bella Gute (2nd), Carlie Chambers (HM)
•Griswold (2): Whitney Pennock (HM), Carolina Arcia (HM)
•Hamburg (1): Emma Barrett (HM)
•Sidney (2): Eve Brumbaugh (2nd), Fallon Sheldon (2nd)
•Stanton (1): Lauren Johnson (2nd)
PRESEASON ALL-CONFERENCE
Here’s your KMA Sports Preseason All-Conference based on returning stats and all-conference nominations. The Preseason All-Conference needs a setter, a libero and the best four regardless of position:
Carolina Arcia, SR, Griswold
Eve Brumbaugh, SR, Sidney
Bella Gute, JR, Fremont-Mills
Lauren Johnson, JR, Stanton
Fallon Sheldon, SR, Sidney
Evelyn Stoakes, JR, East Mills
PRESEASON COACHES PICKS
Here’s a look at what the league’s coaches are thinking heading into the season. In voting, I stipulated that coaches could not vote for their own team or players.
Preseason Player of the Year: Evelyn Stoakes, East Mills — The Wolverines junior standout received four of a possible five votes while Lauren Johnson of Stanton picked up the other two nods.
Preseason Poll:
1. Stanton (4) — 23 points
2. East Mills — 19 points
3. Fremont-Mills (2) — 18 points
4. Griswold & Sidney — 12 points
6. Essex — 5 points
7. Hamburg — 1 point
Note: Stanton is the favorite among the coaches, but there is some real momentum for a knockdown drag-em-out league among those top five listed above. I don’t think there’s a sure thing in this league yet. It should be a fun one to follow throughout.
PRESEASON PROGNOSTICATION
These are not my predictions. This is a simple formulaic prognostication with 2022 overall wins + top-returning players listed above + returning all-conference players + preseason all-conference. Here’s how it lines up:
1. Fremont-Mills & Griswold (21)
3. East Mills (20)
4. Sidney (18)
5. Stanton (15)
6. Essex (7)
7. Hamburg (1)
Thoughts: Well, either the coaches or The Formula are about ready to look ridiculous. The coaches’ favorite is Stanton while The Formula has them down at…five?! I might go ahead and take the over on that finish, but we’ll see how it plays out. As of now, all of the returning players at F-M and Griswold have them on top with East Mills not far behind. Like I said, this is going to be a fun one to follow.
Send any questions, comments and/or concerns to dmartin@kmamail.com.