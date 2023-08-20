(KMAland) -- The Martin Blog Fall Sports Preview series continues with a look at Class 3A District 1 football.
2023 CLASS 3A DISTRICT 1 FOOTBALL PREVIEW
Earlier this week, we previewed an 8-Player district with all kinds of imports from other districts. Today, it’s a district that remained completely intact. Our interest comes from the two Missouri River Conference teams, Heelan and Sergeant Bluff-Luton, which will look to bounceback from a combined five wins last year. Check out the full rundown from last year’s 3A-1 here:
Bishop Heelan Catholic Crusaders — 2-7 overall record (Class 3A District 1)
Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley — 3-6 overall record (Class 3A District 1)
Carroll Tigers — 5-4 overall record (Class 3A District 1)
MOC-Floyd Valley — 6-4 overall record (Class 3A District 1) **state qualifier (Round of 16)
Sergeant Bluff-Luton Warriors — 3-6 overall record (Class 3A District 1)
Sioux Center Warriors — 5-5 overall record (Class 3A District 1) **state qualifier (Round of 16)
COACHES
•Bishop Heelan Catholic: Jon LaFleur
•Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley: Jayme Rozeboom
•Carroll: Craig Rowedder
•MOC-Floyd Valley: Grant Hegstad
•Sergeant Bluff-Luton: Justin Smith
•Sioux Center: Tim Van Regenmorter
RETURNING QUARTERBACKS
Here are the returning quarterback in the district, sorted by passing yardage in 2022:
1. Blake Aalbers, JR, MOC-Floyd Valley — The district’s leading passer is back. Aalbers had 1,305 yards through the air and threw 13 touchdowns, although he did have 11 interceptions.
2. Quinn Olson, SR, Bishop Heelan Catholic — The Crusaders bring back their senior quarterback, who picked up plenty of experience the past couple years. He finished with 880 yards and four touchdowns.
3. Nathan Van Otterloo, SR, Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley — Van Otterloo threw for 806 yards and six touchdowns as a junior.
4. Brodie Van Regenmorter, SR, Sioux Center — The starting QB for the Warriors’ state qualifier last season is back. Regenmorter had just 436 yards passing and four touchdowns.
The other two quarterback races:
•Carroll: Jack White has graduated for the Tigers, which likely means junior Carter Essick takes over. He threw for 27 yards and a touchdown on two attempts last season.
•Sergeant Bluff-Luton: The Warriors lose long-time starter Tyler Smith, although Brayden Kerr (16/26 for 131 yards) and Ryan Hoffman (6/10 for 48 yards and 1 TD) did get some time to fill in while he missed the early part of the season in 2022.
TOP-RETURNING RUSHERS
Here are the returning leading rushers in the district, sorted by rushing yardage in 2022:
1. Reece Ziegmann, JR, Carroll — The leading rusher in the district last year was Ziegmann, who went for 846 yards and eight touchdowns while averaging 6.9 yards per carry.
2. Isaiah Favors, SR, Bishop Heelan Catholic — Heelan also brings back their top rusher and the No. 2 rusher in the league last year. Favors had 704 yards and four touchdowns, averaging 6.5 yards per tote.
3. Connor Kamerman, SR, Sioux Center — We’re 3-for-3 with running backs returning to the league. Kamerman had 597 yards and eight touchdowns for the Warriors last year, ranking third in the district in rushing yards.
4. Cooper Ludwig, SR, Carroll — Another top-five rusher from last season, Ludwig went for 552 yards and seven scores.
5. Zayvion Ellington, JR, Sergeant Bluff-Luton — Ellington led the district last season with 10 rushing touchdowns and finished with 524 yards on the ground.
6. Alic Salazar, SR, Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley — Salazar did not score any touchdowns last season, but he did churn for 290 yards on 73 carries.
7. Quinn Olson, SR, Bishop Heelan Catholic — The top rushing quarterback returning to the league, Olson had 255 yards and three touchdowns as a junior.
8. Dylan Maasdam, SO, MOC-Floyd Valley — The top-returning rusher for MOC-Floyd Valley, Madam had 237 yards and five touchdowns last season.
9. Solomon Tea, SR, Sioux Center — Trevor Maeder’s favorite running back just for his last name, Tea had 185 yards rushing. (Trevor loves iced tea.)
10. Taiten Den Besten, SR, Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley — Used more as a receiver, Den Besten did had 154 yards rushing on just 27 carries.
Others returning with 100+ rushing yards:
11. Seth Andersen, SR, Sioux Center — 138 yards, 2 TD
12. Ricky Feauto, SR, Bishop Heelan Catholic — 131 yards, 2 TD
13. Taidyn Peterson, JR, Carroll — 116 yards, 1 TD
TOP-RETURNING RECEIVERS
Here are the returning leading receivers in the district, sorted by receiving yardage in 2022:
1. Aiden Buckholtz, SR, Sergeant Bluff-Luton — Buckholtz leads the way among returnees after ranking third with 344 yards and a touchdown on 16 receptions, averaging 21.5 yards per grab.
2. Sir Brandon Watts, SR, Bishop Heelan Catholic — A super-athlete, Watts had 23 grabs for 288 yards and scored one touchdown reception.
3. Blake Moser, SR, Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley — Moser pulled in 20 balls last season, totaling 239 yards and three touchdowns.
4. George Tsiobanos, SR, Bishop Heelan Catholic — Known well for his kicking abilities, Tsiobanos had a solid season of receiving with 222 yards and two touchdowns on 19 receptions.
5. Kannon Bork, SR, Bishop Heelan Catholic — A big target for Olson, Bork pulled in 19 grabs for 183 yards and scored one touchdown.
6. Reece Ziegmann, JR, Carroll — Ziegmann made for a solid threat out of the backfield in finishing the season with 14 catches for 176 yards and scored two touchdowns.
7. Carson Bruhn, SR, Sioux Center — The Sioux Center tight end had nine receptions with two going for scores and totaled 136 yards.
8. Payton Wardell, SR, Carroll — Another solid tight end threat, Carroll’s Wardell had a 9-catch, 132-yard, 2-touchdown season for the Tigers in 2022.
9. Zayvon Ellington, JR, Sergeant Bluff-Luton — Ellington is another running back that picked up 119 yards on 22 receptions out of the backfield.
10. Max Delaney, SR, Bishop Heelan Catholic — Delaney makes for another returning target for Olson, as he had 11 receptions and 115 yards receiving.
10. Kole Hooyer, SR, Sioux Center — Hooyer picked up 14 receptions and also had 115 yards receiving for Sioux Center last season.
TOP-RETURNING DEFENSIVE STANDOUTS
Here are the returning leading defensive standouts in the district, sorted by total tackles in 2022:
1. Connor Kamerman, SR, Sioux Center — Kamerman ranked second last year in the district with 73.0 total tackles and picked up 10.0 tackles for loss and 2.0 sacks.
2. Abram Hibma, SR, Sioux Center — The Sioux Center cornerback was quite active defensively with 55.5 tackles and 3.0 tackles for loss.
3. Solomon Tea, SR, Sioux Center — Tea is another high-volume tackler at the linebacker position that had 51.5 tackles, 4.0 tackles for loss and 1.0 sack last season.
4. Cooper Ludwig, SR, Carroll — Ludwig had 8.5 tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks among his 49.0 total tackles during a big junior season.
5. Taidyn Peterson, JR, Carroll — Right behind Ludwig in tackles, Peterson posted 48.5 tackles along with 9.0 tackles for loss.
6. Joey Fitzsimmons, SR, Bishop Heelan Catholic — The leading returning tackler for a Crusaders team that returns a bunch, Fitzsimmons had 46.5 tackles and 2.0 TFLs.
7. Payton Wardell, SR, Carroll — Wardell completes the trio of returning linebackers for Carroll that combined for 26.5 tackles for loss. He had 9.0 of those along with 2.0 sacks and 43.0 total tackles.
8. Seth Anderson, SR, Sioux Center — Sioux Center’s third returning tackler among the top eight, Anderson had 39.5 tackles and 1.5 TFLs.
9. Blake Moser, SR, Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley — Moser is the top-returning tackler for the Nighthawks, finishing last year with 35.5 tackles and 1.5 tackles for loss from his safety spot. He also finished with two fumble recoveries and two interceptions last season.
10. Alic Salazar, SR, Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley — Another returning safety, Salazar had 34.5 tackles and 1.5 TFLs.
Others with at least 20+ tackles:
11. Reece Ziegmann, JR, Carroll — 34.0 tackles, 1.0 TFL
12. Jaxson Mulder, SR, MOC-Floyd Valley — 33.0 tackles, 8.0 TFL, 2.0 sacks, 3 FR
13. Carson Bruhn, SR, Sioux Center — 32.0 tackles, 5.0 TFL, 2.5 sacks
13. Chase Ragaller, SR, Carroll — 32.0 tackles, 5.5 TFL
15. Kade Bauer, SR, Sioux Center — 30.0 tackles, 0.5 TFL, 3 INT
15. Tate Schliesman, SR, Carroll — 30.0 tackles
15. Tyeson Vaas, SR, MOC-Floyd Valley — 30.0 tackles, 3.5 TFL
18. Max Delaney, SR, Bishop Heelan Catholic — 29.5 tackles, 3.0 TFL
19. George Tsiobanos, SR, Bishop Heelan Catholic — 29.0 tackles, 3.0 TFL, 1.5 sacks
20. Kannon Bork, SR, Bishop Heelan Catholic — 28.5 tackles, 3.5 TFL, 2.0 sacks
21. Brodie Van Regenmorter, SR, Sioux Center — 28.0 tackles, 1.0 TFL
22. Isaiah Favors, SR, Bishop Heelan Catholic — 27.5 tackles, 1.5 TFL
23. Ricky Feauto, SR, Bishop Heelan Catholic — 26.5 tackles, 2.0 TFL, 1.0 sack
24. Carter McCrory, SR, Sergeant Bluff-Luton — 25.0 tackles
24. Will Pattee, JR, Bishop Heelan Catholic — 25.0 tackles, 0.5 TFL
26. Breckin Willemssen, SR, Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley — 24.0 tackles, 1.5 TFL
27. Jaron Bleeker, SR, Bishop Heelan Catholic — 21.0 tackles
28. Owen Klocke, JR, Carroll — 20.0 tackles, 3.5 TFL, 1.0 sack
28. Sir Brandon Watts, SR, Bishop Heelan Catholic — 20.0 tackles, 1.5 TFL
Other defensive standouts:
-James Cleary, SR, Bishop Heelan Catholic — 12.5 tackles, 2.5 TFL, 1.5 sacks
-Blake Dunagan, JR, Sergeant Bluff-Luton — 4.5 tackles, 2.5 TFL, 1.0 sack
-Jesue Garcia, SR, Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley — 3.0 tackles, 2.0 TFL, 1.0 sack
-Kole Hooyer, SR, Sioux Center — 2 INT
-Justin Riesberg, SR, Carroll — 14.5 tackles, 5.0 TFL, 2.0 sacks
-Carter Smith, JR, Carroll — 17.0 tackles, 2.5 TFL
TOP-RETURNING SPECIALISTS
-Seth Andersen, SR, Sioux Center — 306 PUNT yards (34.0 PER)
-Aiden Buckholtz, SR, Sergeant Bluff-Luton — 209 KR yards (14.9 PER)
-Scott Dickson, SR, Sergeant Bluff-Luton — 766 PUNT yards (30.6 PER)
-Isaiah Else, JR, Sioux Center — 195 KR yards (24.4 PER)
-Isaiah Favors, SR, Bishop Heelan Catholic — 123 KR yards (17.6 PER)
-Enrique Felipe, SR, Sioux Center — 12/13 PAT, 24 kickoffs, 1 touchback
-Jack Friel, SR, Carroll — 5/10 PAT, 16 kickoffs
-Blake Moser, SR, Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley — 525 PUNT yards (26.3 PER)
-Kieran Polking, SO, Carroll — 15/18 PAT, 2/2 FG (27 LONG), 21 kickoffs, 1 touchback
-Draeden Punt, SO, MOC-Floyd Valley — 10/13 PAT, 0/1 FG, 22 kickoffs
-Chase Ragaller, SR, Carroll — 118 KR yards (14.8 PER)
-Angel Rodriguez, SR, Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley — 10/15 PAT, 1/1 FG (25 LONG), 29 kickoffs, 3 touchbacks; 204 PUNT yards (40.8 PER)
-Alic Salazar, SR, Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley — 311 KR yards (19.4 PER)
-Solomon Tea, SR, Sioux Center — 112 KR yards (22.4 PER)
-George Tsiobanos, SR, Bishop Heelan Catholic — 12/13 PAT, 3/6 FG (36 LONG), 23 kickoffs, 9 touchbacks; 1438 PUNT yards (32.7 PER)
-Sir Brandon Watts, SR, Bishop Heelan Catholic — 278 KR yards (18.5 PER)
-Reece Ziegmann, JR, Carroll — 128 PR yards (9.8 PER); 556 PUNT yards (34.8 PER)
RETURNING ALL-DISTRICT PLAYERS
•Bishop Heelan Catholic (8): Isaiah Favors (RB), Joey Fitzsimmons (LB), Sir Brandon Watts (DB), George Tsiobanos (K/P), Kannon Bork (TE), Max Delaney (HM LB), Quinn Olson (HM QB), James Clear (HM OL)
•Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley (3): Blake Moser (HM WR), Alic Salazar (HM RB), Taiten Den Besten (HM DB)
•Carroll (5): Reece Ziegmann (RB), Cooper Ludwig (LB), Payton Wardell (LB), Taidyn Petersen (HM LB), Chase Ragaller (HM LB)
•MOC-Floyd Valley (2): Blake Aalbers (QB), Jaxson Mulder (HM LB)
•Sergeant Bluff-Luton (1): Aiden Buckholtz (HM WR)
•Sioux Center (6): Connor Kamerman (RB), Carson Bruhn (TE), Kade Bauer (DB), Chase Huizenga (OL), Abe Hibma (HM LB), Jack Crane (HM OL)
PRESEASON ALL-DISTRICT
QB: Blake Aalbers, JR, MOC-Floyd Valley
RB: Reece Ziegmann, JR, Carroll
RB: Isaiah Favors, SR, Bishop Heelan Catholic
WR: Aiden Buckholtz, SR, Sergeant Bluff-Luton
WR: Sir Brandon Watts, SR, Bishop Heelan Catholic
WR: Blake Moser, SR, Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley
OL: James Clear, SR, Bishop Heelan Catholic
OL: Chase Huizenga, SR, Sioux Center
OL: Jack Crane, SR, Sioux Center
DL: Carson Bruhn, SR, Sioux Center
DL: Kannon Bork, SR, Bishop Heelan Catholic
DL: Justin Riesberg, SR, Carroll
DL: James Cleary, SR, Bishop Heelan Catholic
LB: Connor Kamerman, SR, Sioux Center
LB: Solomon Tea, SR, Sioux Center
LB: Cooper Ludwig, SR, Carroll
DB: Abram Hibma, SR, Sioux Center
DB: Blake Moser, SR, Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley
DB: Alic Salazar, SR, Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley
DB: Kade Bauer, SR, Sioux Center
RET: Alic Salazar, SR, Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley
K: George Tsiobanos, SR, Bishop Heelan Catholic
P: Reece Ziegmann, JR, Carroll
PRESEASON PROGNOSTICATION
This is not my prediction. This is formulaic: 2022 total wins + # of returning standouts listed above + preseason all-district + all-district returnees. In Class 3A District 1 it looks like this:
1. Bishop Heelan Catholic (37)
2. Sioux Center (36)
3. Carroll (33)
4. Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley (21)
5. MOC-Floyd Valley (14)
6. Sergeant Bluff-Luton (12)
Thoughts: Let’s start by saying I would be pretty shocked if Sergeant Bluff-Luton finished last in the league. Second, wouldn’t it be some kind of something if Heelan was able to jump to the top of the league after a few years down? If all of the players listed above are out and on the team, you’d have to think they have as good a shot as anybody. That said, Sioux Center went to state last year and returns quite a bit, and Carroll doesn’t seem to be too far behind, either. I think 3A-1 is much improved from last year with all of the returning talent.
Send any questions, comments and/or concerns to dmartin@kmamail.com.