(KMAland) -- The Martin Blog Fall Sports Preview series continues with a look at Class 4A District 1 Football.
2023 CLASS 4A DISTRICT 1 FOOTBALL PREVIEW
So much has changed in the landscape of Iowa high school football, except Class 4A District 1. Well, there has been one slight change. Five of the six members of 4A-1 from 2021 and 2022 are back in 2023 and 2024. Webster City, though, is out, and Sioux City West is in. Two teams — LeMars and Spencer — were playoff teams in 2022. Here’s who is in 4A-1 and their records from last year:
Denison-Schleswig Monarchs — 4-5 overall (Class 4A District 1)
Fort Dodge Dodgers — 4-5 overall (Class 4A District 1)
LeMars Bulldogs — 6-4 overall (Class 4A District 1)
Sioux City West Wolverines — 3-7 overall (Class 5A Group 6)
Spencer Tigers — 7-3 overall (Class 4A District 1)
Storm Lake Tornadoes — 0-9 overall (Class 4A District 1)
COACHES
•Denison-Schleswig: Dave Wiebers (NEW)
•Fort Dodge: Nik Moser
•LeMars: Ken Vigdal
•Sioux City West: Brandon Holmes
•Spencer: James Tighe
•Storm Lake: Drake Curry
RETURNING QUARTERBACKS
Here are the returning quarterback in the district, sorted by passing yardage in 2022:
1. Teagen Kasel, SR, LeMars — Kasel was second in 4A-1 last season with 1,373 yards and threw for 12 touchdowns. With the graduation of Fort Dodge’s Connor Carver, Kasel is now the top throwing QB in the league.
2. Luke Wiebers, SR, Denison-Schleswig — Dave Wiebers is back on the sideline as the head man while son Luke is the signal-caller for the Monarchs. He threw for 969 yards and five touchdowns in 2022.
**These are the only two returning quarterbacks in the district. Here is a projection on who might be under center for the other four teams:
•Fort Dodge: Junior Jase Nekvinda threw 11 passes for just two yards last year, but he did receive the snaps under center when Carver was out of the game.
•Sioux City West: Junior Sincere Douglas had 19 pass attempts and 27 yards through the air as a sophomore last year.
•Spencer: Riley DeWitt has graduated and so have all the passing yards Spencer mustered last year. Junior Cael Bruning was 0/4 last season and could be the heir apparent.
•Storm Lake: The Tornadoes boasted a senior quarterback last year, too. Sophomore Cameron Boyd could be next after attempting 8 passes for 26 yards last season as a freshman.
TOP-RETURNING RUSHERS
Here are the returning leading rushers in the district, sorted by rushing yardage in 2022:
1. Adrian Carrillo, SR, Spencer — Carrillo had a massive junior season with 1,204 yards rushing and 11 touchdowns, averaging 6.4 yards per carry, for the Tigers in 2022.
2. Beau Wadle, SR, LeMars — Many of the top rushers from the 4A-1 teams have graduated, too, with Wadle’s 221 yards and six touchdowns coming up next.
3. Luke Wiebers, SR, Denison-Schleswig — Wiebers does have some dual-threat ability, rushing for 206 yards and four touchdowns as a junior.
4. Miles Robbins, JR, Spencer — Another Spencer back is returning, and Robbins made the most of his 21 carries in going for 174 yards (8.3 yards per tote) and three touchdowns.
5. Teagen Kasel, SR, LeMars — Kasel had 154 yards and a touchdown on the ground for the Bulldogs last season.
6. Caleb Banta, SR, Sioux City West — The West senior back had 130 yards rushing and scored a pair of touchdowns on 33 carries a season ago.
The rest of the top 10:
7. Blaine Brodsky, SR, Denison-Schleswig (93 yards, TD)
8. Garret Wirtz, SR, Spencer (92 yards, TD)
9. Ty Fink, SR, Denison-Schleswig (83 yards, TD)
10. Sincere Douglas, JR, Sioux City West (47 yards)
10. Preston Pitts, JR, Spencer (47 yards)
10. Brock Turnquist, SR, Storm Lake (47 yards)
TOP-RETURNING RECEIVERS
Here are the returning leading receivers in the district, sorted by receiving yardage in 2022:
1. Jake Fink, SR, Denison-Schleswig — Fink is the top-returning receiver in the district, finishing with 371 yards on 28 receptions a year ago. Fink averaged 13.3 yards per grab and had one touchdown for the season.
2. Beau Wadle, SR, LeMars — Wadle actually had more receiving yards than rushing yards as a junior, posting 342 yards and four touchdowns on 20 receptions.
3. Grant Williams, SR, Fort Dodge — Williams snagged 20 balls for 305 yards and scored six touchdowns during his junior season.
4. Ty Adams, SR, Fort Dodge — An Adams from Fort Dodge? Must be good. Ty had 15 receptions for 267 yards and three touchdowns.
5. Nathan Scott, SR, Sioux City West — Listed as a running back, Scott was more of a receiver as a junior with 11 receptions for 177 yards and three touchdowns.
6. Nolan Kass, SR, LeMars — Kass picked up 12 receptions for 99 yards and scored one touchdown in 2022.
7. Bachi Keyanye, SR, Storm Lake — The Storm Lake senior had five receptions for 90 yards during his junior season.
8. Easton Emery, SR, Denison-Schleswig — Emery had one touchdown reception among his three grabs and had 67 total yards receiving.
9. Luke Richardson, JR, Storm Lake — Richardson finished his sophomore year with five receptions for 42 yards.
10. Adrian Carrillo, SR, Spencer — The star running back had five receptions for 36 yards and scored one touchdown.
10. Travis Davis, SR, Sioux City West — Davis rounds out the list with 36 yards on four receptions during his junior season.
TOP-RETURNING DEFENSIVE STANDOUTS
Here are the returning leading defensive standouts in the district, sorted by total tackles in 2022:
1. Drew Mortiz, SR, Fort Dodge — The top-returning tackler comes from Fort Dodge, and it’s Mortiz, who was listed as a defensive back and had 46.0 total tackles with 33 solos.
1. Dreshaun Ross, SO, Fort Dodge — You may have heard of him. The superstar wrestler also had a strong football season as a freshman with the Dodgers, posting 46.0 total tackles and 34 solos with 1.0 TFL.
3. Isaiah Caldwell, SR, Fort Dodge — Another Dodger on the defensive side of the ball coming back after a big year. Caldwell had 11.0 tackles for loss and 5.0 sacks among 45.0 total tackles.
4. Alex Allen, SR, LeMars — A big year for the two-way standout from LeMars, too, as he finished with 11.5 tackles for loss and 6.0 sacks among 43.5 total tackles.
5. Evan Jalas, SR, LeMars — Jalas posted up at the linebacker spot and finished with a strong 43.5-tackle season that included 3.5 tackles for loss. Jalas was also responsible for two fumble recoveries last season.
5. Miles Robbins, JR, Spencer — The top-returning tackler for Spencer was wreaking havoc all season with 11.0 tackles for loss and 1.0 sack among 43.5 total tackles.
7. Cal Hartman, SR, Fort Dodge — As a junior, the Fort Dodge linebacker had 42.0 tackles, 4.0 tackles for loss, two fumble recoveries and two interceptions.
8. Alonso Cota, JR, Sioux City West — Cota was outstanding as a sophomore with 14.0 tackles for loss and 2.5 sacks while finishing with 39.5 total tackles.
9. Blaine Brodsky, SR, Denison-Schleswig — Brodsky was in many backfields last season, finishing his junior year with 10.5 tackles for loss among 39.0 tackles.
10. Joey Rice, SR, Storm Lake — Storm Lake’s top-returning tackler is Rice, who had 37.0 total tackles and 3.5 tackles for loss in the Tornadoes’ linebacking corps.
10. Beau Wadle, SR, LeMars — Another Wadle sighting. He had 37.0 total tackles and 4.5 tackles for loss as a linebacker last season.
12. Adrian Carrillo, SR, Spencer — Carrillo stood out on both sides of the ball for Spencer with 35.0 tackles, 5.0 tackles for loss and 3.0 sacks during his junior season at linebacker.
13. Luke Wiebers, SR, Denison-Schleswig — Wiebers also had a strong two-way performance last season, finishing with 28.0 tackles and 2.0 TFL in 2022.
14. Jack Berends, JR, Spencer — Berends got some work at linebacker for Spencer with 26.5 tackles, including 20 solos.
15. Chris Lugo, JR, Sioux City West — Another member of Sioux City West’s junior class had a strong season on defense with Lugo posting 25.5 tackles and 9.0 tackles for loss from his DT spot.
15. Markevius Moton, SR, LeMars — Moton had 25.5 tackles last season for the Bulldogs and finished with 4.0 tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks.
17. Nolan Kass, SR, LeMars — Kass played defensive back for LeMars last season, tallying 24.5 tackles.
18. Damarion Calahan, SR, Fort Dodge — Calahan had 19.0 tackles and 1.0 TFL during his junior season for the Dodgers.
18. Carson Lullman, SR, Storm Lake — A defensive lineman, Lullman had 19.0 tackles and 0.5 TFL for the season in 2022.
20. Gage Head, SR, Denison-Schleswig — Head played defensive back for the Monarchs and totaled 18.5 tackles and 1.0 TFL as a junior.
21. Travis Davis, SR, Sioux City West — Davis finished out his junior season as a defensive back for the Wolverines and with 18.0 tackles and 1.5 TFL.
22. Dominik Garcia, JR, Denison-Schleswig — Another defensive back for the Monarchs, Garcia had 2.5 tackles for loss and finished with 17.5 total tackles for the season.
22. Tommy Lauck, JR, Spencer — The Spencer defensive back also had 17.5 tackles and 0.5 TFL.
22. Brayden Schreier, SR, Storm Lake — Schreier is a defensive lineman and had 2.5 tackles for loss and 0.5 sack while finishing with 17.5 total tackles.
25. Logan Carrell, JR, Sioux City West — When Carrell made a tackle, it was usually for a loss. He had 16.0 total tackles with 9.0 going for a loss last season. He also finished with 1.5 sacks. Carrell also finished with two fumble recoveries.
25. Nathan Scott, SR, Sioux City West — Scott’s 16.0 total tackles included 5.0 TFL while playing cornerback for the Wolverines.
27. Elliot Rainbow, SR, Sioux City West — Rainbow finished with 15.0 total tackles, including 13 solos in 2022.
28. Mitchell Baartman, SR, LeMars — Baartman may or may not have had anything to do with extending the Cubs’ World Series curse years ago, but he did have 14.0 tackles, 3.0 TFL and 2.0 sacks last season while playing along the defensive line for the Bulldogs.
28. Ty Bodholt, SR, Storm Lake — Storm Lake will bring back Bodholt along the defensive end, as he finished with 14.0 tackles and 2.0 TFL.
28. Alvin Rodriguez, SR, Sioux City West — Rodriguez had 2.5 TFL, 1.0 sack and two fumble recoveries last season for Sioux City West, finishing with 14.0 total tackles.
28. Brady Vreeman, JR, Spencer — Freeman had 14.0 tackles and 0.5 TFL for Spencer as a defensive lineman last year.
Other defensive standouts:
•Jacob Uhl, SR, Sioux City West (12.5 tackles, 3.0 TFL)
•Xander Hernandez, JR, Sioux City West (7.5 tackles, 2.0 TFL)
•Evan Pratt, SR, LeMars (4.0 tackles, 2.0 TFL)
•Joel Murillo, JR, Denson-Schleswig (12.5 tackles, 2.0 TFL)
•Jaidyn Coon, SO, Storm Lake (5.0 tackles, 2.0 TFL, 1.0 sack)
•Elijah Hoofkin, SR, Spencer (10.0 tackles, 2.0 TFL, 2 FR, 1 TD)
•Zeke Pineda, SR, Fort Dodge (6.5 tackles, 2.0 TFL)
TOP-RETURNING SPECIALISTS
-Jake Fink, SR, Denison-Schleswig — 237 KR yards (18.2 PER), 212 PR yards (21.2 PER), 1 PR TD; 1122 PUNT yards (37.4 PER)
-Travis Davis, SR, Sioux City West — 167 KR yards (16.7 PER)
-Beau Wadle, SR, LeMars — 160 KR yards (20.0 PER)
-Shamar Harrell, SR, Sioux City West — 159 KR yards (26.5 PER)
-Luke Richardson, JR, Storm Lake — 128 KR yards (11.6 PER)
-Gage Head, SR, Denison-Schleswig — 117 KR yards (13.0 PER)
-Jovany Kabongo, JR, LeMars — 31/32 PAT, 5/9 FG (41 LONG), 20 TB
-Parker Schillerstrom, SR, Fort Dodge — 22/26 PAT
-Abraham Gonzales, JR, Sioux City West — 5 PAT, 10 TB
-Elijah Hoofkin, SR, Spencer — 433 PUNT yards (30.9 PER)
-Romello Miller, SR, Sioux City West — 308 PUNT yards (28.0 PER)
RETURNING ALL-DISTRICT PLAYERS
•Denison-Schleswig (4): Luke Wiebers (1st Defense), Jake Fink (1st Special Teams), Blaine Brodsky (2nd Defense), Dominik Garcia (HM Defense)
•Fort Dodge (5): Grant Williams (2nd Offense), Ty Adams (2nd Offense), Cal Hartman (2nd Offense), Isaiah Caldwell (2nd Defense), Dreshaun Ross (HM Defense)
•LeMars (6): Evan Jalas (1st Offense), Teagen Kasel (2nd Offense), Beau Wadle (2nd Offense), Alex Allen (2nd Defense), Drew Galles (HM Defense), Jovany Kabongo (HM Special Teams)
•Sioux City West (N/A)
•Spencer (3): Adrian Carrillo (1st Offense), Miles Robbins (1st Defense), Eli Hoofkin (1st Defense)
•Storm Lake (1): Joey Rice (2nd Defense)
PRESEASON ALL-DISTRICT
QB: Teagen Kasel, SR, LeMars
RB: Adrian Carrillo, SR, Spencer
RB/WR: Beau Wadle, SR, LeMars
WR: Jake Fink, SR, Denison-Schleswig
WR: Ty Adams, SR, Fort Dodge
TE: Grant Williams, SR, Fort Dodge
OL: Evan Jalas, SR, LeMars
OL: Cal Hartman, SR, Fort Dodge
OL: Drew Galles, SR, LeMars
DL: Isaiah Caldwell, SR, Fort Dodge
DL: Alex Allen, SR, LeMars
DL: Chris Lugo, JR, Sioux City West
DL: Logan Carrell, JR, Sioux City West
LB: Dreshaun Ross, SO, Fort Dodge
LB: Evan Jalas, SR, LeMars
LB: Miles Robbins, JR, Spencer
LB: Alonso Cota, JR, Sioux City West
LB: Cal Hartman, SR, Fort Dodge
DB: Drew Mortiz, SR, Fort Dodge
DB: Luke Wiebers, SR, Denison-Schleswig
DB: Eli Hoofkin, SR, Spencer
RET: Jake Fink, SR, Denison-Schleswig
K: Jovany Kabongo, JR, LeMars
P: Jake Fink, SR, Denison-Schleswig
PRESEASON PROGNOSTICATION
This is not my prediction. This is formulaic: 2022 total wins + # of returning standouts listed above + preseason all-district. In Class 4A District 1 it looks like this:
1. Spencer (32)
2. LeMars (27)
3. Sioux City West (23)
4. Denison-Schleswig & Fort Dodge (20)
6. Storm Lake (9)
Thoughts: Spencer was the odds-on favorite as I moved throughout the course of this preview, and the formula is right in line with what I was thinking. LeMars is also making some noise not far from the top, and Sioux City West at the No. 3 spot is interesting, although they do have plenty returning from a defense that got after it a season ago. Denison-Schleswig and Fort Dodge are in a dead heat and really aren’t too far off of a top-two finish.
Send any questions, comments and/or concerns to dmartin@kmamail.com.