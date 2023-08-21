(KMAland) -- The Martin Blog Fall Sports Preview series continues with a look at KMAland girls swimming.
PREVIOUS FALL SPORTS PREVIEWS
7/24: Class 2A District 8 Football
7/25: Rolling Valley Conference Volleyball
7/26: Class 4A District 1 Football
7/27: Class 2A District 7 Football
7/28: Corner Conference Cross Country
7/29: Hawkeye Ten Conference Cross Country
7/30: Western Iowa Conference Cross Country
7/31: Pride of Iowa Conference Volleyball
8/1: Class A District 7 Football
8/2: Missouri River Conference Volleyball
8/3: Class 8-Player District 1 Football
8/4: Rolling Valley Conference Cross Country
8/5: Class A District 6 Football
8/6: Class 8-Player District 7 Football
8/7: Missouri River Conference Cross Country
8/8: Class A District 8 Football
8/9: Class 3A District 6 Football
8/10: Pride of Iowa Conference Cross Country
8/11: Bluegrass Conference Volleyball
8/12: Bluegrass Conference Cross Country
8/13: Hawkeye Ten Conference Volleyball
8/14: Class 4A District 6 Football
8/15: Class 1A District 8 Football
8/16: Class 8-Player District 10 Football
8/17: Class 8-Player District 8 Football
8/17: Class 8-Player District 9 Football
8/18: Missouri River Conference Boys Golf
8/19: Corner Conference Volleyball
8/20: Class 3A District 1 Football
2023 KMALAND GIRLS SWIMMING PREVIEW
KMAland has four programs — Atlantic, Lewis Central, Abraham Lincoln and Sioux City Metro — that we follow throughout the course of the season. To prepare you for that coverage, here is a look at the top-10 returning times in each of the individual events. But first….
A RUNDOWN FROM STATE
Lewis Central’s Sydnie Collins is back after finishing 14th in the 200 IM and 9th in the 100 backstroke. Collins and a returning Mia Hansen also swam for the 11th-place 200 medley relay team.
Sioux City Metro placed sixth in the 400 freestyle relay, and they bring back three of the four swimmers on that relay — Natalie Patee, Grace Aesoph and Addison Oelke. Oelke was 8th in the 100 butterfly, Aesoph took 9th in the same event and the 200 freestyle relay brings back all four — Brigid McGowan, Patee, Aesoph and Oelke — that finished 9th. Patee also took 11th in the 500 freestyle and 12th in the 200 freestyle while Oelke was 16th in the 200 IM.
Now, the top 10 KMAland returnees from each individual event…
50-Yard Freestyle
The 50-yard freestyle is headed by two returning swimmers from Sioux City Metro, and they own eight of the top nine returnees. Check out the top 10 here:
1. Brigid McGowan, JR, Sioux City Metro (25.35)
2. Addison Oelke, SO, Sioux City Metro (25.70)
3. Sydnie Collins, SR, Lewis Central (25.71)
4. Grace Aesoph, JR, Sioux City Metro (25.73)
5. Natalie Patee, SO, Sioux City Metro (26.08)
6. KayLynn Debates, SR, Sioux City Metro (26.84)
7. Maria McGowan, SR, Sioux City Metro (26.91)
8. Erin Mahoney, SO, Sioux City Metro (27.04)
9. Antonia Buryanek, SO, Sioux City Metro (27.37)
10. Emma Gordon, SR, Lewis Central (27.51)
100-Yard Freestyle
Another event dominated by Sioux City Metro, which has the top seven returning times in the area:
1. Natalie Patee, SO, Sioux City Metro (54.77)
2. Addison Oelke, SO, Sioux City Metro (55.45)
3. Grace Aesoph, JR, Sioux City Metro (56.02)
4. Erin Mahoney, SO, Sioux City Metro (56.77)
5. Antonia Buryanek, SO, Sioux City Metro (59.93)
6. KayLynn Debates, SR, Sioux City Metro (1:00.04)
7. Brigid McGowan, JR, Sioux City Metro (1:00.91)
8. Kaedeance Daly, JR, Atlantic (1:01.00)
9. Scarlett Walsh, SR, Sioux City Metro (1:01.25)
10. Maria McGowan, SR, Sioux City Metro (1:02.18)
200-Yard Freestyle
Patee is also the top 200-yard freestyler and is among four returning Sioux City Metro swimmers that lead the area:
1. Natalie Patee, SO, Sioux City Metro (1:55.97)
2. Addison Oelke, SO, Sioux City Metro (2:01.72)
3. Grace Aesoph, JR, Sioux City Metro (2:02.51)
4. Erin Mahoney, SO, Sioux City Metro (2:07.89)
5. Katie Ramos, SR, Lewis Central (2:09.82)
6. Scarlett Walsh, SR, Sioux City Metro (2:11.04)
7. Maria McGowan, SR, Sioux City Metro (2:13.92)
8. Hannah Gann, SO, Lewis Central (2:15.56)
9. Camryn Moon, SR, Abraham Lincoln (2:17.28)
10. Emma Gordon, SR, Lewis Central (2:18.82)
500-Yard Freestyle
More from Patee, who is joined by six other teammates in the top seven returning times:
1. Natalie Patee, SO, Sioux City Metro (5:12.61)
2. Addison Oelke, SO, Sioux City Metro (5:33.17)
3. Scarlett Walsh, SR, Sioux City Metro (5:39.34)
4. Brigid McGowan, JR, Sioux City Metro (5:42.38)
5. Grace Aesoph, JR, Sioux City Metro (5:49.09)
6. Maria McGowan, SR, Sioux City Metro (5:50.78)
7. Erin Mahoney, SO, Sioux City Metro (5:54.16)
8. Hannah Gann, SO, Lewis Central (5:54.49)
9. Mia Hansen, SR, Lewis Central (5:59.64)
10. Kaylee Johnson, JR, Lewis Central (6:06.66)
100-Yard Backstroke
Lewis Central’s Sydnie Collins has made a name for herself in the 100-yard backstroke, and she leads the way here. Again, though, Sioux City Metro has the next five:
1. Sydnie Collins, SR, Lewis Central (1:01.76)
2. Natalie Patee, SO, Sioux City Metro (1:02.88)
3. Addison Oelke, SO, Sioux City Metro (1:03.24)
4. Erin Mahoney, SO, Sioux City Metro (1:03.45)
5. Grace Aesoph, JR, Sioux City Metro (1:04.59)
6. Maria McGowan, SR, Sioux City Metro (1:05.16)
7. Lexi Starkevicius, SO, Lewis Central (1:05.72)
8. Brigid McGowan, JR, Sioux City Metro (1:06.01)
9. Samantha Gonzalez, SO, Sioux City Metro (1:07.02)
10. KayLynn Debates, SR, Sioux City Metro (1:12.94)
100-Yard Breastroke
Collins also leads the way in the breaststroke, edging past Brigid McGowan of Sioux City Metro, which counts three of the top four. Lewis Central, though, also has three of the top six on this list:
1. Sydnie Collins, SR, Lewis Central (1:10.48)
2. Brigid McGowan, JR, Sioux City Metro (1:10.71)
3. Natalie Patee, SO, Sioux City Metro (1:12.36)
4. Addison Oelke, SO, Sioux City Metro (1:13.87)
5. Mia Hansen, SR, Lewis Central (1:16.29)
6. Annette Toft, JR, Lewis Central (1:17.35)
7. Maya Delgadillo, JR, Sioux City Metro (1:19.24)
8. Kaylee Johnson, JR, Lewis Central (1:22.70)
9. Maria McGowan, SR, Sioux City Metro (1:26.33)
10. Samantha Gonzalez, SO, Sioux City Metro (1:27.69)
100-Yard Butterly
Addison Oelke is very fast in the butterfly and leads the way here with Collins nabbing a top-three position among four Sioux City Metro swimmers in the top five:
1. Addison Oelke, SO, Sioux City Metro (58.46)
2. Grace Aesoph, JR, Sioux City Metro (1:01.81)
3. Sydnie Collins, SR, Lewis Central (1:02.23)
4. Natalie Patee, SO, Sioux City Metro (1:05.02)
5. Scarlett Walsh, SR, Sioux City Metro (1:05.66)
6. Mia Hansen, SR, Lewis Central (1:06.76)
7. Brigid McGowan, JR, Sioux City Metro (1:06.79)
8. Erin Mahoney, SO, Sioux City Metro (1:07.54)
9. Katie Ramos, SR, Lewis Central (1:12.37)
10. Kate Graeve, SO, Lewis Central (1:13.30)
200-Yard Individual Medley
Oelke is easily the fastest returning swimmer in the IM, too. SCM counts five of the top six with the only other swimmer in the top six being Collins:
1. Addison Oelke, SO, Sioux City Metro (2:11.84)
2. Brigid McGowan, JR, Sioux City Metro (2:14.41)
3. Sydnie Collins, SR, Lewis Central (2:14.55)
4. Natalie Patee, SO, Sioux City Metro (2:16.97)
5. Grace Aesoph, JR, Sioux City Metro (2:22.66)
6. Erin Mahoney, SO, Sioux City Metro (2:24.94)
7. Mia Hansen, SR, Lewis Central (2:26.57)
8. Scarlett Walsh, SR, Sioux City Metro (2:26.86)
9. Maria McGowan, SR, Sioux City Metro (2:33.96)
10. Hannah Gann, SO, Lewis Central (2:36.83)
FINAL TAKE
Sioux City Metro is going to be the best team in the area, and it’s not likely they will find much competition from an overall perspective at any swimming duals. There could be competition race to race, but their depth is so outstanding that it’s likely the duals or triangulars they see from anyone in this area won’t be very close. That said, I’m also excited to see what kind of relays they can put together with all of this returning talent.
Send any questions, comments and/or concerns to dmartin@kmamail.com.