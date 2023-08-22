(KMAland) -- The Martin Blog Fall Sports Preview series continues with a look at Western Iowa Conference volleyball.
2023 WESTERN IOWA CONFERENCE VOLLEYBALL PREVIEW
The Treynor Cardinals claimed last year’s Western Iowa Conference championship, posting a perfect 8-0 mark in the league. They also ran through the Western Iowa Conference Tournament to win that title. However, only one team from the league made the state tournament — Riverside. Here’s how the standings looked last year:
1. Treynor Cardinals — 28-9 overall, 8-0 conference
2. Missouri Valley Big Reds — 34-7 overall, 7-1 conference
3. Riverside Bulldogs — 33-6 overall, 6-2 conference
4. Logan-Magnolia Panthers — 14-12 overall, 4-4 conference
4. Tri-Center Trojans — 23-14 overall, 4-4 conference
4. Underwood Eagles — 14-20 overall, 4-4 conference
7. Audubon Wheelers — 15-17 overall, 2-6 conference
8. AHSTW Vikings — 9-25 overall, 1-7 conference
9. IKM-Manning Wolves — 2-23 overall, 0-8 conference
COACHES
•AHSTW: Kelsey Muxfeldt
•Audubon: Brandi Gruhn
•IKM-Manning: McKaylie Croghan
•Logan-Magnolia: Jill Kiger (NEW)
•Missouri Valley: Megan West
•Riverside: Brooke Flathers
•Treynor: Lea Crouse
•Tri-Center: Elizabeth Thielen (NEW)
•Underwood: Liz Stein
TOP-RETURNING HITTERS
These are the top-returning hitters in the league, sorted by total kills during the 2022 season:
1. Alizabeth Jacobsen, SR, Underwood — The top hitter last year is the top hitter this year. Jacobsen — an Omaha commit — had 431 kills in 94 sets played. That was 85 more than second place.
2. Mattie Nielsen, SR, Audubon — Hitting on the pin for the Wheelers again this year is Nielsen, who posted 297 winners in 85 sets.
3. Mikenzie Brewer, SR, Tri-Center — An energetic and springy middle, Brewer had a big year of her own with 274 kills in 91 sets.
4. Ella Tiarks, SR, Treynor — Another Omaha commit in the WIC, Tiarks hit out of the Treynor middle on her way to 232 kills in 95 sets.
5. Nora Konz, SO, Treynor — The top-returning sophomore hitter in the league, Konz had 226 winners in 95 sets on the outside.
6. Aubree James, SR, Treynor — Yet another returning hitter for the Cardinals, James had 206 kills in 95 sets.
7. Delaney Goshorn, SR, AHSTW — The all-around AHSTW standout, Goshorn posted 185 kills in 90 sets last season for the Vikings.
8. Harlow Miller, SO, Audubon — The Wheelers also have their standout middle returning this year in posting 156 kills in 85 sets.
9. Sophia Taylor, JR, Riverside — The top-returning hitter for the state-qualifying Bulldogs from last year, Taylor had a strong 150-kill season in 109 sets.
10. Elyssa Amdor, SR, Riverside — And the Bulldogs round out the top 10, too, with 144 kills in 108 sets.
Other returnees with at least 70 kills:
11. Elly Henderson, JR, Riverside — 127 kills, 103 sets played
12. Alexis Flaharty, SR, Tri-Center — 111 kills, 89 sets played
13. Saydi Paulsen, SR, AHSTW — 104 kills, 90 sets played
14. Isah VanArsdol, JR, Tri-Center — 82 kills, 90 sets played
15. Maegan Akers, SR, AHSTW — 77 kills, 86 sets played
15. Megan Williams, SR, IKM-Manning — 77 kills, 65 sets played
17. Ruby Patomson, JR, Underwood — 75 kills, 94 sets played
18. Henley Arbaugh, SR, Missouri Valley — 71 kills, 103 sets played
TOP-RETURNING SETTERS
The top-returning setters in the league are sorted by total assists during the 2022 season:
1. Haley Swanson, SR, Treynor — Treynor has three of the top six returning hitters, and they also bring back last year’s assists leader in Swanson, who had 763 assists in 91 sets.
2. Meya Wingert, JR, Tri-Center — One of the top setters in the area, Wingert was second in the conference last year with 750 assists in 93 sets.
3. Ayla Richardson, JR, Riverside — Richardson helped the Bulldogs to the state tournament last season, finishing the year with 736 assists in 109 sets.
4. Addie Hocker, SR, Audubon — The last of the returning setters with 500+ assists last year, Hocker had 550 on the season in 85 sets played.
5. Halle Goodman, SO, AHSTW — The last of the returning setters with 400+ assists last year, Goodman had 431 in 90 sets played.
6. Henley Arbaugh, SR, Missouri Valley — Arbaugh got some setting experience last year, working along with Maya Contreraz, and she ended up with 381 assists in 103 sets.
7. Jazmyn Guritz, SR, Logan-Magnolia — And this is the last of the returning setters with 200+ assists on the season. Guritz finished her junior year with 202 assists in 72 sets.
8. Ella Richards, SR, IKM-Manning — Richards is the top-returning setter for the Wolves, as she had 70 assists in 65 sets.
TOP-RETURNING DEFENDERS
These are the top-returning defenders in the league, sorted by total digs during the 2022 season:
1. Nora Konz, SO, Treynor — The top-returning player in total digs is the Treynor outside, and she had 267 of them in 95 sets.
2. Carly Henderson, SR, Riverside — This is the top-returning defensive specialist in total digs. Henderson had 251 digs in 109 sets a year ago.
3. Marki Bertelsen, SR, Logan-Magnolia — The top-returning player that played libero last season is Bertelsen, who had 249 digs in 72 sets.
4. Saydi Paulsen, SR, AHSTW — Paulsen put up 207 total digs in 90 sets during her junior season.
5. Meya Wingert, JR, Tri-Center — The top-returning setter in total digs is Wingert, who had 205 of them in 93 sets.
6. Maili McKern, SR, Treynor — McKern is the last returning player in the league that ranked in the top 20 in total digs last season. She finished the year with 191 digs in 94 sets.
7. Avilyn Killpack, JR, Tri-Center — Tri-Center’s Killpack had a strong season on the defensive side with 186 digs in 90 sets.
8. Halle Goodman, SO, AHSTW — Goodman joins Konz as returning sophomores that are within this top eight. She had a solid year of 180 digs in 90 sets.
9. Anna Stangl, SO, IKM-Manning — Add another sophomore to the list, as Stangl was strong in the back row for the Wolves last season. She had 174 digs in 65 sets.
10. Taylor Kenkel, SR, Tri-Center — Kenkel finished the year with 173 digs in 68 sets.
Others in the top 20:
11. Elyssa Amdor, SR, Riverside — 171 digs, 108 sets
12. Henley Arbaugh, SR, Missouri Valley — 168 digs, 103 sets
13. Ayla Richardson, JR, Riverside — 154 digs, 109 sets
14. Lillian Scott, SR, AHSTW — 151 digs, 90 sets
15. Mattie Nielsen, SR, Audubon — 142 digs, 85 sets
16. Kaitlin Kozeal, JR, Tri-Center — 134 digs, 93 sets
17. Grayson Gettler, JR, AHSTW — 126 digs, 90 sets
18. Haley Swanson, SR, Treynor — 125 digs, 91 sets
19. Alizabeth Jacobsen, SR, Underwood — 115 digs, 94 sets
20. Anna Larsen, SO, Audubon — 96 digs, 84 sets
TOP-RETURNING BLOCKERS
These are the top-returning defenders in the league, sorted by total blocks during the 2022 season:
1. Harlow Miller, SO, Audubon — Miller was No. 2 in the league last season, but she’s No. 1 among returnees after finishing her freshman year with 69.0 total blocks, including 29 solos, in 85 sets.
2. Sophia Taylor, JR, Riverside — Taylor posted 58.0 total blocks for the Bulldogs, tallying 13 solos in 109 sets.
3. Delaney Goshorn, SR, AHSTW — The top-returning senior blocker in the conference, Goshorn had 56.0 total swats, including 14 solos, in 90 sets.
4. Elly Henderson, JR, Riverside — Henderson got up for 53.0 total blocks and finished with 21 solos on the season.
4. Ella Tiarks, SR, Treynor — Almost like Elly but with an “a” at the end. Tiarks had 53.0 blocks, too, with 30 of them of the solo variety in 95 sets.
6. Alexis Flaharty, SR, Tri-Center — Flaherty had a strong year at the net, finishing with 48.0 blocks (20 solo) in 89 sets.
7. Mikenzie Brewer, SR, Tri-Center — The other end of the middle blocking duo, Brewer was right behind Flaharty with 47.0 total blocks, including 12 solos.
8. Alizabeth Jacobsen, SR, Underwood — Jacobsen finished out last year with 39.0 total blocks in 94 sets. That included seven solos.
9. Ruby Patomson, JR, Underwood — Patomson had a breakout campaign at the net with 38.0 blocks in 94 sets.
10. Ayla Richardson, JR, Riverside — Richardson had 37.0 total blocks in 109 sets for the Bulldogs last season.
Others with at least 20.0 total blocks:
11. Alyssa Kulesa, SR, Treynor — 31.0 total blocks, 74 sets
12. Addie Hocker, SR, Audubon — 29.0 total blocks, 85 sets
13. Henley Arbaugh, SR, Missouri Valley — 28.0 total blocks, 103 sets
13. Meya Wingert, JR, Tri-Center — 28.0 total blocks, 93 sets
15. Aubree James, SR, Treynor — 26.0 total blocks, 95 sets
16. Megan Williams, SR, IKM-Manning — 22.0 total blocks, 65 sets
17. Mattie Nielsen, SR, Audubon — 21.0 total blocks, 85 sets
TOP-RETURNING SERVERS
These are the top returning servers in the league, sorted by total aces during the 2022 season:
1. Ayla Richardson, JR, Riverside — 67 aces, 91.0% EFF
2. Meya Wingert, JR, Tri-Center — 61 aces, 85.6% EFF
3. Alizabeth Jacobsen, SR, Underwood — 54 aces, 90.6% EFF
4. Addie Hocker, SR, Audubon — 53 aces, 87.8% EFF
5. Haley Swanson, SR, Treynor — 49 aces, 95.0% EFF
6. Harlow Miller, SO, Audubon — 46 aces, 88.3% EFF
7. Delaney Goshorn, SR, AHSTW — 41 aces, 88.2% EFF
8. Mattie Nielsen, SR, Audubon — 40 aces, 82.4% EFF
9. Henley Arbaugh, SR, Missouri Valley — 38 aces, 85.9% EFF
9. Elly Henderson, JR, Riverside — 38 aces, 88.0% EFF
11. Lillian Scott, SR, AHSTW — 35 aces, 90.0% EFF
12. Nora Konz, SO, Treynor — 33 aces, 86.0% EFF
13. Carly Henderson, SR, Riverside — 32 aces, 89.3% EFF
14. Anna Larsen, SR, Audubon — 30 aces, 91.0% EFF
15. Saydi Paulsen, SR, AHSTW — 27 aces, 96.1% EFF
RETURNING ALL-CONFERENCE PLAYERS
These are the returning all-conference players for each team:
•AHSTW (0)
•Audubon (1): Mattie Nielsen (2nd)
•IKM-Manning (0)
•Logan-Magnolia (0)
•Missouri Valley (0)
•Riverside (1): Ayla Richardson (2nd)
•Treynor (3): Nora Konz (1st), Aubree James (2nd), Haley Swanson (2nd)
•Tri-Center (2): Meya Wingert (1st), Mikenzie Brewer (2nd)
•Underwood (1): Alizabeth Jacobsen (1st)
PRESEASON ALL-CONFERENCE
Here’s your KMA Sports Preseason All-Conference based on returning stats and all-conference nominations. The Preseason All-Conference needs a setter, a libero and the best four regardless of position:
Carly Henderson, SR, Riverside
Alizabeth Jacobsen, SR, Underwood
Nora Konz, SO, Treynor
Mattie Nielsen, SR, Audubon
Haley Swanson, SR, Treynor
Meya Wingert, JR, Tri-Center
PRESEASON COACHES PICKS
Here’s a look at what the league’s coaches are thinking heading into the season. In voting, I stipulated that coaches could not vote for their own team or players.
Preseason Player of the Year: Alizabeth Jacobsen, Underwood & Nora Konz, Treynor — Both Jacobsen and Konz received four votes each to share the Preseason Player of the Year nod. Haley Swanson of Treynor also received one vote.
Preseason Poll:
1. Treynor (5) — 37 points
2. Tri-Center — 28 points
3. Riverside (3) — 23 points
4. Underwood — 22 points
5. Missouri Valley (1) — 14 points
6. Audubon — 8 points
7. Logan-Magnolia — 3 points
Note: Treynor received five of a possible eight first-place votes while Riverside grabbed three and Missouri Valley even picked up a first-place tally. The Cardinals are the clear favorite among the coaches while Tri-Center, Riverside and Underwood are in a tight battle (points-wise) for the No. 2 position.
PRESEASON PROGNOSTICATION
These are not my predictions. This is a simple formulaic prognostication with 2022 overall wins + top-returning players listed above + returning all-conference players + preseason all-conference. Here’s how it lines up:
1. Treynor (25)
2. Riverside (21)
3. Tri-Center (19)
4. Audubon (16)
5. AHSTW (13)
6. Missouri Valley & Underwood (12)
8. Logan-Magnolia (6)
9. IKM-Manning (4)
Thoughts: Treynor is also the favorite of The Formula, edging past Riverside’s total. Tri-Center takes a little bit of a jump into the top three while Audubon moves into the top four after finishing seventh last season. AHSTW also has a three-spot jump projected while Missouri Valley and Underwood are locked in at No. 6. I would be pretty shocked if the Eagles finished that low. Logan-Magnolia has a lot of replacing to do this year, which is why they are down a bit.
Send any questions, comments and/or concerns to dmartin@kmamail.com.