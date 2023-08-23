(KMAland) -- The Martin Blog Fall Sports Preview series continues with a look at Class 5A Missouri River Conference football teams.
PREVIOUS FALL SPORTS PREVIEWS
7/24: Class 2A District 8 Football
7/25: Rolling Valley Conference Volleyball
7/26: Class 4A District 1 Football
7/27: Class 2A District 7 Football
7/28: Corner Conference Cross Country
7/29: Hawkeye Ten Conference Cross Country
7/30: Western Iowa Conference Cross Country
7/31: Pride of Iowa Conference Volleyball
8/1: Class A District 7 Football
8/2: Missouri River Conference Volleyball
8/3: Class 8-Player District 1 Football
8/4: Rolling Valley Conference Cross Country
8/5: Class A District 6 Football
8/6: Class 8-Player District 7 Football
8/7: Missouri River Conference Cross Country
8/8: Class A District 8 Football
8/9: Class 3A District 6 Football
8/10: Pride of Iowa Conference Cross Country
8/11: Bluegrass Conference Volleyball
8/12: Bluegrass Conference Cross Country
8/13: Hawkeye Ten Conference Volleyball
8/14: Class 4A District 6 Football
8/15: Class 1A District 8 Football
8/16: Class 8-Player District 10 Football
8/17: Class 8-Player District 8 Football
8/17: Class 8-Player District 9 Football
8/18: Missouri River Conference Boys Golf
8/19: Corner Conference Volleyball
8/20: Class 3A District 1 Football
8/21: KMAland Girls Swimming
8/22: Western Iowa Conference Volleyball
2023 CLASS 5A MISSOURI RIVER CONFERENCE FOOTBALL PREVIEW
Sioux City East, Sioux City North and Abraham Lincoln play in Class 5A. There aren’t any districts in 5A, but there are groupings that allow for like schools to play one another week to week. Here’s how each school is grouped this year and records from each program in 2022:
Abraham Lincoln Lynx — 3-6 overall record (Group 2)
Sioux City East Black Raiders — 8-3 overall record (Group 2) **state qualifier
Sioux City North Stars — 5-4 overall record (Group 1)
COACHES
•Abraham Lincoln: Peter Kilburg
•Sioux City East: Mike Winklepleck
•Sioux City North: Mitch Mohr
RETURNING QUARTERBACKS
Here are the returning quarterbacks, sorted by passing yardage in 2022:
1. Etienne Higgins, JR, Abraham Lincoln — Higgins is the only potential returning quarterback among the three schools, as he finished last year with 912 yards passing and six touchdowns.
A look at the other two quarterback situations:
•Sioux City East: Cole Ritchie was tremendous last season, throwing for 2,651 yards and 31 touchdowns for the Black Raiders. However, he has graduated, and it’s likely junior Jax Theeler is the heir apparent. He was 8-for-10 for 96 yards and a touchdown as a sophomore.
•Sioux City North: Another strong senior quarterback from last year — Carson Strohbeen — has graduated for the Stars. Last year, senior Dylan Baier was the backup and threw for 123 yards and a touchdown as a junior. Sophomore Noah Conley also threw a 57-yard touchdown pass on his one attempt of the season.
TOP-RETURNING RUSHERS
Here are the returning leading rushers, sorted by rushing yardage in 2022:
1. Demarico Young, SR, Sioux City North — A complete star, Young had a huge season with 1,191 yards and 18 touchdowns on the ground. He averaged 7.4 yards per carry.
2. Dayton Harrell, SR, Sioux City North — The No. 2 returning rusher among the three teams is also from Sioux City North. Harrell, listed as a receiver last year, had 206 yards rushing and one touchdown.
3. Etienne Higgins, JR, Abraham Lincoln — The leading returning rusher for the Lynx is the dual-threat Higgins, who had 166 yards and four touchdowns in 2022.
4. Rob Emerson, SR, Sioux City East — East’s top-returning rusher is Emerson, who was listed as a receiver in 2022 and had 146 yards and a touchdown.
5. Brady Watts, JR, Abraham Lincoln — Watts rounds out the top five returning rushers. Another that is listed as a QB for the Lynx had 94 yards on the ground last season.
TOP-RETURNING RECEIVERS
Here are the returning leading receivers, sorted by receiving yardage in 2022:
1. Dayton Harrell, SR, Sioux City North — Harrell pulled in 29 receptions for 347 yards and five touchdowns to lead the Stars in all three categories last season.
2. Logan Dolphin, SR, Sioux City East — The Black Raiders graduated their top six receivers from last season, but they were so proficient in the passing game that their No. 7 receiver — Dolphin — had 7 receptions for 146 yards and a touchdown, averaging 20.9 yards per grab.
3. Zach Hesse, SR, Sioux City North — The Sioux City North tight end had just four grabs, but he did score on two of them and averaged 29.5 yards per reception for 118 yards.
4. Mikehi Turner, SR, Sioux City North — It only took Turner two receptions to get to 83 yards, averaging 41.5 yards per catch, and scoring on both receptions.
5. Demarico Young, SR, Sioux City North — Young had five receptions for 73 yards last season when he wasn’t running the ball all over defenses.
6. Carlos Andrade, SR, Abraham Lincoln — The top-returning receiver for the Lynx, Andrade had 64 yards on nine receptions.
TOP-RETURNING DEFENSIVE STANDOUTS
Here are the returning leading defensive standouts, sorted by total tackles in 2022:
1. Brayden McClain, SR, Sioux City North — The Stars lead the way in another category with star linebacker McClain returning after 72.0 tackles, 15.0 tackles for loss and 3.0 sacks as a junior.
2. Henry Jaerger, SR, Sioux City North — The Sioux City North defensive back had 54.0 tackles and 1.0 TFL last season.
3. Gaven Goldsberry, SR, Abraham Lincoln — The top-returning tackler for the Lynx, Goldsberry was second on last year’s team with 49.5 tackles and 3.0 TFL. He also finished the season with two interceptions.
4. Caden Dorr, SR, Abraham Lincoln — The Simpson commit, Dorr posted 47.5 tackles, 7.0 tackles for loss and 2.0 sacks during his junior season.
5. Dayton Harrell, SR, Sioux City North — Another Harrell sighting. The Stars cornerback had 46.5 tackles, 2.5 TFLs and 1.0 sack. He also had two interceptions last season.
6. Kellum McGraw, JR, Sioux City North — The top-returning junior tackler among these three teams, McGraw had 46.5 tackles, 3.0 TFLs and 2.0 sacks and was listed as a defensive lineman.
7. Zach Hesse, SR, Sioux City North — Hesse posted 41.5 tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks last season during his junior season.
8. Daniel Durio, SR, Sioux City East — East lost their top five tacklers and bring back Durio as their top-returning tackler. He had 38.5 tackles, 9.0 TFLs and 2.0 sacks as a junior.
9. Andy Fichter, SR, Abraham Lincoln — The Lynx safety posted 36.5 tackles last season.
10. Dane Milton, JR, Sioux City East — East’s top-returning tackler in the junior class, Milton was listed as a defensive back and had 32.5 tackles in 2022.
Others with at least 20 tackles:
11. Ethan Dallen, SR, Sioux City North — 32.0 tackles, 4.0 TFL, 3.0 sacks
12. Tyler Tran, SR, Sioux City North — 27.0 tackles
13. Keegan Augustine, SR, Sioux City East — 25.0 tackles, 3.0 TFL
Other defensive standouts:
-Eli Cedillo, SR, Sioux City North — 7.0 tackles, 2.0 TFL, 1.0 sack
-Nick Keller, JR, Abraham Lincoln — 12.5 tackles, 4.0 TFL, 1.0 sack
-Ryan Ortega, SR, Abraham Lincoln — 18.5 tackles, 1.0 TFL
-Mikehi Turner, SR, Sioux City North — 16.0 tackles, 6.0 TFL, 3.0 sacks
TOP-RETURNING SPECIALISTS
-Carlos Andrade, SR, Abraham Lincoln — 6/7 PAT, 17 kickoffs, 3 touchbacks
-Jacob Borrall, JR, Sioux City East — 45/49 PAT, 2/2 FG (29 LONG), 48 kickoffs, 2 touchbacks; 1,257 PUNT yards (41.9 PER)
-Karsyn Chambliss, SR, Abraham Lincoln — 99 KR yards (24.8 PER)
-Rob Emerson, SR, Sioux City East — 108 KR yards (21.6 PER)
-Allison Smith, SR, Abraham Lincoln — 1/2 PAT, 1/1 FG (24 LONG)
PRESEASON PROGNOSTICATION
This is not my prediction. This is formulaic: 2022 wins + # of returning standouts listed above. In Class 5A it looks like this:
1. Sioux City North (20)
2. Abraham Lincoln & Sioux City East (15)
Thoughts: It should come as no surprise that Sioux City North is on top here with all the talent they have returning to the fold. If they can figure out the quarterback position, they will be in very good shape all the way around. Sioux City East lost A LOT, but I’m hearing they have filled in quite ably from that big graduation. Abraham Lincoln is under new leadership, so many of these projected positions might not make much sense if Coach Kilburg and staff make several changes.
Send any questions, comments and/or concerns to dmartin@kmamail.com.