(KMAland) -- The Martin Blog Fall Sports Preview series continues with a look at Class 1A District 7 football.
2023 CLASS 1A DISTRICT 7 FOOTBALL PREVIEW
The KMA Sports interest comes from Nodaway Valley — out of the Pride of Iowa Conference — sticking in the same district they were in last year, although no other KMAland conference schools are present. There is one other from 1A-7 (West Central Valley), two from 1A-2 (South Hamilton and Woodward-Granger), one from A-6 (Ogden) and one from 8-Player District 7 (Grand View Christian). Among those schools are five that posted winning records last season, four that made state and two that were in the Round of 16. Here’s a look:
Grand View Christian Thunder — 5-4 overall record (Class 8-Player District 7)
Nodaway Valley Wolverines — 0-8 overall record (Class 1A District 7)
Ogden Bulldogs — 6-3 overall record (Class A District 6) **state qualifier
South Hamilton — 8-2 overall record (Class 1A District 2) **state qualifier (Round of 16)
West Central Valley — 5-4 overall record (Class 1A District 7) **state qualifier
Woodward-Granger Hawks — 6-4 overall record (Class 1A District 2) **state qualifier (Round of 16)
COACHES
•Grand View Christian: John Safford Jr.
•Nodaway Valley: Brad Honnold
•Ogden: Tyler Lloyd
•South Hamilton: Paul Skartvedt
•West Central Valley: Jim Lindsay
•Woodward-Granger: Cory Crnkovich
RETURNING QUARTERBACKS
Here are the returning quarterback in the district, sorted by passing yardage in 2022:
1. Noah John, SR, Grand View Christian — John jumps up from Class 8-Player after throwing for 1,691 yards and 24 touchdowns against just five picks last season.
2. Colby Rohe, SR, Ogden — The Ogden signal-caller, Rohe also had a big year with 1,681 yards and 20 touchdowns with 10 interceptions.
3. Nate Gerling, SR, West Central Valley — Gerling threw for 530 yards and three touchdowns while operating in a run-heavy offense last year.
4. Tjerdan Johnson, SR, South Hamilton — Johnson was also in a run-heavy offense, and it showed with just 266 yards passing.
The other teams and their quarterback situations:
•Nodaway Valley: Senior Dax Kintigh is likely to take over the starting job for the Wolverines with 100 yards passing last season.
•Woodward-Granger: Senior Bryan Jesse could be the Hawks leading quarterback as the only returning player with a completion last season.
TOP-RETURNING RUSHERS
Here are the returning leading rushers in the district, sorted by rushing yardage in 2022:
1. Quintin Hoskins, SR, Ogden — Ogden’s senior standout leads the district in returning rushing yardage with 814 yards and nine touchdowns.
2. Nick Severseike, JR, South Hamilton — Severseike averaged 8.9 yards per carry, rushing for 765 yards and 10 touchdowns last season.
3. Noah John, SR, Grand View Christian — John was also a big-time threat as a runner with 17 touchdowns on the ground, finishing with 720 yards.
4. Noah Gunderson, SR, South Hamilton — Gunderson is another South Hamilton rusher that averaged a big number per carry (8.0). He had 716 yards rushing and 17 touchdowns.
5. Kaeden Burger, SR, Grand View Christian — The Thunder running back had 575 yards and 10 touchdowns last season.
6. Tjerdan Johnson, SR, South Hamilton — Johnson was also a threat on the ground with 365 yards and five touchdowns.
7. Kolby Hodnefield, SO, South Hamilton — Guess what? Another South Hamilton rusher. Hodnefield posted 300 yards rushing and scored four touchdowns, and he did it on so few carries that he averaged 16.7 yards per touch.
8. Nathan Comer, SR, Ogden — Comer posted 273 yards rushing and four touchdowns in his junior season.
9. Oliver Potter, SR, Woodward-Granger — You’ll see he was quite the star on defense, but Potter was also a solid player on offense with 267 yards rushing and seven touchdowns.
10. Landon Greufe, SR, South Hamilton — Greufe went for 141 yards on the ground and had three touchdowns.
Others at 100+ or more:
11. Prestin Van De Pol, SR, South Hamilton — 139 yards, 2 TD
12. Austin Jordan, JR, Grand View Christian — 111 yards, 2 TD
TOP-RETURNING RECEIVERS
Here are the returning leading receivers in the district, sorted by receiving yardage in 2022:
1. Austin Jordan, JR, Grand View Christian — The rushing list ended with Jordan while the receiving list starts with him. He had 35 grabs for 478 yards and nine touchdowns.
2. Kaeden Burger, SR, Grand View Christian — Another returning receiving threat for the Thunder, Burger had 28 receptions for 393 yards and four scores.
3. Max Dalton, JR, Woodward-Granger — Dalton had 20 grabs for 366 yards and scored two touchdowns for the Hawks.
4. Quintin Hoskins, SR, Ogden — A big rushing threat that can also catch the ball a bit. Hoskins had 13 receptions for 196 yards and two touchdowns.
5. Nick Rees, SR, Woodward-Granger — Rees pulled in 12 receptions for 147 yards and a touchdown last season.
6. Keaton Westberg, SR, Ogden — Westberg had 11 receptions last season and totaled 84 yards.
No other returning receivers had at least 10 receptions and/or 100 yards.
TOP-RETURNING DEFENSIVE STANDOUTS
Here are the returning leading defensive standouts in the district, sorted by total tackles in 2022:
1. Oliver Potter, SR, Woodward-Granger — Potter was outstanding last season for the Hawks in finishing the season with 111.5 tackles, 19 tackles for loss, nine sacks and two fumble recoveries. An incredible year.
2. Noah Gunderson, SR, South Hamilton — Another returning linebacker in the district with a solid tackle total (54.5), Gunderson also had 5.5 tackles for loss, two fumble recoveries and three picks.
3. Nathan Comer, SR, Ogden — Comer finished last season with 52.0 total tackles and also had 9.0 tackles for loss for the Bulldogs.
4. Noah John, SR, Grand View Christian — John called the signals on offense and ended the play plenty of times on defense. There were 51.5 total to be exact, adding 17.0 tackles for loss and 3.5 sacks. He also had two fumble recoveries and two interceptions.
5. Kaeden Burger, SR, Grand View Christian — Burger had three fumble recoveries and totaled 51 tackles, six tackles for loss and one sack.
6. Cohl Burdette, SR, Ogden — Burdette also had two picks and two fumble recoveries and added 44.5 tackles and 7.0 tackles for loss for the Bulldogs.
7. Trenton Warner, JR, Nodaway Valley — Warner had a very strong sophomore season on the defensive line with the Wolverines in finishing with 7.0 tackles for loss among 38.0 tackles.
8. Drew Ackelson, SR, Grand View Christian — Ackelson had a solid season of his own on defense with 35.5 tackles and 2.5 tackles for loss.
9. Cayden Dudley, SO, Ogden — Dudley was outstanding off the edge for the Bulldogs with 10.0 tackles for loss and 4.0 sacks among 34.0 tackles.
10. Malachi Seyler, SR, Grand View Christian — Seyler had 33.0 tackles and also hopped on two fumbles last season.
Others with 20+ tackles:
11. Nik Bolton, SR, Ogden — 32.5 tackles, 4.0 TFL, 2.0 sacks, 2 FR
12. Keaton Westberg, SR, Ogden — 31.0 tackles, 9.0 TFL, 4.0 sacks, 2 FR
13. Quintin Hoskins, SR, Ogden — 29.0 tackles, 3.0 TFL, 2 FR, 3 INT, 1 TD
14. Owen Schreiver, SR, Ogden — 28.5 tackles, 7.0 TFL, 1.0 sack
15. Owen Renaud, SR, South Hamilton — 27.0 tackles, 15.0 TFL, 7.0 sacks
16. Gabe Miguez, JR, Grand View Christian — 26.0 tackles, 1.5 TFL
17. Ashton Honnold, SO, Nodaway Valley — 25.5 tackles, 6.5 TFL
18. Dax Kintigh, SR, Nodaway Valley — 25.5 tackles, 0.5 TFL, 0.5 sack
19. Kolby Hodnefield, SO, South Hamilton — 24.5 tackles
20. Nick Severseike, JR, South Hamilton — 23.5 tackles
21. Caleb Wildt, SR, Oden — 22.5 tackles, 2.0 TFL
22. Nate Gerling, SR, West Central Valley — 22.0 tackles, 2 INT
23. Owen Duns, SR, South Hamilton — 21.5 tackles, 5.0 TFL, 1.0 sack
24. Eli Harris, JR, Nodaway Valley — 21.0 tackles
25. Tjerdan Johnson, SR, South Hamilton — 20.5 tackles, 1.5 TFL
26. Preston Kennedy, JR, Ogden — 20.0 tackles, 1.0 TFL
Other defensive standouts:
-JaMarcus Bradley-Norman, SR, Grand View Christian — 14.0 tackles, 4.0 TFL, 1.0 sack
-Gabe Burg, JR, Grand View Christian — 7.5 tackles, 2.0 TFL
-Max Dalton, JR, Woodward-Granger — 14.0 tackles, 2.0 TFL
-Bradley Gebbie, SR, Nodaway Valley — 2 INT
-Landon Greufe, SR, South Hamilton — 3 INT
-Jacob Hill, SR, West Central Valley — 4.0 tackles, 2.0 TFL, 0.5 sack
-Brayden Hoben, SO, Grand Christian — 7.5 tackles, 2.0 TFL, 1.0 sack
-Landon Osberg, SR, West Central Valley — 2 INT
-Thomas Overbeck, SR, West Central Valley — 2 FR
-Kaden Schwandt, SR, South Hamilton — 8.5 tackles, 6.0 TFL, 2.5 sacks
-Luke Thompson, JR, Grand View Christian — 3.0 tackles, 2.0 TFL
-Miguel Vasquez-Sanchez, SR, Grand View Christian — 7.0 tackles, 2.0 TFL
TOP-RETURNING SPECIALISTS
-Abraham Bell, JR, Woodward-Granger — 9/17 PAT, 21 kickoffs
-Jathan Edgington, SR, West Central Valley — 120 KR yards (20.0 PER)
-Nate Gerling, SR, West Central Valley — 20/25 PAT, 3/3 FG (42 LONG), 34 kickoffs, 8 touchbacks; 1,214 PUNT yards (31.1 PER)
-Landon Greufe, SR, South Hamilton — 227 KR yards (32.4 PER), 1 KR TD; 101 PR yards (16.8 PER)
-Noah John, SR, Grand View Christian — 592 PUNT yards (32.9 PER)
-Austin Jordan, JR, Grand View Christian — 301 KR yards (18.8 PER), 1 KR TD
-Bryce Polich, JR, Woodward-Granger — 33 kickoffs
-Matthew Samuelson, SR, Ogden — 19/28 PAT, 52 kickoffs, 1 touchback
-Nick Severseike, JR, South Hamilton — 124 KR yards (13.8 PER)
-Keaton Westberg, SR, Ogden — 884 PUNT yards (34.0 PER)
-Brayden Young, JR, South Hamilton — 45 kickoffs
RETURNING ALL-DISTRICT PLAYERS
•Grand View Christian (5): Noah John (1st QB), Kaeden Burger (1st RB), Austin Jordan (2nd WR), Henry Dyer (HM OL), Malachi Seyler (HM DB)
•Nodaway Valley (0)
•Ogden (N/A)
•South Hamilton (N/A)
•West Central Valley: Nate Gerling (1st Offensive UTL & 2nd P), Landon Osberg (1st LB), Gage Davis (2nd TE/WR), Jacob Hill (2nd OL), Blaise Beane (2nd Offensive UTL)
•Woodward-Granger (N/A)
PRESEASON ALL-DISTRICT
QB: Noah John, SR, Grand View Christian
RB: Quintin Hoskins, SR, Ogden
RB: Nick Severseike, JR, South Hamilton
WR: Austin Jordan, JR, Grand View Christian
WR: Kaeden Burger, SR, Grand View Christian
WR: Max Dalton, JR, Woodward-Granger
OL: Jacob Hill, SR, West Central Valley
OL: Henry Dyer, SR, Grand View Christian
DL: Trenton Warner, JR, Nodaway Valley
DL: Nik Bolton, SR, Ogden
DL: Keaton Westberg, SR, Ogden
LB: Oliver Potter, SR, Woodward-Granger
LB: Noah Gunderson, SR, South Hamilton
LB: Nathan Comer, SR, Ogden
LB: Owen Renaud, SR, South Hamilton
DB: Kolby Hodnefield, SO, South Hamilton
DB: Eli Harris, JR, Nodaway Valley
DB: Landon Greufe, SR, South Hamilton
DB: Bradley Gebbie, SR, Nodaway Valley
PRESEASON PROGNOSTICATION
This is not my prediction. This is formulaic: 2022 total wins + # of returning standouts listed above + preseason all-district. In Class 1A District 7 it looks like this:
1. South Hamilton (31)
2. Grand View Christian (26)
3. Ogden (25)
4. Woodward-Granger (15)
5. West Central Valley (13)
6. Nodaway Valley (8)
Thoughts: South Hamilton is coming off a strong season and look to be geared up for another strong year. Grand View Christian jumps up from 8-Player to Class 1A, and they sure seem to have the dudes to potentially not see much of a drop in success. Ogden also looks to be well on their way to another state playoff-type season. Woodward-Granger, West Central Valley and Nodaway Valley round out the top six with two of the three trying to repeat a winning campaign.
Send any questions, comments and/or concerns to dmartin@kmamail.com.