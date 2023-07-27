(KMAland) -- The Martin Blog Fall Sports Preview series continues with a look at Class 2A District 7 Football.
2023 CLASS 2A DISTRICT 7 FOOTBALL PREVIEW
Class 2A District 7 features one team that was in this district last year, two groupings of two other teams that were in a district together in 2022 and a nomad from 2A-6. It’s what I would suspect a lot of the districts to look like this season.
Just based on last year, there are four teams with winning records. Van Meter is the headliner, as they won another Class 1A state championship. I’m thinking their jump up to Class 2A won’t have much of an impact on them. Centerville (2) and Clarinda (1) won at least one playoff game each a year ago, and Clarke was also in the postseason. Check out the full standings from 2022 below.
Centerville Big Reds — 8-3 overall (Class 2A District 6)
Chariton Chargers — 3-6 overall (Class 2A District 7)
Clarinda Cardinals — 6-4 overall (Class 2A District 8)
Clarke Indians — 5-4 overall (Class 2A District 8)
Interstate 35 Roadrunners — 3-6 overall (Class 1A District 7)
Van Meter Bulldogs — 12-1 overall (Class 1A District 7)
COACHES
•Centerville: Matt Kovacevich
•Chariton: Curt Smyser
•Clarinda: Collin Bevins
•Clarke: Sean Quinlan
•Interstate 35: Mike Stuart
•Van Meter: Eric Trudo
RETURNING QUARTERBACKS
Here are the returning quarterback in the district, sorted by passing yardage in 2022:
1. Jack Cooley, SR, Clarke — Cooley threw for 1,515 yards to lead Clarke to a winning record in 2022. He also had 16 touchdowns through the air for the Indians, which did not have a winning season at all during the Bound era until 2021. Now, they’ve got two.
2. Grady Dodds, SR, Interstate 35 — Dodds is also back under center for the Roadrunners. He threw for 901 yards and seven touchdowns during his junior season.
3. Mason Smith, SR, Chariton — Smith is the third and final returning starting quarterback in the district. He had 533 yards and four touchdowns as a junior.
With three returning starting quarterbacks, here is a look at the other three teams:
•Centerville: The Big Reds lose their starting quarterback in Brody Tuttle, but it appears that they have an able replacement ready to roll in junior Landon McGrann, who had 123 yards and two touchdowns last season.
•Clarinda: Wyatt Schmitt held down the starting quarterback spot for multiple years. As for a guess on who could be next….it’s tough to say. Juniors Karsten Beckel and Cooper Phillips and sophomore Noah Harris all threw passes for the Cardinals last year.
•Van Meter: Does it matter? I mean, it does to an extent. However, Van Meter is a monster. They have somebody waiting in the wings — most likely senior Austin Baumhover or junior Jay Haley — and he’s going to be very, very good. And so will all the players around him.
TOP-RETURNING RUSHERS
Here are the returning leading rushers in the district, sorted by rushing yardage in 2022:
1. Ben Gordon, SR, Van Meter — Case in point on my last statement. Gordon went for 1,734 yards and 28 touchdowns while averaging 8.1 yards per tote during his junior season. An All-Stater is back.
2. Brock Oxenreider, JR, Chariton — Chariton brings back their top rusher, too, with Oxenreider returning 893 yards and eight touchdowns on the ground.
3. Eli Green, SR, Interstate 35 — And a third solid returning back in the district. Green went for 672 yards and 10 touchdowns while averaging 5.2 yards per carry for the Roadrunners in 2022.
4. Drake Moore, JR, Clarke — Cooley will have his top running mate returning to the fold after Moore went for 505 yards and four touchdowns as a junior.
5. Kasyn Paige, SR, Chariton — Paige rounds out the top five returning rushers in the district after a solid junior season that saw him rush for 262 yards and a touchdown.
The rest of the top 10:
6. Karson Downey, SR, Clarinda (256 yards, 3 TD)
6. Mason Smith, SR, Chariton (256 yards, 2 TD)
8. Garrett Cole, JR, Van Meter (254 yards, TD)
9. Shay Mathews, SR, Clarke (223 yards, 4 TD)
10. Jay Haley, JR, Van Meter (159 yards, 2 TD)
TOP-RETURNING RECEIVERS
Here are the returning leading receivers in the district, sorted by receiving yardage in 2022:
1. Jesus Vega, SR, Clarke — The Indians also bring back their top two receivers, led by Vega, who went for 623 yards and nine touchdowns while averaging 22.3 yards per reception on 28 grabs.
2. Brock Watson, JR, Clarke — And the other returning top receiver for Clarke is in the junior class. Watson had 28 receptions for 556 yards and five touchdowns while also averaging a solid 19.9 yards per grab.
3. Conner Stephens, SR, Centerville — Stephens is the first non-Clarke receiver on this list. He had 14 receptions for 350 yards and four touchdowns — a sterling 25.0 yards per reception.
4. Chase Dixon, SR, Interstate 35 — The Roadrunners’ top-returning receiver is Dixon, who had 298 yards receiving on 26 receptions for 2022.
5. Christian Williamson, SR, Interstate 35 — Williamson had 176 yards receiving and four touchdowns last season for the Roadrunners.
The rest of the top 10:
6. Ryan Sinnott, SR, Centerville (10 receptions, 156 yards, 3 TD)
7. Ben Gordon, SR, Van Meter (10 receptions, 146 yards, 3 TD)
8. Cole White, SR, Clarke (9 receptions, 113 yards, 2 TD)
9. Brandon Shinn, SR, Centerville (2 receptions, 106 yards, TD)
10. Kasyn Paige, SR, Chariton (14 receptions, 71 yards)
TOP-RETURNING DEFENSIVE STANDOUTS
Here are the returning leading defensive standouts in the district, sorted by total tackles in 2022:
1. Porter Doggett, SR, Van Meter — The Van Meter linebacker leads things off here after finishing his junior season with 60.0 total tackles, 8.0 TFLs and 1.0 sack.
2. Jase Wilmes, SR, Clarinda — A big junior year for Wilmes last year leads into what should be a big senior year. He had 50.5 tackles, 10.5 tackles for loss and 8.0 sacks for the Cardinals a year ago.
3. Conner Stephens, SR, Centerville — Stephens is one of the top ball-getters in the district, finishing last season with three interceptions while also totaling 49.0 tackles and 3.0 TFLs.
4. Mason Smith, SR, Chariton — The top-returning tackler for Chariton is Smith, who played cornerback and finished with 46.5 tackles, 2.0 TFLs and 1.0 sack.
5. Jace Gwinn, SO, Chariton — Gwinn had a standout freshman season for Chariton, playing linebacker and finishing with 46.5 tackles and 2.0 TFLs.
6. Cole Binning, SR, Clarke — A huge year for Binning, who anchored the Clarke defensive line with 43.0 tackles, 14.5 tackles for loss and 4.0 sacks.
7. Karson Downey, SR, Clarinda — Downey also had a huge year on defense for the Cardinals with 43.0 tackles, 6.5 TFLs, 2.0 sacks and two interceptions.
8. Brock Oxenreider, JR, Chariton — Oxenreider was all over the field for the Chargers, totaling 42.0 tackles, 7.0 TFLs and 4.0 sacks as a sophomore.
9. John Braun, SR, Van Meter — A ball-magnet for Van Meter, Braun had 36.0 tackles with 4.0 TFLs, but he also scored a pair of defensive touchdowns on three interceptions.
10. Eli Green, SR, Interstate 35 — Green finishes out the top 10 with 33.0 tackles, 5.0 tackles for loss and 1.0 sack during his junior season for the Roadrunners.
11. Ayden Beeson, SR, Centerville — Beeson posted 5.5 tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks among his 32.5 total tackles as a junior linebacker for the Big Reds.
12. Noah Harris, SO, Clarinda — An impressive freshman campaign for Harris in which he had three interceptions and finished with 32.5 total tackles.
13. Drennen Moorman, SR, Centerville — Moorman took the lead in the Centerville secondary last season with 32.0 total tackles.
14. Brock Beeler, SR, Interstate 35 — Beeler had 4.5 tackles for loss and finished with 30.5 total tackles last season.
15. Chase Dixon, SR, Interstate 35 — Another Roadrunner closes out the top 15. The I-35 defensive back, Dixon had 27.0 total tackles and 1.0 TFL.
The rest of the top 25:
16. Korbyn Maxwell, JR, Interstate 35 (27.0 tackles, 1.0 TFL, 2 INT)
17. Daniel George, SR, Centerville (25.0 tackles, 2.0 TFL, 1.0 sack)
18. Isaac Messamaker, JR, Centerville (24.5 tackles, 1.5 TFL)
19. Ian Wilson, JR, Chariton (24.0 tackles, 9.0 TFL, 4.0 sacks)
20. Kenton Jensen, JR, Chariton (22.0 tackles, 1.0 TFL, 1.0 sack)
21. Nolyn Barger, SR, Centerville (21.5 tackles)
22. Landon McGrann, JR, Centerville (21.0 tackles, 1.0 TFL)
22. Cael Trudo, SR, Van Meter (21.0 tackles, 10.5 TFL, 2.0 sacks)
24. Shawn McAfee, SR, Clarke (19.5 tackles, 11.5 TFL, 4.5 sacks)
25. Cole Moore, JR, Van Meter (19.5 tackles, 1.0 TFL)
25. Eli Vorhies, SR, Clarinda (19.5 tackles, 3.5 TFL, 2.0 sacks)
Other defensive standouts:
•Cameron Phipps, SR, Chariton (3 INT)
•Kasyn Paige, SR, Chariton (2 INT)
•Dominick Polsley, JR, Clarinda (19.0 tackles, 4.0 TFL)
•Jaxon Miers, JR, Clarinda (16.0 tackles, 3.5 TFL, 2.0 sacks)
•Bryson Harris, JR, Clarinda (9.5 tackles, 3.0 TFL, 2.0 sacks)
•Drake Moore, JR, Clarke (17.0 tackles, 2.5 TFL)
•Brayden Nothwehr, SR, Clarinda (8.5 tackles, 2.5 TFL)
•Brock Nall, JR, Clarke (11.5 tackles, 2.0 TFL, 1.0 sack)
•Lane O’Hair, SR, Clarke (4 FR)
•Brock Watson, JR, Clarke (3 INT, TD)
•Jesus Vega, SR, Clarke (2 INT, TD)
•Ashton Giza, SR, Clarke (2 INT)
•Oscar Castro, SR, Clarke (2 INT)
•Jay Haley, JR, Van Meter (12.5 tackles, 2.0 TFL)
•Eli Halfpap, SR, Van Meter (5.0 tackles, 2.0 TFL, 1.0 sack)
•Caleb Moore, JR, Van Meter (2 INT)
TOP-RETURNING SPECIALISTS
-Oscar Castro, SR, Clarke — 11/12 PAT, 1/4 FG (39 LONG), 4 touchbacks, 836 PUNT yards (34.8 PER)
-Cristian Espinoza, SO, Clarke — 24/28 PAT
-Ben Gordon, SR, Van Meter — 130 KR yards (21.7 PER)
-Noah Harris, SO, Clarinda — 147 KR yards (16.3 PER)
-Tyler Heitink, SR, Interstate 35 — 23/24 PAT, 3/5 FG (34 LONG)
-Katie Lindsay, SR, Van Meter — 77/82 PAT, 1/1 FG (24 LONG)
-Adlai Lounsbury, JR, Van Meter — 1/1 PAT, 37 touchbacks
-Shay Mathews, SR, Clarke — 271 KR yards (19.4 PER), 1 KR TD
-Landon McGrann, JR, Centerville — 116 KR yards (14.5 PER)
-Caleb Moore, JR, Van Meter — 119 PR yards (14.9 PER)
-Drennen Moorman, SR, Centerville — 807 PUNT yards (32.3 PER)
-Brock Oxenreider, JR, Chariton — 137 KR yards (27.4 PER), 1 KR TD
-Kasyn Paige, SR, Chariton — 168 KR yards (18.7 PER)
-Dominick Polsley, JR, Clarinda — 210 KR yards (17.5 PER)
-Conner Stephens, SR, Centerville — 30/31 PAT, 1/1 FG (40 LONG)
RETURNING ALL-DISTRICT PLAYERS
•Centerville (N/A)
•Chariton (0)
•Clarinda (6): Bryson Harris (1st Offense), Jase Wilmes (1st Defense), Karson Downey (1st Defense), Eli Vorhies (2nd Offense), Jaxon Miers (HM), Noah Harris (HM)
•Clarke (12): Jesus Vega (1st Offense), Shawn McAfee (1st Offense), Cole Binning (1st Defense), Oscar Castro (1st ST), Jack Cooley (2nd Offense), Shay Mathews (2nd Offense), Brock Watson (2nd Offense), Cole White (2nd Offense), Drake Moore (HM), Brock Nall (HM), Ashton Giza (HM), Cristian Espinoza-Garcia (HM)
•Interstate 35 (3): Chase Dixon (1st Offense), Eli Green (2nd Offense), Christian Williamson (2nd Offense)
•Van Meter (6): Ben Gordon (1st Offense), John Braun (1st Defense), Porter Doggett (1st Defense), Katie Lindsay (2nd ST), Teddy Sieck (2nd Defense), Caleb Moore (2nd Defense)
PRESEASON ALL-DISTRICT
QB: Jack Cooley, SR, Clarke
RB: Ben Gordon, SR, Van Meter
RB: Brock Oxenreider, JR, Chariton
WR: Jesus Vega, SR, Clarke
WR: Brock Watson, JR, Clarke
WR: Conner Stephens, SR, Centerville
OL: Bryson Harris, JR, Clarinda
OL: Shawn McAfee, SR, Clarke
OL: Eli Vorhies, SR, Clarinda
DL: Jase Wilmes, SR, Clarinda
DL: Cole Binning, SR, Clarke
DL: Ian Wilson, JR, Chariton
DL: Cael Trudo, SR, Van Meter
LB: Porter Doggett, SR, Van Meter
LB: Jace Gwinn, SO, Chariton
LB: Karson Downey, SR, Clarinda
LB: John Braun, SR, Van Meter
DB: Conner Stephens, SR, Centerville
DB: Mason Smith, SR, Chariton
DB: Noah Harris, SO, Clarinda
RET: Shay Mathews, SR, Clarke
K: Tyler Heitink, SR, Interstate 35
P: Oscar Castro, SR, Clarke
PRESEASON PROGNOSTICATION
This is not my prediction. This is formulaic: 2022 total wins + # of returning standouts listed above + preseason all-district. In Class 2A District 7 it looks like this:
1. Van Meter (32)
2. Clarke (30)
3. Centerville (23)
4. Clarinda (22)
5. Chariton (21)
6. Interstate 35 (13)
Thoughts: Van Meter has just enough to eke past Clarke for the top spot in the KMA Sports formula, and that’s probably a fitting a spot for them considering that is where they always finish. They are up a class, but as I wrote, I’m doubting it will make much of a difference. The Bulldogs are the Bulldogs until someone proves otherwise. Now, this figures to be a very good Clarke team — one that should be able to make a third straight postseason appearance. Centerville, Clarinda and Chariton all seem to be mixed together — at least in terms of returning talent — and could make that a bit harder on the Indians.
Send any questions, comments and/or concerns to dmartin@kmamail.com.