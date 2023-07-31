(KMAland) -- The Martin Blog Fall Sports Preview series continues with a look at Pride of Iowa Conference Volleyball.
2023 PRIDE OF IOWA CONFERENCE VOLLEYBALL PREVIEW
The Pride of Iowa Conference does not play a full conference slate. They play within their own division, have some “non-conference” matchups with the other side of the league and then they come together for a two-day conference tournament. In 2022, Southeast Warren beat Southwest Valley in the POI championship game while Lenox beat Nodaway Valley for third place. Here are the overall standings from last year:
1. Southeast Warren Warhawks — 31-15 overall
2. Southwest Valley Timberwolves — 18-9 overall
3. Lenox Tigers — 14-18 overall
4. Nodaway Valley Wolverines — 9-21 overall
5. Mount Ayr Raiderettes — 9-15 overall
6. Bedford Bulldogs — 10-18 overall
7. Central Decatur Cardinals — 7-13 overall
8. Martensdale-St. Marys Blue Devils — 5-23 overall
9. Wayne Falcons — 4-21 overall
10. East Union Eagles — 1-22 overall
COACHES
•Bedford: Carmen Perdew
•Central Decatur: Bailey Gwinn
•East Union: Carmalee Woods (NEW)
•Lenox: Jesse Cox
•Martensdale-St. Marys: Josie Barrow (NEW)
•Mount Ayr: Kristen Graham
•Nodaway Valley: McKynli Newbury
•Southeast Warren: Jodi Clendenen
•Southwest Valley: Lisa Sparks
•Wayne: Breanna Fortune (NEW)
TOP-RETURNING HITTERS
These are the top-returning hitters in the league, sorted by total kills during the 2022 season:
1. Sadie Cox, JR, Lenox — Cox was second in the conference last season with 294 total kills and did it in 87 sets played while hitting just over .200 for the season.
2. Lindsey Davis, SR, Nodaway Valley — One of the great all-around athletes in the area, Davis smacked in 210 winners in 79 total sets last year.
3. Charlee Larsen, SR, Southwest Valley — One of three Southwest Valley hitters returning among the top eight, Larsen had 185 kills in 83 sets.
4. Tierney Dalton, SR, Southwest Valley — Larsen hits from the outside while Dalton hits out of the middle. She had 181 total kills in 83 sets while hitting .268 efficiency.
5. Lexi Clendenen, SO, Southeast Warren — Clendenen is the top-returning sophomore hitter in the league and finished last season with 156 winners in 46 sets.
6. Jaynee Snethen, JR, Bedford — Snethen smacked 141 total kills out of the middle for the Bulldogs in 72 sets.
7. Ava Oberender, SR, Martensdale-St. Marys — Oberender can hit out of the middle or the outside, and she ended up with 132 winners during her junior season in 76 sets played.
8. Katey Lillie, JR, Southwest Valley — Here is the third Southwest Valley returnee among the top eight returning hitters. Lillie had 123 total kills in 83 sets last year.
9. Genevieve Livingston, SR, Nodaway Valley — A breakout junior season for Livingston included 99 kills in 79 sets for the Wolverines.
10. Izzie Moore, JR, Wayne — When she’s not hitting home runs or pitching her team to state during softball, Moore is hitting on the pins for the Falcons. Moore had 93 total kills in 71 sets last year.
The rest of the top 20:
11. Malloree Horn, SR, Central Decatur (81 kills, 58 sets)
12. Bella Hogan, SR, Nodaway Valley (76 kills, 79 sets)
13. Lola Shriver, SO, Southeast Warren (75 kills, 110 sets)
14. Gabby Robles, SR, Lenox (73 kills, 87 sets)
15. Jessica Lillie, SO, Southeast Warren (68 kills, 111 sets)
16. Kendra Sleep, SR, Bedford (65 kills, 70 sets)
17. Vanessa Hill, SR, Bedford (64 kills, 76 sets)
17. Abigail White, SO, Martensdale-St. Marys (64 kills, 76 sets)
19. Brooklyn Mitchell, JR, East Union (61 kills, 61 sets)
20. Aunie Berger, JR, Martensdale-St. Marys (56 kills, 76 sets)
20. Hayden Ruggles, SR, Mount Ayr (56 kills, 65 sets)
TOP-RETURNING SETTERS
The top-returning setters in the league are sorted by total assists during the 2022 season:
1. Emma Lundy, SR, Nodaway Valley — The top-returning setter in the conference is from Nodaway Valley. Lundy had 328 total assists in 76 sets last year.
2. Emma Teeters, SR, Bedford — Bedford’s Teeters had 260 assists during her junior season, finishing with that total in 76 sets.
3. Delaney Funk, SO, Lenox — It’s not easy to jump in as a freshman and start as a setter, but Funk did it and finished with 245 assists in 87 sets.
4. Cadence Perkins, SR, Bedford — Perkins teamed with Teeters at the setter position for the Bulldogs and put forth 203 assists in 69 sets.
5. Sidney Staver, SO, East Union — Staver is another returning sophomore that worked as a starting setter during her freshman season. Staver had 177 assists in 61 sets for the Eagles.
6. Allie Jo Fortune, JR, Wayne — The softball team is the volleyball team, and it’s great to see. Fortune had 153 assists in 71 sets.
7. Hayden Ruggles, SR, Mount Ayr — Ruggles was in that top 20 in total kills, and she is another returning setter. She finished last year with 108 assists in 65 sets.
TOP-RETURNING DEFENDERS
These are the top-returning defenders in the league, sorted by total digs during the 2022 season:
1. Sadie Cox, JR, Lenox — The top-returning hitter is the top-returning “digger.” Cox showed great six-rotation skill with 332 digs during her junior season.
2. Leah Wolff, SR, Martensdale-St. Marys — The top-returning libero in the conference in total digs is Wolff, who posted 312 of them in 76 sets.
3. Lexi Clendenen, SO, Southeast Warren — Clendenen is the last of the returning players in the conference that had 300+ digs last season, finishing with 303 in 111 sets.
4. Avery Staver, SO, East Union — Another sophomore Staver that had a big performance as a freshman, Avery was the Eagles’ libero and had 292 total digs in 61 sets.
5. Gabby Robles, SR, Lenox — Robles also showed solid six-rotation ability with 242 digs in 87 sets.
6. Malloree Horn, SR, Central Decatur — Horn had 193 digs in 58 sets last year for the Cardinals.
7. Olivia Huntington, JR, Mount Ayr — Another returning libero, Mount Ayr’s Huntington had 190 digs in 65 sets last season.
8. Aunie Berger, JR, Martensdale-St. Marys — Berger tied for 15th last year in the conference with 187 digs and did so in 76 sets.
9. Haidyn Top, SR, Southwest Valley — The Southwest Valley libero had 172 digs in 83 sets a season ago.
10. Genevieve Livingston, SR, Nodaway Valley — And we round out the returning top 10 with Livingston, who finished the season with 144 digs in 79 sets played.
The rest of the top 20:
11. Lindsey Davis, SR, Nodaway Valley (140 digs, 79 sets)
12. Cortney Knutson, SR, Wayne (126 digs, 70 sets)
13. Zoey Reed, JR, Lenox (123 digs, 56 sets)
14. Delaney Funk, SO, Lenox (119 digs, 87 sets)
14. Brooklyn Mitchell, JR, East Union (119 digs, 61 sets)
16. Charlee Larsen, SR, Southwest Valley (118 digs, 83 sets)
17. Tierney Dalton, SR, Southwest Valley (117 digs, 83 sets)
18. Sidney Staver, SO, East Union (112 digs, 61 sets)
19. Hayden Ruggles, SR, Mount Ayr (109 digs, 65 sets)
20. Kinzey Ripperger, JR, East Union (98 digs, 61 sets)
20. Averi Schad, SR, Martensdale-St. Marys (98 digs, 76 sets)
TOP-RETURNING BLOCKERS
These are the top-returning defenders in the league, sorted by total blocks during the 2022 season:
1. Sadie Cox, JR, Lenox — The top-returning hitter, top-returning digger and top-returning blocker is Cox, who had 88.0 total blocks, including 53 solos, in 87 sets.
2. Haley Willett, SO, East Union — Willett is the only other player in the conference that had more than 50 blocks, and she had 80.0, including 39 solos, in 61 sets.
3. Tierney Dalton, SR, Southwest Valley — The returning swatters continues with Dalton, who had 48.0 total blocks in 83 sets. Twenty-five of those were solos.
3. Kinzey Ripperger, JR, East Union — Ripperger tied with Dalton for third with 48.0 total blocks in fewer sets (61).
5. Izzie Moore, JR, Wayne — Moore did her hitting from the outside, but she was also making major contributions at the net with 38.0 blocks in 71 sets.
6. Brylea Woollums, SR, East Union — The Eagles bring back plenty of blocking it appears. Woollums had 35.0 total blocks in 54 sets last year.
7. Brooklyn Mitchell, JR, East Union — Look, another East Union player in the returning blocks list! Mitchell had 34.0 blocks in 61 sets during her sophomore season.
8. Sidney Staver, SO, East Union — And here’s another one, although you have to go down last year’s list a bit to find her. Staver had 23.0 blocks in 61 sets from her setter position.
9. Lexi Clendenen, SO, Southeast Warren — We follow one sophomore setter with another. Clendenen had 22.0 blocks in 111 sets.
10. Lola Shriver, SO, Southeast Warren — Another Southeast Warren sophomore, Shriver had 21.0 total blocks on the season in 110 sets.
The rest of the top 15:
11. Bailey Carstens, JR, Nodaway Valley (20.0 blocks, 71 sets)
11. Kendra Sleep, SR, Bedford (20.0 blocks, 70 sets)
13. Ava Junker, SR, Lenox (19.0 blocks, 84 sets)
13. Ava Oberender, SR, Martensdale-St. Marys (19.0 blocks, 76 sets)
15. Katey Lillie, JR, Southwest Valley (18.0 blocks, 83 sets)
TOP-RETURNING SERVERS
These are the top returning servers in the league, sorted by total aces during the 2022 season:
1. Allie Jo Fortune, JR, Wayne — Fortune topped the conference last season with 55 aces in 71 sets while serving at 80.3% efficiency.
2. Lexi Clendenen, SO, Southeast Warren — Clendenen was right behind Fortune last year with 52 aces in 111 sets and had 92.2% efficiency.
3. Charlee Larsen, SR, Southwest Valley — Larsen’s offense was not just from hitting, as she had 51 aces in 83 sets and had an efficiency of 87.4%.
4. Sadie Cox, JR, Lenox — You’ll be shocked to learn — or maybe not — that Cox is also one of the top-returning servers. She had 48 aces in 87 sets and served at 85.2% efficiency.
5. Hayden Ruggles, SR, Mount Ayr — Ruggles had 41 aces and 87.9% efficiency in 65 sets during her junior season.
6. Haidyn Top, SR, Southwest Valley — The Timberwolves libero had 40 aces in 83 sets and served in 90.7% of the time.
7. Ava Oberender, SR, Martensdale-St. Marys — Oberender posted 38 aces in 76 sets and served in 80.7% of the time as a junior.
8. Gabby Robles, SR, Lenox — Robles was right behind Oberender with 36 aces in 87 sets and served in 93.7% of the time.
9. Lindsey Davis, SR, Nodaway Valley — Davis tied for 18th last year, but she is tied for 9th among returnees with the 32 aces she served in 79 sets. Her efficiency was 86.9%.
9. Katey Lillie, JR, Southwest Valley — Lillie also had 32 aces in 83 sets and served in 88.0% of the time.
The rest of the top 20:
11. Olivia Huntington, JR, Mount Ayr (29 aces, 65 sets, 91.5% EFF)
11. Kinzey Ripperger, JR, East Union (29 aces, 61 sets, 88.9% EFF)
13. Genevieve Livingston, SR, Nodaway Valley (28 aces, 79 sets, 86.3% EFF)
13. Sidney Staver, SO, East Union (28 aces, 61 sets, 87.4% EFF)
15. Aunie Berger, JR, Martensdale-St. Marys (26 aces, 76 sets, 85.6% EFF)
16. Cortney Knutson, SR, Wayne (25 aces, 70 sets, 80.2% EFF)
16. Cadence Perkins, SR, Bedford (25 aces, 69 sets, 82.3% EFF)
16. Lola Shriver, SO, Southeast Warren (25 aces, 110 sets, 89.1% EFF)
19. Tierney Dalton, SR, Southwest Valley (24 aces, 83 sets, 78.8% EFF)
19. Haley Willett, SO, East Union (24 aces, 61 sets, 92.8% EFF)
RETURNING ALL-CONFERENCE PLAYERS
These are the returning all-conference players for each team:
•Bedford (1): Emma Teeters (2nd)
•Central Decatur (1): Malloree Horn (2nd)
•East Union (1): Sidney Staver (HM)
•Lenox (2): Sadie Cox (1st), Gabby Robles (HM)
•Martensdale-St. Marys (2): Leah Wolff (2nd), Ava Oberender (HM)
•Mount Ayr (0)
•Nodaway Valley (2): Lindsey Davis (2nd), Genevieve Livingston (HM)
•Southeast Warren (1): Lexi Clendenen (1st)
•Southwest Valley (3): Tierney Dalton (1st), Charlee Larsen (2nd), Haidyn Top (HM)
•Wayne (1): Izzie Moore (HM)
PRESEASON ALL-CONFERENCE
Here’s your KMA Sports Preseason All-Conference based on returning stats and all-conference nominations. The Preseason All-Conference needs a setter, a libero and the best four regardless of position:
Lexi Clendenen, SO, Southeast Warren
Sadie Cox, JR, Lenox
Tierney Dalton, SR, Southwest Valley
Lindsey Davis, SR, Nodaway Valley
Charlee Larsen, SR, Southwest Valley
Leah Wolff, SR, Martensdale-St. Marys
PRESEASON COACHES PICKS
Here’s a look at what the league’s coaches are thinking heading into the season. In voting, I stipulated that coaches could not vote for their own team or players.
Preseason Player of the Year: Sadie Cox, Lenox — Cox received seven of the nine total votes, although she could have only received eight with the above parameters in place. The other two votes went to Tierney Dalton of Southwest Valley.
Preseason Poll:
1. Southeast Warren (5) — 34 points
2. Lenox (2) — 33 points
3. Southwest Valley (2) — 30 points
4. Mount Ayr — 15 points
5. Nodaway Valley — 14 points
6. Bedford & Central Decatur — 4 points
8. Martensdale-St. Marys — 1 point
Notes: It is pretty clear, the coaches believe the three teams that will fight for that No. 1 spot are from Lenox, Southeast Warren and Southwest Valley. The defending champion Warhawks picked up five of a possible nine first-place votes while Lenox and Southwest Valley split the other four. The top five also seems pretty clear with Mount Ayr and Nodaway Valley combining for 29 of the remaining 34 points.
PRESEASON PROGNOSTICATION
These are not my predictions. This is a simple formulaic prognostication with 2022 overall wins + top-returning players listed above + returning all-conference players. Here’s how it lines up:
1. Southeast Warren (41)
2. Southwest Valley (33)
3. Lenox (27)
4. Nodaway Valley (20)
5. Bedford (18)
6. East Union & Martensdale-St. Marys & Mount Ayr (16)
9. Wayne (11)
10. Central Decatur (10)
Thoughts: The 31-win season for Southeast Warren helps them earn the top spot in the KMA Sports “formula/system.” We’ve found previous success generally predates more success, so that’s a big reason why we do that in this system. It’s a bit more pronounced in the POI since we use overall wins versus conference wins. If it were based purely on returning players listed in the kills, assists, digs, blocks and aces categories above, it would look like this:
1. East Union (14)
2. Southwest Valley (12)
3. Lenox (11)
4. Martensdale-St. Marys & Nodaway Valley & Southeast Warren (9)
7. Bedford & Mount Ayr (7)
9. Wayne (6)
10. Central Decatur (2)
So, that’s a bit of a different look. I like the use of overall wins a bit more than I do that one, as we’ve seen the top of the league kind of stays the same from year to year for the most part. That said, it does give me a little bit of an eye towards East Union, and what they might be building. If you asked me who I think will win the league? I would lean with the coaches: Lenox, Southeast Warren or Southwest Valley.
