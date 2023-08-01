(KMAland) -- The Martin Blog Fall Sports Preview series continues with a look at Class A District 7 Football.
2023 CLASS A DISTRICT 7 FOOTBALL PREVIEW
Three of last year’s A-7 teams are still here, but they’ve been joined by a couple from 1A-7 and one each from A-8 and A-7. Two of these teams — ACGC and Southwest Valley — made the playoffs and won a first round postseason game. Here’s how the teams did a year ago:
ACGC Chargers — 7-3 overall (Class 1A District 7)
Earlham Cardinals — 3-6 overall (Class A District 7)
IKM-Manning Wolves — 2-7 overall (Class A District 8)
Panorama Panthers — 4-6 overall (Class 1A District 7)
Riverside Bulldogs — 2-7 overall (Class A District 7)
South Central Calhoun Titans — 4-5 overall (Class 1A District 2)
Southwest Valley Timberwolves — 7-3 overall (Class A District 7)
COACHES
•ACGC: Cody Matthewson
•Earlham: Chris Caskey
•IKM-Manning: Cory McCarville
•Panorama: Michael Kauzlarich
•Riverside: Darrell Frain
•South Central Calhoun: Bryan Case
•Southwest Valley: Keegan Longabaugh (NEW)
RETURNING QUARTERBACKS
Here are the returning quarterback in the district, sorted by passing yardage in 2022:
1. Gavin Batta, SR, South Central Calhoun — The South Central Calhoun senior is the top-returning passer in this district. Batta threw for 1,577 yards and 13 touchdowns as a junior.
2. Cayden VanMeer, SR, Panorama — Panorama’s VanMeer enters his senior season after a solid junior year of passing for 1,293 yards and 14 touchdowns.
3. Grady Jeppesen, SR, Riverside — It figures to be a big year for Jeppesen all across his sports, and it starts in football where he threw for 1,277 yards and 11 touchdowns.
4. Ross Kusel, SR, IKM-Manning — Kusel led the way in a non-passing offense for the Wolves, posting 673 yards and five touchdowns.
5. Evan Timmeran, SR, Southwest Valley — And one final returning senior quarterback. Timmerman is also in a rushing offense, but he found time to throw for 368 yards and six touchdowns.
Five of the seven teams in the league have returning quarterbacks. Here’s a look at where the other two might go this year for their signal-callers:
ACGC: Brock Littler spent several years under center for the Chargers, but he has graduated. He was the only player on the team to attempt a pass last year, but that doesn’t mean much since they don’t throw a whole lot anyway. There were three others listed at QB on their roster: junior Taytum Bates and sophomores Joe Crawford and Brexton Schneider.
Earlham: Earlham’s Kaden Kasal has graduated, but junior Blake Reynolds received some time under center last season in throwing for 50 yards on four attempts. It seems he may be the heir apparent.
TOP-RETURNING RUSHERS
Here are the returning leading rushers in the district, sorted by rushing yardage in 2022:
1. Evan Timmerman, SR, Southwest Valley — The top-returning rusher is one of the returning quarterbacks, and he is the only rusher that went for over 1,000 yards on the ground last season. Timmerman had 1,040 yards and 15 touchdowns while averaging 6.0 yards per carry.
2. Isaac Currin, SR, Southwest Valley — Southwest Valley — true to form — returns the top two rushers in the district. Currin had 774 yards and two touchdowns last year, grinding out the tough yards as the Timberwolves moved down the field.
3. Ryan Cogil, SR, Panorama — Panorama’s top back is returning, and Cogil brings 769 yards and nine touchdowns on the ground from last year. He also averaged six yards per carry.
4. Caleb Smith, JR, Earlham — Smith put up 550 yards on the ground, averaging 6.6 yards per carry and scoring four touchdowns.
5. Jaxon Gordon, SO, Riverside — The top rusher in the sophomore class in this district, Gordon had 516 yards and seven touchdowns for the Bulldogs.
6. Ben Langel, JR, IKM-Manning — Langel averaged 5.1 yards per carry and scored five touchdowns while putting up 473 yards on the ground for the Wolves.
7. Ryan Stiles, SR, Earlham — Stiles pushed forward for 390 yards and three touchdowns while averaging 4.1 yards per carry as a junior.
8. Brock Nattress, SR, South Central Calhoun — The top-returning rusher for South Central Calhoun, Nattress had 300 yards and nine touchdowns on the ground a year ago.
9. Bradlee Grantz, SR, Southwest Valley — One more returning rusher for the Timberwolves in the top 10. Grantz had 257 yards rushing and scored three touchdowns while averaging just under five yards per carry.
10. Grady Jeppesen, SR, Riverside — Riverside’s Jeppesen ended up with 246 yards and three touchdowns on scrambles.
Others of note:
11. Ben Franzeen, JR, ACGC (236 yards, 2 TD)
12. Davis Rasmussen, SO, IKM-Manning (219 yards, 2 TD)
13. Ely Rodriguez, SR, Southwest Valley (215 yards, 3 TD)
14. Kyler Rieken, SR, Riverside (179 yards, 3 TD)
15. Zach Trott, SR, South Central Calhoun (153 yards, TD)
16. Sawyer Simmons, JR, Panorama (125 yards)
17. Trey Jasa, SR, IKM-Manning (118 yards, TD)
18. Mike Trott, JR, South Central Calhoun (112 yards, 2 TD)
Note: That might be a record for returning rushers over 100 yards in the history of these previews.
TOP-RETURNING RECEIVERS
Here are the returning leading receivers in the district, sorted by receiving yardage in 2022:
1. Keegan Soard, SR, South Central Calhoun — The top passing quarterback in the district will have the top receiver in the district. Soard had a big year last season with 780 yards and nine touchdowns on 33 receptions, averaging 23.6 yards per reception.
2. Klayton Bremer, SR, Panorama — Bremer leads returning receivers in the district with 36 receptions in 2022. That led to 406 yards and two touchdowns.
3. Brock Nattress, SR, South Central Calhoun — The South Central Calhoun running back had 225 yards and a touchdown on nine receptions. Yes, that’s an average of 25 yards per catch.
4. Ben Ramsey, SO, IKM-Manning — Ramsey may eventually be a quarterback for the Wolves, but last year he had five receptions for 146 yards and a touchdown. Among returnees on this list, his 29.2 yards per catch leads the way.
5. Connor Love, JR, Panorama — Love pulled in 15 catches for 117 yards and scored two touchdowns during his sophomore season.
6. Brayden Meinecke, SO, Panorama — Meinecke is another returning sophomore that made an impact last season with 16 receptions for 108 yards.
7. Bradlee Grantz, SR, Southwest Valley — The Timberwolves found Grantz nine times for 108 yards and a touchdown last year.
8. Braylon Dawes, SR, Panorama — Dawes had a touchdown reception among seven grabs while finishing with 104 yards.
9. Caleb Smith, JR, Earlham — Smith is the top-returning producer through the air for the Cardinals, and he finished with nine receptions for 100 yards and a touchdown.
10. Jaxon Gordon, SO, Riverside — And one final running back on the receiving list top 10, Gordon had eight receptions for 98 yards.
TOP-RETURNING DEFENSIVE STANDOUTS
Here are the returning leading defensive standouts in the district, sorted by total tackles in 2022:
1. Ryan Stiles, SR, Earlham — The top tackling linebacker coming back in this district is Stiles, who finished last year with 49.0 tackles, 5.0 TFLs and 1.0 sack.
2. Caleb Smith, JR, Earlham — And the Cardinals also have the top-returning tackling defensive back. Smith had 46.5 total tackles last season as a sophomore.
3. Nolan Kerkhoff, SR, IKM-Manning — Kerkhoff was all over the backfield for the Wolves, finishing with 44.5 tackles, 8.5 tackles for loss and 3.0 sacks from his defensive line spot.
4. Ben Ramsey, SO, IKM-Manning — Ramsey also had a big year defensively. The IKM-Manning linebacker posted 43.5 tackles, 10.0 TFLs and 1.0 sack.
5. Ely Rodriguez, SR, Southwest Valley — Southwest Valley’s top-returning tackler comes from the linebacker position, as Rodriguez had 41.5 total tackles, 6.0 tackles for loss and 0.5 sack.
6. Naylan Gulbranson, SR, South Central Calhoun — Despite my computer constantly wanting to change Naylan’s name to Nylon, he finished with 39.5 tackles, 5.0 tackles for loss, 1.0 sack and two fumble recoveries in a big season for the Titans.
7. Landyn Schoenrock, SO, Riverside — Another sophomore that had a big season as a varsity freshman linebacker, Schoenrock was ready and finished with 39.0 tackles and 2.0 tackles for loss.
8. Klayton Bremer, SR, Panorama — The Panorama safety posted 33.0 tackles during his junior season.
9. Nate Chance, SR, ACGC — Chance is the top-returning tackler for ACGC, posting 32.5 tackles and 7.5 tackles for loss from his linebacker position last year.
10. Payton Jacobe, SR, ACGC — Another from ACGC that had a huge year as a defensive lineman. Jacobe had 31.5 tackles, 12.0 tackles for loss and 1.0 sack in a big season for the Chargers.
Other standouts with at least 20 tackles:
11. Jeret Petersen, SR, Earlham (31.5 tackles, 0.5 TFL, 5 FR)
11. Jathan South, JR, ACGC (31.5 tackles, 1.0 TF)
13. Ryan Cogil, SR, Panorama (30.5 tackles, 7.0 TFL)
14. Zach Trott, SR, South Central Calhoun (29.0 tackles, 8.0 TFL, 1.5 sacks)
15. Theron Mullen, JR, Southwest Valley (27.5 tackles, 3.0 TFL, 0.5 sack)
15. AC Roller, JR, Riverside (27.5 tackles, 1.5 TFL)
17. Trey Jasa, SR, IKM-Manning (27.0 tackles, 2.5 TFL, 2 FR)
18. Isaac Currin, SR, Southwest Valley (26.5 tackles, 1.0 TFL, 2 INT)
19. Ben Franzeen, JR, ACGC (26.0 tackles, 5.0 TFL, 1.0 sack)
19. Tegan Slaybaugh, SR, ACGC (26.0 tackles)
21. Jett Rose, JR, Riverside (25.5 tackles, 4.0 TFL, 1.0 sack)
22. Landon Kirtley, JR, Panorama (25.0 tackles, 3.0 TFL)
23. Dillon Inman, SR, Southwest Valley (24.5 tackles, 12.5 TFL, 1.0 sack, 2 FR)
24. Brock Nattress, SR, South Central Calhoun (24.0 tackles)
25. Anthony Solorzano, SR, ACGC (23.5 tackles, 4.0 TFL)
26. Evan Timmerman, SR, Southwest Valley (23.5 tackles, 1.0 TFL, 2 FR)
27. Ty Willem, SR, Earlham (23.0 tackles)
28. Devin Greenwalt, JR, Southwest Valley (22.5 tackles, 6.5 TFL, 4.0 sacks, 2 FR)
29. Keeghen Reed, SO, Earlham (22.0 tackles, 2.0 TFL)
30. Lane Sams, SR, IKM-Manning (21.0 tackles)
31. Keydric Smith, SR, Panorama (21.0 tackles, 4.0 TFL, 1.0 sack)
32. Davis Rasmussen, SO, IKM-Manning (20.5 tackles, 1.0 TFL)
Other defensive standouts with at least 2 TFL, 2 INT or 2 FR:
-Gavin Batta, SR, South Central Calhoun (2 INT)
-Wyatt Bell, SO, Riverside (19.0 tackles, 5.0 TFL)
-Mike Fuller, JR, ACGC (14.5 tackles, 4.5 TFL)
-Bradlee Grantz, SR, Southwest Valley (2 INT)
-Cole Higgins, JR, South Central Calhoun (16.0 tackles, 2.0 TFL)
-Will Knapp, JR, Panorama (15.0 tackles, 2.0 TFL, 1.0 sack)
-Ben Langel, JR, IKM-Manning (13.5 tackles, 3.5 TFL, 1.0 sack, 4 FR)
-Isaac Monroy-Nunez, SR, Panorama (16.5 tackles, 4.0 TFL)
-Taven Moore, JR, Riverside (16.5 tackles, 2.0 TFL, 0.5 sack)
-Charlie Nattress, SO, South Central Calhoun (15.5 tackles, 6.0 TFL, 1.0 sack)
-Jace Pedersen, SO, South Central Calhoun (9.5 tackles, 4.5 TFL, 1.0 sack)
-Carson Perdew, SO, IKM-Manning (8.5 tackles, 2.0 TFL, 1.0 sack)
-Keaten Rieken, JR, Riverside (14.5 tackles, 2.0 TFL)
-Keegan Soard, SR, South Central Calhoun (2 INT)
-Blake Timmerman, SO, Earlham (14.5 tackles, 2.0 TFL)
-Brogen Wolfe, JR, Earlham (2 INT)
TOP-RETURNING SPECIALISTS
-Klayton Bremer, SR, Panorama — 161 KR yards (20.1 PER); 148 PR yards (13.5 PER)
-Mike Fuller, JR, ACGC — 581 PUNT yards (34.2 PER)
-Jaxon Gordon, SO, Riverside — 103 KR yards (14.7 PER)
-Bradlee Grantz, SR, Southwest Valley — 140 KR yards (28.0 PER)
-Jeret Petersen, SR, Earlham — 336 PUNT yards (28.0 PER)
-Kyler Rieken, SR, Riverside — 648 PUNT yards (32.4 PER)
-Ely Rodriguez, SR, Southwest Valley — 103 KR yards (14.7 PER)
-Lane Sams, SR, IKM-Manning — 149 KR yards (12.4 PER); 910 PUNT yards (26.0 PER)
-Landyn Schoenrock, SO, Riverside — 111 KR yards (13.9 PER)
-Caleb Smith, JR, Earlham — 222 KR yards (27.8 PER), 1 KR TD; 11/19 PAT, 1 TB
-Evan Timmerman, SR, Southwest Valley — 19/20 PAT
-Zach Trott, SR, South Central Calhoun — 136 KR yards (13.6 PER)
-Gavin Wetzel, SO, Southwest Valley — 466 PUNT yards (31.1 PER)
-Oliver Wetzel, SO, ACGC — 8/11 PAT
RETURNING ALL-DISTRICT PLAYERS
•ACGC (3): Payton Jacobe (1st Offense), Michael Fuller (1st Offense), Nate Chance (2nd defense)
•Earlham (3): Jeret Petersen (2nd Defense), Ryan Stiles (HM), Caleb Smith (HM)
•IKM-Manning (2): Nolan Kerkhoff (2nd Offense), Ben Ramsey (2nd Defense)
•Panorama (3): Cayden VanMeer (2nd Offense), Klayton Bremer (2nd Offense), Ryan Cogil (2nd Defense)
•Riverside (7): Kyler Rieken (1st ST), Grady Jeppesen (2nd Offense), Jaxon Gordon (2nd Offense), Wyatt Bell (2nd Defense), Jett Rose (2nd Defense), Landyn Schoenrock (2nd Defense), AC Roller (HM)
•South Central Calhoun (N/A)
•Southwest Valley (7): Bradlee Grantz (1st Defense), Ely Rodriguez (1st Defense), Evan Timmerman (1st Defense), Isaac Currin (2nd Offense), Devin Greenwalt (2nd Defense), Gavin Wetzel (2nd ST), Dillon Inman (HM)
PRESEASON ALL-DISTRICT
QB: Gavin Batta, SR, South Central Calhoun
QB/RB: Evan Timmerman, SR, Southwest Valley
RB: Isaac Currin, SR, Southwest Valley
RB: Ryan Cogil, SR, Panorama
WR: Keegan Soard, SR, South Central Calhoun
WR: Klayton Bremer, SR, Panorama
OL: Nolan Kerkhoff, SR, IKM-Manning
OL: Michael Fuller, JR, ACGC
OL: Payton Jacobe, SR, ACGC
OL: Dillon Inman, SR, Southwest Valley
OL: Wyatt Bell, SO, Riverside
DL: Nolan Kerkhoff, SR, IKM-Manning
DL: Payton Jacobe, SR, ACGC
DL: Dillon Inman, SR, Southwest Valley
LB: Ryan Stiles, SR, Earlham
LB: Ben Ramsey, SO, IKM-Manning
LB: Ely Rodriguez, SR, Southwest Valley
LB: Jeret Petersen, SR, Earlham
DB: Caleb Smith, JR, Earlham
DB: Klayton Bremer, SR, Panorama
DB: Jathan South, JR, ACGC
DB: Tegan Slaybaugh, SR, ACGC
RET: Caleb Smith, JR, Earlham
K: Evan Timmerman, SR, Southwest Valley
P: Mike Fuller, JR, ACGC
PRESEASON PROGNOSTICATION
This is not my prediction. This is formulaic: 2022 total wins + # of returning standouts listed above + preseason all-district. In Class A District 7 it looks like this:
1. Southwest Valley (30)
2. ACGC (23)
3. Panorama & South Central Calhoun (21)
5. Earlham (19)
6. IKM-Manning (18)
7. Riverside (17)
Thoughts: Southwest Valley brings back plenty from another playoff team a year ago, but they will be replacing their head coach with Keegan Longabaugh taking over for Anthony Donahoo. We’ll see if they can go 1-0 enough to win this district. ACGC, Panorama and South Central Calhoun are all grouped closely together, and Earlham, IKM-Manning and Riverside really aren’t that far behind, either. This is a league where I think we could see a large number of competitive games that comes down to the final week of the season.
Send any questions, comments and/or concerns to dmartin@kmamail.com.