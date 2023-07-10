(KMAland) -- Two more Nebraska players, two from Missouri and one each from Iowa and Kansas State were picked on Day 2 of the Major League Baseball Draft on Monday.
Nebraska pitchers Emmett Olson and Jace Kaminska were picked in rounds 4 and 10, respectively, and chosen by Miami and Colorado. Missouri pitchers Austin Troesser and Zach Franklin also went in rounds 4 and 10 to the Mets and the White Sox. Iowa pitcher Jared Simpson was grabbed in the 8th round by the Nationals, and Kansas State shortstop Nick Goodwin went to the Blue Jays in the 7th round.
Both the Royals and Cardinals made eight picks apiece. Find all of the regional, Royals and Cardinals picks below. Check out much more on this year’s MLB Draft linked here.
Regional Picks
Round 4, Pick 135 — Austin Troesser, RHP, Missouri (New York Mets)
Round 4, Pick 228 — Emmett Olson, LHP, Nebraska (Miami Marlins)
Round 7, Pick 163 — Nick Goodwin, SS, Kansas State (Toronto Blue Jays)
Round 8, Pick 225 — Jared Simpson, LHP, Iowa (Washington Nationals)
Round 10, Pick 292 — Jace Kaminska, RHP, Nebraska (Colorado Rockies)
Round 10, Pick 299 — Zach Franklin, RHP, Missouri (Chicago White Sox)
Kansas City Royals Picks
Round 3, Pick 75 — Hiro Wyatt, RHP, Staples HS (CT)
Round 4, Pick 106 — Hunter Owen, LHP, Vanderbilt
Round 5, Pick 142 — Spencer Nivens, OF, Missouri State
Round 6, Pick 169 — Coleman Picard, RHP, Bryant
Round 7, Pick 199 — Trevor Werner, TWP, Texas A&M
Round 8, Pick 229 — Dustin Dickerson, SS, Southern Miss
Round 9, Pick 259 — Jacob Widener, LHP, Oral Roberts
Round 10, Pick 289 — Justin Johnson, SS, Wake Forest
St. Louis Cardinals Picks
Round 3, Pick 90 — Travis Honeyman, OF, Boston College
Round 4, Pick 122 — Quinn Mathews, LHP, Stanford
Round 5, Pick 158 — Zach Levenson, OF, Miami (FL)
Round 6, Pick 185 — Jason Savacool, RHP, Maryland
Round 7, Pick 215 — Charles Harrison, RHP, UCLA
Round 8, Pick 245 — Ixan Henderson, LHP, Fresno State
Round 9, Pick 275 — Christian Worley, RHP, Virginia Tech
Round 10, Pick 305 — Caden Kindle, OF, UC Irvine