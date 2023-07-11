(KMAland) -- Iowa, Missouri and Kansas State all had players picked on Day 3 of the MLB Draft on Tuesday.
Iowa right-handed pitcher Ty Langenberg was an 11th round pick by the Minnesota Twins while Missouri right-handed pitcher Chandler Murphy and third baseman Luke Mann were chosen by the Tampa Bay Rays and Oakland Athletics, respectively. Kansas State infielder Brady Day was snagged by the Atlanta Braves in Round 12.
The Royals and Cardinals also made 10 more picks each with the Royals choosing six college pitchers and the Cardinals going with six position players. Check out the regional players, Royals and Cardinals picks below. Find the full MLB Draft Track linked here.
Regional Players
Round 11, Pick 327 — Ty Langenberg, RHP, Iowa (Minnesota Twins)
Round 12, Pick 363 — Chandler Murphy, RHP, Missouri (Tampa Bay Rays)
Round 12, Pick 369 — Brady Day, 2B, Kansas State (Atlanta Braves)
Round 14, Pick 406 — Luke Mann, 3B, Missouri (Oakland Athletics)
Round 19, Pick 583 — Casey Steward, RHP, Washburn (Philadelphia Phillies)
Kansas City Royals
Round 11, Pick 319 — Jared Dickey, OF, Tennessee
Round 12, Pick 349 — Logan Martin, RHP, Kentucky
Round 13, Pick 379 — Ethan Bosacker, RHP, Xavier
Round 14, Pick 409 — Mason Miller, LHP, Florida Gulf Coast
Round 15, Pick 439 — Chase Isbell, RHP, Auburn
Round 16, Pick 469 — Josh Hansell, RHP, Arizona State
Round 17, Pick 499 — Connor Oliver, LHP, Miami (OH)
Round 18, Pick 529 — Stone Russell, C, IMG Academy
Round 19, Pick 559 — Donovan LaSalle, OF, Barbe HS (LA)
Round 20, Pick 589 — Blake Wilson, SS, Santa Margarita Catholic HS (CA)
St. Louis Cardinals
Round 11, Pick 335 — Dakota Harris, SS, Oklahoma
Round 12, Pick 365 — Brayden Jobert, OF, LSU
Round 13, Pick 395 — William Sullivan, 1B, Troy
Round 14, Pick 425 — Jacob Odle, RHP, Orange Coast College (CA)
Round 15, Pick 455 — Tre Richardson, SS, TCU
Round 16, Pick 485 — Tyler Bradt, RHP, East Carolina
Round 17, Pick 515 — Trey Paige, 3B, Delaware State
Round 18, Pick 545 — Hunter Kublick, RHP, Umpqua CC (OR)
Round 19, Pick 575 — Graysen Tarlow, C, Cal State Northridge
Round 20, Pick 605 — Cameron Johnson, LHP, IMG Academy (FL)