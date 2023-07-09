(Seattle) -- Three regional college baseball players were selected on the first day of the 2023 Major League Baseball Draft.
Nebraska had two players selected: shortstop Brice Matthews and second baseman Max Anderson. Matthews was a first round pick, going 28th overall to the Houston Astros while Anderson was selected by the Detroit Tigers in the second round with the 45th overall pick.
Omaha first baseman Mike Boeve was selected in the second round. He went 54th overall to the Milwaukee Brewers.
The Royals made three picks. They selected Blake Mitchell -- a catcher from Sinton High School in Texas with the 8th overall pick. The Royals drafted another high school prospect with their second selection, selecting Mahomet-Seymour, Illinois pitcher Blake Wolters in the second round with the 44th overall pick. They also chose Louisiana-Lafayette outfielder Carson Roccaforte with the 66th pick.
The Cardinals' lone pick was Arizona outfielder Chase Davis with the 21st pick in the first round.
