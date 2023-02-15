(Des Moines) -- KMA Sports' Trevor Maeder is on hand in Des Moines for the craziness of the State Wrestling Tournament.
Action began Wednesday morning with 68 KMAland wrestlers hitting the mat in Class. Fifteen of them reached the quarterfinals.
Continue to check this page throughout the day for interviews.
CLASS 1A
Brock Shaha (Mount Ayr, 106 pounds)
Davis Bramman (Riverside, 106 pounds)
Brayden Maeder (Southwest Valley, 113 pounds)
Corbin Reisz (Logan-Magnolia, 126 pounds)
Blake Allen (Underwood, 138 pounds)
Ashton Honnold (Nodaway Valley, 195 pounds)
Henry Lund (AHSTW, 220 pounds)