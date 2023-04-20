Caden VerMaas
(Lincoln) -- Nebraska football added to its 2025 class on Thursday. 

The Huskers received a commitment from Millard North's Caden VerMaas. 

VerMaas chose Nebraska over an offer from Iowa State. 

