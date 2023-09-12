(KMAland) -- Twenty-one KMAland cross country teams are ranked in the latest state rankings released by the Iowa Association of Track & Cross Country Coaches.
Woodbine is the top-ranked boys team at No. 2 in Class 1A while Glenwood has the highest-ranked girls team at No. 7 in 3A.
View the full rankings here and list of ranked KMAland teams below.
CLASS 1A
Girls
11. Martensdale-St. Marys
14. Central Decatur
16. Treynor
17. AHSTW
18. Logan-Magnolia
19. Boyer Valley
Boys
2. Woodbine
8. Martensdale-St. Marys
13. St. Albert
17. Tri-Center
19. IKM-Manning
20. Nodaway Valley
CLASS 2A
Girls
17. Clarinda
Boys
9. Clarinda
CLASS 3A
Girls
7. Glenwood
11. Harlan
15. Bishop Heelan
16. Lewis Central
20. Atlantic
Boys
3. Lewis Central
8. Glenwood
CLASS 4A
Girls
None
Boys
None