IATC

(KMAland) -- Twenty-one KMAland cross country teams are ranked in the latest state rankings released by the Iowa Association of Track & Cross Country Coaches. 

Woodbine is the top-ranked boys team at No. 2 in Class 1A while Glenwood has the highest-ranked girls team at No. 7 in 3A.

View the full rankings here and list of ranked KMAland teams below. 

CLASS 1A 

Girls

11. Martensdale-St. Marys

14. Central Decatur

16. Treynor

17. AHSTW

18. Logan-Magnolia

19. Boyer Valley

Boys

2. Woodbine

8. Martensdale-St. Marys

13. St. Albert

17. Tri-Center

19. IKM-Manning

20. Nodaway Valley 

CLASS 2A

Girls

17. Clarinda

Boys 

9. Clarinda

CLASS 3A

Girls

7. Glenwood

11. Harlan

15. Bishop Heelan

16. Lewis Central

20. Atlantic

Boys

3. Lewis Central

8. Glenwood

CLASS 4A

Girls 

None 

Boys

None 

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.