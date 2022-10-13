(KMAland) -- The latest state rankings released by the Iowa Association of Track & Cross Country Coaches features 26 KMAlanders.
Bedford freshman Eli Johnson is ranked first in the wheelchair division while Logan-Magnolia's Madison Sporrer and Harlan's Lindsey Sonderman are the highest ranked girls, coming in at No. 4 in Class 1A and 3A, respectively.
View the full rankings here and list of ranked KMAlanders below.
BOYS WHEELCHAIR
1. Eli Johnson, FR, Bedford
CLASS 1A GIRLS
4. Madison Sporrer, SO, Logan-Magnolia
13. Allysen Johnsen, FR, Logan-Magnolia
20. Rylee Dunkin, SR, Twin Cedars
22. Mya Moss, SR, Logan-Magnolia
23. Addison Murdock, JR, Woodbine
30. Carly Henderson, JR, Riverside
CLASS 1A BOYS
4. Patrick Heffernan, SR, Boyer Valley
6. Landon Bendgen, JR, Woodbine
7. Collin Lillie, SR, St. Albert
8. Caden Keller, SR, IKM-Manning
12. Doug Berg, SR, Nodaway Valley
29. Vincent Carcamo, SR, Central Decatur
CLASS 2A GIRLS
5. Mayson Hartley, SR, Clarinda
14. Raenna Henke, SO, Clarinda
CLASS 2A BOYS
25. Treyton Schaapherder, JR, Clarinda
28. Kyle Wagoner, SO, Clarinda
CLASS 3A GIRLS
4. Lindsey Sonderman, SO, Harlan
19. Lola Mendlik, SO, Denison-Schleswig
20. Claire Pellett, JR, Atlantic
CLASS 3A BOYS
2. Ethan Eichhorn, JR, Lewis Central
10. Bryant Keller, JR, Glenwood
14. Kade Diercks, JR, Lewis Central
17. Andrew Smith, JR, Glenwood
CLASS 4A BOYS
4. Gabe Nash, SR, Sioux City North
5. Natnael Kifle, JR, Sioux City North