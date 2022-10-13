Cross Country

(KMAland) -- The latest state rankings released by the Iowa Association of Track & Cross Country Coaches features 26 KMAlanders. 

Bedford freshman Eli Johnson is ranked first in the wheelchair division while Logan-Magnolia's Madison Sporrer and Harlan's Lindsey Sonderman are the highest ranked girls, coming in at No. 4 in Class 1A and 3A, respectively. 

View the full rankings here and list of ranked KMAlanders below. 

BOYS WHEELCHAIR

1. Eli Johnson, FR, Bedford

CLASS 1A GIRLS 

4. Madison Sporrer, SO, Logan-Magnolia

13. Allysen Johnsen, FR, Logan-Magnolia

20. Rylee Dunkin, SR, Twin Cedars

22. Mya Moss, SR, Logan-Magnolia

23. Addison Murdock, JR, Woodbine

30. Carly Henderson, JR, Riverside

CLASS 1A BOYS 

4. Patrick Heffernan, SR, Boyer Valley

6. Landon Bendgen, JR, Woodbine

7. Collin Lillie, SR, St. Albert 

8. Caden Keller, SR, IKM-Manning 

12. Doug Berg, SR, Nodaway Valley

29. Vincent Carcamo, SR, Central Decatur 

CLASS 2A GIRLS 

5. Mayson Hartley, SR, Clarinda

14. Raenna Henke, SO, Clarinda

CLASS 2A BOYS

25. Treyton Schaapherder, JR, Clarinda

28. Kyle Wagoner, SO, Clarinda

CLASS 3A GIRLS

4. Lindsey Sonderman, SO, Harlan

19. Lola Mendlik, SO, Denison-Schleswig

20. Claire Pellett, JR, Atlantic 

CLASS 3A BOYS

2. Ethan Eichhorn, JR, Lewis Central

10. Bryant Keller, JR, Glenwood

14. Kade Diercks, JR, Lewis Central

17. Andrew Smith, JR, Glenwood

CLASS 4A BOYS 

4. Gabe Nash, SR, Sioux City North

5. Natnael Kifle, JR, Sioux City North 

