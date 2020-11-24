(KMAland) -- Twenty-seven KMAland football athletes were named First Team All-State on Tuesday morning by the Iowa Print Sports Writers Association.
In addition, 25 nabbed second team honors and 26 were placed on their respective third team. Check out the complete list of honorees from the area below and the complete list of all-state teams from the IPSWA linked here.
CLASS 8-PLAYER
K: William Amfahr, JR, Martensdale-St. Marys (Second Team)
WR/TE: Carson Elbert, SR, Martensdale-St. Marys (First Team)
LB: Jack Franey, SR, Martensdale-St. Marys (First Team)
DL: Dylan Hoefer, JR, Woodbine (Second Team)
RET: Troy Holt, SR, Martensdale-St. Marys (First Team)
DB: Joe Kauffman, JR, CAM (Third Team)
LB: Ethan Klocke, SR, Audubon (Second Team)
DB: Joel Klocke, SR, Audubon (Third Team)
OL: Cooper Langfelt, SR, Fremont-Mills (Second Team)
DEF UT: Jake Malcom, JR, Fremont-Mills (Second Team)
LB: Seth Malcom, SR, Fremont-Mills (First Team)
OL: Justin McCaulley, SR, Southeast Warren (Second Team)
P: Gus McNeill, SR, East Union (First Team)
WR/TE: Cade Nelson, JR, Southeast Warren (Second Team)
OL: Kale Pevestorf, SR, Coon Rapids-Bayard (First Team)
RB/FB: Layne Pryor, SR, Woodbine (Second Team)
RB/FB: Will Ragaller, JR, Ar-We-Va (Third Team)
K: Josh Ramirez, SR, Coon Rapids-Bayard (Third Team)
DL: Colby Rich, JR, CAM (Second Team)
DL: Joey Schramm, JR, Audubon (First Team)
DB: Gavin Smith, JR, Audubon (First Team)
RB/FB: Lane Spieker, JR, CAM (First Team)
K: Ryan Stortenbecker, SO, East Mills (First Team)
DEF UT: Cade Ticknor, JR, CAM (Third Team)
DL: Devin Whipple, JR, Lenox (Third Team)
CLASS A
DL: Alex Ausdemore, SR, Tri-Center (Third Team)
LB: Tony Ayase, SR, Nodaway Valley (Second Team)
LB: Rhett Bentley, JR, Riverside (Third Team)
DB: Caelen DeVault, JR, Nodaway Valley (First Team)
DL: Greg Fagan, SR, St. Albert (Second Team)
DB: Jon Gebbie, JR, Nodaway Valley (Third Team)
OL: Joe Hedger, SR, Logan-Magnolia (Second Team)
OL: Rex Johnsen, JR, Logan-Magnolia (First Team)
QB: Austin Kremkoski, JR, Riverside (Third Team)
RB/FB: Gavin Maguire, JR, Logan-Magnolia (Third Team)
DL: Tre Melby, SR, Logan-Magnolia (First Team)
OL: Tallen Myers, SR, Southwest Valley (First Team)
DL: Aery Phillippi, SO, Nodaway Valley (Second Team)
WR/TE: Sam Rallis, SR, St. Albert (First Team)
DL: Eddie Vlcek, SR, Riverside (First Team)
K: Sam Wilber, SR, St. Albert (First Team)
DB: Drake Woods, SR, Riverside (First Team)
CLASS 1A
OL: Tegan Carson, JR, Central Decatur (Third Team)
DB: Trae Ehlen, Sr, Mount Ayr (Third Team)
OL: Easton Eledge, JR, Underwood (First Team)
DL: Chris Gardner, SR, Underwood (First Team)
DB: Scott Pearson, JR, Underwood (Third Team)
Off. UT: Alex Ravlin, SO, Underwood (Third Team)
K: Simon Wagner, SR, Kuemper Catholic (Third Team)
LB: Payton Weehler, SR, Mount Ayr (Second Team)
WR/TE: Brayden Wollan, SR, Underwood (First Team)
CLASS 2A
LB: Brendan Atkinson, SR, Atlantic (Third Team)
K: Nathan Barnes, SR, Clarinda (First Team)
OL: Crew Howard, SR, Clarinda (Second Team)
WR/TE: Colin Mullenix, SR, Atlantic (Second Team)
LB: Cole Ridnour, SR, Clarinda (Second Team)
DB: Grant Strum, SR, Atlantic (Third Team)
CLASS 3A
DB: Silas Bales, SR, Glenwood (Second Team)
DL: Jameson Bieker, JR, Harlan (Third Team)
WR/TE: Ryan Blum, SR, Glenwood (Second Team)
DB: Colby Burg, SR, Creston/Orient-Macksburg (Third Team)
DL: Hunter Deyo, JR, Lewis Central (First Team)
LB: Joseph Fah, JR, Harlan (Third Team)
WR/TE: Thomas Fidone, SR, Lewis Central (First Team)
WR/TE: Connor Frame, JR, Harlan (First Team)
WR/TE: Aidan Hall, SO, Harlan (Second Team)
LB: Jacob Imming, JR, Sergeant Bluff-Luton (First Team)
RB/FB: Logan Katzer, SR, Lewis Central (Second Team)
LB: Will McLaughlin, JR, Harlan (First Team)
DL: Nick Miller, JR, Lewis Central (Second Team)
OL: Zach Morrison, SR, Sergeant Bluff-Luton (Second Team)
RET: Joey Moser, JR, Harlan (Third Team)
OL: Jacob Schechinger, SR, Harlan (Third Team)
QB: Tyler Smith, SO, Sergeant Bluff-Luton (Third Team)
CLASS 4A
LB: Ethan Breyfogle, SR, Sioux City East (Second Team)
DB: Dante Hansen, SR, Sioux City North (Third Team)
OL: Timmy Thompson, SR, Abraham Lincoln (Third Team)
RET: DeVares Whitaker, JR, Sioux City East (Second Team)