(KMAland) -- The 275 Conference volleyball and football all-conference teams have been released.
East Atchison’s Natalie Hedlund and Claire Martin and Rock Port’s Rylee Jenkins and Morgan Cofer were all unanimous choices on the volleyball team while South Holt’s Tanea Whaley and Brianna Biondo, East Atchison’s Lizzie Schlueter and Tommi Martin, Nodaway Valley’s Sydney Marriott, Rock Port’s Avery Meyerkorth and Mound City’s Sydney Meadows were also First Team selections.
Honorable mentions went to East Atchison’s Emilee Caudill, Rock Port’s Chaney Vogler, Mound City’s Miranda Rieger and Ava Barnes and North Nodaway’s Jacquelyn Cline.
View the complete All-Conference volleyball selections from the 275 Conference below.
On the football side, unanimous selections went to Platte Valley’s Carter Luke and Trevor Weir and East Atchison’s Jarrett Spinnato on the offensive side and Weir and East Atchison’s Charlie Litherbury on defense.
Other first team picks for the offense went to Platte Valley’s Aydan Blackford, Brandon McQueen and Wyatt Miller, South Holt’s Cade Kurtz and Litherbury. The other first team defensive choices were Miller, McQueen and Luke from Platte Valley and East Atchison’s Weston Klosek, Collin Hedlund, Braden Graves and Spinnato.
Special teams first-team honors went to Spinnato at kicker and returner and Mound City’s Quinton Brandon at punter. Check out the full list of first and second team honorees below.
