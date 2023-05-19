(Des Moines) -- For the first time since 1991, Shenandoah track & field has a state champion.
Shenandoah junior Alex Razee ended that drought with a memorable title in the Class 2A 400 meter dash.
"This is the biggest accomplishment of my career," Razee said. "It's always the goal. It feels so fulfilling meeting that goal."
His title came from the second heat, which is rare. He laid down a blazing-fast 49.22 in the second heat.
"I set my expectations pretty high coming into this race," he said. "I just believed in myself."
Razee could only nervously watch heat three, hoping nobody would beat his time. And nobody did.
"Extremely nerve-wracking," he said. "I ran the best race of my life. I was just keeping my fingers crossed."
Razee is Shenandoah's first champion since 1991, when Pat McDermott won the 800.
"It's an honor," Razee said. "It feels like I'm leaving my legacy right now."
Red Oak's Jack Kling -- who fiercely battled with Razee all season -- finished fourth in the 400 in 50.57.
"It's not what I wanted, but fourth is still good," Kling said. "It could have been, but it's an amazing opportunity. I'm not proud of the results, but I'm not mad either."
Razee wasn't the only Mustang to collect some hardware, as Tyler Laughlin finished sixth in the shot put with a throw of 50-05.25.
"It wasn't my best series, but I'm not mad," Laughlin said. "This was my first time at state for shot put. To win a medal like this is really good."
Underwood's Thomas Huneke finished two spots ahead of Laughlin in the shot put. The North Dakota State signee threw 52-07.00 to take fourth for the second consecutive year.
"The goal was fourth or better," he said. "My last throw would have put me in second, but I couldn't hold it. I was happy to get that fourth-place medal."
Clarinda had a stellar day and currently sits second in the team standings, just ahead of Shenandoah.
The Cardinals put up 21 points on Thursday. Isaac Jones started their action with a second-place performance in the long jump. Jones jumped 22-03.75, behind only West Sioux's Carter Bultman.
"My steps were on point," Jones said. "Props to (Bultman). He's a good jumper. He put more out there than me."
The Cardinals had two of the top four spots in the 3200 thanks to impressive performances from Treyton Schaapherder and Kyle Wagoner.
Schaapherder was second in 9:36.36, while Wagoner finished fourth in 9:51.67.
"Amazing," Schaapherder said. "It's exactly how I planned it. It was perfect."
"We knew we could do it," Wagoner said. "We just had to do it."
Kuemper Catholic's DJ Vonnahme is into the 100 finals. He was fifth in prelims in a time of 11.27. Underwood's shuttle hurdle relay team also shined in the prelims. The team of Mason Boothby, Lucas Bose, Sam Hulsing and Jack Vanfossan ran 1:02.06 to take sixth in the prelims.
On the girls side of Class 2A, Clarinda's Mayson Hartley led KMAlanders with the third 3000 meter medal of her career. The Northwest Missouri State signee finished third in 10:33.97 -- a PR.
"I'm happy I did a PR today," Hartley said. "That was the goal."
Hartley led about the first 2000 meters before surrendering the lead to eventual champion Danielle Hostetler (Mid-Prairie).
"I didn't get the best start," she said. "I knew I needed to make that up. I kept that all the way and tried to keep my pace. I tried to wear them down, but I didn’t figure I could."
Red Oak freshman Jocelyn O'Neal's first trip to the Blue Oval was memorable. She claimed fourth in the long jump with a personal-best jump of 17-03.75.
"I'm in shock that I came this far," O'Neal said. "I was nervous at first, but then I realized I worked for this. I just went out there and had fun."
While O'Neal's long jump career is in its infancy, Underwood's Jordyn Reimer ended her career with a seventh-place medal on Thursday. Reimer jumped 16-10.50.
"I'm happy I made it to finals and placed," Reimer said. "That was a goal of mine. I didn't want to come up short in my final season."
Clarinda's Jerzee Knight is into the finals of the 100. Knight laid down a 12.82 to take sixth in prelims. Treynor's shuttle hurdle relay team of Aubree James, Nora Konz, Zoey Zadalis and Clara Teigland is also into the finals. They were seventh in 1:08.07.
In Class 3A boys festivities, the high jump and 3200 were highlights. Four KMAlanders medaled in the high jump. LeMars' Sione Fifita won the event with a leap of 6-06.00. Bishop Heelan's Jaron Bleeker was third (6-03), and Atlantic's Jayden Proehl and Colton Rasmussen cracked the medal stand. Proehl was seventh (6-03.00), and Rasmussen finished eighth (6-01.00).
"It's great," Rasmussen said. "I wasn't expecting to get (a medal)."
"I was working for (6-03.00) all year," Proehl said. "It was scary to get in on the third attempt, but I put it together. Last year, I got 14th. I knew I had it in me to get a medal. This has been my goal since the start of the year. It's super exciting."
Two KMAlanders -- Lewis Central's Ethan Eichhorn and Glenwood's Bryant Keller -- medaled in the 3200.
Eichhorn was third (9:30.80), while Keller (9:31.59) finished fourth.
"I wasn't looking to get third," Eichhorn said. "I competed for as long as I could. The legs didn't feel great, but third is still good."
"I came here wanting to get a medal," Keller said. "I pushed myself. It hurt, but I did it."
Lewis Central's Parker Matiyow finished seventh in the discus. Matiyow uncorked a 161-09 for his best throw of the day.
"Last year, I threw bad at districts and didn’t make it here," he said. "To get here, throw well and place feels good."
Harlan had plenty of success in the sprint prelims. Wil Neuharth had the top time in the 100 (10.88) and 200 (21.80), while teammate Cade Sears was sixth in the 100 (11.09) and fifth in the 200 (22.21)
In girls action, Atlantic's Ava Rush played a role in two fifth-place finishes. Rush was fifth in the 400 (58.42) and partnered with Aubrey Guyer, Mariah Huffman and Claire Pellett to finish fifth in the 4x800 (9:47.47).
Lewis Central's Madeline Fidone was one spot behind Rush in the 400. The junior collected her first medal by running a 59.36.
"I surprised myself," Fidone said. "The adrenaline definitely helped. I usually start off slow and finish strong. That helped me push myself."
Harlan's Lindsey Sonderman was seventh in the 3000 (10:50.93).
"I'm proud of myself," she said. "Medaling at state is a big deal. I'm glad I did that. I just wanted to keep with the people in front of me for as long as I could."
Denison-Schleswig's Sara Mun was seventh in the high jump with a leap of 5-00.00.
LeMars and Atlantic qualified for the shuttle hurdle relay finals. LeMars was seventh in prelims with Savannah Manley, Aubree Leusink, Liberty Larson and Claire Susemihl (1:08.42). Atlantic's squad of Morgan Botos, Chloe Mullenix, Adler Bruce and Jayci Reed were eighth (1:08.87).
Check out KMAland results from Thursday here and the full slew of interviews with KMAland medalists here.