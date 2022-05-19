(KMAland) -- KMAland athletes in Class 2A and 3A combined for nine field event medals to highlight the opening day of the Iowa State Track & Field Championships.
Clarinda and Kuemper Catholic even doubled up in singular events with Isaac Jones and Tadyn Brown grabbing 2A boys long jump medals and Kenzie Schon and Ellie Sibbel picking up 2A girls shot put placings.
Jones, who won last year’s high jump, nearly did the same in the long jump this season. The Clarinda junior did have the longest jump of the day at 22-04.75. However, Hinton’s Beau DeRocher matched him and had the longer second-best leap.
“You’ve got to go get your best jump on every jump,” Jones said. “It can’t just be one, because that will get you in the end. I could have done a little bit better.”
Jones’ teammate and classmate, Brown, finished up in sixth place with a jump of 22-00.75.
“I didn’t find my mark well,” Brown said. “I wasn’t popping off the board or running down the runway. My first jump was 22, but I can go way farther than that. I was a little disappointed in myself, but other than that, it was a good meet.”
Kuemper’s Schon and Sibbel were third and sixth in the shot put, posting marks of 40-03.00 and 38-03.00, respectively.
“I’m really excited for how things went,” Schon said. “I think I went out with a bang in my senior year, so I’m really grateful to everyone that got me where I am today.”
Underwood junior Jordyn Reimer and Red Oak senior Liz Carbaugh emerged with top seven finishes in the 2A girls long jump. Reimer jumped 17-01.50 in sixth, and Carbaugh ended up seventh with a jump of 17-00.00.
“I’m feeling excited right now,” Reimer said. “Last year, I didn’t make it to the finals at state, and this year I didn’t (automatically) qualify in districts. But I really pulled it out here.”
Carbaugh is still relatively inexperienced in the long jump, picking up the event just last year.
“I didn’t know what to expect or what I was doing,” Carbaugh said of her inexperience in the event. “I didn’t have a standard, and I didn’t have any nerves, so that kind of helped.”
In the Class 3A girls field events, Lewis Central junior Elise Thramer was the top finisher with a fourth in the discus. Thramer ended up with a personal best of 129-10.
“I feel like this is a really good accomplishment,” Thramer said. “I’ve been putting in a lot of hard work. I threw only, like, 115 last year, and now I’m up to 129. It feels really good.”
Bishop Heelan Catholic had a pair of high jump medalists with Taylor Jochum going fifth on the girls side and Jaron Bleeker taking eighth for the boys. Jochum went over the bar at 5-04 while Bleeker was over at 6-02.
Not to be outdone, the running events also flashed major highlights. Clarinda junior Mayson Hartley grabbed a state runner-up finish in the 2A 3000 with a time of 10:50.81.
“I just tried to stay up with the front pack, and when I found out I was the front pack I just tried to keep it,” Hartley said.
Mid-Prairie’s Danielle Hostetler went on to win the race in 10:27.77, picking up the sixth straight 3000 meter run championship for the family.
“I knew (Hostetler) was going to be tough,” Hartley admitted. “When she caught me, I tried to stick with her.”
Underwood junior Aliyah Humphrey was impressive with a fourth-place run in the 2A 400. Humphrey was eighth in the 400 as a sophomore, but she ran a 59.43 to win the second heat and held on for fourth.
“I just ran my own race,” Humphrey said. “I didn’t worry about the other people. I just pushed myself and ran at my own pace.”
Red Oak junior Jack Kling also picked up a medal in the 400 while running out of the second heat in the 2A boys race. Kling ran 50.71 to take eighth.
“Amazing,” Kling said. “I did not expect to get that. Honestly, I didn’t think I was going to do it, but I knew I had to get first or second (in the second heat) to have a shot.”
Other individual medals came from freshmen Lindsey Sonderman and Lola Mendlik of Harlan and Denison-Schleswig, respectively, Lewis Central’s Ethan Eichhorn and LeMars’ Cael Kass. Sonderman and Mendlik ran neck and neck down the stretch to finish seventh and eighth in the 3A 3000 with times of 11:21.16 and 11:21.20. Eichhorn took eighth in the 3A 3200 with a time of 9:59.38, and Kass ran 50.00 to place eighth in the 3A 400.
Three KMAland 4x800 meter relay teams were medalists. Underwood’s boys ran fifth in 8:16.55 with the team of Bryce Patten, Josh Ravlin, Raymond Patomson and Scott Pearson in 2A. It’s the third time in Pearson’s career he has won a 4x8 medal.
Central Decatur’s foursome of Vincent Carcamo, Tate Swartz, Gunnar Smith and Isaiah Brunk took seventh in the same race with a time of 8:23.80, and Harlan’s girls were eighth in the 3A event with the team of Jenna Gessert, Taylor Bieker, Ellie Gross and Kaia Bieker in 10:01.80. Kaia Bieker ripped off a terrific 2:14 anchor for the Cyclones in the process.
In the shuttle hurdle relay, seven teams are moving on to Saturday’s finals. Both Treynor and Underwood foursomes will be in their respective event in 2A. The Treynor girls qualified fourth in 1:09.03 with Carissa Spanier, Aubree James, Ava Kennedy and Clara Teigland, and Underwood ran fifth in 1:09.06 with Hailey Martin, Ellie Hackett, Alizabeth Jacobsen and Jordyn Reimer.
On the boy’s side in 2A, Underwood has the second-fastest time of 1:01.56 with Carter Davis, Wyatt Baker, Jack Vanfossan and Jake Reimer, and Treynor has the fourth-quickest time of 1:01.77 with Jaxon Schumacher, Kayden Dirks, Karson Elwood and Todd Pedersen. Central Decatur’s boys are also in the final with the group of Tyke Hullinger, Jack Scrivner, Matthew Boothe and Riley Norman running a 1:02.04.
Glenwood’s girls and LeMars’ boys qualified seventh in Class 3A. The Rams ran Destiny Yale, Abby Hughes, Allison Koontz and Carlie Clemmer in 1:08.51, and the Bulldogs put forth Ryan Sadoski, Konnor Calhoun, David Leusink and Reece Spieler with a time of 1:01.71.
Finally, Underwood freshman Tieler Hull and Harlan junior Wil Neuharth will have another crack at the 100 after qualifying times in the preliminary events. Hull ran a 13.07 to claim the sixth-fastest time in 2A girls while Neuharth posted an 11.25 in seventh for the 3A boys.
