(KMAland) -- Friday's Class 2A/3A session of the 2023 State Track & Field Championships featured a record-breaking performance from Clara Teigland, an impressive showing from Harlan's sprinters and a big day for Shenandoah.
Teigland was the session's lone individual champion from KMAland. The Treynor star claimed the Class 2A 400 meter hurdle title.
"It sounds amazing," Teigland said. "This is what you work for every day."
Teigland ran a 1:01.72. That time set a new state record, eclipsing the one set by KMA Sports Hall of Famer Alex Gochenour (Logan-Magnolia).
"Internal motivation is a big one for me," she said. "Knowing and believing I can. I believe it. At the 200 mark, I told myself it was only 200 meters until I'm a state champ. (Setting a state record) means the world."
Teigland might not be done winning titles this weekend. She posted the fastest time in the 100 meter hurdle prelims (14.86). Underwood's Hailey Martin (15.10) and Shenandoah's Chloe Denton (15.43) are also in the finals after respective finishes of third and sixth in the prelims.
Elsewhere in 2A girls action, Missouri Valley's Maya Zappia became the Lady Reds' first medalist since 2017. Zappia finished sixth in the discus with a throw of 116-10.
"It feels amazing," Zappia said. "Coming in, I wasn't expecting much. I was just happy to be here. I didn't feel any pressure. That helped."
Two 2A KMAland girls relays teams claimed medals on Friday. Underwood's 4x200 team of Jordyn Reimer, Tieler Hull, Haley Stangl and Aliyah Humphrey was sixth in 1:46.59. Clarinda's distance medley squad of Taylor Cole, Kylie Meier, Bailey Nordyke and Mayson Hartley finished eighth (4:17.08).
"Being here with this team means a lot," Hartley said. "We proved who we were. We felt we didn't deserve to be in that second heat. We showed where we were supposed to be."
Underwood's 4x100 team of Hull, Humphrey, Reimer and Hailey Martin qualified for the finals. They finished sixth in the prelims with a time of 50.72.
In Class 3A, the Atlantic girls finished sixth with Hailey Huffman, Nicole Middents, Chloe Mullenix and Claire Pellett in 4:14.14.
Three KMAland teams qualified for the 3A girls 4x400 final. Atlantic was third in prelims (4:04.18), Glenwood was fifth (4:04.73) and Lewis Central qualified eighth (4:07.23).
On the boys side, Shenandoah is in contention for a Class 2A trophy on Saturday. The Mustangs are third in the team standings with 23 points.
Senior Tyler Laughlin ended his career with a third-place medal in the discus. The South Dakota signee barely missed a PR in his throw of 169-03.
The Mustangs' quartet of Hunter Dukes, Cole Graham, Alex Razee and Brody Cullin shined on Friday. Those four finished fourth in the 4x200 (1:30.58) and had the fourth-best qualifying time in the 4x100 (43.47).
"Great experience to be here," Dukes said. "We've got a great group."
"To place in both events is big for us," Cullin said. "We didn't expect (the 4x200), but we made it happened. It was a great race for us."
Treynor had the fastest 4x100 qualifying time (43.14), and Red Oak was third (43.46).
Treynor finished sixth in the 4x200 with Noah Nelson, Karson Elwood, Kayden Dirks and Jaxon Schumacher.
"Not the result we wanted, but we gave it our best," Nelson said.
Elwood and Underwood's Mason Boothby medaled in the 400 hurdles. Elwood finished seventh (56.83), while Boothby was eighth (57.01).
Kuemper Catholic had two medalists on Friday: Benjamin Gerken and Evan Adams. Gerken cleared 6-03 to take third in the high jump, and Adams threw 165-03 to finish fifth in the discus.
"Exciting," Gerken said. "It's crazy to get a medal in the high jump when I've only done it for a year."
Central Decatur has two finalists in the 110 meter hurdles: Jack Scrivner and Riley Norman. Scrivner was sixth in prelims (15.25), while Norman was eighth (15.29).
In Class 3A, Harlan made some noise and perhaps positioned themselves to contend for a team trophy on Saturday.
The Cyclones won the 4x200 with the speedy quartet of Aidan Hall, Cade Sears, Jacob Birch and Wil Neuharth.
"It still hasn't settled that I'm a state champ," Neuharth said. "It's a great feeling."
"It seems like yesterday we were just freshmen or sophomores," Hall said. "To end my senior season here feels good."
Those four could snag another title on Saturday. They were second in the 4x100 prelims (42.49).
Teammate Brehden Eggerss added six team points thanks to a third-place finish in the long jump.
Eggerss went 21-08.50.
"I was fast on the approach, hit the board and got up in the air," he said. "It's exciting."
Eggerss finished one spot behind Bishop Heelan's Sean Schaefer. Schaefer posted a 21-09.75.
"It's my first year doing this, so it's a pretty big deal to get second," he said. "It's a good start."
Schaefer's teammate, Quinn Olson, was eighth in the 400 hurdles (55.98).
Lewis Central medaled in three events on Friday, including two relays.
The Titans took fourth in the distance medley with Curtis Witte, Jonathan Humpal, Braylon Kammrad and Ethan Eichhorn (3:34.30) and fifth in the 4x200 with Witte, Humpal, Kammrad and Brody Patlan (1:29.69).
Teammate Parker Matiyow capped his career with a fifth-place medal in the shot put. Matiyow added to the discus medal he collected on Friday by throwing 54-06.50 -- a PR.
"This was my last time competing in a Lewis Central uniform," Matiyow said. "To finish well feels great."
View full results from Friday here and interviews with several KMAland medalists here.