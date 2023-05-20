(Des Moines) -- Treynor's Clara Teigland ended her career with a second state championship, while the Shenandoah boys had a respectable showing in Saturday's Class 2A action.
Teigland followed Friday's championship in the 400 meter hurdles with a title in the 100 meter hurdles. The Air Force basketball commit dropped a time of 14.92, using lessons learned from Drake Relays -- where she false started in the finals -- to snag the state title.
"My start has never been my highest point," she said. "I decided to go out slower. I knew I could catch them. I've always been competitive. I just gutted it out and beat them at the end."
Teigland also partnered with Nora Konz, Zoey Zadalis and Aubree James to finish fourth in the shuttle hurdle in 1:06.61.
Two other KMAlanders medaled in the 100 hurdles. Underwood's Hailey Martin was fourth (15.36), and Shenandoah's Chloe Denton was sixth (15.42).
"I'm proud of where I finished," Denton said. "I hoped to be faster, but I'm excited to be here. It was nerve-wracking, but I just thought of it as another race."
Clarinda received stellar performances from Jerzee Knight and Mayson Hartley on Saturday.
Hartley added two more medals to her collection on Saturday as she finished third in the 800 (2:16.21) and fifth in the 1500 (4:43.43) on the final day of her prep career. Hartley's 800 time was a school record.
"I've always been pushing after this record," she said. "Getting on the board means a lot."
Knight was fifth in the 100 in 12.74.
"It felt good," Knight said. "It would have been nicer to be in the top three, but I'll take fifth after going through an injury this year. Getting to the finals was pretty cool."
Underwood finished seventh in the 4x100 with Martin, Tieler Hull, Aliyah Humphrey and Jordyn Reimer.
In boys action, Shenandoah finished their impressive week with a fifth-place finish in the team standings. The Mustangs totaled 37 points. All three KMAland Triangle teams finished in the top 10. Clarinda was sixth (30), and Red Oak finished 10th (19).
The Mustangs added another state title to their weekend, doing so at the expense of Red Oak. Hunter Dukes, Alex Razee, Brody Cullin and Cole Graham edged the Tigers in the sprint medley 1:32.99 to 1:33.57.
"Being state champion is a great feeling," Dukes said. "It was a really fun race."
Razee was the anchor in the Mustangs' championship relay. He got the baton in third and soared to the front.
"Me and Brody's handoff was absolutely beautiful," Razee said. "I had an adrenaline rush. I knew what I was capable of, so I was ready to go."
Shenandoah's state title performance avenged their loss to Red Oak at districts.
"We've been going head-to-head since the first track meet of the year," Cullin said. "It feels good to beat them when it counts."
Red Oak was second with Landon Couse, Riley Fouts, Brayden Sifford and Jack Kling.
"It's amazing we got second," Kling said. "We've come a long and worked all year, but it's tough losing to your rival. They made us better, and we made them better. It was great. It just sucks we got the short end of the stick."
Red Oak was third (43.07) in the 4x100 with the same quartet, while Shenandoah was sixth (43.59) with the same four.
Treynor was fourth in the 4x100 (43.11) with Noah Nelson, Karson Elwood, Kayden Dirks and Jaxon Schumacher.
Clarinda's dynamic distance duo of Treyton Schaapherder and Kyle Wagoner each made the medal stand in the 1600. Schaapherder was fourth (4:24.73), while Wagoner was fifth (4:24.95).
"It was great," Schaapherder said. "I was hoping for a top three, but I'll take fourth with that time."
"That was a tough race," Wagoner said. "I just gave it my all. It took everything out of me. I left everything on the track."
Central Decatur had two medalists in the 110 hurdles. Jack Scrivner was sixth (15.34), and Riley Norman finished seventh (15.60). Kuemper Catholic's DJ Vonnahme claimed eighth in the 100 (11.28).
Underwood's shuttle hurdle relay of Mason Boothby, Wyatt Baker, Sam Hulsing and Jack Vanfossan finished seventh (1:03.21). Find the full KMAland rundown here and interviews here.