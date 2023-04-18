(Sioux City) -- A sour ending to last season has motivated the Bishop Heelan Catholic boys soccer team this year.
The motivated start has led to the Crusaders (5-0) holding a No. 1 ranking in the latest rankings released by the Iowa High School Soccer Coaches Association after wins over Spencer, Abraham Lincoln, Thomas Jefferson, Gilbert and Oskaloosa.
"We're excited with the way we started the year," Heelan head coach Pat Herbst said. "We feel we have the talent to have a successful season. Our guys are working hard and competing."
Herbst feels his team has used last year's substate final loss to Spencer as motivation.
"They felt like they didn't play real well," Herbst said. "When you make costly mistakes you haven't made all year, that builds motivation."
The Crusaders notched an impressive win Saturday over previously top-ranked Gilbert.
"Somebody different is stepping up every game," Herbst said. "I don't think we've put our best lineup on the field, but whoever has stepped has done their job. I think we're getting extra minutes on the field. As we move towards the end of the season, that will only make us better."
Sophomore has shined for Heelan with nine goals in the first five matches.
"We have a very talented sophomore in Sergio," Herbst said. "When we're at our best, we're playing through him and putting him in spots to be successful. When you get a talented goal-scorer like him, he gets focus. That gives other guys opportunities."
Andres Gonzalez has added three goals, and Alejandro Gonzalez has two. George Tsiobanos, Antonio Araujo, Gabe Newberg, Antonio Perea Duenas, Alejandro Suarez, Jorge Velasquez and Moises Camberos have added one goal.
Andres Gonzalez and Bryan Rios have a team-high four assists.
Defensively, Heelan has relied on a two-goalie system with sophomore Landon Block and junior Max Delaney. The pair combined for 20 saves and allowed only three goals in 333 minutes.
"Our guys have learned not to be the one that costs us a game," Herbst said. "Simple and smart is the goal."
The Crusaders' goal is to qualify for the state tournament for the first time since 2016. That certainly looks attainable, given their top ranking.
"Everybody wants to give themselves a chance to be in the final eight," Herbst said. "We've gone from the hunter to the hunted. We have a target on our back that we have to be prepared for. We have to prove we're the best team on a day-in and day-out basis."
Heelan returns to action Tuesday against Sioux City East. Check out the full interview with Coach Herbst below.