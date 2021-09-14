(Missouri Valley) -- Missouri Valley volleyball has been busy and efficient through the first 20 games of the Tiffani York era.
The first-year head coach has the Lady Reds at 18-2, ranked No. 14 in Class 2A and on a 13-match win streak.
"We are feeling good," she said. "I think it's good for the girls to get the experience. We've played a lot of tough teams and have been clicking as a team. It's a lot better to have live stuff than practice. These girls have been playing volleyball since they were little. To be able to see how good they are is amazing to see. They've battled through adversity."
The Lady Reds swept Logan-Magnolia on Monday night for their 17th straight-set victory.
"Everything is working in our favor right now," York said. "The girls are working hard and trying to be the best volleyball players they can. I love their attitude."
They have found strength in numbers as five hitters average at least one kill per set: Ella Myler, Ava Hilts, Maya Contreraz, Nikayla Fichter and Chloe Larsen. The offensive balance has come on the heels of a two-setter system with Contreraz and Henley Arbaugh.
"We move the ball around and get everyone involved," York said. "The other team has to defend everyone on the court. It's amazing to see the girls embrace their roles."
You'd be hard-pressed to find a flaw in the Lady Reds' lineup, but that doesn't mean they aren't chasing perfection.
"We have to do the little things and communicate on the court about everything," York said. "Communication is something we are working on right now."
The Lady Reds were a regional semifinalist last season, falling in five sets to Lawton-Bronson. With only two seniors gone from last year's rotation, Missouri Valley expects to contend for the Western Iowa Conference title and make the program's first state tournament appearance.
"Our goal is to get further than we did last year," York said. "The girls know they were close to state, and they want to get there this year. They know they have to work hard every day to accomplish our goals."
Missouri Valley returns to action on Tuesday against Audubon. Click below to hear the full interview with Coach York.