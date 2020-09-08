(Greenfield) -- The Nodaway Valley volleyball team has been tested early and often on their way to an 8-3 start.
The 2A No. 14 Wolverines played 11 matches in a nine-day span to start the season.
"We're kinda getting into the swing of things and our normal routine," Coach Allison Kiburz said. "We usually start our schedule pretty top-heavy, then lay off a little bit. I think the girls are getting into their normal rotation and getting comfortable."
The Wolverines have accrued victories over Colfax-Mingo, Coon Rapids-Bayard, Baxter, AHSTW, Griswold, Tri-Center, West Central Valley and Shenandoah. Their three losses occurred at the hands of Winterset, Southeast Warren and Tri-Center. Kiburz feels the challenges her team has faced early this season has contributed to their toughness.
"We're a tough program this year," she said. "We have played a lot of tough competition so far. There hasn't been a single match where I would say was an easy match. We've had to fight."
The Wolverines are led by the talented trio of Maddax Devault, Corrine Bond and Lexi Shike. Bond has led the way with four kills per set while transitioning to an outside hitter.
"She's so hard to defend," Kiburz said. "When she's on, she's on."
Devault is contributing 2.3 kills per set and has been a presence in the back row defensively with 3.6 kills per set.
"Maddax is just super consistent," Kiburz said. "She makes unbelievable plays, just diving in the back row and being able to cover those open areas."
Shike has been a four-year starter for the Wolverines and is currently averaging 1.2 kills and 6.2 assists per set.
"She's really come into the role of being able to direct the team," Kiburz said.
Natalie Yonker has also been a four-year starter at the libero position while Whitney Lamb, Kennedy Parkey, Lindsey Davis and Erin Rhoads have been staples, too.
The Wolverines were a regional finalist last year and returned many of the key pieces from last year's team. Kiburz says last year's successes have motivated her team.
"That put some high expectations for us into this season," she said. "But you have to play and win the goal at hand. It's kind of hard not to have those goals at hand because we do, but we realize we have to win the games we are playing first. I do think making the regional final really helped us improve the intensity of our program."
Nodaway Valley's hectic start to the season continues this week with a Tuesday contest against Mount Ayr, followed by the Perry Tournament Thursday.
The complete interview with Coach Kiburz can be heard below.