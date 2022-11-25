(Underwood) -- Last year was memorable for the Underwood girls basketball team, and the Eagles have the pieces for another special year.
Underwood opened the season ranked No. 4 in Class 2A after qualifying for the program's first state tournament since 2004. The Eagles kicked their season off on Tuesday with a 60-39 loss to 4A No. 9 Lewis Central.
The early-season challenge was a good gauge for new head coach Andy Vonfossan's team.
"In order to get where we want to be, we have to take pages from our book of the year," Vanfossan said. "And chapter one is Lewis Central. Lewis Central is much better than it looked on film. We saw what a physical team can do. We talked about those things with the girls after the game. We'll continue to look at that moving forward."
Vanfossan inherited a talented Eagles roster after last year's KMAland Girls Basketball Coach of the Year, Jasmyn Ruth, resigned.
Last year's Underwood squad hung its hat on its defense, and Vanfossan doesn't expect that to change this year behind the height of Alizabeth Jacobsen, Carly Nelson and Delaney Ambrose.
"It has to be defense," he said. "The one thing that always travels is defense. We're behind on our shooting, so we've stressed defense and learned new things. It's a point of emphasis moving forward for us."
The Eagles offensive success relies on Jacobsen. The Omaha volleyball commit posted 13 points per contest last season.
"It has to go through Alizabeth," Vanfossan said. "If we can get where we can knock down some outside shots, penetrate and get to the rim, everything will come together, but we have to go through her."
Aliyah Humphrey (9.4 PPG, 3.9 SPG, 2.1 APG), Leah Hall (8.0 PPG), Cassidy Cunningham (3.8 PPG) and Tieler Hull (3.8 PPG) return after contributing last year.
The Eagles want to make another trip to Des Moines, but they know that requires putting themselves in a good position with a strong regular season.
"We just want to get better every day," Vanfossan said. "There's going to be some growing pains. You want to play your best at the end of the year, but we also want to make our path easier come February and March."
Underwood returns to action Monday night against Shenandoah. Click below to hear the full interview with Coach Vanfossan.