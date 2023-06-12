(Lawrence) -- Three 2024 prospects committed to play football at Kansas this weekend.
Chicago Heights, Illinois cornerback Austin Alexander, Norman, Oklahoma offensive tackle Harrison Utley and Alpharetta, Georgia linebacker Jacorey Stewart committed to the Jayhawks recently.
Stewart is ranked No. 91 at linebacker and No. 111 in Georgia, Utley is the No. 12 player in Oklahoma and the No. 95 interior offensive lineman and Alexander is the No. 8 player in Illinois and No. 31 overall cornerback, according to 247Sports.