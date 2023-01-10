AP Logo
Photo: Associated Press

(KMAland) -- Three Big Ten Conference teams were ranked in the top 7 of the final Associated Press poll, released early Tuesday morning.

Michigan, Ohio State and Penn State finish at No. 3, 4 and 7, respectively, while Kansas State is ranked No. 14. Iowa is receiving votes.

Check out the regional conference teams that are ranked in the final AP poll or the complete top 25 linked here

2. TCU

3. Michigan

4. Ohio State

7. Penn State

14. Kansas State

25. Texas

Others RV: Minnesota, Texas Tech, Iowa, Purdue, Maryland, Illinois.

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.