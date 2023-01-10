(KMAland) -- Three Big Ten Conference teams were ranked in the top 7 of the final Associated Press poll, released early Tuesday morning.
Michigan, Ohio State and Penn State finish at No. 3, 4 and 7, respectively, while Kansas State is ranked No. 14. Iowa is receiving votes.
Check out the regional conference teams that are ranked in the final AP poll or the complete top 25 linked here.
2. TCU
3. Michigan
4. Ohio State
7. Penn State
14. Kansas State
25. Texas
Others RV: Minnesota, Texas Tech, Iowa, Purdue, Maryland, Illinois.