(KMAland) -- Three Cyclones and one Hawkeye were among those named to the First Team Preseason All-American team by Athlon Sports.
Running back Breece Hall, tight end Charlie Kolar and linebacker Mike Rose of Iowa State and Iowa center Tyler Linderbaum were all picked to the first team.
Kansas State all-purpose back Deuce Vaughn and Iowa State center Colin Newell were picked to the second team while Iowa State’s defensive lineman Will McDonald and safety Greg Eisworth II and K-State punt returner Phillip Brooks were on the third team.
Iowa running back Tyler Goodson was a fourth team choice. View the complete list linked here.