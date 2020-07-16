(KMAland) -- Three Cyclones and Wildcats and two Jayhawks and were named to the 2020 Preseason All-Big 12 Football Team on Thursday.
Iowa State tight end Charlie Kolar, defensive lineman JaQuan Bailey and defensive back Greg Eisworth all made the preseason list while K-State placed fullback Nick Lenners, kick returner Joshua Youngblood and defensive lineman Wyatt Hubert also landed on the team.
Kansas running back Pooka Williams Jr. and wide receiver Andrew Parchment were also chosen. View the complete release from the Big 12 Conference linked here.