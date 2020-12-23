(KMAland) -- Former KMAlanders Hunter Behrens and Seth Maitlen were both named to the First Team All-Great Plains Athletic Conference on Wednesday.
Behrens -- a former IKM-Manning standout -- was picked to the first team on the offensive line while former Creston standout Seth Maitlen was a first team pick at defensive line. Both are Morningside seniors.
Their junior teammate and a former Palmyra standout Drew Bessey was picked to the second team as a defensive back.
View the complete release from the GPAC linked here.