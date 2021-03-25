NCAA Gymnastics
Photo: NCAA

(KMAland) -- Three Iowa gymnasts and one each from Iowa State and Missouri were honored by the Women’s Collegiate Gymnastics Association as All-Americans on Thursday.

Iowa’s junior Lauren Guerin, sophomore JerQuavia Henderson and freshman Adeline Kenlin were all honored by the WCGA. Guerin was a first-team pick on the floor while Henderson (floor) and Kenlin (beam) were second-team honorees.

View the complete release from Iowa athletics linked here.

Iowa State’s Addy De Jesus was a second team choice on the vault and all-around. View the complete release from Iowa State athletics linked here.

Missouri sophomore Sienna Schreiber was also a second team choice on the beam. View the complete release from Mizzou athletics linked here

