(KMAland) -- Three Iowa gymnasts and one each from Iowa State and Missouri were honored by the Women’s Collegiate Gymnastics Association as All-Americans on Thursday.
Iowa’s junior Lauren Guerin, sophomore JerQuavia Henderson and freshman Adeline Kenlin were all honored by the WCGA. Guerin was a first-team pick on the floor while Henderson (floor) and Kenlin (beam) were second-team honorees.
View the complete release from Iowa athletics linked here.
Iowa State’s Addy De Jesus was a second team choice on the vault and all-around. View the complete release from Iowa State athletics linked here.
Missouri sophomore Sienna Schreiber was also a second team choice on the beam. View the complete release from Mizzou athletics linked here.