(KMAland) -- Three Iowa and two Nebraska baseball players picked up All-Big Ten First Team honors on Tuesday.
Iowa’s Sam Petersen, Brody Brecht and Keaton Anthony were all first team choices while Nebraska’s Max Anderson and Brice Matthews also ended up on the first team.
Second team honors went to Iowa’s Marcus Morgan and Brennen Dorighi and Nebraska’s Gabe Swansen, and Iowa’s Cade Moss and Nebraska’s Shay Schanaman were tabbed to the third team.
Check out the complete release from the Big Ten Conference linked here.