(KMAland) -- West Harrison landed three on the first team with the release of the All-Rolling Valley Conference boys basketball awards.
Sage Evans was a unanimous choice while teammates Koleson Evans and Mason King were also first team picks. Other first-teamers include Boyer Valley’s Trevor Malone, CAM’s Colby Rich, Coon Rapids-Bayard’s Tanner Oswald and Lance Clayburg and Dylan Hoefer of Woodbine.
Ar-We-Va’s Cooper Kock and Will Ragaller, Boyer Valley’s Drew Volkmann, CAM’s Lane Spieker, Coon Rapids-Bayard’s Gabe Obert, Trey Petersen of Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton, Paton-Churdan’s Joe Carey and Woodbine’s Cory Bantam were chosen to the second team.